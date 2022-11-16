Burgers
Chicken
Sandwiches
Fat Shack - Bellingham
6,456 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
414 W. Bakerview Rd, Suite 112, Bellingham, WA 98226
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bellingham
More near Bellingham