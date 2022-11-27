Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Chicken

Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh 1805 E Carson St

1,532 Reviews

$$

1805 E Carson St

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Fried Wings
Fresh Cut Fries
Smoked Whole Wings

Wings

Smoked Whole Wings

Slow Smoked and Chargrilled. Includes celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.

Classic Fried Wings

Split Wings Deep fried to perfection. Includes celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.

Salads

Bumble Berry Chicken Salad

$12.00

Arugula tossed in our Bumble Berry Poppy Seed dressing. Grilled chicken breast, blueberries, goat cheese, red onion.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked or grilled chicken in our Original Sauce with tomato, bacon, celery and crumbled blue cheese over iceberg lettuce.

The Pittsburgh Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with your choice of flank steak, smoked chicken or grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, fries, cheddar, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and croutons.

The Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens flank steak, sautéed peppers and onions, fries, cheddar, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and croutons.

The Brisket Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette. With smoked brisket, roasted red peppers, pickled chilies, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, onion straws, crumbled blue cheese and a drizzle of Killer Ranch.

Nacho Chicken Salad

$13.00

Iceberg, adobo chicken, black bean & corn salsa, jalapenos, jack & cheddar, tortilla chips. Cliantro-lime ranch on the side.

Munchies

French Onion Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Classic Onion soup with crouton and cheese.

Giant Pretzel

$11.00

Served with cheese sauce, Head Hunter mustard and honey mustard.

Chicken Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.50

Smoked chicken blended with spinach & artichoke hearts. Served with flatbread.

Frickles

$9.00Out of stock

Panko breaded pickle chips served with honey mustard and Sriracha Thousand Island.

Fried cheese curds

$9.50

Served with house made honey mustard.

Smokehouse Quesadilla

$11.00

Choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork with Smoky BBQ, pickled onion, jalapeños, cheddar and jack. Served with a side of sour cream.

Pierogi

$8.00

Deep-fried or sautéed with onions. Served with sour cream

Chicken tenders

$9.00

Served with honey mustard.

Fresh Cut Fries

$7.00

House-Made Potato Chips

$6.00

Arrogant Onion Rings

$9.00Out of stock

Spicy, battered onion rings served with Killer Ranch on the side.

Headwiches

Chick'n Little

$14.00

Tenders, Original Sauce, provolone and American, egg*, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cherry-pepper mayo.

Bay of Pigs

$13.50

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, honey mustard, Killer sauce.

The Fat Italian

$14.00

Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, Italian sausage, provolone cheese, hard-boiled egg, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion and rosemary mayo.

Southside Slopes

$13.00

Kielbasa, pierogi & onions, American, horsey sauce.

The Pull Monty

$13.00

Smoked chicken, Carolina sauce, bacon, cheddar, slaw, jalapeños.

Beauty & The Beasty

$13.00

Pulled pork, Beasty BBQ, pickles, onions, slaw.

Jack-O

$15.00

Flank steak, roasted reds, cheddar, onion rings, Killer Ranch.

South Shore Steak & Egg

$13.00

Shaved sirloin, fried egg*, pepperoni, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

Fuddwich

$13.00

Corned Beef, turkey, salami, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cherry-pepper mayo.

Divine Swine

$12.00

Smoked pulled pork, Smoky BBQ sauce, bacon

Twisted Brisket

$15.00

Smoked brisket, Smoky BBQ sauce, cheddar, onion crisps and a sunny egg that may run amuck before reaching your table.

Mighty Fine Bovine

$15.00

Brisket, pastrami, Swiss, spicy kraut, onion, house pickles, garlic mayo.

MO Betta Beef and Chedda

$15.00

Brisket, bacon, mushrooms, cheddar, chipotle mayo.

Flat Breads

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$12.00

Smoked chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, crumbled blue.

Chicken Artichoke Flat Bread

$12.00

Garlic infused olive oil, smoked chicken, artichokes, spinach, mozzarella, Parmesan.

Burgers

Renee's Red, Hot and Blue

$13.00

Cheddar, bacon, Original Sauce, crumbled blue cheese, onion crisps and ranch dressing.

Kelsey Burger

$13.00

Cheddar, bacon, pierogi, sautéed onions, horseradish sauce.

Caramelized Onion & Mushroom Burger

$13.00

Swiss, dressed arugula, Head Hunter mustard aioli.

Smoky Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Provolone, bacon, Smoky BBQ Sauce, onion crisps.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon, American, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo.

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Plant-based burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup & mustard. Add cheese for $1.

Triple Bypass Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, smoked brisket in Beasty BBQ Sauce, sunny egg.* *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Sandwiches

Nicole's Original Cheesesteak

$13.00

With green peppers, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, provolone, American, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Smoked chicken, sautéed onions and green peppers, jack cheese and chipotle aioli.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Boneless breast grilled in any of our wing sauces. Topped with celery and your choice of ranch blue cheese dressing.

Grilled Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef, kraut, Swiss, 1000 island. Grilled on rye.

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers and chipotle mayo.

Cajun Ranch Chicken

$13.00

Dry Cajun rub, pepper jack, roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomato and Ranch.

Flank Zappa

$15.00

Bourbon marinated flank steak, caramelized onions, provolone, pickled chilies, dressed arugula, Head Hunter mustard aioli.

Aloha Chicken

$13.00

Chargrilled breast topped with ham, provolone cheese, grilled pineapple and Extra Medium sauce.

Wanzco Chicken

$13.00

Chargrilled chicken breast, Original Sauce, American, bacon. Lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing.

Dressings and Sauces

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Bumble Berry Poppy Seed Dressing

$1.00

Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00

Killer Ranch Dressing (Spicy)

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00

Black & Yellow Sauce

$1.00

Mild Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Extra Medium Sauce

$1.00

Carolina Gold Sauce

$1.00

Original Sauce

$1.00

Beasty BBQ Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving up Headwiches, wings, munchies and beer since 1992.

1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

