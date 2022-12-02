- Home
Fat Daddy's Tap Room & Grille
601 Pennsylvania Ave E,
Warren, PA 16365
Popular Items
Appetizers
Pepperoni Balls
Served with sauce. Fried.
Taco Balls
Served with sauce.
Meatball Balls
Served with sauce.
Ham Cheese Balls
Cheese Ball
French Fries
Curly Fries
Potato Planks
Loaded Fries
Traditional, chili, pizza, taco, or vegetarian.
Onion Rings
Pizza Logs
Mozzarella Sticks
Cauliflower
Broccoli
Jalapeno Poppers
With cheddar or cream cheese.
Corn Nuggets
Fried Mushrooms
Polish Wings (6)
Polish Wings(12)
Chicken Lips
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers Basket
Served with fries, celery & choice of dipping sauce and fries.
Chicken Quesadilla
QuesaDaddy
Our signature Fat Daddy served Quesadilla style.
Tacos
Lettuce, tomato, onion.
Tortilla Chips
With cheese & salsa.
Nachos Grande
Cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, jalapenos and served with salsa & sour cream.
Tortilla Chips (Meat Cheese)
Meatball (4) Sauce Cheese
Pretzel Sticks
Pepper Rings
Cheese Garlic Bread
Sweet Potato Fries
Pepperoni Cheese
Bag Chips
Cheese Quasadilla
Pretzel Bites (12)
Salads
Small Tossed Salad
Tomato, cheese, onion & croutons.
Large Tossed Salad
Tomato, cheese, onion & croutons.
Chicken Finger Salad
Tomato, cheddar, onion, mozzarella cheese & fries.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
Steak Salad
Saturday Steak Salad
Tomato, cheddar, onion, mozzarella cheese & fries.
Large Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, ham, salami, cappicola, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, tomato, onion & croutons.
Small Antipasto
Taco Salad
Lettuce, ham, salami, cappicola, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, tomato, onion & croutons.
Cold Sandwich
Celery (R/BC)
Extra Celery
Cup Soup/Chili
Bowl Soup / Chili
Cup Soup Sandwich
Desert
Wings
6 Wings
With celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing.
8 Wings
With celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing.
12 Wings
With celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing.
25 Wings
With celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing.
50 Wings
With celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing.
10 Wings
Baskets / Dinners
Subs
Ham Sub
Toasted or cold with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise or miracle whip, seasoned oil or Italian & choice of American, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss or shredded cheddar.
Turkey Sub
Toasted or cold with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise or miracle whip, seasoned oil or Italian & choice of American, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss or shredded cheddar.
Ham & Turkey Sub
Toasted or cold with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise or miracle whip, seasoned oil or Italian & choice of American, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss or shredded cheddar.
BLT Sub
Toasted or cold with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise or miracle whip, seasoned oil or Italian & choice of American, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss or shredded cheddar.
Pizza Sub
Toasted or cold with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise or miracle whip, seasoned oil or Italian & choice of American, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss or shredded cheddar.
Veggie Sub
Toasted or cold with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise or miracle whip, seasoned oil or Italian & choice of American, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss or shredded cheddar.
BLT Sub
Specialty Subs
Fat Daddy Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & seasoned oil.
Turkey Daddy Sub
No ham, mayonnaise and seasoned oil.
Drewbie Sub
Ham, cappicola, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & seasoned oil.
Club Sub
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & seasoned oil.
Meatball Sub
With marinara & mozzarella cheese.
Vegie Sub
Steak & Chicken Subs
Steak & Provolone Sub
With onion, green peppers & steak sauce.
Scully Steak Sub
With provolone, onion, banana peppers & steak sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Medium or hot, blue cheese or ranch, mozzarella & topped with lettuce.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken, marinara & mozzarella cheese.
Super Steak Sub
With provolone, mushrooms, green peppers, onion rings, mayo & steak sauce.
Chicken Finger Sub
Specialty Sandwiches
Burger No Bun
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Chickenburger
Breaded chicken tenders, mayo, lettuce & tomato.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
BBQ Ham Sandwich
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, bleu cheese, ham, Swiss cheese, and lettuce. Served with curly fries.
Deluxe Club
Cold or toasted with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, tomato & mayo. Served with curly fries.
Fish Filet Sandwich
Half sub roll, American cheese, tartar sauce & lettuce. Served with curly fries.
Grilled Steak Fajita Wrap
Seasoned steak, green pepper, onion, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Served with chips, salsa & sour cream.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
BLT
Cold Sandwich
Sausage
Bubba Burgers
Extra Sauces
Pizza
White Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Delivery NA Beverages
Specials
Monday Whole Fat Daddy
Monday Half Fat Daddy
Monday Large Antipasto Salas
Monday Small Antipasto Salad
Wednesday Wings
Tuesday Taco Salad
Tuesday Tacos
Friday Fish Basket
Friday Shrimp Basket
Wednesday Chicken Salad
Saturday Steak Salad
Tomato, cheddar, onion, mozzarella cheese & fries.
Sunday Medium Pizza 10 Wings
Thursday Meatball Sub
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
601 Pennsylvania Ave E,, Warren, PA 16365