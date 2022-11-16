Fat Guys Pizza & Chicken 7483 East US Highway 36 Suite B
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7483 East US Highway 36 Suite B, Avon, IN 46123
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Artisan Bakery and Pastries - Rockville Rd
4.4 • 307
7341 Rockville Rd Indianapolis, IN 46214
View restaurant