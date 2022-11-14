Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Fish - Bountiful

No reviews yet

595 West 2600 South

Bountiful, UT 84010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sunset
Vegas (Deep fried, spicy)
California

Everyday Rolls

Large Parties will include gratuity
Albacore Garlic

Albacore Garlic

$12.00

Crab, albacore, avocado, cucumber, & fried garlic

Baja Cali (spicy)

Baja Cali (spicy)

$12.00

Crab, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, & onions

California

$7.00

Crab, avocado, & cucumber

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$12.00

Unagi, avocado, & cucumber

Crabby (Deep fried, spicy)

$10.00

Kani, masago, cream cheese, & onions

Dragon Balls (4pcs) (Deep fried, spicy)

Dragon Balls (4pcs) (Deep fried, spicy)

$10.00

Spicy tuna, spicy crab, masago, onions, & inari

Forest Caterpillar (V, GF)

Forest Caterpillar (V, GF)

$10.00

Fried shallots, avocado, & cucumber

Forest Fire (V)

$11.00

Fried shallots, mango, avocado, cucumber, chili oil & lime

Green Giant (V, deep fried)

Green Giant (V, deep fried)

$7.00

String beans, garlic, & onion

Jupiter

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber, lime, & chili oil

King Kong (Deep fried)

$13.00

Kani, fresh shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, & togarashi

Mex Roll (Deep fried)

Mex Roll (Deep fried)

$8.00

Jalapeno crab, jalapeno, & avocado

Pagoda (V)

Pagoda (V)

$12.00

Inari, daikon, carrot, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, & mango

Philly (GF)

Philly (GF)

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, & cucumber

Red Dragon (Spicy)

Red Dragon (Spicy)

$11.00

Spicy tuna, crab, avocado, & cucumber

Red Sun (Deep fried, spicy)

$10.00

Spicy tuna, masago, onions, & fried shallots

Samurai

Samurai

$12.00

Seared salmon, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, & fried shallots

Shrimp Crunchy

Shrimp Crunchy

$9.00

Tempura shrimp, crab, & avocado

Spicy Tuna (GF, spicy)

Spicy Tuna (GF, spicy)

$12.00

Tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, & togarashi

Spicy Yellowtail (GF, Spicy)

Spicy Yellowtail (GF, Spicy)

$10.00

Yellowtail, cucumber, lemon, jalapeno, scallion, & togarashi

Sunset

Sunset

$11.00

Salmon, crab, avocado, & cucumber

Tataki (spicy)

Tataki (spicy)

$12.00

Seared tuna, crab, avocado, cucumber, scallion, & white onions

Vegas (Deep fried, spicy)

Vegas (Deep fried, spicy)

$10.00

Salmon, kani, cream cheese, & avocado

Veggie Roll (V)

$11.00

Lettuce, daikon, carrots, avocado, & cucumber

Fat Rolls

Black Dragon

Black Dragon

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, eel, avocado, & cucumbers

Blazing Jazz (Spicy)

Blazing Jazz (Spicy)

$14.00

Yellowtail, salmon, albacore, cucumber, onions, fried shallots, & cilantro

Daizee (Spicy)

Daizee (Spicy)

$14.00

Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, escolar, salmon, cucumber, lime, & onions

Dinero (Deep fried, spicy)

Dinero (Deep fried, spicy)

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cream cheese, & scallion

Dragonfly (Spicy)

Dragonfly (Spicy)

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, salmon, avocado, jalapeno, & lime

E. Brooklyn (Spicy)

E. Brooklyn (Spicy)

$14.00

Spicy tuna, spicy crab, masago, avocado, cucumber, onions, & lime

Hell Bomb (Deep fried, spicy)

$13.00

Stuffed jalapeno w/cream cheese, spicy tuna, & scallion fried. Avocado & spicy crab

Imperial (Spicy)

Imperial (Spicy)

$14.00

Crab, tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, masago, avocado, onions & cruchies

Kiss of Death (Spicy)

Kiss of Death (Spicy)

$14.00

Spicy tuna, tuna, avocado, cucumber, & scallion

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, crab, tuna, mango, macadamia nuts, avocado, & cucumber

Mojo (Spicy)

Mojo (Spicy)

$14.00

Spicy tuna, yellowtail, salmon, mango, avocado, cucumber, & onions

Monsterlee (Spicy)

$15.00

Cyprus mix, yellowtail, cilantro, tempura shrimp, onion, avocado, cucumber, masago, & tobiko

Snow White (Spicy)

Snow White (Spicy)

$13.00

Escolar, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, scallion, & fried shallots

Spider (Spicy)

Spider (Spicy)

$14.00

Deep fried softshell crab, spicy crab, avocado, masago, & cucumber

Tasmanian Devil (Spicy)

Tasmanian Devil (Spicy)

$14.00

Spicy Crab, tempura shrimp, ocean trout, avocado, & cucumber

UFO (Spicy)

UFO (Spicy)

$14.00

Spicy tuna, crab, mango, avocado, & cucumber

Volcano

Volcano

$14.00

Crab, albacore, spicy tuna, masago, avocado, cucumber, scallion, & seared spicy mayo

White Rabbit (Spicy)

$15.00

Seared ahi, escolar, green beans, cilantro, onion, avocado, scallion, & masago

Wok N' Roll (Spicy)

Wok N' Roll (Spicy)

$15.00

Teriyaki beef, string beans, tuna, ginger, & chili

Secret Menu

Chef's Choice

$16.00

Chef's Special Roll

Aloha

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, crab, tuna, avocado, cucumber, mango & lime

Chili Duo

Chili Duo

$14.00

cucumber, crab, tempura shrimp, escolar, tuna, ginger, chili oil, sriracha

Cyprus

Cyprus

$16.00

Spicy crab, jalapeno, avocado, cyprus mix, green onion, chili flakes, jalapeno sauce, eel sauce

Hippie Diablo (V)

$14.00

mixed greens, green onions, cucumber, cilantro, avocado, carrots. Topped w/ soy paper, jalapeno, jalapeno aioli, lime slice, poki sauce, togarashi, house spicy chili oil crisps

Jose

$16.00

seared ahi, cilantro, lemon, jalapeno, fried onion, avocado, seared salmon, lime, black and red tobiko, sriracha, eel sauce, masago sauce

Kamikaze

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, coconut puree, topped with Hamachi, lemon, jalapeño, cilantro, and sweet and sour sauce.

Low Rider

Low Rider

$16.00

Avocado, tempura shrimp, spicy crab, spicy tuna, yellowtail, jalapeno, lime, green onion, masago, fried shallots, jalapeno aioli, sriracha, eel sauce

Lucky 7

Lucky 7

$16.00

Cilantro, cucumber, jalapeño, green onion, maguro, ono, topped with Hamachi, lemon, lime, red tobiko, jalapeño sauce, sriracha, sesame oil, eel sauce, & ponzu.

Luscious Lover

Luscious Lover

$15.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, eel, avocado, strawberries, sesame seeds, eel sauce

Mariachi

$16.00

Spicy tuna mix, tempura shrimp, cucumber, cilantro, green onions, avocado, tuna, limes, & masago

Mars

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, crab, tuna, avocado & cucumber

Phoenix

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, & avocado topped with seared escolar, seared spicy mayo, & tobiko.

Playboy

Playboy

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, tuna, avocado, cucumber & tobiko

Rainbow

$15.00

Chef’s choice of 3 different fish on top of a cali roll

Red Violin

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, mango & strawberries

Umami

Umami

$15.00

Spicy tuna, crab, mango, avocado, & cucumber

Vampire

$16.00

Avocado, spicy crab, cilantro, tempura shrimp, Inari, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeños, avocado, albacore (all seared), sriracha, eel sauce, & chili oil.

Venus

$16.00

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, CC, topped w/ Spicy Crab, Salmon, Togarashi, Lemon, Crunchies,

Wendover

$15.00

Crab, cilantro, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, lime, poached shrimp, green onion, & sesame seeds

Westside

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, masago, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber jalapeño & lime

White Empress

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, inari, avocado, cucumber, spicy crab, escolar, & green onion

Sashimi

Bincho Maguro Sashimi

$13.00

Four pieces of fresh sliced Albacore.

Hamachi Sashimi

$13.00

Yellowtail (4pc)

Maguro Sashimi

$13.00

Tuna (4pc)

Ono Sashimi

$13.00

Escolar (4pc)

Sake Sashimi

$13.00

Salmon (4pc)

Umimasu Sashimi

$13.00

Ocean Trout (4pc)

Unagi Sashimi

$13.00

Eel (4pc)

Large Sashimi Combo

Large Sashimi Combo

$26.00

12 pcs of 4 types of fish. *Additional charge for multiple order of the same fish.

Small Sashimi Combo

$20.00

9 pcs of 3 types of fish *Additional charge for multiple order of the same fish.

Hand Rolls

Roll ingredients combined with sushi rice, rolled in a cone of seaweed.

Bincho Maguro HR

$7.00

Albacore

Hamachi HR

$7.00

Yellowtail and sushi rice rolled in a cone of seaweed.

Maguro HR

$7.00

Tuna

Ono HR

$7.00

Escolar

Sake HR

$7.00

Salmon

Spicy Hamachi HR

$7.00

Spicy yellowtail

Spicy Tuna HR

$7.00

Spicy tuna

Umimasu HR

$7.00

Ocean Trout

Unagi HR

$7.00

Eel

Maki

Avocado Maki

$7.00

Avocado

Bincho Maguro Maki

$8.00

Albacore

Hamachi Maki

$8.00

Yellowtail

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Cucumber

Maguro Maki

$8.00

Tuna

Ono Maki

$8.00

Escolar

Sake Maki

$8.00

Salmon

Tuna Maki

$8.00

Tuna

Umimasu Maki

$8.00

Ocean Trout

Unagi Maki

$8.00

Eel

Nigiri

Alaskan Nigiri

$9.00

seared ono, lime, avocado, crab, green onion, masago, chili flakes, jalapeno sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce (2pc)

