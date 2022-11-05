Restaurant header imageView gallery

FAT RICKY'S TINLEY PARK

No reviews yet

16703 S Harlem Ave

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Appetizers

Combo Basket

$14.99

Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fried mushrooms and fried zucchini

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

(1/2 lb)

Fried Zucchini

$6.99

(1/2 lb)

Gourmet Onion Rings

$5.49

(1/2 lb)

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

6 Sticks

Beer Battered Cheddar Bites

$4.99

(1/2 lb)

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$7.99

3 Pieces Served with french fries

5 Piece Chicken Tenders

$10.99

5 Pieces Served with french fries

Pizza Bread

$5.75

French Fries - Small

$2.99

French Fries - Large

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Blue Cheese Fries

$6.99

Breadstick

$5.99

Served with homemade marinara

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Pizza

Slice of Pizza

$3.99

Sports Package Deal - 18" Pizza

$34.99

12" Frozen Pizza

$9.99

Thin Crust 10" Small

$11.25

Thin Crust 12" Medium

$13.10

Thin Crust 14" Large

$16.75

Thin Crust 16" X-Large

$18.99

Thin Crust 18" Family

$23.00

Thin Crust 10" Small "Gluten Free"

$13.99

Thin Crust 10" small Cauliflower

$13.99

Stuffed 10" Small

$14.50

Stuffed 12" Medium

$18.99

Stuffed 14" Large

$22.00

Deep Dish 10" Small

$13.50

Deep Dish 12" Medium

$15.99

Deep Dish 14" Large

$21.00

Double Dough 10" Small

$13.24

Double Dough 12" Medium

$15.39

Double Dough 14" Large

$19.34

Double Dough 16" X-Large

$21.88

Double Dough 18" Family

$26.19

Double Decker 10" Small

$15.94

Double Decker 12" Medium

$19.59

Double Decker 14" Large

$24.54

Double Decker 16" X-Large

$27.98

Double Decker 18" Family

$33.49

Specialty Pizza

10" SMALL BBQ THIN CRUST

$15.25

12" MEDIUM BBQ THIN CRUST

$17.95

14" LARGE BBQ THIN CRUST

$22.30

16" X-LARGE BBQ THIN CRUST

$25.25

18" FAMILY BBQ THIN CRUST

$28.80

10" SMALL BBQ DEEP DISH

$17.50

12" MEDIUM BBQ DEEP DISH

$20.84

14" LARGE BBQ DEEP DISH

$26.55

10" SMALL BBQ STUFFED CRUST

$18.50

12" MEDIUM BBQ STUFFED CRUST

$23.84

14" LARGE BBQ STUFFED CRUST

$27.55

10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH BBQ

$16.85

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH BBQ

$19.80

14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH BBQ

$24.40

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH BBQ

$28.35

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH BBQ

$32.15

10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER BBQ

$19.85

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER BBQ

$24.30

14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER BBQ

$29.95

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER BBQ

$34.15

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER BBQ

$39.00

10" SMALL HAWAIIAN THIN CRUST

$12.55

12" MEDIUM HAWAIIAN THIN CRUST

$15.40

14" LARGE HAWAIIAN THIN CRUST

$19.10

16" X-LARGE HAWAIIAN THIN CRUST

$22.00

18" FAMILY HAWAIIAN THIN CRUST

$25.20

10" SMALL HAWAIIAN STUFFED CRUST

$15.80

12" MEDIUM HAWAIIAN STUFFED CRUST

$21.29

14" LARGE HAWAIIAN STUFFED CRUST

$24.35

10" SMALL HAWAIIAN DEEP DISH

$14.80

12" MEDIUM HAWAIIAN DEEP DISH

$18.29

14" LARGE HAWAIIAN DEEP DISH

$23.35

10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH HAWAIIAN

$14.15

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH HAWAIIAN

$17.25

14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH HAWAIIAN

$21.20

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH HAWAIIAN

$25.10

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH HAWAIIAN

$28.55

10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER HAWAIIAN

$17.15

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER HAWAIIAN

$21.75

14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER HAWAIIAN

$26.75

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER HAWAIIAN

$30.90

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER HAWAIIAN

$35.40

10" SMALL MEAT LOVERS THIN CRUST

$18.25

12" MEDIUM MEAT LOVERS THIN CRUST

$22.00

14" LARGE MEAT LOVERS THIN CRUST

$26.45

16" X-LARGE MEAT LOVERS THIN CRUST

$30.25

18" FAMILY MEAT LOVERS THIN CRUST

$34.20

10" SMALL MEAT LOVERS STUFFED CRUST

$21.50

12" MEDIUM MEAT LOVERS STUFFED CRUST

$27.89

14" LARGE MEAT LOVERS STUFFED CRUST

$31.70

10" SMALL MEAT LOVERS DEEP DISH

$20.50

12" MEDIUM MEAT LOVERS DEEP DISH

$24.89

14" LARGE MEAT LOVERS DEEP DISH

$30.70

10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH MEAT LOVERS

$19.85

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH MEAT LOVERS

$23.85

14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH MEAT LOVERS

$28.55

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH MEAT LOVERS

$33.35

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH MEAT LOVERS

$37.55

10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER MEAT LOVERS

$22.85

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER MEAT LOVERS

$28.35

14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER MEAT LOVERS

$34.10

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER MEAT LOVERS

$39.15

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER MEAT LOVERS

$44.40

10" SMALL OLD WORLD THIN CRUST

$18.25

12" MEDIUM OLD WORLD THIN CRUST

$22.00

14" LARGE OLD WORLD THIN CRUST

$26.45

16" X-LARGE OLD WORLD THIN CRUST

$30.25

18" FAMILY OLD WORLD THIN CRUST

$34.20

10" SMALL OLD WORLD STUFFED CRUST

$21.50

12" MEDIUM OLD WORLD STUFFED CRUST

$27.89

14" LARGE OLD WORLD STUFFED CRUST

$31.70

10" SMALL OLD WORLD DEEP DISH

$20.50

12" MEDIUM OLD WORLD DEEP DISH

$24.89

14" LARGE OLD WORLD DEEP DISH

$30.70

10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH OLD WORLD

$19.85

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH OLD WORLD

$23.85

14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH OLD WORLD

$28.55

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH OLD WORLD

$33.35

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH OLD WORLD

$37.55

10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER OLD WORLD

$22.85

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER OLD WORLD

$28.35

14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER OLD WORLD

$34.10

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER OLD WORLD

$39.15

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER OLD WORLD

$44.40

10" SMALL SPINACH AND GARLIC THIN CRUST

$12.55

12" MEDIUM SPINACH AND GARLIC THIN CRUST

$15.40

14" LARGE SPINACH AND GARLIC THIN CRUST

$19.10

16" X-LARGE SPINACH AND GARLIC THIN CRUST

$22.00

18" FAMILY SPINACH AND GARLIC THIN CRUST

$25.20

10" SMALL SPINACH AND GARLIC STUFFED CRUST

$15.80

12" MEDIUM SPINACH AND GARLIC STUFFED CRUST

$21.29

14" LARGE SPINACH AND GARLIC STUFFED CRUST

$24.35

10" SMALL SPINACH AND GARLIC DEEP DISH

$14.80

12" MEDIUM SPINACH AND GARLIC DEEP DISH

$18.29

14" LARGE SPINACH AND GARLIC DEEP DISH

$23.35

10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH SPINACH AND GARLIC

$14.15

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH SPINACH AND GARLIC

$17.25

14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH SPINACH AND GARLIC

$21.20

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH SPINACH AND GARLIC

$25.10

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH SPINACH AND GARLIC

$28.55

10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER SPINACH AND GARLIC

$17.15

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER SPINACH AND GARLIC

$21.75

14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER SPINACH AND GARLIC

$26.75

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER SPINACH AND GARLIC

$30.90

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER SPINACH AND GARLIC

$35.40

10" SMALL VEGGIE THIN CRUST

$18.25

12" MEDIUM VEGGIE THIN CRUST

$22.00

14" LARGE VEGGIE THIN CRUST

$26.45

16" X-LARGE VEGGIE THIN CRUST

$30.25

18" FAMILY VEGGIE THIN CRUST

$34.20

10" SMALL VEGGIE STUFFED CRUST

$21.50

12" MEDIUM VEGGIE STUFFED CRUST

$27.89

14" LARGE VEGGIE STUFFED CRUST

$31.70

10" SMALL VEGGIE DEEP DISH

$20.50

12" MEDIUM VEGGIE DEEP DISH

$24.89

14" LARGE VEGGIE DEEP DISH

$30.70

10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH VEGGIE

$19.85

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH VEGGIE

$23.85

14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH VEGGIE

$28.55

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH VEGGIE

$33.35

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH VEGGIE

$37.55

10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER VEGGIE

$22.85

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER VEGGIE

$28.35

14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER VEGGIE

$34.10

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER VEGGIE

$39.15

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER VEGGIE

$44.40

10" SMALL SPICY BEEF THIN CRUST

$15.25

12" MEDIUM SPICY BEEF THIN CRUST

$17.95

14" LARGE SPICY BEEF THIN CRUST

$22.30

16" X-LARGE SPICY BEEF THIN CRUST

$25.25

18" FAMILY SPICY BEEF THIN CRUST

$28.80

10" SMALL SPICY BEEF DEEP DISH

$17.50

12" MEDIUM SPICY BEEF DEEP DISH

$20.84

14" LARGE SPICY BEEF DEEP DISH

$26.55

10" SMALL SPICY BEEF STUFFED CRUST

$18.50

12" MEDIUM SPICY BEEF STUFFED CRUST

$23.84

14" LARGE SPICY BEEF STUFFED CRUST

$27.55

10" SMALL DOUBLE DOUGH SPICY BEEF

$16.85

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DOUGH SPICY BEEF

$19.80

14" LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH SPICY BEEF

$24.40

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DOUGH SPICY BEEF

$28.35

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DOUGH SPICY BEEF

$32.15

10" SMALL DOUBLE DECKER SPICY BEEF

$19.85

12" MEDIUM DOUBLE DECKER SPICY BEEF

$24.30

14" LARGE DOUBLE DECKER SPICY BEEF

$29.95

16" X-LARGE DOUBLE DECKER SPICY BEEF

$34.15

18" FAMILY DOUBLE DECKER SPICY BEEF

$39.00

Calzone

Baked Calzone

$9.49

Fried Calzone

$9.49

Wings

(6) Bone In Wings

$10.25

6 pieces

(12) Bone In Wings

$14.75

12 pieces

(18) Bone In Wings

$23.75

18 pieces

Boneless Wings

Small Boneless Wings

$8.99

Small Order - (8 pieces)

Large Boneless Wings

$14.99

Large Order - (16 pieces)

Soups & Salads

"All Hail Caesar" Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and imported parmesan

Chopped Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fresh mixed lettuce, vegetables, pasta, bacon, grilled chicken and gorgonzola cheese all tossed in our special recipe dressing

Chicken Ranch Club Salad

$10.99

Breaded chicken tenders atop fresh mixed lettuce, chopped ripe tomatoes, cucumber, bacon and shredded cheddar cheese. We suggest our ranch dressing.

Veggie Patch Salad

$8.99

Fresh mixed lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, bell peppers, carrots, red cabbage, and shredded cheddar with your choice of dressing

Felicia's Antipasto

$10.99

Fresh mixed lettuce, ripe tomatoes, crisp vegetables, imported salami and capicola with provolone cheese, red onion and pepperoncini in our house Italian dressing . . . Deliciosa!

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Breaded chicken tenders smothered in our buffalo sauce atop a bed of lettuce mixed with chunky bleu cheese dressing, cucumber and ripe tomatoes

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Shrimp smothered in our buffalo sauce atop a bed of lettuce mixed with chunky bleu cheese dressing, cucumber and ripe tomatoes

Lg Side Salad

$6.99

Fresh mixed lettuce, carrots, cabbage and tomatoes

Sm Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Sm Side Salad

$3.99

Taylor Street Deli Subs

Ham It Up

$7.39+

Ham piled high with American Cheese

The Italian

$7.39+

Imported salami, capicola, mortadella and provolone cheese

Turkey Sub

$7.39+

Oven roasted turkey breast and Swiss cheese

Yo, Meatball!

$7.39+

Homestyle meatballs with marinara sauce and provolone cheese, condiments added upon request

Create Your Own

$7.39+

Up to 3 meats and 2 cheeses

Beef & Sausage

Italian Beef

$7.99+

Our always fresh, roasted, thinly sliced, tender beef on fresh baked bread

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$5.99+

Our special recipe, char-grilled on fresh baked bread

Combo (Beef & Sausage)

$8.99

The best of both worlds! "A Chicago Classic"

Gourmet Pastas

Spaghetti or Mostaccioli Marinara

$11.59

Tender DeCecco pasta with our homemade signature sauce, topped with imported Romano cheese

Spaghetti All Carbonara

$13.79

Get ready to experience a mouthful of bliss! Italian smoked bacon, a touch of garlic, freshly crushed black pepper, a pinch of red pepper imported parmesan Reggiano cheese, a sprinkle of fresh Italian parsley, extra virgin olive oil, and some cream make up this wonderful pasta dish

Baked Penne (Mostaccioli)

$12.49

A delicious blend of cheese atop our delicious pasta

Arrabiatta (Angry)

$12.95

Add a bit of spice to your life! Garlic and crushed pepper gives this dish some real personality with chicken breast or Italian sausage

Papa Rich's Country Casserole

$14.45

Tender chicken or sausage sauteed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic with fresh mushrooms and herbs tossed in a delicate pink cream sauce with tender pasta topped with imported Romano cheese

Jumbo Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Tender pillows of pasta stuffed with our blend of imported cheeses and topped with our marinara

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.99

Farfalle Tetrazzini Chicken

$15.99

Fresh mushrooms and herbs in a light cream sauce, baked with mozzarella

Pasta Alla Stefano

$14.99

Alio y olio with broccoli and grilled chicken

Chicken Santa Fe

$14.50

Breaded chicken, roasted peppers, spinach and spicy butter cream sauce

Chicken Parmesan with Mostaccioli

$15.45

Nonna Marie's Homemade Lasagna

$14.99

Nonna piles layer after layer of fresh pasta, imported cheeses, blended with fresh spinach, herbs and our delicious marinara sauce, not for the small appetite, over a pound!

Create Your Own Pasta

Create Your Own

$11.99

Don't see something you like? Ask us to create it for you! Pick your pasta, your sauce and your ingredients and our Chefs will whip it up just for you. Prices will vary based on what is added to your dish.

Chicken

Char-Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.99

Tender, fresh grilled chicken breast on a freshly baked bun with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and mayo

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.99

Provolone, mozzarella and marinara

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$7.99

Cheddar, bacon, ranch, lettuce and tomato

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$7.99

Breaded Chicken Tender Hoagie

$7.99

Kids Stuff

Kids Pasta

$6.95

Plain, Buttered or Marinara

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.95

Kids Ham & Cheese with Fries

$6.95

Kids Beef with Fries

$6.95

Desserts

Homemade Cannoli

$3.25Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.49

Slice of Chocolate Cake

$4.29

Whole Chocolate Cake

$23.00Out of stock

Brownie

$5.49

Chocolate Chip

$2.99

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$2.99

Sauces, Sides & Extras

Buffalo

$0.99

Side Of Alfredo Sauce

$0.99

Side of Marinara

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Pint Of Ranch

$4.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

BBQ

$0.99

Creamy Garlic

$0.99

House Dressing

$0.99

Sausage Links

$3.99

Meatballs (2)

$3.99

Side Of Hot Giardiniera

$0.99

Jalapenos

$0.99

Sweet Peppers

$0.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$2.95

Breaded Chicken Breast

$3.99

One Extra Salad Bread

$0.99

One Extra Pasta Bread

$0.99

Cup Of Cheese

$0.99

Side Of Broccoli

$2.00

No Contact

Break $50

Break $100

Parmesan Packets

Crushed Red Pepper Packets

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.59

16 oz. bottle

Coke

$1.59

12 oz. can

Diet Coke

$1.59

12 oz. can

Coke Zero

$1.59

12 oz. can

Cherry Coke

$1.59

12 oz. can

Dr. Pepper

$1.59

12 oz. can

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.59

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.59Out of stock

12 oz. can

Strawberry Fanta

$1.59

Orange Fanta

$1.59

12 oz. can

Grape Fanta

$1.59

12 oz. can

Root Beer

$1.59

12 oz. can

Root Beer Zero

$1.59

Sprite

$1.59

12 oz. can

RC

$1.59

Lemonade

$1.59Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.59

2-Liter Coke

$2.99

2 liter bottle

2-Liter Diet Coke

$2.99

2 liter bottle

2-Liter Sprite

$2.99

2 liter bottle

6-Pack

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted Chicago's #1 Deep Dish Pizza! Chicago Best, Chicago Tribune and WGN

Location

16703 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Directions

