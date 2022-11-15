Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Straws

review star

No reviews yet

1251 W. Campbell Rd.

Suite 230

Richardson, TX 75080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Make Your Dozen
Taro Milk Tea
Happy Tea

CHEWY PUFFS

Make Your Dozen

Make Your Dozen

$28.00

Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

1/2 Dozen

1/2 Dozen

$15.00

Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

4 pack

4 pack

$10.00

Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

OL Chewy Puff Pumpkin Cookie Butter

OL Chewy Puff Pumpkin Cookie Butter

$2.50

LIMITED TIME ONLY. Pumpkin Cookie Butter Chewy Puffs are made with mochi flour smothered in a creamy pumpkin glaze and topped with cookie butter crumble. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)

OL Chewy Puff Coffee

OL Chewy Puff Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made Vietnamese coffee glaze with white chocolate drizzle. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

OL Chewy Puff Ube Crunch

OL Chewy Puff Ube Crunch

$2.50

LIMITED TIME ONLY. Ube Crunch Chewy Puffs are made with purple ube mochi flour smothered in a gooey ube glaze and topped with house-made buttery crunch blended with coconut. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)

OL Chewy Puff Brown Butter (Glazed)

OL Chewy Puff Brown Butter (Glazed)

$2.50

Fat Straws Glazed Chewy Puffs are made with mochi flour and topped with our special house-made Fat Straws Glaze. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)

OL Chewy Puff Strawberry

OL Chewy Puff Strawberry

$2.50

Strawberry Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze using organic strawberries. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

OL Chewy Puff Cookies and Cream

OL Chewy Puff Cookies and Cream

$2.50

Cookies & Cream Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze topped with Oreo crumbles. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

OL Chewy Puff Fruity Pebbles

OL Chewy Puff Fruity Pebbles

$2.50

Fruity Pebbles Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. It will take you back to your childhood! You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

OL Chewy Puff Churro

OL Chewy Puff Churro

$2.50

Churro Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and dipped in sugar and cinnamon. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

Ultimate Coziness

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$4.99+

Our house cold brew coffee topped with NEW creamy pumpkin cloud cream. This is perfect for those Texas fall days. Creamy and rich and lots of pumpkin spice!

Pumpkin Spice Chai

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$4.99+

Spiced Chai Tea topped with NEW creamy pumpkin cloud cream. If you love chai tea, then you will love this fall version!

Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea

Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea

$4.99+

Our herbal infusion of pumpkin pie tea, with notes of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, a delightful Fall favorite. Cannot be made dairy-free.

Vanilla Berry Truffle Milk Tea

Vanilla Berry Truffle Milk Tea

$4.99+

A delectable infusion of enticingly sweet and tangy flavors harmoniously complimented by the soothing smoothness of white chocolate and cream. Our Vanilla Berry Truffle tea is caffeine free and an enjoyable dessert blend at any time of day.

Featured

Happy Raspberry

Happy Raspberry

$4.24+

Sweet dried raspberries are perfectly shaken with uplifting Happy Tea. Fruity and light. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Pineapple Fresca

Pineapple Fresca

$4.24+

Pineapple blended to create a refreshing beverage. No caffeine. No dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Mango Strawberry Fresca

Mango Strawberry Fresca

$4.24+

Mangoes and strawberries blended to create a light, refreshing drink popularized in Central America is a terrific thirst quencher. No caffeine. No dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Horchata

Horchata

$3.99+

Milky & sweet beverage made from rice milk, cinnamon, and sugar. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Matcha Taro Swirl

Matcha Taro Swirl

$5.39+

Matcha slush with taro cloud cream swirl. Taro has a sweet and vanilla flavor profile. Allergens: Dairy.

Coconut Taro Swirl

Coconut Taro Swirl

$5.39+

Perfect combo of Coconut slush with taro cloud cream swirl. Taro has a sweet and vanilla flavor profile. Allergens: Dairy.

Pineapple Sangria

Pineapple Sangria

$4.24+

Pineapple topped with Hibiscus Cooler brewed tea. This organic hibiscus tea is a sweet, tart, and fruity infusion. No dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Milk Teas

The "Traditional Bubble Tea". These amazing mixtures combined sweetened organic black or green tea and milk or nondairy creamer - served with chewy tapioca balls.
Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Boba

$4.99+

This drink has a silky texture and a caramel taste that will satisfy any sweet tooth with its thick brown sugar syrup and fresh chewy boba in milk. Allergens: Dairy

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$3.99+

OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Coconut Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.14+

Creamy and sweet full-flavored coconut tea with distinctive, tropical style sweetness you’ll love. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$3.99+

A fresh and subtle floral milk tea. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.14+

It’s creamy, delicious, and refreshing purple boba tea. It tastes similar to a rich vanilla nut-like taste, better than your typical vanilla milkshake or vanilla lattes. Allergens: Dairy (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Spiced Chai Milk Tea

Spiced Chai Milk Tea

$3.99+

A popular Indian tea that is sweet, spicy, and creamy with cinnamon and cardamom. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.14+

This sweet, creamy, and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.79+

This vibrant earthy green-looking boba drink is yet another all-time classic made with ceremonial grade matcha. You can choose the milk of your choice. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Fruit Teas

Amazing hand-shaken mixtures of organic green or black tea infused with fruit flavors. They're sweet and fruity. They're dairy-free. And they're guaranteed to make your tongue do a happy dance.
Mango Jasmine Tea

Mango Jasmine Tea

$3.99+

Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Passion Fruit Jasmine Tea

Passion Fruit Jasmine Tea

$3.99+

Passion Fruit juice infused green tea. Sweet and tart. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Peach Jasmine Tea

Peach Jasmine Tea

$3.99+

Peach juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Strawberry Black Tea

Strawberry Black Tea

$3.99+

Strawberry juice infused black tea. Sweet and fruity. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Pineapple Fresca

Pineapple Fresca

$4.24+

Pineapple blended to create a refreshing beverage. No caffeine. No dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Freckled Strawberry

Freckled Strawberry

$4.00+

Strawberries lightly blended with jasmine tea. Served over ice. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Lychee Jasmine Tea

Lychee Jasmine Tea

$3.99+

Lychee juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity.

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$4.00+

Mango juice infused jasmine tea lightly blended with mangos. Served over ice. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Brews

These award winning handcrafted teas deliver a range of satisfying "feelings" - light, refreshing, energizing, soothing, and calming,.
Happy Tea

Happy Tea

$3.99+

Sweet raspberries are perfectly balanced by tangy fresh hibiscus flowers while the indulgent, floral scent of jasmine carries this slightly stimulating guayusa tea blend to a place that could only be described as Happy! This uplifting tea is fruity and light, perfect for any time of day. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

White Peach

White Peach

$3.99+

The essence of fresh-picked peaches infuses the senses in this organic white tea infusion. Steeps a light and refreshing cup perfect for a mid-afternoon lift. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Hibiscus Cooler

Hibiscus Cooler

$3.99+

A lively and refreshing blend of guayusa and hibiscus flowers, highlighted by lingering notes of smooth lemongrass and perfectly balanced by the natural sweetness of fresh stevia leaves. This organic hibiscus tea is a sweet, tart, and fruity infusion that is delicious both hot and over ice. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Smoothies

Pineapple Mango

Pineapple Mango

$5.49+

Pineapples and mangos blended with ice cream for a delicious smoothie. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Avocado

Avocado

$5.79+

Fresh avocado blended with milk and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Let's Mango

Let's Mango

$5.49+

Smoothie blended with Mango and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Strawberry Pina Colada

Strawberry Pina Colada

$5.79+

Smoothie blended with strawberries and pineapple with a hint of coconut. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Island Passion

Island Passion

$5.49+

Smoothie with strawberries and peaches. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$5.49+

OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE. Strawberries and banana blended with ice cream for a perfectly creamy smoothie. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Mango Peach

Mango Peach

$5.49+

Mangoes and peaches blended smoothie. Allergens: Dairy.

Slushes

Mango Chamoy

Mango Chamoy

$5.49+

A sweet, spicy, a little tart, and a tad salty. It’s a heavenly combination as it has the 4 flavors that food needs to make it perfect on your tastebuds. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$4.49+

Mangoes blended with ice for a sweet frozen treat. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Mango Swirl

Mango Swirl

$5.29+

Mango slush mixed with our signature cloud cream. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Strawberry Swirl

Strawberry Swirl

$5.29+

Strawberry slush mixed with our signature creamy foam. A sweet & delightful creamy beverage. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Matcha Swirl

Matcha Swirl

$5.29+

Matcha slush mixed with our signature cloud cream. Allergens: Dairy.

Taro Oreo

Taro Oreo

$4.99+

Taro slush blended with Oreo cookies. Allergens: Dairy.

Coffee & Frappes

House Latte

House Latte

$4.99+

Cold Brew Coffee shaken with our signature cloud cream. Allergens: Dairy.

Taro Cold Brew

Taro Cold Brew

$4.99+

Cold brew coffee shaken with our signature blend of taro cream. Allergens: Dairy.

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.99+

Coffee steeped for about 12 to 18 hours to soak up the coffee’s color, flavor, and caffeine. The cold extraction process produces a sweeter and smoother result.

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.29+

A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy.

Coffee Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$4.99+

Vietnamese coffee blended with ice cream. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.24+

LIMITED TIME OFFER. Cold brew coffee and ice cream with caramel drizzle.

Oreo Frappe

Oreo Frappe

$5.24+

LIMITED TIME OFFER. Cold brew coffee and ice cream blended with Oreos.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.24+

Vietnamese coffee and ice cream mixed with chocolate syrup. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Shakes

Oreo Milk Shake

Oreo Milk Shake

$5.79+

Milkshake blend of Oreo cookies and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy.

Green Tea Shake

Green Tea Shake

$5.79+

Milkshake blend of Matcha and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Thai Tea Milk Shake

Thai Tea Milk Shake

$5.79+

Thai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.

Chai Milk Shake

Chai Milk Shake

$5.79+

Chai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.

Tea by the gallon

A gallon of Classic Milk Tea

$24.99

OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE! A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Thai Milk Tea

$24.99

This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Thai tea steeps for 12 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Jasmine Milk Tea

$24.99

A fresh and subtle floral milk tea. Allergens: Dairy. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Mango Jasmine Tea

$24.99

Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Peach Green Tea

$24.99

Peach juice infused green tea. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Strawberry Black Tea

$24.99

Strawberry juice infused black tea. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Cold Brew Coffee

$24.99

Coffee steeped for about 12 to 18 hours to soak up the coffee’s color, flavor and caffeine. The cold extraction process produces a sweeter and smoother result. A gallon of cold brew will serve approximately 13 people. Cold brew steeps for 12-18 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Vietnamese Coffee

$29.99

A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy. A gallon of coffee will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Coconut Milk Tea

$24.99

Creamy and sweet full-flavored coconut tea with distinctive, tropical style sweetness you’ll love. Allergens: Dairy. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon

Half gallon of Classic Milk Tea

$14.99

OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE! A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Thai Milk Tea

$14.99

This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Thai tea steeps for 12 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Jasmine Milk Tea

$14.99

A fresh and subtle floral milk tea. Allergens: Dairy. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Mango Jasmine Tea

$14.99

Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Peach Green Tea

$14.99

Peach juice infused green tea. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Strawberry Black Tea

$14.99

Strawberry juice infused black tea. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Cold Brew Coffee

$18.99

Coffee steeped for about 12 to 18 hours to soak up the coffee’s color, flavor and caffeine. The cold extraction process produces a sweeter and smoother result. Half gallon of cold brew will serve approximately 6 people. Cold brew steeps for 12-18 hours, so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Vietnamese Coffee

$22.99

A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy. Half gallon of coffee will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.

Website

Location

1251 W. Campbell Rd., Suite 230, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

Gallery
Fat Straws 4 image
Banner pic
Fat Straws 4 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Richardson
orange star3.7 • 222
1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240 Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Richardson Catering
orange star3.7 • 222
1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240 Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
The String Bean Restaurant - 1310 West Campbell Road
orange starNo Reviews
1310 West Campbell Road Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
7639 Campbell Rd. #800 Dallas, TX 75248
View restaurantnext
TLC Vegan Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,946
1930 North Coit Road Richardson, TX 75248
View restaurantnext
Angel Chicken Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,435
7632 Campbell Road Dallas, TX 75248
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richardson

Cairo Hookah Lounge
orange star4.1 • 797
581 W. Campbell Rd. Suite 113 Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Pizza Americana
orange star4.4 • 702
800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Lockwood Distilling Company and Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 356
506 Lockwood Dr Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 106 - Richardson
orange star4.5 • 80
2160 N. Coit Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston