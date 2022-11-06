Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque

Fat Jack's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

3820 Rt 42 N

Turnersville, NJ 08012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket
Mac & Cheese
Collard Greens

Fat Jack's Family Packs

Hawg Heaven

$299.99

2 slabs of pork ribs, 2lbs of pulled pork, 1lb. of beef brisket, 20 wings (in your choice of sauce), 2 half chickens, 8pc of cornbread, choice of 4 Lg. sides, 1 whole pie (sweet potato or Pecan), and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. No substitutions please.

Boss Hawg

$139.99

2 slabs of pork ribs, 1lb. pulled pork, 1lb of grilled sausage, choice of 3 Lg. sides, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. No substitutions please.

Squeal Meal Deal

$109.99

1 full slab of pork ribs, 1lb. of pulled pork, 1 lb. beef brisket, choice of 3 Lg. sides, 4pc of cornbread, and choice of sauce on the side. No substitutions please.

Pig Nik Pak

$86.99

1 slab of pork ribs, 1lb. of pulled pork, 10 wings (in your choice of sauce), choice of 2 lg sides, and BBQ sauce (on the side) No substitutions please.

Meats by the Pound

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$6.99+

The best part of the brisket, a little extra fatty than regular brisket sprinkled with more of our award-winning Memphis dry rub.

Brisket

$6.99+

The best meat in all of BBQ! Smoked for 18 hours over hickory wood.

Rib Tips

$14.99+Out of stock

Pork Belly

$7.99+

Pulled Pork

$6.49+

Pulled Chicken

$6.29+

Sausage

$5.99+

Smoked and grilled sausage.

Chicken Breast

$28.99

Extra Sauce(2oz)

$0.99

Ribs

Full Slab

Full Slab

$31.99

Hickory smoked St. Louis style pork ribs with your choice of mild BBQ, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, Memphis dry rub (no sauce on these babies), or Hawg Wild (sauce and dry rub $1 more).

1/2 Slab

$16.49

Hickory smoked St. Louis style pork ribs with your choice of mild BBQ, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, Memphis dry rub (no sauce on these babies), or Hawg Wild (sauce and dry rub $1 more).

3pc. Beef Ribs

$22.99Out of stock

Featured on the hit TV series BBQ Pitmasters. Available on Saturday and Sunday only!!! Limited quantities. 3 pc of hickory smoked beef back ribs with your choice of mild BBQ, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, Memphis dry rub (no sauce on these babies), or Hawg Wild (sauce and dry rub)

1/2 Chicken

$13.99Out of stock

Hickory smoked 1/2 chicken seasoned with our own secret blend of spices, then grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of mild BBQ, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, Memphis dry rub (no sauce), or Hawg Wild (sauce and dry rub)

Extra Sauces & Rolls

2oz Sauce

$0.99

8oz Sauce

$7.99

16oz Sauce

$15.99

32oz Sauce

$28.99

Roll

$0.99

Dozen Rolls

$11.49

Rib Rub Bottle

$11.99

Specality Samiches

SPICY Brisket Cheesesteak/FF

$15.99

A "kicked" up version of our original brisket cheesesteak but seasoned with our own secret seasonings, jalapeños, fried onions, topped with melty pepperjack cheese served butter toasted round roll. Served with fries.

Brisket Cheesesteak/FF

$14.99

Our own version of the classic Philly cheesesteak. Grilled hickory smoked Texas beef brisket, fried onions and our own seasonings topped with American cheese served on a butter toasted round roll w/fries.

Notorious P.I.G/FF

Notorious P.I.G/FF

$14.29

Crisp bacon, juicy hickory smoked pork belly, and pulled pork drizzled with cajun maple syrup, topped with slaw and sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub. Served w/fries.

Texas Twister/FF

Texas Twister/FF

$13.99

One of our most popular samiches. Pulled pork, Texas beef brisket, Memphis pulled chicken, BBQ sauce, white cheese sauce, fried onions, and slaw, sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub (yes this is all on 1 samich) served w/fries.

Spicy Twister/FF

Spicy Twister/FF

$13.99

One of our most popular samiches. Pulled pork, Texas beef brisket, Memphis pulled chicken, Hot BBQ sauce, white cheese sauce, fried onions, jalapeños, crushed red pepper, and slaw, sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub (yes this is all on 1 samich) served w/fries.

Alabama/FF

Alabama/FF

$13.99

Grilled hickory smoked chicken breast, topped with our own mild BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and fried onions. Served with fries.

Yardbird/FF

Yardbird/FF

$13.99

Grilled hickory smoked chicken breast, topped with our own mustard BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and fried onions, more mustard BBQ sauce, sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub. Served with fries.

Tornado/FF

$13.99

Grilled hickory smoked sausage, pulled pork, our own mustard BBQ sauce, fried onions, slaw, more mustard BBQ sauce, sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub. Served with fries.

Georgia Pork/FF

$13.99

Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with our own mustard BBQ sauce, and slaw, sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub. Served with fries.

Sam'iches

Burnt End Samich/FF

$13.99

with our own Memphis dry rub (no sauce on these)

Brisket Samich/FF

Brisket Samich/FF

$13.99

Hickory smoked for 18 hours topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served with fries.

Pork Belly Samich/FF

$12.99

Topped with cajun maple syrup served with fries.

Pork Samich/FF

Pork Samich/FF

$12.99

Hickory smoked for 16 hours topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served with fries.

Pulled Chicken Samich/FF

$11.99

Hickory smoked white meat chicken smoked for 4 hours topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served with fries.

Chicken Breast Samich/FF

Chicken Breast Samich/FF

$13.99

Grilled Hickory smoked chicken breast, topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served with fries.

Sausage Samich/FF

$12.99

Burgers

Ultimate Memphis Mauler/Fries

Ultimate Memphis Mauler/Fries

$15.99

Our own custom blend of burger (brisket, short rib, and chuck with dry aged fat). topped with mild BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, hickory smoked Texas brisket, hickory smoked pulled pork, fried onions, slaw and Memphis dry rub, served with fires. This burger finished 3rd in the World Food Championships in Las Vegas, and voted Best Burger in Philadelphia.

Roadhouse Burger/Fries

Roadhouse Burger/Fries

$13.99

Our own custom blend of burger (brisket, short rib, and chuck with dry aged fat), topped with mild BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, crisp bacon, fried peppers and onions, served with fries.

BBQ Bacon Chzburger/Fries

BBQ Bacon Chzburger/Fries

$12.99

Our own custom blend of burger (brisket, short rib, and chuck with dry aged fat), topped with Mild BBQ sauce, cheese and bacon, served with fries.

Bacon Chzburger/Fries

$11.99

Our own custom blend of burger (brisket, short rib, and chuck with dry aged fat), topped with American cheese, and crips bacon, served with fries.

Cheeseburger/Fries

$9.99

Topped with American cheese served with fries and pickles.

Quesadillas

Fried Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla & Fries

$13.99

Stuffed with Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, cheddar Jack cheese, finished with ranch dressing all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.

BBQ Brisket Quesadilla & Fries

BBQ Brisket Quesadilla & Fries

$13.99

Stuffed with Hickory smoked brisket, cheddar Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce, all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.

BBQ Pork Quesadilla & Fries

BBQ Pork Quesadilla & Fries

$13.99

Stuffed with hickory smoked pulled pork, cheddar Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce, all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.

Fried BBQ Chicken Quesadilla & Fries

$13.99

Stuffed with crispy fried chicken, cheddar Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce, all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.

Grilled BBQ Chicken Quesadilla & Fries

Grilled BBQ Chicken Quesadilla & Fries

$13.99

Stuffed with a Juicy hickory smoked chicken breast, cheddar Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce, all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.

Sides

Cornbread (pc)

Cornbread (pc)

$1.19

Sold by the piece.

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$19.99+

Topped with hickory smoked brisket, extra cheese and scallions.

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$18.99+

Topped with extra cheese, bacon, and scallions.

Mac & Cheese

$17.99+

Loaded Smashed Potatoes

$19.99+

Topped with bacon, cheese, and scallions.

Smashed Potatoes

$17.99+

BBQ Beans

$17.99+

Our secret recipe BBQ Beans made with peppers, and onions (no pork).

Potato Salad

$17.99+

Made with egg, scallions, and Hellmans Mayo.

Slaw

$17.99+

Collard Greens

$17.99+

Fresh collard greens made with hickory smoked chicken.

Burnt End Beans

$18.99+

A "kicked up" version of our classic BBQ Beans, with burnt ends and other secret seasonings. Yes, they have a kick to them, and they are spicy!

Chili

$23.99+

Award winning chili loaded with hickory smoked Texas brisket, beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and our own secret blend of spices. Yes its spicy but ooooo so good!

Wings N' Boneless

100 Wings

100 Wings

$120.99

Jumbo hickory smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of 1 of our award winning sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch.

50 Wings

50 Wings

$50.99

Jumbo hickory smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of 1 of our award winning sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch.

20 Wings

20 Wings

$22.99

Jumbo hickory smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of 1 of our award winning sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.99

Jumbo hickory smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of 1 of our award winning sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch. 1 SAUCE CHOICE ONLY! WE CAN'T DO 2 SAUCES FOR 10 WINGS!

1 lb Boneless/ FF

$25.99

Tossed in your choice of sauce, with bleu cheese or ranch on the side, served with fries

1/2 lb Boneless/ FF

$12.99

Tossed in your choice of sauce, with bleu cheese or ranch on the side, served with fries

Buffalo Fingers/Fries

$10.99

Chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, with a side of bleu cheese or ranch, served with fries.

Fingers/FF

$9.99

Served with your choice of dipping sauce, and fries.

Other Things/Apps & Fries

Pigstickers

$6.99

Fried dumplings served with a sweet chili dipping sauce,

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Served with our own housemade Memphis ranch dipping sauce on the side.

Fries

$4.99+

Seasoned with our own secret seasonings.

Cheese Fries

$6.99+

Topped with our famous white cheese sauce.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99+

Topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and scallions.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Crisp fries topped with our award winning chili, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, scallion, and sour cream.

Smothered Fries

$10.99

Hickory smoked pulled pork or hickory smoked pulled chicken topped with Monterey Jack cheese sauce, mild BBQ sauce, and scallions.

Brisket Fries

Brisket Fries

$13.99

Crisp fries topped with hickory smoked brisket, mild BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, and scallions.

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.99

WHOLE Pecan Pie

$38.00

WHOLE Sweet Potato Pie

$38.00Out of stock

Dirt Pudding

$3.99

Banana Pudding small

$3.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding - Large

$7.29Out of stock

Specials

Rib Special

$35.99

Rib Special (Copy)

$35.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Pepsi Products

Bottled Beverage

$3.19

2 Liter Soda

$3.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:03 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:03 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:03 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:03 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:03 pm
Restaurant info

Real Hickory Smoked BBQ at Its best!

Website

Location

3820 Rt 42 N, Turnersville, NJ 08012

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Fat Jack’s BBQ image
Fat Jack’s BBQ image
Fat Jack’s BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoke BBQ
orange star4.9 • 745
34 W Merchant St Audubon, NJ 08106
View restaurantnext
FLANNEL - 1819 E Passyunk Ave
orange star4.6 • 239
1819 E Passyunk Ave Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Rex at the Royal
orange starNo Reviews
1524 South St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Well - Spring Arts
orange starNo Reviews
990 Spring Garden Street Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
South Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
600 N Broad St Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Baby Blues BBQ - Sansom
orange starNo Reviews
3432 Samson Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Turnersville
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Marlton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston