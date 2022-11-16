  • Home
  Avon
  Fat Guys Pizza & Chicken - 7483 East US Highway 36 Suite B
Fat Guys Pizza & Chicken 7483 East US Highway 36 Suite B

No reviews yet

7483 East US Highway 36 Suite B

Avon, IN 46123

Breakfast

Carl’s Famous Biscuits & Gravy

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Bowl

Kolaches

$4.05

Breakfast Platters

French Toast

$8.20

FrenchToast w/Choice of Meat

$10.45

French Toast Toppers

$10.05

Waffle

$7.90

Waffles toppers

$8.15

Waffles w/choice of meat

$9.45

Pancakes

$7.90

Pancake toppers

$9.35

Pancakes w/choice of meat-

$10.70

Build Your Own Omelette

$8.20

Breakfast Sides

Plain Sausage Biscuit

$2.40

Lunch

Daily Special

$10.30

Fried Broaster Chicken

Chef Salad

$10.30

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

BLT Sandwich

$9.19

BLT Wrap

$10.29

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$10.29

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$10.29

AYCE CatFish W\ 2 Sides

$20.49

Chicken Tenders

$9.19

Single Steakburger

$8.09

Double Steakburger

$10.09

Philly Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$11.19

Grilled Cheese

$5.79

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.19

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.29

Catfish Dinner 2 Fillet W\ 2 side

$15.09

Catfish Sandwich

$10.29

Club Sandwich

$10.09

1 Catfish Filet

$5.75

Loaded Wedge Fries

$10.29

Sides

Fries

$2.29

Tater Tots

$3.49

Onion Ring

$4.05

Coleslaw

$2.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Potato Salad

$2.29

Green beans

$2.29

Chips

$1.49

Mash Potato & Gravy

$2.29

Side Salads

$1.75

Fried Biscuits And Apple Butter

$4.89

Family Size Mash & Gravy

$4.58

Family Size Potatoe Salad

$4.58

Family Size Green Beans

$4.58

Family Size Coleslaw

$4.58

Family Size Cottage Cheese

$4.58

Ear Of Corn

$2.00

Dessert Pizzas

Apple Pizza

$11.99

Cherry Pizza

$11.99

Blueberry Pizza

$11.99

Cinninamon Pizza

$11.49

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.29+

Iced Coffee

$4.85

Joe’s to go

$22.50

Iced Coffee

One size

$4.85

Extras

Additional Espresso Shot

$0.99

Add Syrup

$0.75

Almond Milk

$0.75

Skim Milk

$0.75

Half and Half

$0.75

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$3.40+

Cappuccino

$3.40+

Cafe Mocha

$3.85+

Carmilla Latte

$4.55+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.55+

Americano

$2.55+

Espresso

$2.09+

Macchiato

$2.00+

Flat White

$3.85

2 Liter Pop

2 Liters

$2.75

Ice Tea

Small Ice Tea

$2.25

Medium Ice Tea

$2.45

Large Ice Tea

$2.65

Hot Tea

Small

$2.25

Medium

$2.45

Large

$2.65

Hot Coco

Small hot chocolate

$2.80

Medium hot chocolate

$3.25

Large hot chocolate

$3.95

Juice

Juice Bottles

$1.75

Water

$1.50

Milk

Milk

$2.00

Choc Milk

$2.00

Soda

Can Soda

$1.25

Water

$1.50

Medium Soda

$1.99

Large Soda

$2.49

Bottled Water

Water

$1.50

12"

12" 1 top.

$16.00

12" 2 top

$16.49

12" 3 top

$16.99

16"

16" 1 Topping

$17.99

16" 2 Topping

$18.99

16" 3 Topping

$19.99

18"

18" 1 topping

$20.49

18" 2 topping

$22.00

18" 3 topping

$23.99

Meatlovers: Sausage, Ground Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

12" Meatlover

$17.99

16" Meatlover

$22.99

18" Meatlover

$25.99

Deluxe: Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushroom

12' Deluxe

$17.99

16" Deluxe

$22.99

18" Deluxe

$25.99

Supreme: Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Banana Peppers, Black Olives

12" Supreme

$17.99

16" Supreme

$22.99

18" Supreme

$25.99

Margartia: Tomatoes. Basil, Mozzarella

12" Margartia

$17.99

16" Margartia

$22.99

18" Margartia

$25.99

Hawaiian: BBQ Base, Ham, Pineapple

12" Hawaiian

$17.99

16" Hawaiian

$22.99

18" Hawaiian

$25.99

Traditional Wings

6pc Traditional wings

$11.79

12pc Traditional wings

$16.29

18pc Traditional wings

$22.79

24pc Traditional wings

$30.99

50pc Traditional wings

$58.99

99¢ Wing Special

$0.99

Boneless Wings

6pc Boneless wings

$11.79

12pc Boneless wings

$16.29

18pc Boneless wings

$22.79

24pc Boneless wings

$30.99

50pc Boneless wings

$58.99

Breadsticks

Breadstick With marinara

$6.99

Breadstick With cheese

$6.99

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$2.75

Can Soda

$1.25

Fountain Soda

$1.49+

Extra Sauce Cups

Cheese Cup

$1.19

Marinaria Cup

$1.19

Ranch Cup

$0.90

Bleu Cheese Cup

$0.90

11-3, M-F Personal Pizza Special

Person Pizza Special

$7.99

Taco Pizza (ONE SIZE)

16" THIN CRUST Taco Pizza

$22.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
7483 East US Highway 36 Suite B, Avon, IN 46123

