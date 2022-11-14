Fat Fish - Bountiful
No reviews yet
595 West 2600 South
Bountiful, UT 84010
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Everyday Rolls
Albacore Garlic
Crab, albacore, avocado, cucumber, & fried garlic
Baja Cali (spicy)
Crab, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, & onions
California
Crab, avocado, & cucumber
Caterpillar
Unagi, avocado, & cucumber
Crabby (Deep fried, spicy)
Kani, masago, cream cheese, & onions
Dragon Balls (4pcs) (Deep fried, spicy)
Spicy tuna, spicy crab, masago, onions, & inari
Forest Caterpillar (V, GF)
Fried shallots, avocado, & cucumber
Forest Fire (V)
Fried shallots, mango, avocado, cucumber, chili oil & lime
Green Giant (V, deep fried)
String beans, garlic, & onion
Jupiter
Avocado, cucumber, lime, & chili oil
King Kong (Deep fried)
Kani, fresh shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, & togarashi
Mex Roll (Deep fried)
Jalapeno crab, jalapeno, & avocado
Pagoda (V)
Inari, daikon, carrot, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, & mango
Philly (GF)
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, & cucumber
Red Dragon (Spicy)
Spicy tuna, crab, avocado, & cucumber
Red Sun (Deep fried, spicy)
Spicy tuna, masago, onions, & fried shallots
Samurai
Seared salmon, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, & fried shallots
Shrimp Crunchy
Tempura shrimp, crab, & avocado
Spicy Tuna (GF, spicy)
Tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, & togarashi
Spicy Yellowtail (GF, Spicy)
Yellowtail, cucumber, lemon, jalapeno, scallion, & togarashi
Sunset
Salmon, crab, avocado, & cucumber
Tataki (spicy)
Seared tuna, crab, avocado, cucumber, scallion, & white onions
Vegas (Deep fried, spicy)
Salmon, kani, cream cheese, & avocado
Veggie Roll (V)
Lettuce, daikon, carrots, avocado, & cucumber
Fat Rolls
Black Dragon
Tempura shrimp, eel, avocado, & cucumbers
Blazing Jazz (Spicy)
Yellowtail, salmon, albacore, cucumber, onions, fried shallots, & cilantro
Daizee (Spicy)
Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, escolar, salmon, cucumber, lime, & onions
Dinero (Deep fried, spicy)
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cream cheese, & scallion
Dragonfly (Spicy)
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, salmon, avocado, jalapeno, & lime
E. Brooklyn (Spicy)
Spicy tuna, spicy crab, masago, avocado, cucumber, onions, & lime
Hell Bomb (Deep fried, spicy)
Stuffed jalapeno w/cream cheese, spicy tuna, & scallion fried. Avocado & spicy crab
Imperial (Spicy)
Crab, tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, masago, avocado, onions & cruchies
Kiss of Death (Spicy)
Spicy tuna, tuna, avocado, cucumber, & scallion
Maui Wowie
Tempura shrimp, crab, tuna, mango, macadamia nuts, avocado, & cucumber
Mojo (Spicy)
Spicy tuna, yellowtail, salmon, mango, avocado, cucumber, & onions
Monsterlee (Spicy)
Cyprus mix, yellowtail, cilantro, tempura shrimp, onion, avocado, cucumber, masago, & tobiko
Snow White (Spicy)
Escolar, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, scallion, & fried shallots
Spider (Spicy)
Deep fried softshell crab, spicy crab, avocado, masago, & cucumber
Tasmanian Devil (Spicy)
Spicy Crab, tempura shrimp, ocean trout, avocado, & cucumber
UFO (Spicy)
Spicy tuna, crab, mango, avocado, & cucumber
Volcano
Crab, albacore, spicy tuna, masago, avocado, cucumber, scallion, & seared spicy mayo
White Rabbit (Spicy)
Seared ahi, escolar, green beans, cilantro, onion, avocado, scallion, & masago
Wok N' Roll (Spicy)
Teriyaki beef, string beans, tuna, ginger, & chili
Secret Menu
Chef's Choice
Chef's Special Roll
Aloha
Tempura shrimp, crab, tuna, avocado, cucumber, mango & lime
Chili Duo
cucumber, crab, tempura shrimp, escolar, tuna, ginger, chili oil, sriracha
Cyprus
Spicy crab, jalapeno, avocado, cyprus mix, green onion, chili flakes, jalapeno sauce, eel sauce
Hippie Diablo (V)
mixed greens, green onions, cucumber, cilantro, avocado, carrots. Topped w/ soy paper, jalapeno, jalapeno aioli, lime slice, poki sauce, togarashi, house spicy chili oil crisps
Jose
seared ahi, cilantro, lemon, jalapeno, fried onion, avocado, seared salmon, lime, black and red tobiko, sriracha, eel sauce, masago sauce
Kamikaze
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, coconut puree, topped with Hamachi, lemon, jalapeño, cilantro, and sweet and sour sauce.
Low Rider
Avocado, tempura shrimp, spicy crab, spicy tuna, yellowtail, jalapeno, lime, green onion, masago, fried shallots, jalapeno aioli, sriracha, eel sauce
Lucky 7
Cilantro, cucumber, jalapeño, green onion, maguro, ono, topped with Hamachi, lemon, lime, red tobiko, jalapeño sauce, sriracha, sesame oil, eel sauce, & ponzu.
Luscious Lover
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, eel, avocado, strawberries, sesame seeds, eel sauce
Mariachi
Spicy tuna mix, tempura shrimp, cucumber, cilantro, green onions, avocado, tuna, limes, & masago
Mars
Tempura shrimp, crab, tuna, avocado & cucumber
Phoenix
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, & avocado topped with seared escolar, seared spicy mayo, & tobiko.
Playboy
Tempura shrimp, tuna, avocado, cucumber & tobiko
Rainbow
Chef’s choice of 3 different fish on top of a cali roll
Red Violin
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, mango & strawberries
Umami
Spicy tuna, crab, mango, avocado, & cucumber
Vampire
Avocado, spicy crab, cilantro, tempura shrimp, Inari, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeños, avocado, albacore (all seared), sriracha, eel sauce, & chili oil.
Venus
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, CC, topped w/ Spicy Crab, Salmon, Togarashi, Lemon, Crunchies,
Wendover
Crab, cilantro, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, lime, poached shrimp, green onion, & sesame seeds
Westside
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, masago, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber jalapeño & lime
White Empress
Tempura shrimp, inari, avocado, cucumber, spicy crab, escolar, & green onion
Sashimi
Bincho Maguro Sashimi
Four pieces of fresh sliced Albacore.
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail (4pc)
Maguro Sashimi
Tuna (4pc)
Ono Sashimi
Escolar (4pc)
Sake Sashimi
Salmon (4pc)
Umimasu Sashimi
Ocean Trout (4pc)
Unagi Sashimi
Eel (4pc)
Large Sashimi Combo
12 pcs of 4 types of fish. *Additional charge for multiple order of the same fish.
Small Sashimi Combo
9 pcs of 3 types of fish *Additional charge for multiple order of the same fish.
Hand Rolls
Maki
Nigiri
Alaskan Nigiri
seared ono, lime, avocado, crab, green onion, masago, chili flakes, jalapeno sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce (2pc)
Bincho Maguro Nigiri
Albacore (2pc)
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail (2pc)
Maguro Nigiri
Tuna (2pc)
Ono Nigiri
Escolar (2pc)
Sake Nigiri
Salmon (2pc)
Umimasu Nigiri
Ocean Trout (2pc)
Unagi Nigiri
Eel (2pc)
Sushi Side
Jalapeno Bomb
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed tossed in a sesame seed dressing. Topped with thinly sliced purple cabbage and cucumbers, julienne carrots and daikon.
Squid Salad
Thin slices of squid, yamakurage, kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and red chilies. Tossed in a ginger soy dressing. Topped with thinly sliced purple cabbage and cucumbers, julienne carrots and daikon.
Seaweed/Squid Salad
Sushi Extra
Pho
P1 Pho Dac Biet
steak, brisket, marbled brisket, tendon, tripe, meatballs
P2 Chin, Gau, Sach
lean brisket, marbled brisket, tripe
P3 Tai, Chin, Gau, Gan, Sach
steak, lean brisket, marbled brisket, tripe, tendon
P4 Tai, Chin, Gan, Sach
steak, lean brisket, tripe, tendon
P5 Tai, Gan, Sach
steak, tendon, tripe
P6 Tai, Gan
steak, tendon
P7 Tai, Sach
steak, tripe
P8 Tai, Chin
steak, lean brisket
P10 Chin, Bo Vien
lean brisket, meatballs
P11 Gau, Bo Vien
marbled brisket, meatballs
P12 Tai, Bo Vien
steak, meatballs
P13 Tai
steak
P14 Bo Vien
meatballs
P15 Pho Ga
chicken noodles
P16 Pho Chay
Tofu, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, baby corn & bamboo
P17 Pho Tom
Shrimp
Brisket Only Pho
Brisket
Kids Pho
Noodle only
Noodle Only Pho
Noodle Only
Broth Only
Broth Only
Bento Box
Main Dish
Garlic Noodle
Wok stir-fried with butter, wine, & parmesan
Yakisoba
Wok stir-fried with vegetables & sweet soy
Drunken Noodle
Wok stir-fried with chili, tomato, & sake
Fried Rice
Classic wok fried rice wtih veggies & a protein
Dinner Entree
Choice of Protein served w/rice and string beans
Fat Salad
Grilled Chicken over Spring Mix
Side
Edamame
Japanese Soy Beans
Spicy Edamame
Firecracker Calamari
Fried Calamari with Jalapeno & Onion
Korean Short Rib (Side)
Korean Short Ribs in our house marinated sauce. Meat Only
Miso Soup
Pork Dumplings
Home Made Dumplings (Pan Fried)
Side of Rice
Side Salad
Lettuce mix w/ house vinaigrette
String Beans
String beans w/ house spicy sauce
Tempura Shrimp
Tempura Veggie
Side Teriyaki sauce
Side Sweet Chili sauce
Side Hoison sauce
Dessert
Coconut Mango Panna Cotta (GF) (DF)
Coconut milk panna cotta topped with mango gelee.
Key Lime Cheesecake
Passion Fruit Cheesecake
A lime cheesecake encased in passion fruit curd decorated with milk chocolate, Chantilly cream and passion fruit gel.
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
Devil's food cake base topped with dark, milk and white Belgian chocolate mousse.
Yuzu Mousse Cake (GF)
GF vanilla sponge filled with mango preserves, surrounded by a Yuzu mousse and topped with a Cherry Blossom Gelee.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Fat Fish opened its doors in 2013 offering innovative sushi with a Vietnamese twist. With a focus on quality and affordable sushi and pho. Fat Fish has become one of the most popular spots in the Salt Lake Valley for anyone looking to eat fresh and made to order food. Fat Fish prides itself to present our Bountiful location with masterful Sushi and Wok.
595 West 2600 South, Bountiful, UT 84010