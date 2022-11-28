Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Fat Cat Sandwich Cafe 101 W. Mission Blvd Ste 107

101 W. Mission Blvd Ste 107

Pomona, CA 91766

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey sub w/cheese
Ham sub w/cheese
Veggie sub w/cheese

HOT SANDWICH

Hot pastrami w/cheese

$13.95Out of stock

includes mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, pepperoncini

Hot roast beef w/cheese

$12.95Out of stock

includes mayonnaise, mustard, pickle,pepperoncini and horseradish sauce.

Meatball sub w/cheese

$10.95Out of stock

Includes meatball, marinara sauce and, provolone cheese

Hot turkey w/cheese

$11.95

includes mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini

Hot ham w/cheese

$10.95Out of stock

includes mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini

Fat cat sandwich w/cheese (hot)

$16.95

mix of 2 meats includes mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini

COLD SANDWICH

Turkey sub w/cheese

$11.95

includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.

Tuna sub w/cheese

$10.95Out of stock

includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.

Ham sub w/cheese

$10.95

includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.

Roast Beef Sub w/cheese

$12.95Out of stock

includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.

Pastrami Sub w/cheese

$13.95Out of stock

includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.

Veggie sub w/cheese

$10.95

includes hummus, olive spread, avocado, provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.

Fat cat sandwich w/cheese (cold)

$16.95

mix 2 meats includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.

Fountain drinks

Fountain drinks

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.25

Aquafina

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00

Fiji water

$3.00

Smartwater

$3.50

Energy drink

Monster energy drink

$3.50

Rockstar energy drink

$3.50

Bang energy drink

$3.50

Boba drinks

includes Boba

Milk tea

$4.75

Milk tea with boba

Thai tea

$4.75

Thai tea with boba

Taro milk tea

$4.75

Taro milk tea with boba

Iced coffee

$4.75

Sweetened iced coffee with boba

Lemonade & slush

Strawberry lemonade

$4.50

Mango lemonade

$4.50

Chips

Chips

$1.25

Hot chips

$1.25

Cookies

Cookies

$1.00Out of stock

Sides/Extra sauces

Side au jus

$0.75

Side marinara sauce

$0.75

Side pepperoncini

$0.50

Side pickle

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 W. Mission Blvd Ste 107, Pomona, CA 91766

Directions

Fat Cat Sandwich Cafe image
Fat Cat Sandwich Cafe image
Fat Cat Sandwich Cafe image

