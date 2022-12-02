Fat Daddy's Tap Room and Grill imageView gallery
Fat Daddy's Tap Room & Grille

601 Pennsylvania Ave E,

Warren, PA 16365

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Mozzarella Sticks
Meatball Sub

Appetizers

Pepperoni Balls

$2.50

Served with sauce. Fried.

Taco Balls

$2.50

Served with sauce.

Meatball Balls

$2.50

Served with sauce.

Ham Cheese Balls

$2.50

Cheese Ball

$1.50

French Fries

$3.00

Curly Fries

$3.00

Potato Planks

$3.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Traditional, chili, pizza, taco, or vegetarian.

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pizza Logs

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

With cheddar or cream cheese.

Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Polish Wings (6)

$6.00

Polish Wings(12)

$10.00

Chicken Lips

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Chicken Fingers Basket

$8.00

Served with fries, celery & choice of dipping sauce and fries.

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

QuesaDaddy

$10.00

Our signature Fat Daddy served Quesadilla style.

Tacos

$2.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion.

Tortilla Chips

$5.00

With cheese & salsa.

Nachos Grande

$8.00

Cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, jalapenos and served with salsa & sour cream.

Tortilla Chips (Meat Cheese)

$6.00

Meatball (4) Sauce Cheese

$5.00

Pretzel Sticks

$5.00

Pepper Rings

$5.00

Cheese Garlic Bread

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Pepperoni Cheese

$5.00

Bag Chips

$1.69

Cheese Quasadilla

$6.00

Pretzel Bites (12)

$5.00

Salads

Small Tossed Salad

$3.00

Tomato, cheese, onion & croutons.

Large Tossed Salad

$6.00

Tomato, cheese, onion & croutons.

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.00

Tomato, cheddar, onion, mozzarella cheese & fries.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Steak Salad

$12.00

Saturday Steak Salad

$10.00

Tomato, cheddar, onion, mozzarella cheese & fries.

Large Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, ham, salami, cappicola, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, tomato, onion & croutons.

Small Antipasto

$8.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, ham, salami, cappicola, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, tomato, onion & croutons.

Cold Sandwich

$3.00

Celery (R/BC)

$1.50

Extra Celery

$1.00

Cup Soup/Chili

$3.00

Bowl Soup / Chili

$5.00

Cup Soup Sandwich

$6.00

Desert

$4.00

Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

With celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing.

8 Wings

$12.00

With celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing.

12 Wings

$18.00

With celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing.

25 Wings

$35.00

With celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing.

50 Wings

$65.00

With celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing.

10 Wings

$15.00

Baskets / Dinners

Baked Calzone

$10.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, onion, green pepper & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara.

Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Fish Basket

$10.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.00

Sampler

$10.00

Spaghetti Meatballs (3)

$9.00

Prime Rib

$20.00

Steak Shrimp

$30.00

Special

$10.00

Subs

Ham Sub

$6.00+

Toasted or cold with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise or miracle whip, seasoned oil or Italian & choice of American, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss or shredded cheddar.

Turkey Sub

$6.00+

Toasted or cold with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise or miracle whip, seasoned oil or Italian & choice of American, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss or shredded cheddar.

Ham & Turkey Sub

$6.00+

Toasted or cold with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise or miracle whip, seasoned oil or Italian & choice of American, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss or shredded cheddar.

BLT Sub

$6.00+

Toasted or cold with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise or miracle whip, seasoned oil or Italian & choice of American, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss or shredded cheddar.

Pizza Sub

$6.00+

Toasted or cold with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise or miracle whip, seasoned oil or Italian & choice of American, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss or shredded cheddar.

Veggie Sub

$6.00+

Toasted or cold with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise or miracle whip, seasoned oil or Italian & choice of American, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss or shredded cheddar.

Specialty Subs

Fat Daddy Sub

$6.50+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & seasoned oil.

Turkey Daddy Sub

$6.50+

No ham, mayonnaise and seasoned oil.

Drewbie Sub

$6.50+

Ham, cappicola, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & seasoned oil.

Club Sub

$6.50+

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & seasoned oil.

Meatball Sub

$6.50+

With marinara & mozzarella cheese.

Vegie Sub

$6.50+

Steak & Chicken Subs

Steak & Provolone Sub

$7.00+

With onion, green peppers & steak sauce.

Scully Steak Sub

$7.00+

With provolone, onion, banana peppers & steak sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.00+

Medium or hot, blue cheese or ranch, mozzarella & topped with lettuce.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$7.00+

Chicken, marinara & mozzarella cheese.

Super Steak Sub

$7.00+

With provolone, mushrooms, green peppers, onion rings, mayo & steak sauce.

Chicken Finger Sub

$7.00+

Specialty Sandwiches

Burger No Bun

$3.00

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00

Chickenburger

$5.00

Breaded chicken tenders, mayo, lettuce & tomato.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

BBQ Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded chicken breast, bleu cheese, ham, Swiss cheese, and lettuce. Served with curly fries.

Deluxe Club

$10.00

Cold or toasted with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, tomato & mayo. Served with curly fries.

Fish Filet Sandwich

$10.00

Half sub roll, American cheese, tartar sauce & lettuce. Served with curly fries.

Grilled Steak Fajita Wrap

$10.00

Seasoned steak, green pepper, onion, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Served with chips, salsa & sour cream.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.00

BLT

$5.00

Sausage

$8.00

Bubba Burgers

Big Daddy Burger

$12.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & 1000 island.

Royal Burger

$12.00

Cheese, bacon, lettuce & bleu cheese.

Sky High Burger

$12.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles & mayo.

Queen

$12.00

Double Cheese Burger

$12.00

Extra Sauces

2oz Ranch

$0.50

4oz Ranch

$1.00

2oz BC

$0.50

4oz BC

$1.00

2oz Cheese

$0.50

4oz Cheese

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

2oz Marinara

$0.50

Extra 4oz

$1.00

Extra 2oz

$0.50

4oz Marinara

$1.00

Pizza

Mini Pizza

$6.00

Small Pizza

$8.00

Medium Pizza

$10.00

Large Pizza

$12.00

X-Large Pizza

$15.00

Large Pizza/10 Wings

$25.00

Medium 3 Toppings

$10.00

White Pizza

Mini White Pizza

$6.00

Small White Pizza

$8.00

Medium White Pizza

$10.00

Large White Pizza

$12.00

X-Large White Pizza

$15.00

Specialty Pizza

Fat Daddy Pizza

$8.00+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.00+

BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza

$8.00+

Bacon Ranch Chicken Pizza

$8.00+

Steak Pizza

$8.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$8.00+

Meat X-treme Pizza

$8.00+

Veggie Ranch Pizza

$8.00+

Taco Pizza

$8.00+

Cheeseburger Pizza

$8.00+

Supreme Pizza

$8.00+

Delivery NA Beverages

Can Pepsi

$1.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Can Mountain Dew

$1.00

Can Diet Mountain Dew

$1.00

Cans Dr Pepper

$1.00

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.00

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$3.00

Water

$1.00

2 Liter Crush

$3.00

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.00

2 Liter Siera Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Specials

Monday Whole Fat Daddy

$11.00

Monday Half Fat Daddy

$5.50

Monday Large Antipasto Salas

$10.00

Monday Small Antipasto Salad

$6.00

Wednesday Wings

$1.00

Tuesday Taco Salad

$10.00

Tuesday Tacos

$1.50

Friday Fish Basket

$9.00

Friday Shrimp Basket

$9.00

Wednesday Chicken Salad

$10.00

Saturday Steak Salad

$10.00

Tomato, cheddar, onion, mozzarella cheese & fries.

Sunday Medium Pizza 10 Wings

$20.00

Thursday Meatball Sub

$11.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
601 Pennsylvania Ave E,, Warren, PA 16365

