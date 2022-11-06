Fat Jack's BBQ
3820 Rt 42 N
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Popular Items
Fat Jack's Family Packs
Hawg Heaven
2 slabs of pork ribs, 2lbs of pulled pork, 1lb. of beef brisket, 20 wings (in your choice of sauce), 2 half chickens, 8pc of cornbread, choice of 4 Lg. sides, 1 whole pie (sweet potato or Pecan), and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. No substitutions please.
Boss Hawg
2 slabs of pork ribs, 1lb. pulled pork, 1lb of grilled sausage, choice of 3 Lg. sides, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. No substitutions please.
Squeal Meal Deal
1 full slab of pork ribs, 1lb. of pulled pork, 1 lb. beef brisket, choice of 3 Lg. sides, 4pc of cornbread, and choice of sauce on the side. No substitutions please.
Pig Nik Pak
1 slab of pork ribs, 1lb. of pulled pork, 10 wings (in your choice of sauce), choice of 2 lg sides, and BBQ sauce (on the side) No substitutions please.
Meats by the Pound
Burnt Ends
The best part of the brisket, a little extra fatty than regular brisket sprinkled with more of our award-winning Memphis dry rub.
Brisket
The best meat in all of BBQ! Smoked for 18 hours over hickory wood.
Rib Tips
Pork Belly
Pulled Pork
Pulled Chicken
Sausage
Smoked and grilled sausage.
Chicken Breast
Extra Sauce(2oz)
Ribs
Full Slab
Hickory smoked St. Louis style pork ribs with your choice of mild BBQ, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, Memphis dry rub (no sauce on these babies), or Hawg Wild (sauce and dry rub $1 more).
1/2 Slab
Hickory smoked St. Louis style pork ribs with your choice of mild BBQ, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, Memphis dry rub (no sauce on these babies), or Hawg Wild (sauce and dry rub $1 more).
3pc. Beef Ribs
Featured on the hit TV series BBQ Pitmasters. Available on Saturday and Sunday only!!! Limited quantities. 3 pc of hickory smoked beef back ribs with your choice of mild BBQ, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, Memphis dry rub (no sauce on these babies), or Hawg Wild (sauce and dry rub)
1/2 Chicken
Hickory smoked 1/2 chicken seasoned with our own secret blend of spices, then grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of mild BBQ, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, Memphis dry rub (no sauce), or Hawg Wild (sauce and dry rub)
Extra Sauces & Rolls
Specality Samiches
SPICY Brisket Cheesesteak/FF
A "kicked" up version of our original brisket cheesesteak but seasoned with our own secret seasonings, jalapeños, fried onions, topped with melty pepperjack cheese served butter toasted round roll. Served with fries.
Brisket Cheesesteak/FF
Our own version of the classic Philly cheesesteak. Grilled hickory smoked Texas beef brisket, fried onions and our own seasonings topped with American cheese served on a butter toasted round roll w/fries.
Notorious P.I.G/FF
Crisp bacon, juicy hickory smoked pork belly, and pulled pork drizzled with cajun maple syrup, topped with slaw and sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub. Served w/fries.
Texas Twister/FF
One of our most popular samiches. Pulled pork, Texas beef brisket, Memphis pulled chicken, BBQ sauce, white cheese sauce, fried onions, and slaw, sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub (yes this is all on 1 samich) served w/fries.
Spicy Twister/FF
One of our most popular samiches. Pulled pork, Texas beef brisket, Memphis pulled chicken, Hot BBQ sauce, white cheese sauce, fried onions, jalapeños, crushed red pepper, and slaw, sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub (yes this is all on 1 samich) served w/fries.
Alabama/FF
Grilled hickory smoked chicken breast, topped with our own mild BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and fried onions. Served with fries.
Yardbird/FF
Grilled hickory smoked chicken breast, topped with our own mustard BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and fried onions, more mustard BBQ sauce, sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub. Served with fries.
Tornado/FF
Grilled hickory smoked sausage, pulled pork, our own mustard BBQ sauce, fried onions, slaw, more mustard BBQ sauce, sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub. Served with fries.
Georgia Pork/FF
Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with our own mustard BBQ sauce, and slaw, sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub. Served with fries.
Sam'iches
Burnt End Samich/FF
with our own Memphis dry rub (no sauce on these)
Brisket Samich/FF
Hickory smoked for 18 hours topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served with fries.
Pork Belly Samich/FF
Topped with cajun maple syrup served with fries.
Pork Samich/FF
Hickory smoked for 16 hours topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served with fries.
Pulled Chicken Samich/FF
Hickory smoked white meat chicken smoked for 4 hours topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served with fries.
Chicken Breast Samich/FF
Grilled Hickory smoked chicken breast, topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served with fries.
Sausage Samich/FF
Burgers
Ultimate Memphis Mauler/Fries
Our own custom blend of burger (brisket, short rib, and chuck with dry aged fat). topped with mild BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, hickory smoked Texas brisket, hickory smoked pulled pork, fried onions, slaw and Memphis dry rub, served with fires. This burger finished 3rd in the World Food Championships in Las Vegas, and voted Best Burger in Philadelphia.
Roadhouse Burger/Fries
Our own custom blend of burger (brisket, short rib, and chuck with dry aged fat), topped with mild BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, crisp bacon, fried peppers and onions, served with fries.
BBQ Bacon Chzburger/Fries
Our own custom blend of burger (brisket, short rib, and chuck with dry aged fat), topped with Mild BBQ sauce, cheese and bacon, served with fries.
Bacon Chzburger/Fries
Our own custom blend of burger (brisket, short rib, and chuck with dry aged fat), topped with American cheese, and crips bacon, served with fries.
Cheeseburger/Fries
Topped with American cheese served with fries and pickles.
Quesadillas
Fried Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla & Fries
Stuffed with Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, cheddar Jack cheese, finished with ranch dressing all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.
BBQ Brisket Quesadilla & Fries
Stuffed with Hickory smoked brisket, cheddar Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce, all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.
BBQ Pork Quesadilla & Fries
Stuffed with hickory smoked pulled pork, cheddar Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce, all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.
Fried BBQ Chicken Quesadilla & Fries
Stuffed with crispy fried chicken, cheddar Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce, all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.
Grilled BBQ Chicken Quesadilla & Fries
Stuffed with a Juicy hickory smoked chicken breast, cheddar Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce, all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.
Sides
Cornbread (pc)
Sold by the piece.
Brisket Mac & Cheese
Topped with hickory smoked brisket, extra cheese and scallions.
Loaded Mac & Cheese
Topped with extra cheese, bacon, and scallions.
Mac & Cheese
Loaded Smashed Potatoes
Topped with bacon, cheese, and scallions.
Smashed Potatoes
BBQ Beans
Our secret recipe BBQ Beans made with peppers, and onions (no pork).
Potato Salad
Made with egg, scallions, and Hellmans Mayo.
Slaw
Collard Greens
Fresh collard greens made with hickory smoked chicken.
Burnt End Beans
A "kicked up" version of our classic BBQ Beans, with burnt ends and other secret seasonings. Yes, they have a kick to them, and they are spicy!
Chili
Award winning chili loaded with hickory smoked Texas brisket, beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and our own secret blend of spices. Yes its spicy but ooooo so good!
Wings N' Boneless
100 Wings
Jumbo hickory smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of 1 of our award winning sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch.
50 Wings
Jumbo hickory smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of 1 of our award winning sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch.
20 Wings
Jumbo hickory smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of 1 of our award winning sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch.
10 Wings
Jumbo hickory smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of 1 of our award winning sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch. 1 SAUCE CHOICE ONLY! WE CAN'T DO 2 SAUCES FOR 10 WINGS!
1 lb Boneless/ FF
Tossed in your choice of sauce, with bleu cheese or ranch on the side, served with fries
1/2 lb Boneless/ FF
Tossed in your choice of sauce, with bleu cheese or ranch on the side, served with fries
Buffalo Fingers/Fries
Chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, with a side of bleu cheese or ranch, served with fries.
Fingers/FF
Served with your choice of dipping sauce, and fries.
Other Things/Apps & Fries
Pigstickers
Fried dumplings served with a sweet chili dipping sauce,
Fried Pickles
Served with our own housemade Memphis ranch dipping sauce on the side.
Fries
Seasoned with our own secret seasonings.
Cheese Fries
Topped with our famous white cheese sauce.
Bacon Cheese Fries
Topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and scallions.
Loaded Fries
Crisp fries topped with our award winning chili, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, scallion, and sour cream.
Smothered Fries
Hickory smoked pulled pork or hickory smoked pulled chicken topped with Monterey Jack cheese sauce, mild BBQ sauce, and scallions.
Brisket Fries
Crisp fries topped with hickory smoked brisket, mild BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, and scallions.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:03 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:03 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:03 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:03 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:03 pm
Real Hickory Smoked BBQ at Its best!
3820 Rt 42 N, Turnersville, NJ 08012