Bincho Maguro Nigiri

$7.00

Albacore (2pc)

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00

Yellowtail (2pc)

Maguro Nigiri

$7.00

Tuna (2pc)

Ono Nigiri

$7.00

Escolar (2pc)

Sake Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon (2pc)

Umimasu Nigiri

$7.00

Ocean Trout (2pc)

Unagi Nigiri

$7.00

Eel (2pc)

Sushi Side

Jalapeno Bomb

$9.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Seaweed tossed in a sesame seed dressing. Topped with thinly sliced purple cabbage and cucumbers, julienne carrots and daikon.

Squid Salad

$8.00

Thin slices of squid, yamakurage, kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and red chilies. Tossed in a ginger soy dressing. Topped with thinly sliced purple cabbage and cucumbers, julienne carrots and daikon.

Seaweed/Squid Salad

$8.00

Sushi Extra

Chili Oil

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ginger

$2.00

Extra Wasabi

$2.00

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

House Dressing

$0.50

Jalapeno Sauce

$0.50

Kamikaze sauce

$0.50

Lime

$0.50

Ponzo Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Trio Sauce

$0.50

Pho

Bone broth simmered over night with varies spices and family secret ingredient
P1 Pho Dac Biet

P1 Pho Dac Biet

$17.00

steak, brisket, marbled brisket, tendon, tripe, meatballs

P2 Chin, Gau, Sach

$15.00

lean brisket, marbled brisket, tripe

P3 Tai, Chin, Gau, Gan, Sach

$15.00

steak, lean brisket, marbled brisket, tripe, tendon

P4 Tai, Chin, Gan, Sach

$15.00

steak, lean brisket, tripe, tendon

P5 Tai, Gan, Sach

$15.00

steak, tendon, tripe

P6 Tai, Gan

$15.00

steak, tendon

P7 Tai, Sach

$15.00

steak, tripe

P8 Tai, Chin

$15.00

steak, lean brisket

P10 Chin, Bo Vien

$15.00

lean brisket, meatballs

P11 Gau, Bo Vien

$15.00

marbled brisket, meatballs

P12 Tai, Bo Vien

$15.00

steak, meatballs

P13 Tai

$15.00

steak

P14 Bo Vien

$15.00

meatballs

P15 Pho Ga

$15.00

chicken noodles

P16 Pho Chay

$15.00

Tofu, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, baby corn & bamboo

P17 Pho Tom

$16.00

Shrimp

Brisket Only Pho

$15.00

Brisket

Kids Pho

$8.00

Noodle only

Noodle Only Pho

$10.00

Noodle Only

Broth Only

$7.00

Broth Only

Bento Box

Bento Box

$14.00

A choice of protein served with a house salad, California roll, & pot stickers

Kid's Meal

$8.00

Teriyaki chicken or beef with rice

Main Dish

Garlic Noodle

$11.00

Wok stir-fried with butter, wine, & parmesan

Yakisoba

$11.00

Wok stir-fried with vegetables & sweet soy

Drunken Noodle

$11.00

Wok stir-fried with chili, tomato, & sake

Fried Rice

$11.00

Classic wok fried rice wtih veggies & a protein

Dinner Entree

$17.00

Choice of Protein served w/rice and string beans

Fat Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken over Spring Mix

Side

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Japanese Soy Beans

Spicy Edamame

$5.00
Firecracker Calamari

Firecracker Calamari

$13.00

Fried Calamari with Jalapeno & Onion

Korean Short Rib (Side)

$8.00

Korean Short Ribs in our house marinated sauce. Meat Only

Miso Soup

$4.00

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Home Made Dumplings (Pan Fried)

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce mix w/ house vinaigrette

String Beans

$9.00Out of stock

String beans w/ house spicy sauce

Tempura Shrimp

$13.00

Tempura Veggie

$11.00

Side Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili sauce

$0.50

Side Hoison sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Coconut Mango Panna Cotta (GF) (DF)

$9.00

Coconut milk panna cotta topped with mango gelee.

Key Lime Cheesecake

$11.00

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$11.00

A lime cheesecake encased in passion fruit curd decorated with milk chocolate, Chantilly cream and passion fruit gel.

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.00

Devil's food cake base topped with dark, milk and white Belgian chocolate mousse.

Yuzu Mousse Cake (GF)

$11.00

GF vanilla sponge filled with mango preserves, surrounded by a Yuzu mousse and topped with a Cherry Blossom Gelee.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fat Fish opened its doors in 2013 offering innovative sushi with a Vietnamese twist. With a focus on quality and affordable sushi and pho. Fat Fish has become one of the most popular spots in the Salt Lake Valley for anyone looking to eat fresh and made to order food. Fat Fish prides itself to present our Bountiful location with masterful Sushi and Wok.

Website

Location

595 West 2600 South, Bountiful, UT 84010

Directions

