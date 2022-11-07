- Home
- /
- Austin
- /
- East Austin
- /
- Seafood
- /
- Fat Daddy's Chicken
Seafood
Chicken
Sandwiches
Fat Daddy's Chicken
33 Reviews
1075 Springdale rd
Austin, TX 78721
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Main Events
Vegan Burger
$9.99Out of stock
Vegan Burger Combo
$11.99Out of stock
Vegan Taco
$4.99Out of stock
Vegan Taco Combo
$6.99Out of stock
Whole Wing (3 Piece)
$6.99
Whole Wing Combo (3 Piece)
$8.99
Whole Wing (6 Piece)
$13.99
Whole Wings Combo (6 Piece)
$14.99
Chicken Tenders Combo
$8.99+
Chicken Sandwich
$4.99
Chicken Sandwich Combo
$6.99
Chicken & Waffles (3 Piece)
$8.99
Gizzards
$4.99
Gizzards Combo
$6.99
Drumettes (6 Piece)
$7.99
Drumettes (6 Piece Combo)
$8.99
Drumettes (12 Piece)
$13.99
Drumettes (12 Piece) Combo
$14.99
Drumsticks (4 Piece)
$7.99
Family Drumsticks And Thigh(10 Piece)
$14.99
Kids 2pc Tender
$4.99
Kids 2pc Drumsticks
$5.99
Daily Special 13
$15.99
4 Legs
$7.99
2lgs 2 Thighs
$9.99
Sampler W/Drink
$13.99
3Thigh Special
$8.99
Fat Daddy Platter
$20.99
3 Wings 2pcs Fish
$16.99
10pc Family Mix
$16.99
Daily Special11
$11.99Out of stock
Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo
$6.99
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
$4.99
4 Leg
$7.99
10pc Chicken Nuggets
$7.99
Tenders 6pc
$13.99
6pc Whole Wing
$15.99
5 Nuggets
$4.99
Brisket Plates
$13.99Out of stock
3 Pc Flat
$4.00
3pc Tender
$6.99
4 Wng Special
$8.99Out of stock
10 Pc
$14.99
Hamburger
$6.99
Hamburger Combo
$7.99
Cheeseburger
$7.99
Cheeseburger Combo
$8.99
Double Meat Hamburger
$8.99
Double Meat Hamburger Combo
$9.99
Fat Burger
$9.99
Fat Burger Combo
$11.99
Double Meat Cheeseburger
$8.99
Double Meat Cheeseburger Combo
$9.99
Jalapeno Cheeseburger
$6.99
Jalapeno Cheeseburger Combo
$7.99
Fat Burger Dbl Meat
$9.99
Fat Burger Dbl Meat Combo
$11.99
Burger
$9.00Out of stock
Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich
$6.99
Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich Combo
$8.99
Fried Pork Chop Sandwich
$6.99
Fried Pork Chop Sand.Combo
$8.99
Add 3 Shrimp
$4.99
Pork Chop Dinner
$18.99
Xtra Meatloaf
$8.99Out of stock
Pamesan Pork Chop
$4.99Out of stock
Par.mesan Pork Chop Combo
$5.99Out of stock
Bacon Sandwich
$5.99
Brisket Taco
$3.50Out of stock
Nash 2 Slider
$10.50
1slider
$5.25
Fish
Catfish Filet 2 piece Dinner
$11.99
Fried Cod 2 Piece Dinner
$8.99Out of stock
Catfish Filet Sandwich
$5.99
Catfish Filet Sandwich Combo
$6.99
Shrimp (3 Pieces)
$4.99
Shrimp Combo (3 pieces)
$5.99
Shrimp (6 Pieces)
$6.99
Shrimp Combo (6 pieces)
$7.99
Family Meal 2 Sides
$31.99
Fish Filet
$4.00
Fat Cat
$11.99Out of stock
Talapia 2 Pc Dinner
$8.99Out of stock
2 Fish 6 Shrimp 1 Side Special
$16.99
3 Wings 6 Shrimp
$16.99
Fat Cat Dinner
$12.99Out of stock
6pc Catfish Strip
$7.99
6pc 2large Sides
$30.99
2pc Catfish Special
$11.99Out of stock
Hood Stars
Ham Sandwich
$2.99
Ham Sandwich Combo
$3.99
Salami Sandwich
$2.99
Salami Sandwich Combo
$3.99
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
$2.99
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Combo
$3.99
Bologna Sandwich
$2.99
Bologna Sandwich Combo
$3.99
Sausage Sandwich
$2.99
Sausage Sandwich Combo
$3.99
Sausage Wrap
$2.99
Sausage Wrap Combo
$3.99
Popcorn Shrimp Combo
$6.99
Popcorn Shrimp
$4.99
Cold Cut Trio
$4.99
BLT Sandwich
$3.99
Slid
Deluxe Sandwich
$5.99
Salads
Sides
Small Okra
$1.99
Small Mac & Cheese
$2.99
Small Green Beans
$1.99
Small Hushpuppies
$1.99Out of stock
Small Fries
$1.99
Waffle
$1.99
Onion Rings
$1.99
4 Jalapeno Peppers
$1.99
Small Collard Green
$2.99
Sm Mashed Potatoes
Out of stock
1 Leg
$1.99
Sweet Potatoes
Out of stock
Asparagus
Out of stock
Pan Of Greens
Out of stock
Potato Salad
Out of stock
Baked Beans
Out of stock
Cole Slaw
Large Okra
$2.99Out of stock
Large Green Beans
$2.99
Large Mac & Cheese
$4.99
Large Onion Rings
$2.99
Large Hushpuppies
$2.99Out of stock
Large Fries
$2.99
Large Salad
$4.99
Large Collard Green
$4.99
Large Grilled Chicken Salad
$7.99
Lg Sweet Potatoes
$2.99Out of stock
Cole Slaw
$2.99
Desserts
Banana Pudding
$4.99
Peach Cobbler
$4.99Out of stock
Large Peach Cobbler
$3.99Out of stock
Lemon Pound w/Orange Glaze
$3.99Out of stock
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar
$2.99Out of stock
Small Butterscotch Blondie
$1.99Out of stock
Red Velvet
$4.99Out of stock
Huney Bun
$4.99Out of stock
Whole Cake
$20.00Out of stock
Cake
$1.99Out of stock
German Chocolate
$4.99Out of stock
Whole Honey Bun Cake
$45.00Out of stock
Mini Sweet Potato Pie
$1.99Out of stock
Mini Pumpkin Pie
$1.99Out of stock
Pan Of Peach Cobler
$35.00
Extras
Sliced Jalapenos
$0.30
Whole Jalapenos (4)
$1.99
Cheese
$1.00
Rolls (Each)
$0.50
Mushrooms
$1.00
Add a Fillet
$4.00
Add a Wing
$2.50
Add a Tender
$2.00
Add a drumstick
$2.00
Add Waffle
$2.50
Add 3 Shrimp
$4.99
Add Bacon
$1.50
Add Thigh
$2.00
Seasoning
$0.50
Chicken Breast
$3.99
Cornbread (1)
$3.00
Toast
$1.00
Leg
$2.00
Hamburger Patty
$4.99
Egg
$1.25
Ham
$1.50
Xtra Dressing
$0.50
Tartar Sauce
$0.50
Small Side
$2.99
Large Side
$3.99
Small Collard Green
$2.99Out of stock
Small Mac and Cheese
$2.99Out of stock
Large Collard
$4.99
Large Macnd Cheese
$4.99Out of stock
Catering
$400.00
CateringGRNS
$50.00
CateringMac
$50.00
Misc
$1.00
Ketchup
$0.50
Parking
$10.00
Breakfast Taco
$3.00
Potatoe
$1.00
Sasuage
$1.00
Delivery Fee
$20.00
Fountain Drinks
Canned Drinks
Bottle Water
