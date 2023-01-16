Fat Straws

A gallon of Cold Brew Coffee

$24.99

Coffee steeped for about 12 to 18 hours to soak up the coffee’s color, flavor and caffeine. The cold extraction process produces a sweeter and smoother result. A gallon of cold brew will serve approximately 13 people. Cold brew steeps for 12-18 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.