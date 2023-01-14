Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Bars & Lounges

Fat Dragon

review star

No reviews yet

1200 N. Boulevard

Richmond, VA 23230

Popular Items

Chili Dumplings
Free-Style Fried Rice
Chef Zhao's Chicken

Appetizers Take Out Only

Ginger Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens topped with shredded carrots, green apple & sesame seeds. Served with toasted sesame-ginger dressing. *Contains soy

Wonton Soup

$3.00

Pork & leek wontons made in-house with cabbage and scallions, in clarified chicken stock

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.00

Mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots, and egg in a thick, spicy broth.

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$8.00

Tsingtao beer-battered button mushrooms fried and tossed with Szechuan pepper spices. Served with a sriracha-hot mustard dipping sauce.

Green Bean Stir Fry

$9.00

Fresh green beans stir fried with garlic, minced onion, soy sauce and additional spices.

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.00

Cabbage, carrot, and leek in wonton wrapping and fried. Served with duck sauce and house hot mustard. *Three per order.

Canton Spring Rolls Shrimp

$7.00
Chili Dumplings

$8.00

House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper paste, hosin & ponzu. Topped with scallions.

Dragon Breath Wings

$10.00

Jumbo chicken wings, lightly battered and tossed in a fiery Asian glaze.

S&P Wings

$10.00

Jumbo chicken wings, lightly battered and tossed in a spicy Szechuan pepper rub.

Chicken Rolls

$9.00

Five-spice chicken rolls wrapped with lightly crisped tofu skin, topped with green apple, sweet chili sauce and sriracha.

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Wok fried and tossed with peppercorn, sea salt, cilantro, garlic, and jalapeño, served with ponzu dipping sauce.

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.00

Cauliflower Wings

$10.00

Ramen & Noodle Bowls

Chef's Stir Fry Ramen

$14.00

Chopped bacon, shrimp, chicken & calamari stir fried with ramen noodles, fresh ginger, cabbage, carrots & bean sprouts. Topped with sesame seeds.

Shrimp & Bacon Ramen

$11.00

Fresh shrimp stir fried with bacon, bean sprouts, and ramen noodles.

Chicken & Rice Noodles

$11.00

Lightly curried Singapore noodles tossed with chicken, shredded carrots, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts. *GF

Numb Numb Beef Ramen

$13.00

Chef’s spicy numb numb broth with tender sliced beef, ramen noodles, bok choy and scallions.

Chinatown Wonton Ramen

$13.00

Tender beef, thinly sliced chicken breast, large shrimp, fresh house made wontons, ramen noodles, bok choy & scallions in a savory chicken broth.

Three Chow Fun

$18.00

Fried Rice Bowls

Beef Jalapeno Fried Rice

$13.00

Tender beef, peas, carrots, egg & fresh jalapeño.

Shrimp & Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp, peas, carrots & egg with house made kimchi and creamy melted mozzarella.

Ancient Secret BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$13.00

Ancient Chinese BBQ Pork with peas, carrots & egg

Free-Style Fried Rice

$10.00

A giant portion of our house fried rice. Comes with egg, peas and carrots. Customized to your liking!

Chicken Entrees

Garlic Chicken

$17.00

Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with broccoli and home made brown garlic sauce.

Chef Zhao's Chicken

$17.00

Lightly battered, wok fried and tossed with green and red peppers in a sweet and tangy sesame sauce.

Hot Pot Black Bean Chicken

$18.00

Sliced Chicken, bok choy, broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, and baby corn in a black bean sauce.

Mui Mui Bourbon Chicken

$18.00

Sliced chicken breast wok seared with bourbon and house made teriyaki, tossed with peppers, mushrooms, baby corn, cauliflower, and Thai basil. Topped with sesame seeds.

Tangerine Chicken

$18.00

Lightly battered chicken, wok fried, tossed with bell peppers, spicy Chinese peppers, Mushrooms, and broccoli in a tangy, dark citrus glaze.

Beef & Pork Entrees

Basil Beef

$18.00

Sliced strip steak marinated in garlic and olive oil, sautéed with Thai basil, onions, mushrooms and cilantro in a brown sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.

Fei-Lone Beef

$22.00

Wok seared filet mignon, mushrooms and Chinese peppers simmered in Chef’s spicy sauce over sautéed bok choy.

Numb Numb Pepper Steak

$20.00

Tender medallions of filet mignon with spicy Szechuan pepper rub, green beans, mushrooms, bell peppers, Thai basil, and Chinese chilies.

Asian Rib Rack - Half

$15.00

St. Louis style pork ribs braised and slow cooked, basted in our Guangdong honey BBQ sauce.

Asian Rib Rack - Whole

$28.00

St. Louis style pork ribs braised and slow cooked, basted in our Guangdong honey BBQ sauce.

Seafood & Tofu Entrees

Enter the Dragon

$20.00

Scallops, shrimp and calamari stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, and red peppers in a light rice wine sauce.

Golden Prawns

$20.00

Tempura battered King Prawns, tossed and drizzled in a creamy orange Grand Marnier sauce.

Hot Enter the Dragon

$20.00

Scallops, shrimp and calamari stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, and red peppers in a spicy Szechuan Malay sauce.

Thai Fish Fillet

$19.00

Tender filets of fresh white fish tempura fried and served with chef’s special ginger sauce and fresh veggies.

Fat Dragon Tofu

$15.00

Lightly fried soft tofu with mushrooms, broccoli, and baby corn in vegetarian friendly spicy brown sauce.

Sides

White Rice

$1.00

Brown Rice

$2.00
Fried Rice

$3.00
Kimchi

$2.00

Sautéed Bok Choy

$4.00
Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side broccoli

$4.00

Side Rice Noodles

$4.00

Side Ramen

$4.00

$Side Chicken Broth

$2.00

$Side Numb Numb Broth

$2.00

Sd Chili Paste

Sd Firecracker Sauce

Sd Ponzu

Chef Additions

Happy Family

$20.00

Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with veggies in a brown sauce.

Veggie Delight

$14.00

Vegetables in a light ginger sauce.

Pumpkin Fried Rice

$12.00

Tempura Pumpkin

$10.00Out of stock

Soda & Tea

Mexican Coke 12oz Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.00

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweet

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00

PF Beers

$7 Beer

$7.00

$8

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Best damn Cantonese Food and selection of local, regional and international beers in Richmond!

Website

Location

1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

