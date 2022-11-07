Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Chicken
Sandwiches

Fat Daddy's Chicken

33 Reviews

1075 Springdale rd

Austin, TX 78721

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Main Events

Vegan Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Vegan Burger Combo

$11.99Out of stock

Vegan Taco

$4.99Out of stock

Vegan Taco Combo

$6.99Out of stock

Whole Wing (3 Piece)

$6.99

Whole Wing Combo (3 Piece)

$8.99

Whole Wing (6 Piece)

$13.99

Whole Wings Combo (6 Piece)

$14.99

Chicken Tenders Combo

$8.99+

Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$6.99

Chicken & Waffles (3 Piece)

$8.99

Gizzards

$4.99

Gizzards Combo

$6.99

Drumettes (6 Piece)

$7.99

Drumettes (6 Piece Combo)

$8.99

Drumettes (12 Piece)

$13.99

Drumettes (12 Piece) Combo

$14.99

Drumsticks (4 Piece)

$7.99

Family Drumsticks And Thigh(10 Piece)

$14.99

Kids 2pc Tender

$4.99

Kids 2pc Drumsticks

$5.99

Daily Special 13

$15.99

4 Legs

$7.99

2lgs 2 Thighs

$9.99

Sampler W/Drink

$13.99

3Thigh Special

$8.99

Fat Daddy Platter

$20.99

3 Wings 2pcs Fish

$16.99

10pc Family Mix

$16.99

Daily Special11

$11.99Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$6.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

4 Leg

$7.99

10pc Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Tenders 6pc

$13.99

6pc Whole Wing

$15.99

5 Nuggets

$4.99

Brisket Plates

$13.99Out of stock

3 Pc Flat

$4.00

3pc Tender

$6.99

4 Wng Special

$8.99Out of stock

10 Pc

$14.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Hamburger Combo

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger Combo

$8.99

Double Meat Hamburger

$8.99

Double Meat Hamburger Combo

$9.99

Fat Burger

$9.99

Fat Burger Combo

$11.99

Double Meat Cheeseburger

$8.99

Double Meat Cheeseburger Combo

$9.99

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$6.99

Jalapeno Cheeseburger Combo

$7.99

Fat Burger Dbl Meat

$9.99

Fat Burger Dbl Meat Combo

$11.99

Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich Combo

$8.99

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.99

Fried Pork Chop Sand.Combo

$8.99

Add 3 Shrimp

$4.99

Pork Chop Dinner

$18.99

Xtra Meatloaf

$8.99Out of stock

Pamesan Pork Chop

$4.99Out of stock

Par.mesan Pork Chop Combo

$5.99Out of stock

Bacon Sandwich

$5.99

Brisket Taco

$3.50Out of stock

Nash 2 Slider

$10.50

1slider

$5.25

Fish

Catfish Filet 2 piece Dinner

$11.99

Fried Cod 2 Piece Dinner

$8.99Out of stock

Catfish Filet Sandwich

$5.99

Catfish Filet Sandwich Combo

$6.99

Shrimp (3 Pieces)

$4.99

Shrimp Combo (3 pieces)

$5.99

Shrimp (6 Pieces)

$6.99

Shrimp Combo (6 pieces)

$7.99

Family Meal 2 Sides

$31.99

Fish Filet

$4.00

Fat Cat

$11.99Out of stock

Talapia 2 Pc Dinner

$8.99Out of stock

2 Fish 6 Shrimp 1 Side Special

$16.99

3 Wings 6 Shrimp

$16.99

Fat Cat Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

6pc Catfish Strip

$7.99

6pc 2large Sides

$30.99

2pc Catfish Special

$11.99Out of stock

Hood Stars

Ham Sandwich

$2.99

Ham Sandwich Combo

$3.99

Salami Sandwich

$2.99

Salami Sandwich Combo

$3.99

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$2.99

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Combo

$3.99

Bologna Sandwich

$2.99

Bologna Sandwich Combo

$3.99

Sausage Sandwich

$2.99

Sausage Sandwich Combo

$3.99

Sausage Wrap

$2.99

Sausage Wrap Combo

$3.99

Popcorn Shrimp Combo

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$4.99

Cold Cut Trio

$4.99

BLT Sandwich

$3.99

Slid

Deluxe Sandwich

$5.99

Salads

Side Salad

$2.99

Large Salad

$5.99

Lg Shrimp And Chicken Salad

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Small Grilled Chicken and Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Large Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Small Chicken Salad

$8.99

Fish Salad

$12.99

Garden Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Small Shrimp Salad

$6.99

Sides

Small Okra

$1.99

Small Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Small Green Beans

$1.99

Small Hushpuppies

$1.99Out of stock

Small Fries

$1.99

Waffle

$1.99

Onion Rings

$1.99

4 Jalapeno Peppers

$1.99

Small Collard Green

$2.99

Sm Mashed Potatoes

Out of stock

1 Leg

$1.99

Sweet Potatoes

Out of stock

Asparagus

Out of stock

Pan Of Greens

Out of stock

Potato Salad

Out of stock

Baked Beans

Out of stock

Cole Slaw

Large Okra

$2.99Out of stock

Large Green Beans

$2.99

Large Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Large Onion Rings

$2.99

Large Hushpuppies

$2.99Out of stock

Large Fries

$2.99

Large Salad

$4.99

Large Collard Green

$4.99

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Lg Sweet Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99Out of stock

Large Peach Cobbler

$3.99Out of stock

Lemon Pound w/Orange Glaze

$3.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar

$2.99Out of stock

Small Butterscotch Blondie

$1.99Out of stock

Red Velvet

$4.99Out of stock

Huney Bun

$4.99Out of stock

Whole Cake

$20.00Out of stock

Cake

$1.99Out of stock

German Chocolate

$4.99Out of stock

Whole Honey Bun Cake

$45.00Out of stock

Mini Sweet Potato Pie

$1.99Out of stock

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$1.99Out of stock

Pan Of Peach Cobler

$35.00

Extras

Sliced Jalapenos

$0.30

Whole Jalapenos (4)

$1.99

Cheese

$1.00

Rolls (Each)

$0.50

Mushrooms

$1.00

Add a Fillet

$4.00

Add a Wing

$2.50

Add a Tender

$2.00

Add a drumstick

$2.00

Add Waffle

$2.50

Add 3 Shrimp

$4.99

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Thigh

$2.00

Seasoning

$0.50

Chicken Breast

$3.99

Cornbread (1)

$3.00

Toast

$1.00

Leg

$2.00

Hamburger Patty

$4.99

Egg

$1.25

Ham

$1.50

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Small Side

$2.99

Large Side

$3.99

Small Collard Green

$2.99Out of stock

Small Mac and Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

Large Collard

$4.99

Large Macnd Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Catering

$400.00

CateringGRNS

$50.00

CateringMac

$50.00

Misc

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.50

Parking

$10.00

Breakfast Taco

$3.00

Potatoe

$1.00

Sasuage

$1.00

Delivery Fee

$20.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

Dr Pepper

$1.99+

Strawberry Fanta

$1.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Hi-C

$1.99+

Fuze Tea

$1.99+

Mystery

$1.99+

Refills

$1.99+

Ice Box

$1.99+

Ice Box

$1.99+

Canned Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Sunkist Orange

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Brisk Tea

$2.00

Mystery Drink

$2.00

Strawberry

$2.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.00+

Ice Cup

$1.00+

Daily Special

4 Piece Chicken Legs

$6.99

3pcs Wings Fries

$7.99

Taco Tuesday

Tacos

Enchiladas

$13.99

Side Spanish Rice

$1.99

Side Corn Bread

$1.99

