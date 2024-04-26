- Home
Lincolnwood
Fat Rosie's - Lincolnwood
Fat Rosie's Lincolnwood
4504 W Touhy Ave
Lincolnwood, IL 60712
Main Menu
ANTOJITOS
- Guacamole Del Dia$11.00
Chunky avocado mixed with seasonal toppings. Pick one $11, two $13 or three $15. Mango Habanero/ Morita Pineapple/Traditional Pico de Gallo
- Ceviche Campechano$17.00
Shrimp and fish ceviche with habanero-mango leche de tigre, red onions, radish, microgreens, served with banana chips
- Coctel De Camaron$16.00
Classic Mexican-style shrimp cocktail, lime, cucumber & avocado
- Ensalada Calamari Al Ajillo$13.00
Garlic marinated calamari tossed with arugula, sauteed corn, fresno peppers & lime juice with mojo de ajo
- Ensalada De Cosecha$12.00
Farmer's salad with black beans, corn, tomato, onion, green poblano pepper, avocado, mixed greens, farmer's cheese and citrus-jalapeno dressing
- Pozole$9.00
Hominy & chicken soup infused wuth guajillo pepper, garnished with cabbage, radish & avocado
- Sopes Surtidos$12.00
Four small masa boats topped with one each: mushrooms, crema and fresco cheese / chicken, mole and queso / poblano rajas, crema and fresco cheese / Fat Rosie's beef, queso dip and chopped cilantro
- Flautas De Res$11.00
Three fried tortillas filled with shredded beef, served with a tres chiles salsa, lettuce, cheese & sour cream
- Fat Rosie's Queso Dip$12.00
Golden velvet queso dip topped with salsa suiza, diced tomato and Rosie's beef
- Queso Fundido$9.00
Melted queso Chihuahua with sauteed poblano peppers & onions
- Rosie's Nachos$15.00
Layered with black beans, Chihuahua cheese, jalapeno cream and guacamole.
- Mexican Street Corn$6.00
Off the cob roasted corn kernels tossed with guajillo, lime juice, mayonnaise, cotija cheese and tajin
- Empanadas De Carne$9.00
Mexican ground beef stuffed turnovers served with tomatillo-avocado salsa, queso fresco & fresno pepper
- Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla filled with queso Chihuahua
- Plato Surtido$14.00
Platter of guacamole, cheviche campechano tostadas, sopes with chicken mole, queso fresco & crispy quesadillas ($7 per person / min 2)
- Tacos al Patron$14.00
Three flour tortillas stuffed with melted jack cheese and chorizo over salsa de la casa, drizziled with chipotle mayo
- Tlayuda$17.00
A large thin crunchy toasted tortilla covered with spread of re-fried black beans, asiento (pork lard from carnitas) lettuce, avocado, quesillo (string cheese) chorizo, radish and salsa placera
TACOS
- Two Tacos$8.50
- Three Tacos$12.75
- Four Tacos$17.00
- Pollo A Las Brazas$4.25
Chipotle marinated grilled chicken, topped with pico de gallo, lettuce and queso Chihuahua
- Pescado$5.25
Crispy battered or grilled fish of the day drizzled with avocado-habanero aioli, topped with lime-cabbage & pico de gallo
- Salmon$6.25
Grilled Alaskan salmon topped with tropical pico du gallo & crispy onions drizzled with chipotle aioli
- Coliflor Frita$4.25
Crispy battered cauliflower topped with tomatillo jam, toasted marcona almonds, red onion, cilantro, queso fresco & fresno peppers
- Wild Mushrooms$4.25
Shitake, portobello and cremini mushrooms sauteed in garlic and topped with fresco cheese and morita salsa
- Al Pastor$5.25
Guajillo marinated grilled pork shoulder topped with grilled pineapple, salsa verde, onion & cilantro
- Carne Asada$7.25
Grilled steak drizzled with avocado-tomatillo salsa topped with pico de gallo & queso fresco
- Camarones$7.25
Sauteed tiger shrimp topped with arugula & pickled red onions drizzled with jalapeno-garlic aioli
- Carne De Res$4.25
Mexican ground beef topped with lettuce, Molcajete salsa & crema drizzle
- Tacos al Patron$14.00
Three flour tortillas stuffed with melted jack cheese and chorizo over salsa de la casa, drizziled with chipotle mayo
- Quesabirria$23.00
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with guajillo braised beef & queso Oaxaca with pico de gallo rustico and consome, served with Mexican rice
TAMALES
PLATOS
- Enchiladas Rojas$16.00
Three corn tortillas filled with melted queso Chihuahua, covered in roasted tomato sauce, garnished with onion, served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas En Mole$20.00
Three corn tortillas filled with wood grilled chicken, covered in Oaxacan mole negro, melted queso Chihuahua & toasted sesame seeds, served with rice & beans
- Enchiladas Vegetarianas$18.00
Tortillas filled with red peppers & spinach in a tomatillo-serrano sauce, with sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro, onion & black beans
- Fajitas$20.00
Flat grilled red & yellow bell peppers, poblano peppers & red onions. Served with rice & beans, garnished with grilled cebollitas
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$24.00
Sauteed tiger shrimp in mojo de ajo (sweet garlic sauce) tossd with fresh pico de gallo, avocado & black beans, served over a bed of mexican rice
- Salmon Poblano$26.00
Grilled Alaskan salmon on a bed of creamy poblano sauce, topped with grilled zucchini served with Mexican rice
- Pollo Al Chipotle$19.00
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of creamy chipotle sauce, topped with crispy onions & grilled zucchini, with garlic mashed potatoes
- Mar Y Tierra (for two)$45.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon, garlic shrimp & skirt steak, with red rice, charro beans & guacamole
- Cochinita Pibil$21.00
Achiote marinated, slow braised pork shoulder wrapped and cooked in banana leaves, with black beans, topped with queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro & a side of habanero salsa
- Tampiquena$33.00
Grilled skirt steak topped with salsa de la casa, one enchilada roja, grilled queso fresco, rajas, mexican rice & beans, cilantro & guacamole
- Chile Relleno$18.00
Stuffed with queso fresco, Monterey jack cheese & crispy onions, smothered in suiza salsa, on a bed of black beans
- Arroz A La Tumbada$24.00
Shrimp, calamari and manila clams mixed with Mexican rice in our morita garlic sauce
- Torta De Milanesa$15.00
Breaded chicken with refried beans, sliced avocado, tomato, pickled onion, Monterey jack cheese & chipotle mayo, served with French fries
- Super Burrito$15.00
Stuffed with beans, rice, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado
- El Patron Gordo Burrito$40.00
- Lomito En Coloradito$25.00
SIDES
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Refried Beans$4.00
- Side Guacamole$4.00
- Side Tortillas$4.00
- Side Chiles Toreados$4.00
- Side Cebollitas$4.00
- Side Avocado$4.00
- Side Chihuahua$3.00
- Side Chopped Jalapeno$2.00
- Side Fat Rosie Queso$3.00
- Side French Fries$4.00
- Side Grilled Veggies$4.00
- Side Queso Fresco$3.00
- Extra Chips & Salsa$5.00
- 8oz Salsa$5.00
- 16oz Salsa$10.00
- 32oz Salsa$15.00
Kids Menu
KIDS
- Kid Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
With rice & beans
- Kid Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
With rice & beans
- Kid Beef Taco$8.00
With rice & beans
- Kid Chicken Taco$8.00
With rice & beans
- Kid Steak Taco$8.00
With rice & beans
- Kid Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Breaded chicken with a side of fries
- Kid Fish Tenders$9.00
Breaded fish with a side of fries
Dessert Menu
DESSERT
- Churros$10.00
Crispy pastries dusted in cinnamon & sugar with chocolate & dulce de leche sauces
- Pastel Tres Leches$10.00
Homemade vanilla sponge cake soaked in 3 milks with whipped cream and fresh berries
- Bunuelos$9.00
Mexican doughnut holes with dulce de leche
- Pastel De Chocolate Mexicano$10.00
- Flan$9.00
Traditional Mexican vanilla custard, burnt sugar, fresh fruit
- Sloppy Sundae$12.00
- Ice cream 1 scoop$5.00
- Ice Cream 3 Scoops$7.00
- Pinata Cake$35.00
- Bunuelos Navidenos$9.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Taco and Tequila bar!
4504 W Touhy Ave, Lincolnwood, IL 60712