Dessert & Ice Cream
Korean
Fat Tiger KBBQ & More
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
REAL Korean food- just like you eat in Korea. KBBQ & other offerings!
Location
5122 hwy 70 E, White Bluff, TN 37187
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Stocking 51
4.9 • 145
4900 Centennial Blvd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Factory at Franklin
5.0 • 50
230 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - 12 South
4.7 • 1,671
2312 12th Ave. South Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurant