Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
146 W Main Street, Whitewater, WI 53190
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Staller Estate Winery - W8896 County Road A
No Reviews
W8896 County Road A Delavan, WI 53115
View restaurant