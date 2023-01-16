Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Bakeries

Fat Straws

review star

No reviews yet

6509 W. Park Blvd #425

Plano, TX 75093

Popular Items

Liquid Jade
Mango Jasmine Tea
Strawberry Banana

CHEWY PUFFS

Make Your Dozen

Make Your Dozen

$28.99

Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

1/2 Dozen

1/2 Dozen

$14.99

Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

4 Pack

4 Pack

$9.99

Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

OL Chewy Puff White Rabbit

OL Chewy Puff White Rabbit

$2.75

YEAR OF THE RABBIT EDITION. Inspired by White Rabbit candy, this creamy and sweet milk glazed donut is topped with red and blue sprinkles. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)

OL Chewy Puff Ube Crunch

OL Chewy Puff Ube Crunch

$2.75

LIMITED TIME ONLY. Ube Crunch Chewy Puffs are smothered in a gooey ube glaze and topped with house-made buttery crunch blended with coconut. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)

OL Chewy Puff Churro

OL Chewy Puff Churro

$2.75

Churro Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and dipped in sugar and cinnamon. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

OL Chewy Puff Strawberry

OL Chewy Puff Strawberry

$2.75

Strawberry Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze using organic strawberries. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

OL Chewy Puff Cookies and Cream

OL Chewy Puff Cookies and Cream

$2.75

Cookies & Cream Chewy Puffs are Japanese style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze topped with Oreo crumbles. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)

OL Chewy Puff Chocolate Soft top

OL Chewy Puff Chocolate Soft top

$2.75

NEW & IMPROVED. Classic chocolate glazed donut elevated with a new & improved taste and texture. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)

Featured

Peppermint Mocha Latte

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.24+

LIMITED TIME ONLY. Minty and chocolatey! Our house cold brew coffee with chocolate topped with NEW peppermint cloud cream. Coffee and peppermint make a great flavor combo.

Peppermint Matcha Milk Tea

Peppermint Matcha Milk Tea

$5.24+

LIMITED TIME ONLY. Ring in the holiday season with our Iced Peppermint Matcha Milk Tea! Matcha milk tea topped with NEW peppermint cloud cream.It’s a refreshing pick-me-up.

HOT Classic Milk Tea

HOT Classic Milk Tea

$3.99

A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy.

HOT Coconut Milk Tea

HOT Coconut Milk Tea

$4.14

Creamy and sweet full-flavored coconut tea with distinctive, tropical style sweetness you’ll love.

HOT Taro Milk Tea

HOT Taro Milk Tea

$4.14

It’s creamy, delicious and refreshing purple boba tea. Taste similar to a rich vanilla nut like taste, better than your typical vanilla milkshake or vanilla lattes. Allergens: Dairy

HOT Jasmine Milk Tea

HOT Jasmine Milk Tea

$3.99

A fresh and subtle floral milk tea. Allergens: Dairy.

HOT Lavender Milk Tea

HOT Lavender Milk Tea

$3.99

Perfect drink for our floral lovers with a hint of lavender and milk tea. Allergens: Dairy.

HOT Spiced Chai

HOT Spiced Chai

$3.99

A popular Indian tea that is sweet, spicy, and creamy with cinnamon and cardamom.

HOT House Latte

HOT House Latte

$4.99

Cold Brew Coffee shaken with our signature cloud cream. Allergens: Dairy.

HOT Matcha Milk Tea

$4.79

This vibrant earthy green-looking boba drink is yet another all-time classic made with ceremonial grade matcha. You can choose the milk of your choice.

HOT Vietnamese Coffee

$4.29

A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy.

HOT Taro Cold Brew

$4.99

Cold brew coffee shaken with our signature blend of taro cream. Allergens: Dairy.

Milk Teas

The "Traditional Bubble Tea". These amazing mixtures combined sweetened organic black or green tea and milk or nondairy creamer - served with chewy tapioca balls.
Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Boba

$4.99+

This drink has a silky texture and a caramel taste that will satisfy any sweet tooth with its thick brown sugar syrup and fresh chewy boba in milk. Allergens: Dairy

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$3.99+

OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Coconut Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.14+

Creamy and sweet full-flavored coconut tea with distinctive, tropical style sweetness you’ll love. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$3.99+

A fresh and subtle floral milk tea. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.14+

It’s creamy, delicious and refreshing purple boba tea. Taste similar to a rich vanilla nut like taste, better than your typical vanilla milkshake or vanilla lattes. Allergens: Dairy (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Spiced Chai Milk Tea

Spiced Chai Milk Tea

$3.99+

A popular Indian tea that is sweet, spicy, and creamy with cinnamon and cardamom. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Horchata

Horchata

$3.99+

Milky & sweet beverage made from rice milk, cinnamon, and sugar. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.14+

This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.79+

This vibrant earthy green-looking boba drink is yet another all-time classic made with ceremonial grade matcha. You can choose the milk of your choice. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Lavender Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$3.99+

Perfect drink for our floral lovers with a hint of lavender and milk tea. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Fruit Teas

Amazing hand-shaken mixtures of organic green or black tea infused with fruit flavors. They're sweet and fruity. They're dairy-free. And they're guaranteed to make your tongue do a happy dance.
Mango Jasmine Tea

Mango Jasmine Tea

$3.99+

Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Strawberry Black Tea

Strawberry Black Tea

$3.99+

Strawberry juice infused black tea. Sweet and fruity. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Peach Jasmine Tea

Peach Jasmine Tea

$3.99+

Peach juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity.

Passion Fruit Jasmine Tea

Passion Fruit Jasmine Tea

$3.99+

Passion Fruit juice infused green tea. Sweet and tart. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Lychee Jasmine Tea

Lychee Jasmine Tea

$3.99+

Lychee juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity.

Happy Raspberry

Happy Raspberry

$4.99+

Sweet dried raspberries are perfectly shaken with uplifting Happy Tea. Fruity and light. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$4.24+

Mango juice infused jasmine tea lightly blended with mangos. Served over ice.

Pineapple Fresca

Pineapple Fresca

$4.24+

Pineapple blended to create a refreshing beverage. No caffeine. No dairy.

Mango Strawberry Fresca

Mango Strawberry Fresca

$4.24+

Mangoes and strawberries blended to create a light, refreshing drink popularized in Central America is a terrific thirst quencher. No caffeine. No dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Freckled Strawberry

Freckled Strawberry

$4.24+

Strawberries lightly blended with jasmine tea. Served over ice.

Brews

These award winning handcrafted teas deliver a range of satisfying "feelings" - light, refreshing, energizing, soothing, and calming,.
White Peach

White Peach

$3.99+

The essence of fresh-picked peaches infuses the senses in this organic white tea infusion. Steeps a light and refreshing cup perfect for a mid-afternoon lift. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Happy Tea

Happy Tea

$3.99+

Sweet raspberries are perfectly balanced by tangy fresh hibiscus flowers while the indulgent, floral scent of jasmine carries this slightly stimulating guayusa tea blend to a place that could only be described as Happy! This uplifting tea is fruity and light, perfect for any time of day. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Hibiscus Cooler

Hibiscus Cooler

$3.99+

A lively and refreshing blend of guayusa and hibiscus flowers, highlighted by lingering notes of smooth lemongrass and perfectly balanced by the natural sweetness of fresh stevia leaves. This organic hibiscus tea is a sweet, tart, and fruity infusion that is delicious both hot and over ice. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Passion Fruit Jasmine Black Tea

Passion Fruit Jasmine Black Tea

$3.99+

Award winning blend of select black and green teas, jasmine blossoms, and passionfruit essence. Medium caffeine.

Jasmine Blueberry

$3.99+

A delicious tea hot or iced, Jasmine Blueberry is a well-loved organic white tip green tea that is infused with jasmine petals and succulent organic blueberries for a fresh floral and berry cup. This tea blend is certain to delight all of your senses.

French Lemon Ginger

$3.99+

A soothing organic lemon ginger blend comprised of spicy, grassy, and citrus flavor notes. French Lemon Ginger is a delightful pairing to any meal.

Garden of Eden

Garden of Eden

$3.99+

An exotic medley with an enticing floral aroma. Garden of Eden combines loose leaf black tea with high notes of summer ripened mangoes and passionfruit. This elixir steeps a vibrant reddish hue with a clean, sweet finish.

Liquid Jade

$3.99+

An award-winning white and green tea blend with a touch of bergamot. Liquid Jade delivers a clean, fresh taste with light notes of honey and citrus.

Smoothies

Avocado

Avocado

$5.79+

Fresh avocado blended with milk and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Let's Mango

Let's Mango

$5.49+

Smoothie blended with Mangos and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Strawberry Pina Colada

Strawberry Pina Colada

$5.79+

Smoothie blended with strawberries and pineapple with a hint of coconut. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Island Passion

Island Passion

$5.49+

Smoothie with strawberries and peaches. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$5.49+

OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE. Strawberries and banana blended with ice cream for a perfectly creamy smoothie. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Mango Peach

Mango Peach

$5.49+

Mangoes and peaches blended smoothie. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Chocolate Banana

Chocolate Banana

$5.49+

Smooth blend of ice cream, chocolate sauce and bananas. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Pineapple Mango

Pineapple Mango

$5.49+

Pineapples and mangos blended with ice cream for a delicious smoothie. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Slushes

Mango Chamoy

Mango Chamoy

$5.49+

A sweet, spicy, a little tart and a tad salty. It’s a heavenly combination as it has the 4 flavors that food needs to make it perfect on your tastebuds. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Mango Swirl

Mango Swirl

$5.29+

Mango slush mixed with our signature creamy foam. A sweet & delightful creamy beverage. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Strawberry Swirl

Strawberry Swirl

$5.29+

Strawberry slush mixed with our signature creamy foam. A sweet & delightful creamy beverage. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Matcha Swirl

Matcha Swirl

$5.29+

Matcha slush mixed with our signature cloud cream. Allergens: Dairy.

Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$4.49+

Mangoes blended with ice for a sweet frozen treat. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Strawberry Slush

Strawberry Slush

$4.49+

Strawberries blended with ice for a sweet frozen treat. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Taro Oreo Slush

Taro Oreo Slush

$5.29+

Taro slush blended with Oreo cookies. Allergens: Dairy.

Matcha Taro Swirl

Matcha Taro Swirl

$5.39+

Matcha slush with taro cloud cream swirl. Taro has a sweet and vanilla flavor profile. Allergens: Dairy.

Coconut Taro Swirl

Coconut Taro Swirl

$5.39+

Perfect combo of Coconut slush with taro cloud cream swirl. Taro has a sweet and vanilla flavor profile. Allergens: Dairy.

Coffee & Frappes

Taro Cold Brew

Taro Cold Brew

$4.99+

Cold brew coffee shaken with our signature blend of taro cream. Allergens: Dairy.

House Latte

House Latte

$4.99+

Cold Brew Coffee shaken with our signature cloud cream. Allergens: Dairy.

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.99+

Coffee steeped for about 12 to 18 hours to soak up the coffee’s color, flavor and caffeine. The cold extraction process produces a sweeter and smoother result.

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.29+

A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy.

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.24+

LIMITED TIME OFFER. Cold brew coffee and ice cream with caramel drizzle. Allergens: Dairy.

Oreo Frappe

Oreo Frappe

$5.24+

LIMITED TIME OFFER. Cold brew coffee and ice cream blended with Oreos. Allergens: Dairy, Wheat Soy

Coffee Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$4.99+

Vietnamese coffee blended with ice cream. Allergens: Dairy.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.24+

Vietnamese coffee and ice cream mixed with chocolate syrup. Allergens: Dairy.

Shakes

Oreo Milk Shake

Oreo Milk Shake

$5.79+

Milkshake blend of Oreo cookies and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy.

Green Tea Shake

Green Tea Shake

$5.79+

Milkshake blend of Matcha and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)

Thai Tea Milk Shake

Thai Tea Milk Shake

$5.79+

Thai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.

Chai Milk Shake

Chai Milk Shake

$5.79+

Chai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.

Tea by the gallon

A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 48 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons.

A gallon of Classic Milk Tea

$24.99

OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE! A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24-hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Thai Milk Tea

$24.99

This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Thai tea steeps for 12 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Jasmine Milk Tea

$24.99

A fresh and subtle floral milk tea. Allergens: Dairy. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Mango Jasmine Tea

$24.99

Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Peach Green Tea

$24.99

Peach juice infused green tea. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24-hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Strawberry Black Tea

$24.99

Strawberry juice infused black tea. A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Cold Brew Coffee

$24.99

Coffee steeped for about 12 to 18 hours to soak up the coffee’s color, flavor and caffeine. The cold extraction process produces a sweeter and smoother result. A gallon of cold brew will serve approximately 13 people. Cold brew steeps for 12-18 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

A gallon of Vietnamese Coffee

$30.00

A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy. A gallon of coffee will serve approximately 13 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon

Half gallon of Classic Milk Tea

$14.99

Classic: OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE! A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Thai Milk Tea

$14.99

This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Thai tea steeps for 12 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Jasmine Milk Tea

$14.99

A fresh and subtle floral milk tea. Allergens: Dairy. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Mango Jasmine Tea

$14.99

Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24-hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Peach Green Tea

$14.99

Peach juice infused green tea. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Strawberry Black Tea

$14.99

Strawberry juice infused black tea. Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Cold Brew Coffee

$18.99

Coffee steeped for about 12 to 18 hours to soak up the coffee’s color, flavor, and caffeine. The cold extraction process produces a sweeter and smoother result. Half gallon of cold brew will serve approximately 6 people. Cold brew steeps for 12-18 hours, so please give us 24-hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

Half gallon of Vietnamese Coffee

$22.99

A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy. Half gallon of coffee will serve approximately 6 people. Please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.

RETAIL

OL Metal Straw

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.

Website

Location

6509 W. Park Blvd #425, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

Gallery
Fat Straws 1 image
Banner pic
Fat Straws 1 image

Map
