Fat Straws
5301 Alpha Rd #38
Dallas, TX 75240
Popular Items
CHEWY PUFFS
Make Your Dozen
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
1/2 Dozen
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
4 Pack
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
OL Chewy Puff White Rabbit
YEAR OF THE RABBIT EDITION. Inspired by White Rabbit candy, this creamy and sweet milk glazed donut is topped with red and blue sprinkles. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
OL Chewy Puff Ube Crunch
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Ube Crunch Chewy Puffs are smothered in a gooey ube glaze and topped with house-made buttery crunch blended with coconut. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
OL Chewy Puff Strawberry
Strawberry Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze using organic strawberries. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
OL Chewy Puff Cookies & Cream
Cookies & Cream Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze topped with Oreo crumbles. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
OL Chewy Puff Churro
Churro Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and dipped in sugar and cinnamon. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
OL Chewy Puff Chocolate Soft Top
NEW & IMPROVED. Classic chocolate glazed donut elevated with a new & improved taste and texture. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
Featured
HOT Classic Milk Tea
A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy.
HOT Coconut Milk Tea
Creamy and sweet full-flavored coconut tea with distinctive, tropical style sweetness you’ll love. Allergens: Dairy.
HOT Taro Milk Tea
It’s creamy, delicious and refreshing purple boba tea. Taste similar to a rich vanilla nut like taste, better than your typical vanilla milkshake or vanilla lattes. Allergens: Dairy
HOT Jasmine Milk Tea
A fresh and subtle floral milk tea. Allergens: Dairy.
HOT Lavender Milk Tea
Perfect drink for our floral lovers with a hint of lavender and milk tea. Allergens: Dairy.
HOT Spiced Chai
A popular Indian tea that is sweet, spicy, and creamy with cinnamon and cardamom.
HOT House Latte
Cold Brew Coffee shaken with our signature cloud cream. Allergens: Dairy.
HOT Matcha Milk Tea
This vibrant earthy green-looking boba drink is yet another all-time classic made with ceremonial grade matcha. You can choose the milk of your choice.
HOT Vietnamese Coffee
A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy.
HOT Taro Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee shaken with our signature blend of taro cream. Allergens: Dairy.
Milk Teas
Brown Sugar Boba
This drink has a silky texture and a caramel taste that will satisfy any sweet tooth with its thick brown sugar syrup and fresh chewy boba in milk. Allergens: Dairy
Classic Milk Tea
OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Coconut Milk Tea
Creamy and sweet full-flavored coconut tea with distinctive, tropical style sweetness you’ll love. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Jasmine Milk Tea
A fresh and subtle floral milk tea. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Taro Milk Tea
It’s creamy, delicious, and refreshing purple boba tea. It tastes similar to a rich vanilla nut-like taste, better than your typical vanilla milkshake or vanilla lattes. Allergens: Dairy (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Spiced Chai Milk Tea
A popular Indian tea that is sweet, spicy, and creamy with cinnamon and cardamom. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Horchata
Milky & sweet beverage made from rice milk, cinnamon, and sugar. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Matcha Milk Tea
This vibrant earthy green-looking boba drink is yet another all-time classic made with ceremonial grade matcha. You can choose the milk of your choice. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Lavender Milk Tea
Perfect drink for our floral lovers with a hint of lavender and milk tea. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Fruit Teas
Mango Jasmine Tea
Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Strawberry Black Tea
Strawberry juice infused black tea. Sweet and fruity. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Peach Jasmine Tea
Peach juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity.
Passion Fruit Jasmine Tea
Passion Fruit juice infused green tea. Sweet and tart. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Freckled Strawberry
Strawberries lightly blended with jasmine tea. Served over ice.
Mango Tango
Mango juice infused jasmine tea lightly blended with mangos. Served over ice.
Happy Raspberry
Sweet dried raspberries are perfectly shaken with uplifting Happy Tea. Fruity and light. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Pineapple Fresca
Pineapple blended to create a refreshing beverage. No caffeine. No dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Mango Strawberry Fresca
Pineapple Sangria
Pineapple topped with Hibiscus Cooler brewed tea. This organic hibiscus tea is a sweet, tart, and fruity infusion. No dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Brews
Happy Tea
Sweet raspberries are perfectly balanced by tangy fresh hibiscus flowers while the indulgent, floral scent of jasmine carries this slightly stimulating guayusa tea blend to a place that could only be described as Happy! This uplifting tea is fruity and light, perfect for any time of day. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
White Peach
The essence of fresh-picked peaches infuses the senses in this organic white tea infusion. Steeps a light and refreshing cup perfect for a mid-afternoon lift. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Hibiscus Cooler
A lively and refreshing blend of guayusa and hibiscus flowers, highlighted by lingering notes of smooth lemongrass and perfectly balanced by the natural sweetness of fresh stevia leaves. This organic hibiscus tea is a sweet, tart, and fruity infusion that is delicious both hot and over ice. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Butterscotch
Sweet, creamy, and spicy notes, Butterscotch tea is perfect for sipping at any time of day.
