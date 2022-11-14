Fat Fish - West Valley
All hours
|Sunday
|2:50 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fat Fish opened its doors in 2013 offering innovative sushi with a Vietnamese twist. With a focus on quality and affordable sushi and pho. Fat Fish has become one of the most popular spots in the Salt Lake Valley for anyone looking to eat fresh and made to order food.
Location
1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City, UT 84119
