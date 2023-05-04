Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Burgers

Fat Ivor's Rib Rack

197 Reviews

$$

27961 Valley Center Rd

Valley Center, CA 92082

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Chicken Tenders/Fries

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Golden Fried Shrimp (4)

$12.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Pot of Mushrooms

$12.00

Onion Blossom

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Potato Poppies

$8.00

Potato Skins

$11.00

Zucchini Beer Battered

$9.00

Sample Platter

$19.00

TWO BEEF Ribs

$9.00

THREE BEEF Ribs

$12.00

SOUP/SALADS

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caesar /Chicken

$15.00

Caesar /Salmon

$16.00

Caesar /Shrimp

$19.00

Caesar /Steak

$20.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Spinach Salad /Chicken

$15.00

Spinach Salad/Salmon

$16.00

Spinach Salad/Steak

$20.00

Taco Salad/Beef

$12.00

Taco Salad/Chicken

$12.00

Side Salad

$5.00

SOUP /Bowl

$7.00

SOUP /Cup

$4.00

BURGERS

Hamburger

$13.00

Hamburger/BACON

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Cheeseburger/BACON

$15.00

Chili Burger

$15.00

Ortega Burger

$15.00

Chicken Burger

$13.00

Salmon Burger

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Veggie Burger/Cheese

$13.00

SANDWICHES

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.00

BLT

$12.00

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Cod Fillet Fish Sandwich

$12.00

New York Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Tri Tip Sandwich

$14.00

Tri Tip w/Cheese

$15.00

Two Fish Tacos

$11.00

ENTREES

BEEF Ribs AYCE

$20.00

BEEF Ribs AYCE For TWO

$38.00

PORK Ribs 1/2 Rack

$18.00

PORK Ribs Full Rack

$28.00

Pork Chops w/ Apple Sauce

$18.00

Rib Eye Steak

$29.00

New York Steak

$27.00

T-Bone Steak 12 OZ

$29.00

Golden Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Broasted Chicken

$16.00

New York Chicken

$17.00

Half BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$11.00

Fish (3) & Chips

$14.00

Children's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Lighter Side

Ground Beef Patty

$11.00

Chicken Breast 8 oz

$11.00

Salmon 4 oz

$11.00

New York Steak 8 oz

$14.00

Kielbasa Sausage

$5.00

Dessert

CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

PUMPKIN PIE

$6.00

SIDES

AVOCADO Side Half Sliced

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Baked Potatoes

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Tomato Sliced

$3.00

SW. Pot

$3.25

Vegetable Buttered

$4.00

SPECIALS

BURGER & ALE

$15.00

ST. PATRICK'S Day

$14.00

VALENTINE'S 1 Salmon

$22.00

VALENTINE'S 2 Pork Ribs w/ 2 Shrimp

$25.00

VALENTINE'S 3 Rib.Eye

$29.00

NCAA HOT DOG

$3.00

NCAA CHILI DOG

$3.75

NACHOS

$3.00

CHILI NACHOS

$3.75

DRINKS

BEER

BTL Budweiser

$4.50

BTL Coors

$4.50

BTL Coors Light

$4.50

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 NA

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Bucket Budweiser

$24.00

Bucket Coors

$24.00

Bucket Coors Light

$24.00

CHIP

BUD Light Draft

$4.75

COORS Light Draft

$4.75

CORONA

$6.75

MODELO Especial

$6.75

NEGRA Modelo

$6.75

STELLA Artois

$6.75

CALI Creamin

$6.75

394 Pale Ale

$6.75

S. Nevada Pale Ale

$6.75

STONE Delicious IPA

$6.75

SPACE DUST IPA

$6.75

S. Nevada IPA

$6.75

Pitcher BUD Light

$22.00

Pitcher COORS Light

$22.00

Pitcher Modelo Especial

$28.00

Pitcher Modelo Negra

$28.00

Picher Corona

$28.00

Pitcher Stella Artois

$28.00

Pitcher Pale Ale

$28.00

BOURBON Whiskey

BULLEIT

$8.75

DICKEL

$8.75

FIREBALL

$8.75

GENTLEMAN JACK

$11.75

JACK DANIEL

$9.75

JD FIRE

$9.75

JD HONEY

$9.75

JD RYE

$9.75

JIM BEAM

$8.75

MAKER'S MARK

$9.75

PIGGY BK RYE

$8.75

SEAGRAM 7

$8.75

SCREWBALL PEANUT

$8.75

WILD TURKEY

$8.75

CANADIAN Whiskey

C. CLUB

$8.75

CROWN APPLE

$9.75

CROWN ROYAL

$9.75

V.O.

$8.75

IRISH Whiskey

BUSHMILLS

$8.75

JAMESON

$8.75

TULLAMORE

$8.75

SCOTCH Whiskey

BUCHANAN'S 18

$18.00

BUCHANAN'S DELUX

$11.75

CHIVAS

$8.75

CHIVAS 18

$11.75

DEWARS

$8.75

GLENMORANGIE

$14.00

GLENFIDDICH 12

$12.75

GLENLIVET 12

$12.75

JOHNNY W. BLUE

$24.00

JOHNNY W. BLACK

$9.75

JOHNNY W. GOLD

$14.00

JOHNNY W. GREEN

$12.75

JOHNNY W. RED

$8.75

LAGAVULIN 16

$18.00

MACALLAN 12

$12.75

MACALLAN 15

$18.00

OBAN

$18.00

COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Birthdy Cake Cocktl

$8.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blow Job

$9.00

Brandy Alex

$9.00

Cadillac

$9.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Collins

$8.00

Colo Bulldog

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gimlet

Greyhound

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

John Collins

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Beach Ice Tea

$11.00

Long ISLAND AMF

$11.25

Long ISLAND Ice Tea

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Michelada

$8.00

Midori Sour

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Redbull Vodka

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Seabreeeze

$8.00

SELTZER Margarita CAN

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Shark Bite

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

COCKTAILS TO GO

Jack & Coke to GO

$9.00

Cuervo Margarita to Go

$9.00

Tito's Soda to Go

$9.00

COGNAC

BRANDY

$7.75

COURVOISIER

$11.75

HENNESSEY VS

HENNESSEY VSOP

REMY MARTIN L XIII

REMY MARTIN VS

REMY MARTIN XO

REMYMARTIN VSOP

GIN

BEEFEATER

$8.75

BOMBAY

$8.75

HENDRICKS

$8.75

TANQUERAY

$8.75

LIQUEURS

Amaretto - HOUSE

$6.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.75

B & B

$8.75

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.75

Benedictine

$8.75

BRANDY - HOUSE

$6.50

Campari

$8.75

Chambord

$8.75

Cointreau

$8.75

Drambuie

$8.75

Dry Sack

$8.75

Frangelico

$8.75

Galliano

$8.75

Gran Gala

$8.75

Grand Marnier

$11.75

Jägermeister

$8.75

Kahlua

$8.75

Lillet

$8.75

Metaxa

$8.75

Midori

$8.75

Pernod

$8.75

PORT

$8.75

Sambuca

$8.75

Southern Comfort

$8.75

Tia Maria

$8.75

Tuaca

$8.75

LIQUEURS Flavored

Anisette

$6.50

Blue Caracco

$6.50

Crème de Almond

$6.50

Crème de Banana

$6.50

Crème de Casis

$6.50

Crème de Coco DK

$6.50

Crème de Coco LT

$6.50

Crème de Menth Gr

$6.50

Crème de Menth Wht

$6.50

Rumple Minze

$7.75

Schnapps – Apple

$6.50

Schnapps – Blueberry

$6.50

Schnapps – Butter SC

$6.50

Schnapps – Cinnamon

$6.50

Schnapps – Peach

$6.50

Schnapps – Peppermint

$6.50

Schnapps – Raspberry

$6.50

Sloe Gin

$6.50

Triple Sec

$6.50

Vermouth Dry

$6.50

Vermouth Sweet

$6.50

NA Beverages

Btl Organic Green Tea

$4.00

Btl Solar Rain Water

$3.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

GingerAle

$3.75

HOT TEA

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Juice

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.75

Ras Tea

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Tomato J.

$5.00

RUM

BACARDI

$8.75

BACARDI GOLD

$8.75

CAPTAIN MORG

$8.75

MALIBU

$8.75

MYERS

$8.75

PYRAT XO

$8.75

RUM CHATA

$8.75

TEQUILA

AVION ESPR

$9.75

CASAMIGO ANEJO

$11.75

CAZADORES REPOS

$10.75

JOSE CUERV GOLD

$8.75

JOSE CUERV 1800

$9.75

HORNITOS REPOS

$8.75

LALO Blanco

$10.75

DON JULIO ANEJO

$11.75

PATRON SILVER

$11.75

PATRON ANEJO Collection

$11.75

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$8.75

GREY GOOSE

$11.75

KETTLE ONE

$10.75

THREE OLIVES

$8.75

TITOS

$8.75

WELL Drinks

Well Bourbon

$6.50

Well Brandy

$6.50

Well Gin

$6.50

Well Rum

$6.50

Well Scotch

$6.50

Well Tequila

$6.50

Well Vodka

$6.50

WINE

GLS CHAMPAGNE SPLT

$7.50

GLS SAUVGN BLANC

$8.00

GLS SYC LANE CHARDONNAY

$6.50

GLS RAYMOND CHARD

$8.00

GLS SEAGL PINOT GRIG

$7.00

GLS SYC LANE W. ZIN

$6.50

GLS SYC LANE CAB

$6.50

GLS DELOACH CAB

$8.00

GLS SYC LANE MERLOT

$6.50

GLS DELOACH PINOT NOIR

$8.00

BTL CORKAGE Fee

$15.00

BTL N/Alcoholic CORKAGE Fee

$10.00

BTL G. IMPERIAL CHAMPAGNE

$22.00

BTL SYC LANE CHARDONNAY

$22.00

BTL RAYMOND CHARD

$26.00

BTL BABICH SAUVGN BLANC

$26.00

BTL SEAGL PINOT GRIG

$26.00

BTL SYC LANE W. ZIN

$22.00

BTL SYC LANE CAB

$22.00

BTL DELOACH CAB

$26.00

BTL SYC LANE MERLOT

$22.00

BTL DELOACH PINOT NOIR

$26.00

BTL RIB SHACK RED

$26.00

MERCHANDISE

RETAIL

T-SHIRT L

$20.00

T-SHIRT XL

$20.00

COFFEE MUG

$9.00

HAT

$20.00

CATERING/TAKE OUT

TAKE OUT

BEEF BBQ 3 Ribs

$12.00

PORK BBQ Meat/lb

$14.00

CHICKEN BREAST 8 OZ

$1,100.00

CHICKEN HALF BONE-IN BBQ

$14.00

Tri-Tip Sliced/lb

$18.00

COLESLAW/ 16 OZ

$11.00

HORSERADISH 16 OZ

$12.00

Jasmine RICE 16 OZ

$11.00

RANCH BEANS/ 16 OZ

$11.00

SALAD DERSS 20 OZ

$11.00

SPRING GREEN SALAD (8)

$24.00

Delivery Fee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

27961 Valley Center Rd, Valley Center, CA 92082

Directions

