Fat Shack - Greeley

7,125 Reviews

$$

2622 11th Avenue

Greeley, CO 80631

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
3 Deep-Fried OREOS
Sm (6") Fat Cow

Specials

Burger Lunch Special

Burger Lunch Special

$10.99

Wing Lunch Special

$12.99

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.25

Served with Ketchup

Cheese Fries

$4.75

Served with Ranch

Onion Rings

$4.95

Served with Ketchup

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

Served with Marinara

Mac N' Cheese Bites

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$7.25

Served with Buffalo Ranch

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.25

Served with Ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.25

Served with Ranch

Chicken Fingers

$11.25

Served with Honey Mustard

Chicken & Fries

$10.25

Served with Honey Mustard and Ketchup

Munchie Madness Platter

$18.25

Mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, onion rings & mac n' cheese bites - sauces included

Side Sauce

$0.65

Fat Sandwiches

Sm (6") Fat Bronco

Sm (6") Fat Bronco

$9.39

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Chance

Sm (6") Fat Chance

$10.79

Jalapeño poppers, cheesesteak, chicken fingers, french fries & buffalo ranch served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Cow

Sm (6") Fat Cow

$9.89

Mac‘n’cheese, bacon, french fries, mozzarella sticks & buffalo ranch served on a 6" roll

Sm (6") Fat Doobie

Sm (6") Fat Doobie

$9.89

Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Gorbies

$9.89

Bacon, chicken fingers, french fries, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce & ranch served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Jersey

Sm (6") Fat Jersey

$10.79

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard served on a 6" roll.

NEW! Sm (6") Fat Maverick

NEW! Sm (6") Fat Maverick

$9.89

Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Shack

Sm (6") Fat Shack

$11.69

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, onion rings & honey-jalapeño mustard served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Slob

$10.79

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup & mayo served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Tommy

$9.39

Chicken fingers, french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & mayo served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Veggie

$9.39

Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, lettuce, tomato & ranch served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Wondergem

$9.89

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries & golden BBQ served on a 6" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Bronco

Reg (9") Fat Bronco

$12.49

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Chance

Reg (9") Fat Chance

$13.89

Jalapeño poppers, cheesesteak, chicken fingers, french fries & buffalo ranch served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Cow

Reg (9") Fat Cow

$12.99

Mac‘n’cheese, bacon, french fries, mozzarella sticks & buffalo ranch served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Doobie

Reg (9") Fat Doobie

$12.99

Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Gorbies

$12.99

Bacon, chicken fingers, french fries, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce & ranch served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Jersey

Reg (9") Fat Jersey

$13.89

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard served on a 9" roll.

NEW! Reg (9") Fat Maverick

NEW! Reg (9") Fat Maverick

$12.99

Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Shack

Reg (9") Fat Shack

$15.29

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, onion rings & honey-jalapeño mustard served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Slob

$13.89

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup & mayo served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Tommy

$12.49

Chicken fingers, french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & mayo served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Veggie

$12.49

Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, lettuce, tomato & ranch served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Wondergem

$12.99

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries & golden BBQ served on a 9" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Bronco

Lg (12") Fat Bronco

$15.59

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Chance

Lg (12") Fat Chance

$17.49

Jalapeño poppers, cheesesteak, chicken fingers, french fries & buffalo ranch served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Cow

Lg (12") Fat Cow

$16.29

Mac n' cheese, bacon, french fries, mozzarella sticks & buffalo ranch served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Doobie

Lg (12") Fat Doobie

$16.29

Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Gorbies

$16.29

Bacon, chicken fingers, french fries, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce & ranch served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Jersey

Lg (12") Fat Jersey

$17.49

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard served on a 12" roll.

NEW! Lg (12") Fat Maverick

NEW! Lg (12") Fat Maverick

$16.29

Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Shack

Lg (12") Fat Shack

$19.39

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, onion rings & honey-jalapeño mustard served on a 6" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Slob

$17.49

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup & mayo served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Tommy

$15.59

Chicken fingers, french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & mayo served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Veggie

$15.59

Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, lettuce, tomato & ranch served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Wondergem

$16.29

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries & golden BBQ served on a 12" roll.

Burgers

The Single

The Single

$7.75

Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

The Classic

The Classic

$10.75

Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

The Supreme

The Supreme

$13.75

Triple Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

Phillys

Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak

$9.89

Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.

Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.

Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak

$16.29

Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.

Wings & Fingers

6 Wings

$10.49

6 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

12 Wings

$19.99

12 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

18 Wings

$27.99

18 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

24 Wings

$35.99

24 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

6 Boneless Fingers

$10.49

6 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

12 Boneless Fingers

$19.99

12 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

18 Boneless Fingers

$27.99

18 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

24 Boneless Fingers

$35.99

24 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

Desserts

3 Deep-Fried OREOS

3 Deep-Fried OREOS

$4.75

5 Deep-Fried OREOS

$6.50

3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies

$4.75

5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies

$6.50

3 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites

$5.50

5 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites

$7.75

1 Deep-Fried Twinkie

$2.95

Drinks & Shakes

Regular (20 oz.) Fountain Drink

$2.95

0-260 Calories

Large (32 oz.) Fountain Drink

$3.45

0-410 Calories

Small Milkshake

$3.95

Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.

Large Milkshake

Large Milkshake

$5.75

Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.95

0-280 Calories

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

$4.75

0-960 Calories

Peace Tea

Peace Tea

$2.95

23 oz. can. 140-160 Calories.

Powerade

Powerade

$2.95

20 oz. Mountain Berry Blast

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$3.95

Specials

Burger Bundle

$12.99

Burger of your choice with side fries and Coca-Cola product of your choice

Limited Time! Donut Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Our single cheeseburger with double bacon served on glazed donuts

Extras

Side Sauce

$0.65
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2622 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631

Directions

Gallery
Fat Shack image
Banner pic
BG pic
Fat Shack image

