Fat Fish - West Valley

1980 West 3500 South

West Valley City, UT 84119

Vegas (Deep fried)
Bento Box
Sunset

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Iced Green Tea

$2.50

Iced Thai Tea

$4.00

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Soda Water

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Sweetened Tea

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Wine

Barefoot White Zinfandel

$8.00+

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$8.00+

Josh Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Mirassou Pinot Noir

$8.00+

KEEPIN' IT SIMPLE

California

$8.00

Crab, avocado & cucumber

Crabby (Deep fried)

$10.00

Kani, masago, cream cheese, & onions

Dragon Balls (4 pcs, Deep fried)

Dragon Balls (4 pcs, Deep fried)

$11.00

Spicy tuna, spicy crab, masago, onions & inari

Jupiter

$8.50

Avocado, cucumber, lime & chili oil

Mex Roll (Deep fried)

Mex Roll (Deep fried)

$8.50

Jalapeño crab, jalapeño & avocado

Philly

Philly

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado & cucumber

Shrimp Crunchy

Shrimp Crunchy

$10.00

Tempura shrimp, crab & avocado

Spicy Yellowtail

Spicy Yellowtail

$10.00

Yellowtail, cucumber, lemon, jalapeño, scallion, & togarashi

Vegas (Deep fried)

Vegas (Deep fried)

$10.00

Salmon, kani, cream cheese & avocado (Deep fried)

FEELIN' ADVENTUROUS

Albacore Garlic

Albacore Garlic

$12.00

Crab, albacore, avocado, cucumber & fried garlic

Baja Cali

$12.00

Crab, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño & onions

Caterpillar

$12.00

Unagi, avocado & cucumber

Forest Caterpillar

Forest Caterpillar

$12.00

Fried shallots, avocado & cucumber

Forest Fire

$12.00

Fried shallots, mango, avocado, cucumber, chili oil & lime

Imperial

Imperial

$14.00

Crab, tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, masago, avocado & onions

King Kong (Deep fried)

$14.00

Kani, fresh shrimp, cream cheese, avocado & togarashi

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$12.00

Spicy tuna, crab, avocado & cucumber

Samurai

Samurai

$13.00

Seared salmon, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber & fried shallots

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Tuna, cucumber, jalapeño, scallion & togarashi

Sunset

Sunset

$12.00

Salmon, crab, avocado, cucumber & lemon

Tataki

Tataki

$13.00

Seared tuna, crab, avocado, cucumber, scallion & white onions

Tuna Melt (Deep Fried)

$13.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese on the inside, topped with ponzu, eel sauce, creamy sesame sauce, togarashi and green onion.

Umami

Umami

$14.00

Ocean trout, spicy crab, avocado & cucumber

Veggie

$12.50

SERIOUS BUSINESS

Aloha

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, crab, tuna, avocado, cucumber, mango & lime

Black Dragon

Black Dragon

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, unagi, avocado & cucumber

Blazing Jazz

$15.00

Yellowtail, salmon, albacore, cucumber, onions, fried shallots & cilantro

Daizee

Daizee

$15.00

Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, escolar, salmon, cucumber, lime & onions.

Devil

$15.00

Spicy crab, tempura shrimp, ocean trout, avocado & cucumber

Dinero (Deep fried)

Dinero (Deep fried)

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cream cheese & scallion

Dragonfly

Dragonfly

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, seared salmon, avocado, jalapeño & lime

E. Brooklyn

E. Brooklyn

$15.00

Spicy tuna, spicy crab, masago, avocado, cucumber, onions & lime

Kiss of Death

Kiss of Death

$15.00

Spicy tuna, tuna, avocado, cucumber & scallion

Luscious Lover

Luscious Lover

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, unagi, avocado, cucumber & strawberries

Marz

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, crab, tuna, avocado & cucumber

Mojo

Mojo

$15.00

Spicy tuna, yellowtail, salmon, mango, avocado, cucumber & onions

Playboy

Playboy

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, tuna, avocado, cucumber & tobiko

Rainbow

$15.00

Chef’s choice of 3 different fish on top of a cali roll

Red Violin

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, mango & strawberries

Snow White

Snow White

$14.00

Escolar, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, scallion & fried shallots

Spider

Spider

$15.00

Softshell crab, spicy crab, masago, avocado & cucumber

Venus

$16.80

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, topped w/ spicy crab, salmon, togarashi, lemon, crunchies. Sriracha, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Volcano

Volcano

$15.00

Crab, albacore, spicy tuna, masago, avocado, cucumber, scallion & seared spicy mayo

Westside

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, masago, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber jalapeño & lime

OFF MENU ROLLS

Black Pearl

$14.00

Salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, green onions, rolled in tobiko, topped with jalapeno & house made crispy chili oil.

Chillie Willie

$14.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with escolar, jalapeno, togarashi, ponzu, chili oil & sriracha

Cyprus

Cyprus

$17.00

Mex Roll (base), topped with avocado, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, masago, green onion, chili oil, sesame oil, fried shallot, crunchy, eel sauce, jalapeño sauce, and a squeeze of lime juice.

Devil Down

$16.80

Cream cheese, green onion, jalapeño, salmon (deep fried), crab salad, lemon, topped with salmon, lime, eel sauce, masago sauce, sriracha, & sesame oil.

Kamikaze

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, coconut puree, topped with Hamachi, lemon, jalapeño, cilantro, and sweet and sour sauce.

Low Rider

Low Rider

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, cucumber topped with Hamachi, spicy tuna, lime, jalapeños, fried shallot, masago, green onions, jalapeño sauce, eel sauce & sriracha.

Lucky 7

Lucky 7

$16.80

Cilantro, cucumber, jalapeño, green onion, maguro, ono, topped with Hamachi, lemon, lime, red tobiko, jalapeño sauce, sriracha, sesame oil, eel sauce, & ponzu.

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, crab, cucumber, topped with tuna, mango, avocado, eel sauce, & macadamia nuts.

Pagoda

Pagoda

$13.50

Red cabbage, daikon, carrots, cucumber, Inari, topped with avocado, mango, sesame seeds, sriracha, & jalapeño sauce.

Phoenix

$16.80

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, & avocado topped with seared escolar, seared spicy mayo, & tobiko.

UFO

UFO

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with mango, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha, eel sauce, plated with spicy crab green onions, & masago.

Vampire

$16.00

Avocado, spicy crab, cilantro, tempura shrimp, Inari, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeños, avocado, albacore (all seared), sriracha, eel sauce, & chili oil.

Sashimi

Bincho Maguro Sashimi

$14.00

Albacore (4pc)

Sake Sashimi

$14.00

Salmon (4pc)

Unagi Sashimi

$14.00

Eel (4pc)

Maguro Sashimi

$14.00

Tuna (4pc)

Hamachi Sashimi

$14.00

Yellowtail (4pc)

Ono Sashimi

$14.00

Escolar (4pc)

Large Sashimi Combo

Large Sashimi Combo

$28.00

12 pcs of 4 types of fish *Additional charge for multiple order of the same fish.

Small Sashimi Combo

$22.00

9 pcs of 3 types of fish *Additional charge for multiple order of the same fish.

Mexican Snapper Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Nigiri

Bincho Maguro Nigiri

$7.50

Albacore (2pc)

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.50

Yellowtail (2pc)

Maguro Nigiri

$7.50

Tuna (2pc)

Masago Nigiri

$8.50

Ocean Trout Nigiri

$7.50

(2pc)

Ono Nigiri

$7.50

Escolar (2pc)

Sake Nigiri

$7.50

Salmon (2pc)

Tobiko Nigiri

$9.00

Unagi Nigiri

$7.50

Eel (2pc)

Maki

Avocado Maki

$7.50

Avocado

Salmon Maki

$8.50

Salmon

Tuna Maki

$8.50

Tuna

Kappa Maki

$7.00

Cucumber

Unagi Maki

$8.50

Eel

Sides & Extras

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Tobiko

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Trio Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Jalapeno Sauce

$0.75

Bento Box

Bento Box

$15.00

A choice of protein served w/house salad, california roll & rice. ** No substitution **

Kids Bento

$10.00

Teriyaki Chicken or Beef w/ rice

Pho

Kids Pho

$9.00

Noodles only

P1 Pho Dac Biet

P1 Pho Dac Biet

$18.00

steak, brisket, marbled brisket, tendon, tripe, meatballs

P10 Chin, Bo Vien

$16.00

lean brisket, meatballs

P11 Gau, Bo Vien

$16.00

marbled brisket, meatballs

P12 Tai, Bo Vien

$16.00

steak, meatballs

P13 Tai

$16.00

steak

P14 Bo Vien

$16.00

meatballs

P15 Pho Ga

$16.00

chicken noodles

P16 Pho Chay

$16.00

Tofu, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, baby corn & bamboo

P2 Chin, Gau, Sach

$16.00

lean brisket, marbled brisket, tripe

P3 Tai, Chin, Gau, Gan, Sach

$16.00

steak, lean brisket, marbled brisket, tripe, tendon

P4 Tai, Chin, Gan, Sach

$16.00

steak, lean brisket, tripe, tendon

P5 Tai, Gan, Sach

$16.00

steak, tendon, tripe

P6 Tai, Gan

$16.00

steak, tendon

P7 Tai, Sach

$16.00

steak, tripe

P8 Tai, Chin

$16.00

steak, lean brisket

Pho Broth Only

$8.00

Pho Noodle (No Meat)

$10.00

Dessert

Coconut Mango Panna Cotta (GF) (DF)

$9.00

Coconut milk panna cotta topped with mango gelee. Dairy free and gluten free.

Key Lime Cheesecake

$11.00

Passionfruit Cheesecake

$11.00

A lime cheesecake encased in passion fruit curd decorated with milk chocolate, Chantilly cream and passion fruit gel.

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.00

Yuzu Mousse Cake (GF)

$11.00

F vanilla sponge filled with mango preserves, surrounded by a Yuzu mousse and topped with a Cherry Blossom Gelee.

Sides & Extras

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Japanese soybean with sea salt

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Japanese soybean with house special spicy sauce

Firecracker Calamari

Firecracker Calamari

$15.00

Calamari, jalapeño & onions

Jalapeno Bomb

Jalapeno Bomb

$9.00

Spicy tuna & cream cheese filling. Deep fried

Miso

$5.00

with tofu, mushroom, seaweed & scallion

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Seaweed with sesame dressing

Squid Salad

$9.00

Squid, Japanese greens, onion & sesame dressing

Seaweed/Squid Salad

$9.00

Seaweed & Squid Salad

Side of Noodles

$4.00

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Tempura Veggie

$9.00

Deep fried carrots, sweet potato, zucchini and onions.

Chili Oil

$1.25

Hoisin

$0.50

Honey Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.75
All hours
Sunday2:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fat Fish opened its doors in 2013 offering innovative sushi with a Vietnamese twist. With a focus on quality and affordable sushi and pho. Fat Fish has become one of the most popular spots in the Salt Lake Valley for anyone looking to eat fresh and made to order food.

Location

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City, UT 84119

Directions

