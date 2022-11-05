- Home
- FAT RICKY'S TINLEY PARK
FAT RICKY'S TINLEY PARK
16703 S Harlem Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Appetizers
Combo Basket
Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fried mushrooms and fried zucchini
Fried Mushrooms
(1/2 lb)
Fried Zucchini
(1/2 lb)
Gourmet Onion Rings
(1/2 lb)
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Sticks
Beer Battered Cheddar Bites
(1/2 lb)
3 Piece Chicken Tenders
3 Pieces Served with french fries
5 Piece Chicken Tenders
5 Pieces Served with french fries
Pizza Bread
French Fries - Small
French Fries - Large
Cheese Fries
Blue Cheese Fries
Breadstick
Served with homemade marinara
Garlic Bread
Pizza
Slice of Pizza
Sports Package Deal - 18" Pizza
12" Frozen Pizza
Thin Crust 10" Small
Thin Crust 12" Medium
Thin Crust 14" Large
Thin Crust 16" X-Large
Thin Crust 18" Family
Thin Crust 10" Small "Gluten Free"
Thin Crust 10" small Cauliflower
Stuffed 10" Small
Stuffed 12" Medium
Stuffed 14" Large
Deep Dish 10" Small
Deep Dish 12" Medium
Deep Dish 14" Large
Double Dough 10" Small
Double Dough 12" Medium
Double Dough 14" Large
Double Dough 16" X-Large
Double Dough 18" Family
Double Decker 10" Small
Double Decker 12" Medium
Double Decker 14" Large
Double Decker 16" X-Large
Double Decker 18" Family
Specialty Pizza
10" SMALL BBQ THIN CRUST
12" MEDIUM BBQ THIN CRUST
14" LARGE BBQ THIN CRUST
16" X-LARGE BBQ THIN CRUST
18" FAMILY BBQ THIN CRUST
10" SMALL BBQ DEEP DISH
12" MEDIUM BBQ DEEP DISH
14" LARGE BBQ DEEP DISH
10" SMALL BBQ STUFFED CRUST
12" MEDIUM BBQ STUFFED CRUST
14" LARGE BBQ STUFFED CRUST
10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH BBQ
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH BBQ
14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH BBQ
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH BBQ
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH BBQ
10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER BBQ
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER BBQ
14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER BBQ
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER BBQ
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER BBQ
10" SMALL HAWAIIAN THIN CRUST
12" MEDIUM HAWAIIAN THIN CRUST
14" LARGE HAWAIIAN THIN CRUST
16" X-LARGE HAWAIIAN THIN CRUST
18" FAMILY HAWAIIAN THIN CRUST
10" SMALL HAWAIIAN STUFFED CRUST
12" MEDIUM HAWAIIAN STUFFED CRUST
14" LARGE HAWAIIAN STUFFED CRUST
10" SMALL HAWAIIAN DEEP DISH
12" MEDIUM HAWAIIAN DEEP DISH
14" LARGE HAWAIIAN DEEP DISH
10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH HAWAIIAN
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH HAWAIIAN
14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH HAWAIIAN
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH HAWAIIAN
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH HAWAIIAN
10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER HAWAIIAN
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER HAWAIIAN
14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER HAWAIIAN
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER HAWAIIAN
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER HAWAIIAN
10" SMALL MEAT LOVERS THIN CRUST
12" MEDIUM MEAT LOVERS THIN CRUST
14" LARGE MEAT LOVERS THIN CRUST
16" X-LARGE MEAT LOVERS THIN CRUST
18" FAMILY MEAT LOVERS THIN CRUST
10" SMALL MEAT LOVERS STUFFED CRUST
12" MEDIUM MEAT LOVERS STUFFED CRUST
14" LARGE MEAT LOVERS STUFFED CRUST
10" SMALL MEAT LOVERS DEEP DISH
12" MEDIUM MEAT LOVERS DEEP DISH
14" LARGE MEAT LOVERS DEEP DISH
10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH MEAT LOVERS
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH MEAT LOVERS
14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH MEAT LOVERS
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH MEAT LOVERS
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH MEAT LOVERS
10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER MEAT LOVERS
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER MEAT LOVERS
14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER MEAT LOVERS
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER MEAT LOVERS
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER MEAT LOVERS
10" SMALL OLD WORLD THIN CRUST
12" MEDIUM OLD WORLD THIN CRUST
14" LARGE OLD WORLD THIN CRUST
16" X-LARGE OLD WORLD THIN CRUST
18" FAMILY OLD WORLD THIN CRUST
10" SMALL OLD WORLD STUFFED CRUST
12" MEDIUM OLD WORLD STUFFED CRUST
14" LARGE OLD WORLD STUFFED CRUST
10" SMALL OLD WORLD DEEP DISH
12" MEDIUM OLD WORLD DEEP DISH
14" LARGE OLD WORLD DEEP DISH
10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH OLD WORLD
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH OLD WORLD
14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH OLD WORLD
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH OLD WORLD
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH OLD WORLD
10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER OLD WORLD
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER OLD WORLD
14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER OLD WORLD
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER OLD WORLD
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER OLD WORLD
10" SMALL SPINACH AND GARLIC THIN CRUST
12" MEDIUM SPINACH AND GARLIC THIN CRUST
14" LARGE SPINACH AND GARLIC THIN CRUST
16" X-LARGE SPINACH AND GARLIC THIN CRUST
18" FAMILY SPINACH AND GARLIC THIN CRUST
10" SMALL SPINACH AND GARLIC STUFFED CRUST
12" MEDIUM SPINACH AND GARLIC STUFFED CRUST
14" LARGE SPINACH AND GARLIC STUFFED CRUST
10" SMALL SPINACH AND GARLIC DEEP DISH
12" MEDIUM SPINACH AND GARLIC DEEP DISH
14" LARGE SPINACH AND GARLIC DEEP DISH
10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH SPINACH AND GARLIC
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH SPINACH AND GARLIC
14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH SPINACH AND GARLIC
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH SPINACH AND GARLIC
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH SPINACH AND GARLIC
10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER SPINACH AND GARLIC
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER SPINACH AND GARLIC
14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER SPINACH AND GARLIC
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER SPINACH AND GARLIC
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER SPINACH AND GARLIC
10" SMALL VEGGIE THIN CRUST
12" MEDIUM VEGGIE THIN CRUST
14" LARGE VEGGIE THIN CRUST
16" X-LARGE VEGGIE THIN CRUST
18" FAMILY VEGGIE THIN CRUST
10" SMALL VEGGIE STUFFED CRUST
12" MEDIUM VEGGIE STUFFED CRUST
14" LARGE VEGGIE STUFFED CRUST
10" SMALL VEGGIE DEEP DISH
12" MEDIUM VEGGIE DEEP DISH
14" LARGE VEGGIE DEEP DISH
10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH VEGGIE
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH VEGGIE
14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH VEGGIE
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH VEGGIE
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH VEGGIE
10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER VEGGIE
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER VEGGIE
14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER VEGGIE
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER VEGGIE
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER VEGGIE
10" SMALL SPICY BEEF THIN CRUST
12" MEDIUM SPICY BEEF THIN CRUST
14" LARGE SPICY BEEF THIN CRUST
16" X-LARGE SPICY BEEF THIN CRUST
18" FAMILY SPICY BEEF THIN CRUST
10" SMALL SPICY BEEF DEEP DISH
12" MEDIUM SPICY BEEF DEEP DISH
14" LARGE SPICY BEEF DEEP DISH
10" SMALL SPICY BEEF STUFFED CRUST
12" MEDIUM SPICY BEEF STUFFED CRUST
14" LARGE SPICY BEEF STUFFED CRUST
10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH SPICY BEEF
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH SPICY BEEF
14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH SPICY BEEF
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH SPICY BEEF
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH SPICY BEEF
10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER SPICY BEEF
12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER SPICY BEEF
14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER SPICY BEEF
16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER SPICY BEEF
18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER SPICY BEEF
Wings
Boneless Wings
Soups & Salads
"All Hail Caesar" Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and imported parmesan
Chopped Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed lettuce, vegetables, pasta, bacon, grilled chicken and gorgonzola cheese all tossed in our special recipe dressing
Chicken Ranch Club Salad
Breaded chicken tenders atop fresh mixed lettuce, chopped ripe tomatoes, cucumber, bacon and shredded cheddar cheese. We suggest our ranch dressing.
Veggie Patch Salad
Fresh mixed lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, bell peppers, carrots, red cabbage, and shredded cheddar with your choice of dressing
Felicia's Antipasto
Fresh mixed lettuce, ripe tomatoes, crisp vegetables, imported salami and capicola with provolone cheese, red onion and pepperoncini in our house Italian dressing . . . Deliciosa!
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken tenders smothered in our buffalo sauce atop a bed of lettuce mixed with chunky bleu cheese dressing, cucumber and ripe tomatoes
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Shrimp smothered in our buffalo sauce atop a bed of lettuce mixed with chunky bleu cheese dressing, cucumber and ripe tomatoes
Lg Side Salad
Fresh mixed lettuce, carrots, cabbage and tomatoes
Sm Side Caesar Salad
Sm Side Salad
Taylor Street Deli Subs
Ham It Up
Ham piled high with American Cheese
The Italian
Imported salami, capicola, mortadella and provolone cheese
Turkey Sub
Oven roasted turkey breast and Swiss cheese
Yo, Meatball!
Homestyle meatballs with marinara sauce and provolone cheese, condiments added upon request
Create Your Own
Up to 3 meats and 2 cheeses
Beef & Sausage
Gourmet Pastas
Spaghetti or Mostaccioli Marinara
Tender DeCecco pasta with our homemade signature sauce, topped with imported Romano cheese
Spaghetti All Carbonara
Get ready to experience a mouthful of bliss! Italian smoked bacon, a touch of garlic, freshly crushed black pepper, a pinch of red pepper imported parmesan Reggiano cheese, a sprinkle of fresh Italian parsley, extra virgin olive oil, and some cream make up this wonderful pasta dish
Baked Penne (Mostaccioli)
A delicious blend of cheese atop our delicious pasta
Arrabiatta (Angry)
Add a bit of spice to your life! Garlic and crushed pepper gives this dish some real personality with chicken breast or Italian sausage
Papa Rich's Country Casserole
Tender chicken or sausage sauteed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic with fresh mushrooms and herbs tossed in a delicate pink cream sauce with tender pasta topped with imported Romano cheese
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
Tender pillows of pasta stuffed with our blend of imported cheeses and topped with our marinara
Fettuccini Alfredo
Farfalle Tetrazzini Chicken
Fresh mushrooms and herbs in a light cream sauce, baked with mozzarella
Pasta Alla Stefano
Alio y olio with broccoli and grilled chicken
Chicken Santa Fe
Breaded chicken, roasted peppers, spinach and spicy butter cream sauce
Chicken Parmesan with Mostaccioli
Nonna Marie's Homemade Lasagna
Nonna piles layer after layer of fresh pasta, imported cheeses, blended with fresh spinach, herbs and our delicious marinara sauce, not for the small appetite, over a pound!
Create Your Own Pasta
Chicken
Char-Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender, fresh grilled chicken breast on a freshly baked bun with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and mayo
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Provolone, mozzarella and marinara
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Cheddar, bacon, ranch, lettuce and tomato
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Tender Hoagie
Kids Stuff
Desserts
Sauces, Sides & Extras
Buffalo
Side Of Alfredo Sauce
Side of Marinara
Ranch
Pint Of Ranch
Bleu Cheese
BBQ
Creamy Garlic
House Dressing
Sausage Links
Meatballs (2)
Side Of Hot Giardiniera
Jalapenos
Sweet Peppers
Grilled Chicken Breast
Breaded Chicken Breast
One Extra Salad Bread
One Extra Pasta Bread
Cup Of Cheese
Side Of Broccoli
No Contact
Break $50
Break $100
Parmesan Packets
Crushed Red Pepper Packets
Beverages
Bottled Water
16 oz. bottle
Coke
12 oz. can
Diet Coke
12 oz. can
Coke Zero
12 oz. can
Cherry Coke
12 oz. can
Dr. Pepper
12 oz. can
Diet Dr. Pepper
Brisk Iced Tea
12 oz. can
Strawberry Fanta
Orange Fanta
12 oz. can
Grape Fanta
12 oz. can
Root Beer
12 oz. can
Root Beer Zero
Sprite
12 oz. can
RC
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
2-Liter Coke
2 liter bottle
2-Liter Diet Coke
2 liter bottle
2-Liter Sprite
2 liter bottle
6-Pack
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Voted Chicago's #1 Deep Dish Pizza! Chicago Best, Chicago Tribune and WGN
16703 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477