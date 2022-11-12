A map showing the location of Fat Maddie's Grille 2005 Crow Canyon PlaceView gallery

Fat Maddie's Grille 2005 Crow Canyon Place

2005 Crow Canyon Place

San Ramon, CA 94583

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro
House Cheeseburger
Cali Chicken

Salads

Black and Bleu

$25.00

Buffalo Salad

$16.00

Caesar

$12.00

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Cobb

$16.00

Crab and Shrimp Salad

$20.00

Crab Salad

$23.00

Maddie's Favorite

$6.00

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$23.00

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Soup and Salad

$12.00

Spring

$16.00

Strawberry

$16.00

Sandwiches

1/2 Crab & Shrimp Sandwich with Soup

$13.00

1/2 Crab Sandwich with Soup

$13.00

1/2 Shrimp Sandwich with Soup

$13.00

Barbecue Chicken

$13.00

Basic

$12.00

Big Easy

$22.00

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Cali Chicken

$13.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00

Crab & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Crab & Shrimp Sandwich

$14.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Jalapeno Chicken

$13.00

Linguica

$10.00

Ortega Chicken

$13.00

Pesto Chicken

$13.00

Shrimp & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.00

Tres Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$13.00

Barbecue Burger

$13.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$13.00

Cali Burger

$13.00

House Cheeseburger

$10.00

Chili Burger

$13.00

Double Cheeseburger

$15.00

Frisco Burger

$12.00

Jalapeno Burger

$13.00

Junior Cheeseburger

$8.00

Maddie's Melt

$13.00

Southwest Burger

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Gyros & Vegetarian

Chicken Gyro

$13.00

Gyro

$13.00

Grilled Veggie

$13.00

Garden Burger

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Dinners

Chicken Skewers

$19.00

Fried Chicken Dinner

$19.00

Pork Chops

$19.00

Salmon Dinner

$24.00

Steak Dinner

$28.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Breast

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$10.00

Combination Baskets

1/2 French Fries 1/2 Curly Fries

$11.00

1/2 French Fries 1/2 Garlic Feta Fries

$11.00

1/2 French Fries 1/2 Garlic Fries

$11.00

1/2 French Fries 1/2 Onion Rings

$11.00

1/2 French Fries 1/2 Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

1/2 Garlic Feta 1/2 Curly Fries

$11.00

1/2 Garlic Feta Fries 1/2 Onion Rings

$11.00

1/2 Garlic Feta Fries 1/2 Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

1/2 Onion Rings 1/2 Curly Fries

$11.00

1/2 Onion Rings 1/2 Garlic Fries

$11.00

1/2 Onion Rings 1/2 Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

1/2 Sweet Potato Fries 1/2 Curly Fries

$11.00

1/2 Sweet Potato Fries 1/2 Garlic Fries

$11.00

Curly Fries- Basket

$11.00

Fries- Basket

$11.00

Garlic Feta Fries- Basket

$11.00

Garlic Fries- Basket

$11.00

Onion Rings- Basket

$11.00

Sweet Potato Fries- Basket

$11.00

Small Bites

1/2 Curly Fries

$7.00

1/2 Fries

$6.00

1/2 Garlic Feta Fries

$7.00

1/2 Garlic Fries

$6.00

1/2 Onion Rings

$7.00

1/2 Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Chicken Strips (4)

$8.00

Chili Bread Bowl

$9.00

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$9.00

Crab & Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Crab Cocktail

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Cup Of Chili

$6.00

Cup Of Clam Chowder

$6.00

Regular grilled cheese

$7.00

Buffalo fries

$8.00+

Combo Meals

Caesar Salad with Drink

$6.00

Clam Chowder with Drink

$6.00

Curly Fries with Drink

$7.00

French Fries with Drink

$6.00

Fruit with Drink

$6.00

Garlic Feta Fries with Drink

$7.00

Garlic Fries with Drink

$6.00

Onion Rings with Drink

$7.00

Salad with Drink

$6.00

Soup of the Day with Drink

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries with Drink

$7.00

Buffalo fries with drink

$8.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Peligrino

$3.00

Beer

Pliny

$9.00

Blind Pig

$9.00

STS

$9.00

Maui Maui-Altamont

$8.00

Crisp Pilsner-Altamont

$8.00

Wine

Lacrema Chardonnay

$13.00

Bread & Butter Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Rickshaw Cabernet

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy local and fresh food at our San Ramon location!

Location

2005 Crow Canyon Place, San Ramon, CA 94583

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

