  • Home
  • /
  • Union
  • /
  • Fat Sam's - 536 Fairview Church Cir
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Sam's 536 Fairview Church Cir

review star

No reviews yet

314 Old Buffalo Road

Union, SC 29379

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Bacon Biscuit

$2.99

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$4.13

Bologna Biscuit

$3.29

Bologna Egg & Cheese

$4.29

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.29+

Ham Biscuit

$3.49

Ham Egg & Cheese

$4.89

Chicken Biscuit

$3.59

Country Fried Steak Biscuit

$3.49

Jelly/Butter Biscuit

$2.39

Sausage Biscuit

$2.69

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.13

Standard Platter- Bac/Sausage/Bol

$4.99

Premium Platter-C Ham/ STK

$5.59

Pancake Platter- Bac/Sausage/Bol

$5.59

Vegetable Omelette

$4.29

Western Omelette

$4.99

Philly Omelette

$6.99

Grits/Gravey

$2.68+

Loaded Grits Bowl

$4.29

Fish & Grits

$4.89

Extra Fish

$2.50

1 Pancake

$2.19

2 Pancake

$3.26

3 Pancake

$4.39

French Toast

$4.39

Add Meat -Bac/Bol/Ham/Saus

$1.99

Order Toast

$1.59

Add Cheese

$0.75

Add 1 Egg

$1.29

Coffee

$1.49+

Beverage

$2.19+

Orange Juice

$1.99

Water

$0.50

Hashrounds

$1.79+

Steak Biscuit

$3.49

Lunch

Philly Cheese Steak

$5.39+

Chicken Philly

$5.39+

Cheeseburger

$5.29+

Hamburger

$4.99+

Hot Dog

$2.49+

Chicken Strip

$1.99+

Chicken Nuggets

$4.39+

Chicken Sandwhich

$4.99+

Bologna Sandwhich

$3.89+

BBQ Sandwhich

$4.49+

Fish Basket/Extra Fish

$2.50+

Fish Sandwhich

$4.69

Salad- Chicken

$7.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

Side Salad

$2.49

Hamburger Steak

$4.99+

Steak Sandwhich

$4.29

Bird Dog Basket

Porkchop Sandwhich

$4.99

Porkchop Basket

Wing Basket

$8.59

BLT

$4.29

Fries

$2.49+

Onion Rings

$3.99

Hushpuppies(4)

$1.49

Corndog

$1.99+

Grilled Cheese Sandwhich

$2.99

Add Patty- HB/ CB Only

$2.50

Add Cheese

$0.75

Add Meat -Bac/Bol/Ham/Saus

$1.99

Extra Sauce

$0.49

Sweets

$2.50

Slaw

$1.29

Beverage

$2.19+

Dinner

New York Strip

$14.95

Ribeye

$20.00

Sirloin Tips

$12.50

Wings Dinner

$11.50

Chicken Strip Dinner

$11.50

Chicken Nugget Dinner

$11.50

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$11.50

Kids Meal 10- Under

$3.99

Mush Gravy

$1.39

Sweets

$2.50

Cake

$3.00

Add A Dinner Side

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$0.49

Beverage

$2.19+

Add Cheese

$0.65

Add Onions

$0.60

Add Peppers

$0.60

Add Peppers, Onions And Cheese

$1.75

Loaded Potato

$2.00

Upcharge Drink

$0.50

Extra Roll

$0.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We provide inside dinning or call in and window orders to go. Presently serving breakfast and lunch cook to order menu and dinner meals.

Location

314 Old Buffalo Road, Union, SC 29379

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flock Shop - Spartanburg
orange starNo Reviews
970 South Pine Street Spartanburg, SC 29302
View restaurantnext
Willy Taco - Hub City
orange star4.5 • 341
930 East Main St Spartanburg, SC 29302
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Converse Corner
orange starNo Reviews
551 East Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29302
View restaurantnext
The Kennedy
orange star4.8 • 973
221 E. Kennedy Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Fr8yard
orange starNo Reviews
125 E. Main St. Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
The Tulip Tree
orange star4.5 • 18
121 W Main St Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Union
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Clover
review star
No reviews yet
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (18 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston