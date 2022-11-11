Fat Lamb imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Sandwiches

Fat Lamb 851 S. Sr 434 suit1120

review star

No reviews yet

851 S. Sr 434 suit1120

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DINNER CHICKEN GYRO PLATTER
GREEK SALAD
SIDE GREEK SALAD

Appetizers

FALAFEL

$7.75

HUMMUS

$6.75

LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

$4.75Out of stock

SPINACH PIE

$8.25

Served with Small Salad

STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES

$6.25

Vegetarian

TABBOULEH

$6.50

TRIO

$10.99

Choose any 3 Apps

TZATZIKI

$7.50

Add Lamb 6 Oz

$6.25

Add Chicken 6 Oz

$4.25

Salads

GREEK SALAD

$7.55

Romain Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Feta, Olives, Pepperoncini with Home Made Dressing

SHEPPARD SALAD

$7.55

Chopped Cucumber, Onion, Tomatoes, Parsley, Feta

SIDE GREEK SALAD

$4.00

Platters

DINNER CHICKEN GYRO PLATTER

$12.55

6oz Chicken Gyro Meat with Rice, Salad, Pita, and Tzatziki

DINNER CHICKEN KEBABS

DINNER CHICKEN KEBABS

$12.95

2 Skewers Chicken Kebab with Rice and Salad

DINNER MIXED GYRO PLATTER

$13.95

ADANA KEBAB

$14.25

6oz Minced Lamb with Red Spices and Herbs

LAMB CHOPS

LAMB CHOPS

$25.95

4pcs Lamb Chops with Rice and Salad

DINNER LAMB GYRO PLATTER

DINNER LAMB GYRO PLATTER

$13.25

6oz Lamb Gyro Meat with Rice, Salad, Pita, and Tzatziki

KEBAB PLATTER FOR 2

KEBAB PLATTER FOR 2

$24.95

1 Skewer Chicken and Lamb Kebabs, Adana Keba, Rice and Salad for 2

DINNER FALAFEL PLATTER

DINNER FALAFEL PLATTER

$12.55

6pcs Falafel with Hummus, Lemon Potatoes and Pita

Dinner Special curry chicken

$12.95

salmon gyro platter

$13.25

Sandwiches & Wraps

CHICKEN GYRO

CHICKEN GYRO

$7.75

CHICKEN GYRO WRAP

$7.75

Shaved Chicken Meat wrapped in Pita, Lettuce, Tomato, and Yoghurt Sauce. Make it a Combo for +$3.95!

FALAFEL BURGER

FALAFEL BURGER

$9.55

6oz Falafel Patty with Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Cucumber on a Kaiser Bun. Make it a Combo for +$3.95!

FALAFEL SANDWICH

$8.25

4pcs Falafel wrapped in Pita, Hummus, Tzatziki, Lettuce, and Tomatoes. Make it a Combo for +$3.95!

HUMMUS SANDWICH

$7.95

Tabbouleh, Hummus, and Lettuce wrapped in a Pita. Make it a Combo for +$3.95!

LAMB GYRO

LAMB GYRO

$8.55

LAMB GYRO WRAP

$8.55

Shaved Lamb Meat wrapped in Pita, Lettuce, Tomato, and Yogurt Sauce. Make it a Combo for +$3.95!

LAMB BURGER

LAMB BURGER

$10.55

6oz Lamb Burger Meat with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Tzatziki on a Kaiser Bun. Make it a Combo for +$3.95!

Lamb Burger Fries

$10.95

Salmon Gyro

$9.55

Greek Wrap

$7.55

Sides

Side Feta

$0.95

1 Oz Lamb Gyro

$1.00

Side Fries

$3.25

Side Lemon Potatoes

$3.25

SIDE RICE

$3.75

Side Hummus

$0.95

SIDE TZADIKI

$1.25

Side PITA

$0.95

1 Oz Lamb

$1.00

1 Oz Chicken

$1.00

Add Feta On

$0.95

Lamb Skewer

$5.50

Chicken Skewer

$4.25

Curry Chicken Skewer

$4.25

Desserts

Shredded filo dough with Cheese
Baklava

Baklava

$3.95

baklava chocolate cheesecake

$5.75Out of stock
Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$5.75

Athenian chocolate mousse

$4.95

Chocolate Baklava

$4.25

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Rice

$4.95

Kid Fries Lamb

$4.95

Kid Lamb Rice

$4.95

Kid Fries Chicken

$4.95

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Turkish Coffe

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Perrier

$3.75

Zephyrhills Bottled Water

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Brisk Sweet Tea

$2.50

Mnt Dew

$2.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$3.00

Dole Lemonade

$2.50

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Grape Cruch

$2.50

Bubly Blackberry

$3.00

Bubly Strawberry

$3.00

Bubly Lime

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Beer and Wine

Coors Light

$3.75

modelo

$4.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$3.95

Chardonnay

$3.95

Mythos

$3.50

Fix

$3.50

Lamb Gyro Meat Only

Lamb Gyro Meat

$40.00

Chicken Gyro Meat Only

$35.00

10 Chicken Skewer

$40.00

Greek Salad

$35.00

Pan Hummus

$25.00

Rice

$20.00

Lemon Potatos

$20.00

Bowl Tsaiki

$10.00

15 Pita

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

$15.00

15 Falafel

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Go Greek Once A Week

Location

851 S. Sr 434 suit1120, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Directions

Gallery
Fat Lamb image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gator's Dockside at Hunt Club
orange starNo Reviews
3030 E. Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurantnext
Olea Mediterranean Grill - Maitland
orange star4.7 • 655
400 S. Orlando Ave. Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Orlando Meats
orange star4.6 • 514
1035 Orlando Ave #105 Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Winter Park
orange star4.7 • 3,706
110 S Orlando Ave Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Bulla - Winter Park
orange starNo Reviews
110 S ORLANDO AVE, SUITE #7 Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Black Bean Deli: Winter Park - 1346 North Orange Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1346 North Orange Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Altamonte Springs

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Altamonte Springs
orange star4.5 • 2,240
280 S State Rd 434 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurantnext
Friendly Confines Altamonte
orange star4.4 • 436
451 E Altamonte Dr ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL 32701
View restaurantnext
SomethingFishy Seafood Restaurant Altamonte Springs
orange star4.4 • 46
249 West State Road 436 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Altamonte Springs
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston