Burgers
Chicken
Sandwiches
Fat Shack - Acworth
399 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6199 Highway 92, Suite 200, Acworth, GA 30102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
St Angelo's Lakepoint - 77 Old Allatoona Road Suite 100
No Reviews
77 Old Allatoona Road Suite 100 Emerson, GA 30137
View restaurant
Infusion Crab ATL - 2044 Lower Roswell Rd STE 300. *I.D. IS REQUIRED BY THE TRUE CARD HOLDER*
4.5 • 63
2044 Lower Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurant