6 Pack Goggle Fogger German Style Hefe-Weizen

$10.79

5.4% ABV 12 IBU. When this brew first came out of the tanks, our brewer took a sip. Then downed some more. He put on his glasses, tilted his head and said, "Damn, that's a Goggle Fogger!" The "Hefe" prefix means "with yeast" which gives this unfiltered wheat beer a somewhat cloudy or "foggy" appearance. Light aromas of wheat, bubblegum, clove and spice.