Fat Tiger / Old Boy

16 Reviews

$$

1640 Aliceanna St

Baltimore, MD 21231

Order Again

House Cocktails HH

Clementine Crush HH

Clementine Crush HH

$9.00

Rocktown Vodka, Cointreau, mandarin shrub, lemon, club soda

Fells Point Favorites HH

Old Fashioned HH

Old Fashioned HH

$7.00

Old Forester 86, cane sugar, Angostura bitters, orange peel, brandied cherry

Mojito HH

Mojito HH

$7.00

El Dorado white rum, lime, cane sugar, mint

Broadway Boulevardier HH

Broadway Boulevardier HH

$7.00

Rittenhouse Rye, Dolin Sweet Vermouth, Campari

Daiquiri HH

Daiquiri HH

$7.00

Plantation Original Dark Rum, lime, raw cane sugar

Paloma HH

Paloma HH

$7.00

choice of tequila or mezcal, lime, grapefruit, cane sugar

Sidecar HH

Sidecar HH

$7.00

Camus VS Cognac, orange, lemon, cane sugar

Canned Beers HH

Oskar's Larger

$5.00
Manor Hill IPA

Manor Hill IPA

$5.00Out of stock
Six Point 'The Crisp' Pilsner

Six Point 'The Crisp' Pilsner

$5.00
Tecate Original

Tecate Original

$5.00Out of stock
Graft Cider

Graft Cider

$7.00Out of stock
Monument Penchant Pils

Monument Penchant Pils

$5.00
Natty Boh 16oz HH

Natty Boh 16oz HH

$3.00Out of stock

Red Wine HH

Julia James Pinot Noir HH

Julia James Pinot Noir HH

$24.00+
Sabeo Grenache HH

Sabeo Grenache HH

$24.00+

White Wine HH

Alverdi Pinot Grigio HH

Alverdi Pinot Grigio HH

$24.00+
Olivier & Lafont Ventoux White Blend HH

Olivier & Lafont Ventoux White Blend HH

$24.00+

Rosé Wine HH

Domaine Bousquet Rosé HH

Domaine Bousquet Rosé HH

$24.00+
Angeline Winery Pinot Noir Rosé HH

Angeline Winery Pinot Noir Rosé HH

$24.00+

House Cocktails

Espolon tequila blanco, vermouth, velvet falernum, coconut, lime

Old Fash

$9.00

Spicy Marg

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Fells Point Favorites

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Old Forester 86, cane sugar, Angostura bitters, orange peel, brandied cherry

Mojito

Mojito

$9.00

El Dorado 3 Year Demerara Rum, lime, cane sugar, mint, soda

Spicy Marg

$9.00

Canned Beers

Union Anthem

$5.00

Union Duckpin

$5.00

Union Anthem

$5.00

Draft

IPA

$7.00

Burley Oak Sorry Chicky Sour

$8.00Out of stock
Allagash White

Allagash White

$7.00
Manor Hill Pilsner

Manor Hill Pilsner

$7.00
Zardetto Prosecco

Zardetto Prosecco

$7.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Julia James Pinot Noir

Julia James Pinot Noir

$24.00+

Domaine Cab

$8.00

White Wine

Alverdi Pinot Grigio

Alverdi Pinot Grigio

$24.00+

Domaine Sauv Glass

$8.00

Rosé Wine

El Coto

$8.00

El Coto Glass

$8.00

El Coto Bottle

$24.00

Non-Alcoholic

Mexican Cola

Mexican Cola

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Water

Club Soda

$2.00

Mocktail

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're Fat Tiger x Old Boy x El Tigre, three unique bars and eateries at Broadway Market.

Website

Location

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Gallery
Fat Tiger / Old Boy image
Fat Tiger / Old Boy image
Fat Tiger / Old Boy image
Fat Tiger / Old Boy image

