Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

146 W Main Street

Whitewater, WI 53190

Order Again

Popular Items

1lb Boneless
1/2lb Boneless
Fat Jack Burger

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Creamy spinach artichoke dip with tortilla chips or Texas toast

Cheese Curds

$7.99

White cheddar cheese covered in a beer batter

Chicken Strips

$7.99

White chicken breast meat with a light crispy breading

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

Beer battered pickle chips with a little spice

Fumble Fries

$9.99

Basket of Beer Battered Fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon, onions, Tangy Gold sauce, and drizzled with ranch

Giant Pretzel - XL

$10.99

Giant Pretzel - XXL

$16.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Breaded Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Breaded lightly with black and tan beer battering

Mac N' Cheese

$4.99

Homemade Mac'N'Cheese

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$7.99Out of stock

Non-breaded wings baked then fried

1/2lb Boneless

$7.99

Lightly breaded white chicken breast meat

1lb Boneless

$13.99

Lightly breaded white chicken breast meat

Burgers

A1 Gunner Burger

$11.99

Mushrooms, onion, and jalapenos all sauteed in an A1 and Guinness mix topped with Swiss on a ciabatta roll

Bleu 42 Burger

$11.99

Onion ring, bleu cheese crumbles, with bleu cheese sauce

Cheese Head Burger

$10.49

Mac'N'Cheese and Bacon topped burger

Classic Burger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, and onion

3RD Down Burger

$12.99

Spicy BBQ sauced pulled pork, bacon topped with pepper jack cheese

Down Hill Burger

$11.99

Guinness sauteed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese

Fat 'n' Sticky Burger

$10.99

Peanut butter and bacon

Fat Jack Burger

$11.99

Onion ring, bacon, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, topped with cheddar cheese

Packer Backer Burger

$11.99

Beer cheese with bacon

Southern Blitz Burger

$10.99

Bacon, spicy ranch with pepper jack cheese

Warhawk Burger

$11.99

Fried egg, bacon, American cheese, topped with Tangy Gold sauce

Sandwiches

Pullin Porky Guard Sandwich

$11.99

Shredded pulled pork with BBQ sauce topped with chopped lettuce and onion

Chicken Artichoke

$11.99

Grilled or crispy chicken smothered with a spinach artichoke

Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Classic BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on Texas toast with mayo

Grid-Iron Cheese

$10.99

Cheddar, Swiss, and American cheeses with bacon served on Texas toast

Kick 'n' Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy chicken smothered in mild sauce, topped with Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with a side of ranch

Second & 2

$6.99

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese

Carolina Wrap-Up

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Swiss with Tangy Gold sauce

Hot Route Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken tossed in mild sauce with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with ranch

Southwest Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion, with ranch dressing

Spin out Wrap

$11.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, spinach artichoke dip, and parmesan cheese

Quesadilla

$8.99

Tortilla shell folded and filled with a 3 cheese blend

QB Scramble

$6.99

Mac Attack Wrap

$11.99

Mac'n'Cheese mixed with BBQ Pulled Pork

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan cheese

Southwest Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, and bacon, served with ranch dressing

Sides

Classic Fries

$2.00

Seasoned Fries

$2.00

Beer Battered Fries

$2.50

Waffle Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Cinnadust Waffle Fries

$2.50

Salad

$2.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Cheese Curds

$4.50

Basket

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Mac'n'Cheese

$3.50+Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$4.50

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75Out of stock

Hawk Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Hot

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Spicy BBQ

$0.75

Spicy Parm

$0.75

Hot Honey

$0.75

Spicy Ranch

$0.75

Boom Boom

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Rays BBQ

$0.75

Tangy Gold

$0.75

Honey Garlic

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

1000 Island

Italian

French

Caesar

$0.75

Kids

Cheese Burger

$5.99

American cheese burger with classic fries

Mac N' Cheese

$4.99

Homemade Mac'N'Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Texas toast with American cheese with classic fries

Boneless Wings

$4.99

(5) boneless wings with your choice of sauce, with classic fries

Chicken Tender

$4.99

(3) chicken tenders with classic fries

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.99Out of stock

(5) mini corn dogs with classic fries

N/A Drinks

Monster

$4.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

MTN Dew

$2.50

Philly My Brisket

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Philly My Brisket

$13.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

146 W Main Street, Whitewater, WI 53190

Directions

Gallery
Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill image
Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill image
Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill image

