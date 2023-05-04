- Home
- /
- Valley Center
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Fat Ivor's Rib Rack
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Burgers
Fat Ivor's Rib Rack
197 Reviews
$$
27961 Valley Center Rd
Valley Center, CA 92082
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Chicken Tenders
$11.00
Chicken Tenders/Fries
$12.00
Chicken Wings
$10.00
Golden Fried Shrimp (4)
$12.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$9.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
Pot of Mushrooms
$12.00
Onion Blossom
$9.00
Onion Rings
$9.00
Potato Poppies
$8.00
Potato Skins
$11.00
Zucchini Beer Battered
$9.00
Sample Platter
$19.00
TWO BEEF Ribs
$9.00
THREE BEEF Ribs
$12.00
SOUP/SALADS
Caesar Salad
$10.00
Caesar /Chicken
$15.00
Caesar /Salmon
$16.00
Caesar /Shrimp
$19.00
Caesar /Steak
$20.00
Chef Salad
$13.00
Cobb Salad
$15.00
Spinach Salad
$10.00
Spinach Salad /Chicken
$15.00
Spinach Salad/Salmon
$16.00
Spinach Salad/Steak
$20.00
Taco Salad/Beef
$12.00
Taco Salad/Chicken
$12.00
Side Salad
$5.00
SOUP /Bowl
$7.00
SOUP /Cup
$4.00
BURGERS
SANDWICHES
BBQ Beef Sandwich
$12.00
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
BBQ Pork Sandwich
$12.00
BLT
$12.00
Club Sandwich
$13.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$11.00
Cod Fillet Fish Sandwich
$12.00
New York Steak Sandwich
$15.00
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Sausage Sandwich
$9.00
Tri Tip Sandwich
$14.00
Tri Tip w/Cheese
$15.00
Two Fish Tacos
$11.00
ENTREES
BEEF Ribs AYCE
$20.00
BEEF Ribs AYCE For TWO
$38.00
PORK Ribs 1/2 Rack
$18.00
PORK Ribs Full Rack
$28.00
Pork Chops w/ Apple Sauce
$18.00
Rib Eye Steak
$29.00
New York Steak
$27.00
T-Bone Steak 12 OZ
$29.00
Golden Fried Shrimp
$20.00
Broasted Chicken
$16.00
New York Chicken
$17.00
Half BBQ Chicken
$16.00
Fish & Chips
$11.00
Fish (3) & Chips
$14.00
Children's Menu
Lighter Side
SIDES
SPECIALS
DRINKS
BEER
BTL Budweiser
$4.50
BTL Coors
$4.50
BTL Coors Light
$4.50
Guinness
$5.00
Heineken 0.0 NA
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.50
Bucket Budweiser
$24.00
Bucket Coors
$24.00
Bucket Coors Light
$24.00
CHIP
BUD Light Draft
$4.75
COORS Light Draft
$4.75
CORONA
$6.75
MODELO Especial
$6.75
NEGRA Modelo
$6.75
STELLA Artois
$6.75
CALI Creamin
$6.75
394 Pale Ale
$6.75
S. Nevada Pale Ale
$6.75
STONE Delicious IPA
$6.75
SPACE DUST IPA
$6.75
S. Nevada IPA
$6.75
Pitcher BUD Light
$22.00
Pitcher COORS Light
$22.00
Pitcher Modelo Especial
$28.00
Pitcher Modelo Negra
$28.00
Picher Corona
$28.00
Pitcher Stella Artois
$28.00
Pitcher Pale Ale
$28.00
BOURBON Whiskey
CANADIAN Whiskey
IRISH Whiskey
SCOTCH Whiskey
COCKTAILS
Amaretto Sour
$8.00
Appletini
$8.00
Bay Breeze
$8.00
Birthdy Cake Cocktl
$8.00
Black Russian
$9.00
Bloody Maria
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Blow Job
$9.00
Brandy Alex
$9.00
Cadillac
$9.00
Cape Cod
$8.00
Collins
$8.00
Colo Bulldog
$8.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Cuba Libre
$8.00
Daiquiri
$8.00
Fuzzy Navel
$8.00
Gimlet
Greyhound
$8.00
Irish Car Bomb
$10.00
Jager Bomb
$9.00
John Collins
$8.00
Kamikaze
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$11.00
Long Beach Ice Tea
$11.00
Long ISLAND AMF
$11.25
Long ISLAND Ice Tea
$11.00
Mai Tai
$11.00
Michelada
$8.00
Midori Sour
$8.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Mudslide
$11.00
Old Fashion
$8.00
Pina Colada
$9.00
Redbull Vodka
$9.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Seabreeeze
$8.00
SELTZER Margarita CAN
$8.00
Sex on the Beach
$8.00
Shark Bite
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
White Russian
$9.00
COGNAC
LIQUEURS
Amaretto - HOUSE
$6.50
Amaretto Di Saronno
$8.75
B & B
$8.75
Baileys Irish Cream
$8.75
Benedictine
$8.75
BRANDY - HOUSE
$6.50
Campari
$8.75
Chambord
$8.75
Cointreau
$8.75
Drambuie
$8.75
Dry Sack
$8.75
Frangelico
$8.75
Galliano
$8.75
Gran Gala
$8.75
Grand Marnier
$11.75
Jägermeister
$8.75
Kahlua
$8.75
Lillet
$8.75
Metaxa
$8.75
Midori
$8.75
Pernod
$8.75
PORT
$8.75
Sambuca
$8.75
Southern Comfort
$8.75
Tia Maria
$8.75
Tuaca
$8.75
LIQUEURS Flavored
Anisette
$6.50
Blue Caracco
$6.50
Crème de Almond
$6.50
Crème de Banana
$6.50
Crème de Casis
$6.50
Crème de Coco DK
$6.50
Crème de Coco LT
$6.50
Crème de Menth Gr
$6.50
Crème de Menth Wht
$6.50
Rumple Minze
$7.75
Schnapps – Apple
$6.50
Schnapps – Blueberry
$6.50
Schnapps – Butter SC
$6.50
Schnapps – Cinnamon
$6.50
Schnapps – Peach
$6.50
Schnapps – Peppermint
$6.50
Schnapps – Raspberry
$6.50
Sloe Gin
$6.50
Triple Sec
$6.50
Vermouth Dry
$6.50
Vermouth Sweet
$6.50
NA Beverages
TEQUILA
WELL Drinks
WINE
GLS CHAMPAGNE SPLT
$7.50
GLS SAUVGN BLANC
$8.00
GLS SYC LANE CHARDONNAY
$6.50
GLS RAYMOND CHARD
$8.00
GLS SEAGL PINOT GRIG
$7.00
GLS SYC LANE W. ZIN
$6.50
GLS SYC LANE CAB
$6.50
GLS DELOACH CAB
$8.00
GLS SYC LANE MERLOT
$6.50
GLS DELOACH PINOT NOIR
$8.00
BTL CORKAGE Fee
$15.00
BTL N/Alcoholic CORKAGE Fee
$10.00
BTL G. IMPERIAL CHAMPAGNE
$22.00
BTL SYC LANE CHARDONNAY
$22.00
BTL RAYMOND CHARD
$26.00
BTL BABICH SAUVGN BLANC
$26.00
BTL SEAGL PINOT GRIG
$26.00
BTL SYC LANE W. ZIN
$22.00
BTL SYC LANE CAB
$22.00
BTL DELOACH CAB
$26.00
BTL SYC LANE MERLOT
$22.00
BTL DELOACH PINOT NOIR
$26.00
BTL RIB SHACK RED
$26.00
MERCHANDISE
CATERING/TAKE OUT
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
27961 Valley Center Rd, Valley Center, CA 92082
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Side Yard Public House - 10326 Meadow Glen Way E
No Reviews
10326 Meadow Glen Way E Escondido, CA 92026
View restaurant
More near Valley Center
Escondido
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Vista
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Temecula
Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)
Poway
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Carlsbad
Avg 4.3 (242 restaurants)
Oceanside
Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)
Encinitas
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.