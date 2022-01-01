Main picView gallery

Fat Rosie’s Naperville

22 E. Chicago Avenue

Suite 110/111

Naperville, IL 60540

ANTOJITOS

Guacamole

$11.00

Chunky avocado with traditional pico de gallo

Ceviche Campechano

$17.00

Shrimp and fish ceviche with habanero-mango leche de tigre, red onions, radish, microgreens, served with banana chips

Coctel De Camaron

$16.00

Classic Mexican-style shrimp cocktail, lime, cucumber & avocado

Ensalada Calamari Al Ajillo

$13.00

Garlic marinated calamari tossed with arugula, sauteed corn, fresno peppers & lime juice with mojo de ajo

Ensalada De Cosecha

$12.00

Farmer's salad with black beans, corn, tomato, onion, green poblano pepper, avocado, mixed greens, farmer's cheese and citrus-jalapeno dressing

Pozole

$9.00

Hominy & chicken soup infused wuth guajillo pepper, garnished with cabbage, radish & avocado

Sopes Surtidos

$12.00

Four small masa boats topped with one each: mushrooms, crema and fresco cheese / chicken, mole and queso / poblano rajas, crema and fresco cheese / Fat Rosie's beef, queso dip and chopped cilantro

Flautas De Res

$11.00

Three fried tortillas filled with shredded beef, served with a tres chiles salsa, lettuce, cheese & sour cream

Fat Rosie's Queso Dip

$12.00

Golden velvet queso dip topped with salsa suiza, diced tomato and Rosie's beef

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Melted queso Chihuahua with sauteed poblano peppers & onions

Rosie's Nachos

$14.00

Corn chips with ground beef, pinto beans, melted queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno & sour cream

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Off the cob roasted corn kernels tossed with guajillo, lime juice, mayonnaise, cotija cheese and tajin

Empanadas De Carne

$9.00

Mexican ground beef stuffed turnovers served with tomatillo-avocado salsa, queso fresco & fresno pepper

Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla filled with queso Chihuahua

Plato Surtido

$14.00

Platter of guacamole, cheviche campechano tostadas, sopes with chicken mole, queso fresco & crispy quesadillas ($7 per person / min 2)

TACOS

Pollo A Las Brazas

$4.25

Chipotle marinated grilled chicken, topped with pico de gallo, lettuce and queso Chihuahua

Pescado

$5.25

Crispy battered or grilled fish of the day drizzled with avocado-habanero aioli, topped with lime-cabbage & pico de gallo

Salmon

$6.25

Grilled Alaskan salmon topped with tropical pico du gallo & crispy onions drizzled with chipotle aioli

Coliflor Frita (Veg)

$4.25

Crispy battered cauliflower topped with tomatillo jam, toasted marcona almonds, red onion, cilantro, queso fresco & fresno peppers

Wild Mushrooms (Veg)

$4.25

Shitake, portobello and cremini mushrooms sauteed in garlic and topped with fresco cheese and morita salsa

Al Pastor

$5.25

Guajillo marinated grilled pork shoulder topped with grilled pineapple, salsa verde, onion & cilantro

Carne Asada

$7.25

Grilled steak drizzled with avocado-tomatillo salsa topped with pico de gallo & queso fresco

Camarones

$7.25

Sauteed tiger shrimp topped with arugula & pickled red onions drizzled with jalapeno-garlic aioli

Carne De Res

$4.25

Mexican ground beef topped with lettuce, Molcajete salsa & crema drizzle

Quesabirria

$22.00

Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with guajillo braised beef & queso Oaxaca with pico de gallo rustico and consome, served with Mexican rice

TAMALES

Tamal De Pollo

$8.00

Chicken stuffed tamel dressed in a corn husk, smothered in mole verde, topped with sour cream and fresco cheese

Tamal De Cochinita

$10.00

Slow roasted achiote pork dressed in a banana leaf, smothered in kolito sauce, toppd with fresco cheese

PLATOS

Enchiladas Rojas

$16.00

Three corn tortillas filled with melted queso Chihuahua, covered in roasted tomato sauce, garnished with onion, served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas En Mole

$20.00

Three corn tortillas filled with wood grilled chicken, covered in Oaxacan mole negro, melted queso Chihuahua & toasted sesame seeds, served with rice & beans

Fajitas

$20.00

Flat grilled red & yellow bell peppers, poblano peppers & red onions. Served with rice & beans, garnished with grilled cebollitas

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$24.00

Sauteed tiger shrimp in mojo de ajo (sweet garlic sauce) tossd with fresh pico de gallo, avocado & black beans, served over a bed of mexican rice

Salmon Poblano

$26.00

Grilled Alaskan salmon on a bed of creamy poblano sauce, topped with grilled zucchini served with Mexican rice

Pollo Al Chipotle

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of creamy chipotle sauce, topped with crispy onions & grilled zucchini, with garlic mashed potatoes

Mar Y Tierra (for two)

$45.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon, garlic shrimp & skirt steak, with red rice, charro beans & guacamole

Cochinita Pibil

$21.00

Achiote marinated, slow braised pork shoulder wrapped and cooked in banana leaves, with black beans, topped with queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro & a side of habanero salsa

Tampiquena

$32.00

Grilled skirt steak topped with salsa de la casa, one enchilada roja, grilled queso fresco, rajas, mexican rice & beans, cilantro & guacamole

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Stuffed with queso fresco, Monterey jack cheese & crispy onions, smothered in suiza salsa, on a bed of black beans

Arroz A La Tumbada

$24.00

Shrimp, calamari and manila clams mixed with Mexican rice in our morita garlic sauce

Torta De Milanesa

$15.00

Breaded chicken with refried beans, sliced avocado, tomato, pickled onion, Monterey jack cheese & chipotle mayo, served with French fries

Super Burrito

$15.00

Stuffed with beans, rice, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado

SIDES

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Refried Beans

$4.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Side Chiles Toreados

$4.00

Side Cebollitas

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Chihuuahua

$1.00

Side Chopped Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Fat Rosie Queso

$3.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Mole

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side Queso Fresco

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

XT Chip & Salsa

$5.00

KIDS

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

With rice & beans

Kid Chicken Quesdilla

$7.00

With rice & beans

Kid Beef Taco

$7.00

With rice & beans

Kid Chicken Taco

$7.00

With rice & beans

Kid Steak Taco

$8.00

With rice & beans

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Breaded chicken with a side of fries

Kid Fish Tenders

$8.00

Breaded fish with a side of fries

DESSERT

Churros

$10.00

Crispy pastries dusted in cinnamon & sugar with chocolate & dulce de leche sauces

Pastel Tres Leches

$10.00

Homemade vanilla sponge cake soaked in 3 milks with whipped cream and fresh berries

Bunuelos

$8.00

Mexican doughnut holes with dulce de leche

Flan

$9.00

Traditional Mexican vanilla custard, burnt sugar, fresh fruit

APPETIZERS

Salsa De La Casa

$10.00+

Guacamole

$16.00+

Fat Rosie's Queso Dip

$16.00+

Empanadas De Carne

$40.00+

Rosie's Nachos

$45.00+

Quesadillas

$40.00+

Flautas De Res

$45.00+

Ensalada a la Parrilla

$40.00+

TACOS

Al Pastor

$65.00+

Pollo a las Brazas

$65.00+

Camarones

$75.00+

Pescado

$75.00+

Coliflor Frita

$60.00+

Picadillo

$55.00+

Carne Asada

$75.00+

Quesabirrias

$75.00+

ENTREES

Pollo a la Chipotle

$85.00+

Chicken Fajitas

$80.00+

Steak Fajitas

$95.00+

Shrimp Fajitas

$95.00+

Enchiladas Rojas

$85.00+

Enchiladas En Mole

$85.00+

Rice

$20.00+

Beans

$20.00+

DESSERTS

Bunuelos

$45.00+

Pastel Tres Leches

$40.00+

Churros

$40.00+

BOXES & BOWLS

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Grilled Steak Bowl

$16.00

Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla Box

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla Box

$13.00

Beef Enchilada Box

$14.00

Chicken Enchilada Box

$15.00

Steak Enchilada Box

$16.00

Chicken Burrito Box

$15.00

Steak Burrito Box

$16.00

Veggie Burrito Box

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Box

$14.00

Steak Fajita Box

$16.00

Shrimp Fajita Box

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Taco and Tequila bar

Location

22 E. Chicago Avenue, Suite 110/111, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

