Fat Joe's O'side imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Fat Joe's O'side 424 S. Coast Hwy

598 Reviews

$$

424 S. Coast Hwy

Oceanside, CA 92054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$3.99

Carne Asada Fries

$9.99

Chicken Tenders (3 pc)

$9.49

Chili Cheese Dog with Fries

$7.99

Chipotle Fries

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Corn Dog (2)

$6.50

French Fries

$5.49

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.99

Hot Dog

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.49

Mozzarella Stixs

$6.49

Nachos

$7.99

Chips, Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico & Guacamole

Onion Rings

$4.99

Pretzel

$5.99

Sampler

$11.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Wings (10 pc)

$14.99

Wings (6 pc)

$9.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.49

Turkey Burger

$9.49

Chili-Cheese Burger

$10.99

Western Burger

$10.99

Jalapeño Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

Mexican

Quesadilla

$5.99

Carne Asada Tacos (2)

$6.50

Carnitas Tacos (2)

$6.50

Pollo Asada Tacos (2)

$6.50

Shrimp Taco (2)

$8.99

Fish Taco (2)

$8.99

Choose 2 Tacos

$6.50

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Meat Burrito

$9.99

California Burrito

$9.99

Chicken Chipotle Burrito

$9.99

Surf & Turf Burrito

$9.99

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

Adoba

$7.50

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

B.L.T.

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Turkey Club

$9.99

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Italian Sub

$11.99

Toasted Tuna Sub

$11.99

Chicago Style Italian Beef

$11.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Pizzas 12"

Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.99

Canadian Bacon Pizza

$16.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Supreme Pizza

$17.99

Joe's Special Pizza

$17.99

Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.99

Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Taco Pizza

$16.99

Salads & Wraps

SM Caesar

$4.99

LG Caesar

$7.99

SM House

$4.99

LG House

$7.99

Antipasti

$8.99

Sides

Beans

$3.50

Cheese

$1.00

Chili

$2.00

Chili & Cheese

$2.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Pico

$0.75

Rice

$3.50

Rice & Beans

$4.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.99

Blacken Chicken Pasta

$8.99

Fish & Chips

$8.99

Meat Loaf

$10.99

Steak

$11.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Beer

2 Hearted Ale

$27.00

394

$27.00

805

$27.00

Battlemage Hazy

$27.00

Beachwood

$27.00

BlacK Plague Hazy

$27.00

Blood Orange

$27.00

Boochcraft

$27.00

Booze Bro Tropic

$27.00

Brewery X IPA

$27.00

Bud Light

$15.00

Budweiser

$15.00

Cali Creamin

$27.00

Chuuurch!

$27.00

Coors Light

$23.00

Dirty Blonde

$27.00

El Segundo IPA

$27.00

Fall Plenty

$27.00

Fat Joes IPA

$23.00

Fresh Haze

$27.00

Garage In Line

$27.00

Guiness

$27.00

Hoppyalis

$27.00

Island Twist

$27.00

Kern River IPA

$27.00

Knee Deep Ipa

$27.00

Kona Big Wave

$27.00

Labatt

$23.00

Lagunitas Hazy

$27.00

Mango Cart

$27.00

Melvin Ipa

$27.00

Michelob Ultra

$23.00

Modelo

$23.00

No Name

$27.00

Nut Brown DBL

$27.00

P.B Stout

$27.00

Pacifico

$23.00

Pineapple Cider

$27.00

Pupil

$27.00

Racer 5

$27.00

Red Trolley

$27.00

Revision Dbl Ipa

$27.00

South O Brown

$27.00

South O Ipa

$27.00

Space Dust

$27.00

Stella Artois

$19.00

Treevana

$27.00

Tequila seltze

$6.00

Small Claws

$5.50

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Tea West

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Beer Week

$5.50

805

$5.75

Alpine

$5.75

Beachwood citra

$5.75

394

$5.75

Black Plague Hazy

$5.75

Blood Orange

$5.75

Boochcraft

$5.75

Booze Bro Tropics

$5.75

Bud LT

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Cali Creamin

$5.75

Calidad

$5.75

chuuurch

$5.75

Coors LT

$4.75

Delahunt Hazy IPA

$5.75

Dirty Blond

$5.75

Endo

$5.75

Fall Plenty

$5.75

Fat Joes IPA

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.75

Figueroa Mountain Hoppy Poppy

$5.75

Fremont

$5.75

Fresh Haze IPA

$5.75

Guinness

$5.75

Hess

$3.00

Hoppyalis

$5.75

Knee deep

$5.75

Kona Big Wave

$5.75

Labatt Blue

$4.75

Lagunitas IPA

$5.75

Local Roots

$5.75

Mango Cart

$5.75

Melvin IPA

$5.75

Mic Ultra

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

No Name

$5.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Pineapple Cider

$5.75

Pupil

$5.75

Racer 5

$5.75

Red Trolley

$5.75

South O IPA

$5.75

Space Dust

$5.75

Stella

$4.75

Stone IPA

$5.75

Strawberry Cider

$5.75

Treevana

$5.75

Two Hearted

$5.75

Glass Wines

House Cab

$4.00

DeLoach Cab

$5.00

House Chard

$4.00

DeLoach Chard

$5.00

DeLoach Moscato

$5.00

DeLoach Pinot

$5.00

DeLoach Rose

$5.00

Pepper Grigio

$5.00

Pepper Merlot

$5.00

Pepper Noir

$5.00

Opera Prima

$4.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Michelada

$6.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$12.00

Liquor

Shot

Tall

Double

$3.00

UFC Shot

$5.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Locals Only

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Trust Me

$6.00

Well Vodka

$5.50

Wild Roots

$7.00

Chopin

$10.00

Hendrix

$8.00

Nolets

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.50

Snoop lion

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.50

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Hamilton 151

$6.00

Jamaican

$7.00

Parrott Bay

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Cali-Anejo

$12.00

Cali-Blanco

$8.00

Cali-Repo

$9.00

Casa Noble

$11.00

Casamigos Repo

$9.00

Casamigos Silver

$8.00

Casamigos-Anejo

$10.00

Cazadores-Repo

$8.00

Don Fulano

$10.00

Don Julio-Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio-Repo

$10.00

Don Julio-Silv

$9.00

Fortaleza

$11.00

Fortaleza REPO

$12.00

Galan Anejo

$10.00

Galan Reposado

$9.00

Galan Silver

$8.00

Herradura-Repo

$10.00

Herradura-Silv

$9.00

Herradura-Ultra

$11.00

JaJa

$8.00

Maestro Repo

$10.00

Maestro Silver

$9.00

Mezgal Xicaru

$9.00

The Rock

$8.00

The Rock Anejo

$11.00

Well Tequila

$5.50

1776 Rye

$9.00

1792

$10.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blantons

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

High West

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jamison-Black

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Michters

$10.00

Proper 12

$7.00

Redwood Bourbon

$9.00

Redwood Rye

$9.00

Screwball

$7.00

Tin Cup

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Well Bourbon

$5.50

Whistle pig

$9.00

Woodford

$9.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Rumplminze

$5.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Kalua

$6.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Straw/Banana

$9.00

Mango

$9.00

Long Island

$8.00

Car Bomb

$6.00

Pina Shot

$6.00

Red Bull

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.75

Kids Soft Drink

$1.50

Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.00

OJ

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Steeping Giant Coffee

$5.75

Clothing

Mens Pocket T

$25.00

Mens T-Shirt

$20.00

Womens T-Shirt

$15.00

Ball Cap

$20.00

Mugs/Glasses

Coffee Cup

$9.00

Events

UFC Fight

$10.00

Happy Hour

item 1

$100.00

item 2

$1.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Wing Wednesday

6pc Wings

$6.99

10pc Wings

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markThemed
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly fun and great food and drinks. Come in and enjoy!

Location

424 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

Gallery
Fat Joe's O'side image

Map
