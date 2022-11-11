Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Daddy's Pizza Burgaw, NC

No reviews yet

103 W Fremont St

Burgaw, NC 28425

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE PIZZA
Stromboli
Small Pizza

PIZZA

Small Pizza

$8.99

LARGE PIZZA

$15.99

GLUTEN FREE

$13.50

Sm Supreme

$13.50

Large Supreme

$23.50

Small Buffalo Chicken

$13.50

Large Buffalo Chicken

$23.50

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.50

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.50

Small White Pizza

$13.50

Large White Pizza

$23.50

Small Blueberry

$8.99

Large Blueberry

$15.99

OTHER

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$9.50

Chicken Cutlet, Cheese, and Red Sauce

MEATBALL PARM SANDWICH

$9.50

PIZZA PARM SANDWICH

$9.50

SALAD

$5.99

Stromboli

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$14.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$14.50

GARLIC KNOTS

$5.50

BLUEBERRY KNOTS

$5.50

SUGAR KNOTS

$5.50

Chips

$0.50

Side Of Ranch

$0.25

NA DRINKS

SODA

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

T-SHIRT

BLACK SHIRT

$15.00

GRAY

$15.00

Red

$15.00

HAT

RED

$15.00

BLACK HAT

$15.00

HOODIES

BLACK

$25.00

GRAY

$25.00

Red

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our NY style pizza!

Website

Location

103 W Fremont St, Burgaw, NC 28425

Directions

Fat Daddy's Pizza image
Fat Daddy's Pizza image
Fat Daddy's Pizza image

