Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Fat Daddy's Pizzeria

1,809 Reviews

$$

223 W Center St

Provo, UT 84601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni
Garlic Knots
Classic Cheese

CLASSIC PIES

Classic red sauce base finish with garlic parmesan seasoning
Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$9.00+

classic red sauce, shredded whole milk mozzarella, parmesan

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$10.00+

classic red sauce with your choice of a single topping

Classic Hawaiian

Classic Hawaiian

$11.00+

classic red sauce, shredded whole milk mozzarella and two toppings of your choice

Bandido

Bandido

$12.00+

chicken, bacon, pulled pork, onions, jalapeno

Buffalo Bill

Buffalo Bill

$13.00+

chicken, bacon, onions, buffalo sauce drizzle, blue cheese dressing drizzle, red pepper flake

Butcher Block

Butcher Block

$14.00+

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, steak, Canadian bacon, pulled pork

Four Horseman

Four Horseman

$13.00+

red pepper flake, pepperoni, sausage, jalapenos, hot cherry peppers, banana peppers, honey chipotle finish

Frankie-One-Eye

Frankie-One-Eye

$12.00+

pepperoni, sausage, salami, capicola, Canadian bacon, peppers, onions, Italian dressing finish

Garden of Eatin'

Garden of Eatin'

$13.00+

peppers, onions, mushrooms, black and green olives, artichoke, banana peppers, spinach, arugula

Phat Daddy

Phat Daddy

$14.00+

steak, bacon, peppers, banana peppers (mild) or hot cherry peppers, onions, mushrooms, French fries, Fat Daddy fry sauce

Pig on Vacation

Pig on Vacation

$12.00+

Canadian bacon, pulled pork, pineapple, onions, teriyaki finish

Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman

$13.00+

fresh mozzarella, pesto, chicken, tomatoes, balsamic glaze and olive oil finish, fresh basil

Primo

Primo

$12.00+

pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms

Queen Margherita

Queen Margherita

$11.00+

fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil finish

Tough Guy

Tough Guy

$12.00+

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions

Tri Carne

Tri Carne

$11.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Pepperoni/Cheese

$17.00+

Classic 1-topping

$10.00+

Add any single topping to a classic pie (red sauce + shredded mozzarella).

Classic 2-topping

$11.00+

Classic Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, and two toppings of your choice. For half toppings, please use Custom Pie.

Personal Gluten Free

$3.00

WHITE PIES

Mimi

Mimi

$13.00+

alfredo sauce base, chicken, bacon, artichoke, spinach

Fun Guy

Fun Guy

$13.00+

alfredo sauce base, sausage, mushrooms, onions, balsamic glaze, arugula

Miss Bianca

Miss Bianca

$13.00+

Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Reduction

Tuscan Gentleman

Tuscan Gentleman

$14.00+

Ricotta, Shredded Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction

Alfredo the Great

Alfredo the Great

$12.00+

alfredo sauce base, chicken, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil finish, parmesan

BBQ PIES

Texan

Texan

$12.00+

BBQ sauce base, pulled pork, bacon, chicken, onions

Maverick

Maverick

$13.00+

honey chipotle base, pulled pork, chicken, red onion, jalapenos

Bodacious

Bodacious

$12.00+

BBQ sauce base, chicken, pineapple, red onion

VEGAN PIES

Vegan Margherita

Vegan Margherita

$14.00+

plant-based pizza cheese, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, plant-based parmesan

Vegaroni

Vegaroni

$16.00+Out of stock

plant-based pizza cheese, plant-based pepperoni, plant-based parmesan

Vegan Cowboy

Vegan Cowboy

$16.00+

plant-based pizza cheese, plant-based pepperoni, plant-based sausage, mushrooms. onions, black olives

Supreme Vegan

Supreme Vegan

$16.00+

plant-based pizza cheese, plant-based pepperoni, plant-based sausage, peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, plant-based parmesan

Garden of VEGAN

Garden of VEGAN

$15.00+

plant-based pizza cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black and green olives, artichoke, banana peppers, spinach, arugula

V Daddy

V Daddy

$17.00+

Tomato Sauce, Pleese Plant-based Mozzarella, Plant-based Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Mild Banana or Hot Cherry Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, French Fries, Plant-based Buffalo Ranch, Plant-based Parmesan

CUSTOM PIES

CUSTOM

$9.00+

HALF/HALF - Classic Pies

$9.00+

Start with a base of Fat Daddy's house made classic red pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese and add any topping you like.

HALF/HALF - White Sauce

$9.00+

Start with a base of Fat Daddy's house made alfredo sauce and mozzarella and add any toppings you like.

HALF/HALF - BBQ Sauce

$9.00+

Start with a base of BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese and add any toppings you like.

HALF/HALF - Vegan

$19.00+

Start with a base of classic red pizza sauce and vegan pizza cheese and add any toppings you like.

Keto Bowl

$14.00

Pasta

Pesto Gnocchi

$8.00+

Crispy potato gnocchi with chicken in pesto cream sauce

Mimi's Alfredo Tortellini

$10.00+

Cheese filled tortellini in Alfredo sauce with spinach, artichoke and pistachios

Pasta Special, Full

$18.00

Chef's choice

Pasta Marinara

$6.00+

House-made pasta of the day in our delicious marinara sauce

Pasta Alfredo

$6.00+

House-made pasta of the day in our own delicious alfredo sauce

Pasta Special

$12.00

WINGS & THINGS

3 piece golden brown chicken tenders. Add fries for $2
Wings

Wings

$10.00+

Fried chicken wings seasoned with our own blend of spices and tossed in your choice of sauce

Alfredo Fries

$10.00

House-cut fries topped with our delicious alfredo sauce

Garlic Parm Fries

Garlic Parm Fries

$6.00

French fries tossed in garlic and parmesan and served with Fat Daddy's Pesto Aioli.

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Zucchini Fries

$8.00

Battered and fried zucchini sticks served with Ranch dressing.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Plant-based Tenders

$10.00Out of stock

Delicious plant-based tenders. Add fries $2

Regular Fries

$5.00

BREADS

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.00+

Fat Daddy's signature pizza dough tied into knots, baked crispy soft and topped with garlic butter sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Piggy Sticks

Piggy Sticks

$12.00

cheesy breadsticks topped with bacon and served with marinara sauce

Buffalo Sticks

Buffalo Sticks

$12.00

cheesy breadsticks topped with chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and served with ranch

Pepperollies

Pepperollies

$12.00

pepperoni and mozzarella rolled up inside our yummy dough

Beignets

Beignets

$8.00

Fried bites of dough tossed in powdered sugar

Zeppole

$8.00

Fried bites of dough tossed in cinnamon sugar

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Additional 2 oz of Fat Daddy's original dipping sauces.

Salads

CBR Salad

CBR Salad

$7.00+

Lettuce, Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella with lots of Fat Daddy's Ranch Dressing served on the side.

The Sicilian

The Sicilian

$7.00+

Salad Mix, Tomatoes, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, Pickled Onions, Mozzarella, Italian Dressing

Slim Daddy Salad

Slim Daddy Salad

$6.00+

Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$3.00+

Lettuce, Parmesan, Tomato, Caesar Dressing, Anchovies (optional)

Sweet 'n Tender

Sweet 'n Tender

$9.00

Salad Mix, Chopped Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Mozzarella, Glazed Nuts, Pickled Onions, Tomato, Honey Mustard Dressing (Vegan option uses plant-based cheese, plant-based tenders, and vegan ranch dressing with no bacon)

Beverages

2-liter

2-liter

$4.00Out of stock

Choose from our selection of Coca-Cola products

20 oz Bottle Soda

20 oz Bottle Soda

$3.00

Choose from our selection of Coca-Cola products

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water (8 oz)

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea, Bottle

$3.00

Catered Events

Connect Utah Lunch Buffet

$15.00

Tuesdays 11 a.m. at Level Up

2 Slices Pizza

$5.00

DESSERTS

Light and refreshing slice of layers of lemon infused sponge cake and mascarpone frosting topped with white chocolate curls.

New York Cheesecake

$5.49

Slice of New York Style cheesecake. Add a topping of your choice for $.50.

Cannoli

$5.49

Large crunchy pastry tube filled with sweet chocolate chip cream filling and dipped in chocolate chips and pistachios.

Chocolate Cake

$6.59

Chocolate Cheesecake (Vegan)

$4.39

Rich, creamy, chocolatey, tofu-based piece of heaven.

NY Vegan Cheesecake

$8.79

Tofu based "cheesecake" topped with strawberries in sauce and vegan whipped topping

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.59

Individual serving of soft, rich chocolate torte. Gluten free!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fat Daddy's Pizzeria is a New York-style, hand tossed, thin crust pizza joint serving the best pies in Utah. Opened originally in 2009, in Central Texas, Fat Daddy brings his unique take on pizza to Utah. Recently awarded Best of State New York Pizza, Fat Daddy’s Pizzeria may have a silly name, but we are serious about pizza.

Website

Location

223 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601

Directions

Gallery
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria image
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria image
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria image
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pogo's Great Pizza and Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
250 West Center St Provo, UT 84014
View restaurantnext
Malawi's Pizza Provo
orange starNo Reviews
4801 North University Avenue Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Pizza Pie Cafe Highland - 5435 W 11000 N #17
orange starNo Reviews
5435 W 11000 N #17 Highland, UT 84003
View restaurantnext
Flake Pie Company - South Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
1665 Towne Center Drive #3 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
004 Pizza Pie Cafe - Provo UT
orange starNo Reviews
2235 N University Parkway Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Provo

Bombay House - Provo
orange star4.8 • 4,566
463 N University Ave Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
MOZZ
orange star4.7 • 407
145 North University Avenue Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000201 - Provo
orange star4.5 • 377
1774 N. University Pkwy #60 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Goodly Cookies - Provo
orange star4.7 • 310
62 Cougar Boulevard #103 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Java Junkie - 16 West Center Street
orange star4.9 • 28
16 West Center Street Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Provo
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston