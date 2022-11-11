Pizza
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
1,809 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria is a New York-style, hand tossed, thin crust pizza joint serving the best pies in Utah. Opened originally in 2009, in Central Texas, Fat Daddy brings his unique take on pizza to Utah. Recently awarded Best of State New York Pizza, Fat Daddy’s Pizzeria may have a silly name, but we are serious about pizza.
223 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601