Smoothies
Pineapple Mango
Pineapples and mangos blended with ice cream for a delicious smoothie. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Avocado
Fresh avocado blended with milk and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Let's Mango
Smoothie blended with Mangos and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Strawberry Pina Colada
Smoothie blended with strawberries and pineapple with a hint of coconut. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Island Passion
Smoothie with strawberries and peaches. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Strawberry Banana
OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE. Strawberries and banana blended with ice cream for a perfectly creamy smoothie. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Mango Peach
Mangoes and peaches blended smoothie. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Chocolate Banana
Smooth blend of ice cream, chocolate sauce and bananas. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Slushes
Mango Chamoy
A sweet, spicy, a little tart and a tad salty. It’s a heavenly combination as it has the 4 flavors that food needs to make it perfect on your tastebuds. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Mango Swirl
Mango slush mixed with our signature creamy foam. A sweet & delightful creamy beverage. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Strawberry Swirl
Strawberry slush mixed with our signature creamy foam. A sweet & delightful creamy beverage. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Taro Oreo
Taro slush blended with Oreo cookies. Allergens: Dairy.
Mango Slush
Mangoes blended with ice for a sweet frozen treat.
Matcha Swirl
Matcha slush mixed with our signature cloud cream. Allergens: Dairy.
Coconut Taro Swirl
Perfect combo of Coconut slush with taro cloud cream swirl. Taro has a sweet and vanilla flavor profile. Allergens: Dairy.
Matcha Taro Swirl
Matcha slush with taro cloud cream swirl. Taro has a sweet and vanilla flavor profile. Allergens: Dairy.
Coffee & Frappes
House Latte
Cold Brew Coffee shaken with our signature cloud cream. Allergens: Dairy.
Taro Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee shaken with our signature blend of taro cream. Allergens: Dairy.
Cold Brew Coffee
Coffee steeped for about 12 to 18 hours to soak up the coffee’s color, flavor, and caffeine. The cold extraction process produces a sweeter and smoother result.
Vietnamese Coffee
A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy.
Caramel Frappe
LIMITED TIME OFFER. Cold brew coffee and ice cream with caramel drizzle.
Oreo Frappe
LIMITED TIME OFFER. Cold brew coffee and ice cream blended with Oreos.
Coffee Frappe
Vietnamese coffee blended with ice cream. Allergens: Dairy.
Mocha Frappe
Vietnamese coffee and ice cream mixed with chocolate syrup. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Shakes
Oreo Milk Shake
Milkshake blend of Oreo cookies and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy.
Green Tea Shake
Milkshake blend of Matcha and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Thai Tea Milk Shake
Thai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.
Chai Milk Shake
Chai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.
Tea by the gallon
A gallon of Classic Milk Tea
OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE! A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24-hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
A gallon of Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Thai tea steeps for 12 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
A gallon of Mango Jasmine Tea
Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
A gallon of Peach Green Tea
Peach juice infused green tea. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
A gallon of Strawberry Black Tea
Strawberry juice infused black tea. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
A gallon of Cold Brew Coffee
Coffee steeped for about 12 to 18 hours to soak up the coffee’s color, flavor and caffeine. The cold extraction process produces a sweeter and smoother result. A gallon of cold brew will serve approximately 13 people. Cold brew steeps for 12-18 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
A gallon of Vietnamese Coffee
A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy. A gallon of coffee will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
A gallon of Horchata
Milky & sweet beverage made from rice milk, cinnamon, and sugar. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
Taro Milk Tea
Half gallon
Half gallon of Classic Milk Tea
Classic: OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE! A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
Half gallon of Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Thai tea steeps for 12 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
Half gallon of Jasmine Milk Tea
A fresh and subtle floral milk tea. Allergens: Dairy. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
Half gallon of Mango Jasmine Tea
Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons.
Half gallon of Peach Green Tea
Peach juice infused green tea. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
Half gallon of Strawberry Black Tea
Strawberry juice infused black tea. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
Half gallon of Cold Brew Coffee
Coffee steeped for about 12 to 18 hours to soak up the coffee’s color, flavor and caffeine. The cold extraction process produces a sweeter and smoother result. Half gallon of cold brew will serve approximately 6 people. Cold brew steeps for 12-18 hours, so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
Half gallon of Vietnamese Coffee
A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy. Half gallon of coffee will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
Half gallon of Horchata
Milky & sweet beverage made from rice milk, cinnamon, and sugar. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.
5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas, TX 75240