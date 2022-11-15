- Home
- /
- Clarksville
- /
- Fat Shack - Clarksville
Fat Shack - Clarksville
304 Reviews
$$
1715 Wilma Rudolph Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37040
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
Cheese Fries
Served with Ranch
Onion Rings
Served with Ketchup
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
Mac N' Cheese Bites
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Jalapeño Poppers
Served with Ranch
Fried Pickles
Served with Ranch
Chicken Fingers
Served with Honey Mustard
Chicken & Fries
Served with Honey Mustard and Ketchup
Munchie Madness Platter
Mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, onion rings & mac n' cheese bites - sauces included
Side Sauce
Fat Sandwiches
Sm (6") Fat Bronco
Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara served on a 6" roll.
Sm (6") Fat Chance
Jalapeño poppers, cheesesteak, chicken fingers, french fries & buffalo ranch served on a 6" roll.
Sm (6") Fat Cow
Mac‘n’cheese, bacon, french fries, mozzarella sticks & buffalo ranch served on a 6" roll
Sm (6") Fat Doobie
Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard served on a 6" roll.
Sm (6") Fat Gorbies
Bacon, chicken fingers, french fries, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce & ranch served on a 6" roll.
Sm (6") Fat Jersey
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard served on a 6" roll.
NEW! Sm (6") Fat Maverick
Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce served on a 6" roll.
Sm (6") Fat Shack
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, onion rings & honey-jalapeño mustard served on a 6" roll.
Sm (6") Fat Slob
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup & mayo served on a 6" roll.
Sm (6") Fat Tommy
Chicken fingers, french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & mayo served on a 6" roll.
Sm (6") Fat Veggie
Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, lettuce, tomato & ranch served on a 6" roll.
Sm (6") Fat Wondergem
Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries & golden BBQ served on a 6" roll.
Sm (6") Fat Campbell
Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, onion rings, french fries & honey mustard served on a 6" roll.
Reg (9") Fat Bronco
Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara served on a 9" roll.
Reg (9") Fat Chance
Jalapeño poppers, cheesesteak, chicken fingers, french fries & buffalo ranch served on a 9" roll.
Reg (9") Fat Cow
Mac‘n’cheese, bacon, french fries, mozzarella sticks & buffalo ranch served on a 9" roll.
Reg (9") Fat Doobie
Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard served on a 9" roll.
Reg (9") Fat Gorbies
Bacon, chicken fingers, french fries, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce & ranch served on a 9" roll.
Reg (9") Fat Jersey
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard served on a 9" roll.
NEW! Reg (9") Fat Maverick
Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce served on a 9" roll.
Reg (9") Fat Shack
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, onion rings & honey-jalapeño mustard served on a 9" roll.
Reg (9") Fat Slob
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup & mayo served on a 9" roll.
Reg (9") Fat Tommy
Chicken fingers, french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & mayo served on a 9" roll.
Reg (9") Fat Veggie
Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, lettuce, tomato & ranch served on a 9" roll.
Reg (9") Fat Wondergem
Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries & golden BBQ served on a 9" roll.
Reg (9") Fat Campbell
Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, onion rings, french fries & honey mustard served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Bronco
Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Chance
Jalapeño poppers, cheesesteak, chicken fingers, french fries & buffalo ranch served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Cow
Mac n' cheese, bacon, french fries, mozzarella sticks & buffalo ranch served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Doobie
Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Gorbies
Bacon, chicken fingers, french fries, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce & ranch served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Jersey
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard served on a 12" roll.
NEW! Lg (12") Fat Maverick
Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Shack
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, onion rings & honey-jalapeño mustard served on a 6" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Slob
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup & mayo served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Tommy
Chicken fingers, french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & mayo served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Veggie
Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, lettuce, tomato & ranch served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Wondergem
Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries & golden BBQ served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Campbell
Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, onion rings, french fries & honey mustard served on a 12" roll.
Burgers
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Supreme
Triple Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Phillys
Wings & Fingers
6 Wings
6 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
12 Wings
12 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
18 Wings
18 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
24 Wings
24 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
6 Boneless Fingers
6 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
12 Boneless Fingers
12 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
18 Boneless Fingers
18 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
24 Boneless Fingers
24 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
Desserts
Drinks & Shakes
Regular (20 oz.) Fountain Drink
0-260 Calories
Large (32 oz.) Fountain Drink
0-410 Calories
Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Bottled Soda
0-280 Calories
2 Liter Soda
0-960 Calories
Peace Tea
23 oz. can. 140-160 Calories.
Powerade
20 oz. Mountain Berry Blast
Bottled Water
Monster Energy
Specials
Extras
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1715 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37040