Fat Lip Pizza & Beer

420 N. Main St. Ste 107

Corona, CA 92880

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Half and Half Specialty Pie

Whole Pizza

Half and Half Specialty Pie

Order half and half of any of our 6 signature pies with NO modifications

Build Your Own Pizza

$26.00

Build your own pie with any of the topping options we have.

Build Your Own Half and Half

$26.00

Build your own half and half with any of the topping options we have. First pick your sauce and then build your halves.

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$26.00

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmesan

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$30.00

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$34.00

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red onion, Black olives & our house made Habanero Hot Honey

Sausage Combo

Sausage Combo

$34.00

Red sauce, House made sausage, Mozzarella, Green bell peppers, Red onions, Mushrooms

Potato Pie

Potato Pie

$34.00

Yukon gold potatoes, Mozzarella, Ham, Red onion, Rosemary, No sauce

White Pie

White Pie

$34.00

Béchamel (white sauce), Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bacon

Slices

Hot Honey Slice

Hot Honey Slice

$4.50

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red onion, black olives & our house made Habanero Hot Honey

Plain Cheese Slice

Plain Cheese Slice

$3.50

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmesan

White Pie Slice

White Pie Slice

$4.50

Béchamel (white sauce), Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bacon

Potato Pie Slice

Potato Pie Slice

$4.50

Yukon gold potatoes, Mozzarella, Ham, Rosemary, Red onion, No sauce

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Sausage Combo Slice

Sausage Combo Slice

$4.50

Red sauce, Mozzarella, House made sausage, Green bell peppers, Red onion, Mushrooms

Salads

Baby Kale Caesar

Baby Kale Caesar

$7.00+

Baby Kale, Croutons, House made caesar dressing, Parmesan

Pizza Shop Salad

$7.00+

Iceberg Lettuce, Pepperoni, Black olives, Pepperoncini, Red onions, Diced mozzarella, House made ranch dressing

Soda Cans

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.50

Ginger Ale Can

$2.50

A&W Root Beer Can

$2.50

Bottled Sodas

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Reeds Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Liquid Death

$3.50Out of stock

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic slice shop with a great beer selection

Location

420 N. Main St. Ste 107, Corona, CA 92880

Directions

