Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Shack Webster, TX

review star

No reviews yet

1020 W NASA PARKWAY

230

WEBSTER, TX 77598

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Single
6 Wings
The Classic

Appetizers

French Fries

$2.95

Served with Ketchup

Cheese Fries

$4.55

Served with Ranch

Onion Rings

$4.85

Served with Ketchup

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Served with Marinara

Mac N' Cheese Bites

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$6.95

Served with Buffalo Ranch

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.95

Served with Ranch

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Served with Ranch

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Served with Honey Mustard

Chicken & Fries

$9.95

Served with Honey Mustard and Ketchup

Munchie Madness Platter

$17.95

Mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, onion rings & mac n' cheese bites - sauces included

Side Sauce

$0.65

Fat Sandwiches

Sm (6") Fat Bronco

Sm (6") Fat Bronco

$8.49

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Chance

Sm (6") Fat Chance

$9.89

Jalapeño poppers, cheesesteak, chicken fingers, french fries & buffalo ranch served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Cow

Sm (6") Fat Cow

$8.99

Mac‘n’cheese, bacon, french fries, mozzarella sticks & buffalo ranch served on a 6" roll

Sm (6") Fat Doobie

Sm (6") Fat Doobie

$8.99

Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Gorbies

$8.99

Bacon, chicken fingers, french fries, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce & ranch served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Jersey

Sm (6") Fat Jersey

$9.89

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard served on a 6" roll.

NEW! Sm (6") Fat Maverick

NEW! Sm (6") Fat Maverick

$8.99

Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Shack

Sm (6") Fat Shack

$10.79

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, onion rings & honey-jalapeño mustard served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Slob

$9.89

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup & mayo served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Tommy

$8.49

Chicken fingers, french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & mayo served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Veggie

$8.49

Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, lettuce, tomato & ranch served on a 6" roll.

Sm (6") Fat Wondergem

$8.99

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries & golden BBQ served on a 6" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Bronco

Reg (9") Fat Bronco

$11.69

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Chance

Reg (9") Fat Chance

$13.09

Jalapeño poppers, cheesesteak, chicken fingers, french fries & buffalo ranch served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Cow

Reg (9") Fat Cow

$12.19

Mac‘n’cheese, bacon, french fries, mozzarella sticks & buffalo ranch served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Doobie

Reg (9") Fat Doobie

$12.19

Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Gorbies

$12.19

Bacon, chicken fingers, french fries, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce & ranch served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Jersey

Reg (9") Fat Jersey

$13.09

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard served on a 9" roll.

NEW! Reg (9") Fat Maverick

NEW! Reg (9") Fat Maverick

$12.19

Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Shack

Reg (9") Fat Shack

$14.49

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, onion rings & honey-jalapeño mustard served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Slob

$13.09

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup & mayo served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Tommy

$11.69

Chicken fingers, french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & mayo served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Veggie

$11.69

Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, lettuce, tomato & ranch served on a 9" roll.

Reg (9") Fat Wondergem

$12.19

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries & golden BBQ served on a 9" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Bronco

Lg (12") Fat Bronco

$14.89

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Chance

Lg (12") Fat Chance

$16.79

Jalapeño poppers, cheesesteak, chicken fingers, french fries & buffalo ranch served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Cow

Lg (12") Fat Cow

$15.59

Mac n' cheese, bacon, french fries, mozzarella sticks & buffalo ranch served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Doobie

Lg (12") Fat Doobie

$15.59

Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Gorbies

$15.59

Bacon, chicken fingers, french fries, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce & ranch served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Jersey

Lg (12") Fat Jersey

$16.79

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard served on a 12" roll.

NEW! Lg (12") Fat Maverick

NEW! Lg (12") Fat Maverick

$15.59

Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Shack

Lg (12") Fat Shack

$18.69

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, onion rings & honey-jalapeño mustard served on a 6" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Slob

$16.79

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup & mayo served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Tommy

$14.89

Chicken fingers, french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & mayo served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Veggie

$14.89

Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, lettuce, tomato & ranch served on a 12" roll.

Lg (12") Fat Wondergem

$15.59

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries & golden BBQ served on a 12" roll.

Burgers

The Single

The Single

$6.95

Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

The Classic

The Classic

$9.95

Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

The Supreme

The Supreme

$12.95

Triple Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

Phillys

Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.

Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak

$12.19

Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.

Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak

$15.59

Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.

Wings & Fingers

6 Wings

$9.99

6 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

12 Wings

$18.99

12 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

18 Wings

$26.99

18 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

24 Wings

$34.99

24 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

6 Boneless Fingers

$9.99

6 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

12 Boneless Fingers

$18.99

12 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

18 Boneless Fingers

$26.99

18 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

24 Boneless Fingers

$34.99

24 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

Desserts

3 Deep-Fried OREOS

3 Deep-Fried OREOS

$4.60

5 Deep-Fried OREOS

$6.40

3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies

$4.60

5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies

$6.40

3 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites

$5.35

5 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites

$7.65

1 Deep-Fried Twinkie

$2.85

Drinks & Shakes

Regular (20 oz.) Fountain Drink

$2.85

0-260 Calories

Large (32 oz.) Fountain Drink

$3.35Out of stock

0-410 Calories

Small Milkshake

$3.95

Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.

Large Milkshake

Large Milkshake

$5.75

Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.75

0-280 Calories

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

$4.25

0-960 Calories

Peace Tea

Peace Tea

$2.75

23 oz. can. 140-160 Calories.

Powerade

Powerade

$2.75

20 oz. Mountain Berry Blast

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$3.95

Specials

Burger Bundle

$11.99

Burger of your choice with side fries and Coca-Cola product of your choice

New! Donut Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Our single cheeseburger with double the bacon served on glazed donuts.

Extras

Side Sauce

$0.65
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1020 W NASA PARKWAY, 230, WEBSTER, TX 77598

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Fat Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cut Foil Wine Bar & Bistro: Coffee and Tea House
orange starNo Reviews
20801 Gulf Fwy Suite #24 Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
La Familia Mexican Restaurant - 20710 Gulf Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
20710 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Texas Pit Stop Prime - 20794 Gulf Frwy
orange starNo Reviews
20794 Gulf Frwy Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Scoop Craft Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
937 W. Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.4 • 2,182
1039 W. Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 215-NASA
orange starNo Reviews
21361 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in WEBSTER

BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.4 • 2,182
1039 W. Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Over/Under Sports Bar and Grill
orange star5.0 • 288
1416 FM 528 STE D Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Space City Pizza - Webster
orange star4.5 • 282
435-6 El Dorado Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WEBSTER
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston