Fat Sal's - Venice
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
37 Washington Blvd, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brabu Restaurant - 3015 Ocean Front Walk
No Reviews
3015 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurant