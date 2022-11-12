Main picView gallery
Fat Tiger KBBQ & More

5122 hwy 70 E

White Bluff, TN 37187

Popular Items

Boneless Korean Fried Chicken
Loaded Bulgogi Fries
Bulgogi

Appetizers & Shareables

Seafood Pancake

$7.50

Pan fried crispy & savory pancake with vegetables, shrimp and imitation crab

Veggie Pancake

$5.50

Pan fried crispy & savory pancake with vegetables

Boneless Korean Fried Chicken

$12.00

Double fried Korean fried chicken choose from our several sauces- tossed or on the side!

Loaded Bulgogi Fries

$14.00

Fries topped with loads of shredded cheese blend, tender bulgogi and drizzled with house made gochujang aioli sauce. Perfect for the munchies!

Fat Tiger Loaded Fries

$14.00

Staff favorite- sounds crazy? We know. Just try them. They'll rock your world. Fries topped with mozzarella & provolone, kimchi and pork stew, sunny side up egg and aioli sauce. Holy crap, it's amazing. promise.

Sweet Potato Tempura

$6.00

Asian sweet potatoes sliced and coated in tempura batter & fried. Drizzled with Korean OG sauce for a sweet & slightly spicy contrast. Vegan friendly!

Kimchi & Pork Pancake

$6.50

One of staple Korean pancakes. Chopped kimchi + minced pork makes this extra savory and delicious. The pork fat carmlizes the kimchi a bit.. it's magical.

Main Entree

Bulgogi

$18.00

The gateway Korean dish! Thinly sliced beef filet marinated in soy garlic marinade. Not spicy- loved by all ages.

Grilled Pork Belly

$18.00

King of summertime KBBQ- Pork Belly! Pan-fried on the griddle, finished on the grill- served with extra salad greens and sesame roasted garlic.

Guamanian BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Authentic Chamorro Style- try the taste of the pacific islands! Marinated in a soy sauce base marinade- slightly salty, tangy and savory. Served with Fina Dene sauce to dip/ add to rice. Favorite dish on the island of Guam. Not spicy!

Homestyle Bibimbop

$13.00

Korean style mixed rice bowl - rice topped with various vegetables, fried egg (sunny side up). Comes with Bibimbop sauce to add to the bowl for mixing.

Kimchi & Pork Stew

$16.00

Call this a Korean style Etouffee- I (Starrlite) grew up eating this almost every day. Tender pork and soft kimchi, stewed for hours for that perfect taste. Add a fried egg for extra deliciousness!

Spicy Pork (jaeyook bokkeum)

$16.00

Bulgogi's spicy pork cousin! Thinly sliced pork marinated in gochujang based wet rub with onions and stir fried.

ENTREE: Clam Chowder

$15.00

Here we go again! Made from scratch clam chowder- chopped clams, bacon and potatoes, with hints of garlic and thyme. Served with grilled baguette slices and oyster crackers.

SIDE: Clam Chowder

$8.00

Small bowl of made from scratch clam chowder. Served with oyster crackers.

Korean style shrimp burger

$16.00

A Delicious Korean staple! Plump shrimp patties (handmade), panko crusted and fried. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, pineapple coleslaw, cheese and OG sauce. Served with fries.

Extras

Bibimbop sauce

$0.65

Fries- standalone

$3.00

Extra Kimchi

Pancake Sauce

$0.65

Pineapple Coleslaw

$0.75

Fat Tiger Aioli

$0.65

Fat Tiger Sauce

$0.65

Fina Dene sauce

$0.65

Fried Egg

$1.50

Ketchup

Korean OG Sauce

$0.65

Rice

$1.50

Soy Garlic & Honey sauce

$0.65

Tangy Citron sauce

$0.65

Drinks

Sodas

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Korean Coffee

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

REAL Korean food- just like you eat in Korea. KBBQ & other offerings!

