Salad
Chicken
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh 1805 E Carson St
1,532 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Serving up Headwiches, wings, munchies and beer since 1992.
Location
1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Wine Bar at Market Street Crocery
No Reviews
435 Market Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant