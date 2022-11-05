Main picView gallery

Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles 301 S. Western Ave

301 S. Western Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90020

Order Again

Popular Items

All Pepperoni Pizza
Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)
Build your own Slice

Specialty Pizza

NY Cheese Pizza
$13.95

NY Cheese Pizza

$13.95
All Pepperoni Pizza

All Pepperoni Pizza

$16.95

Fully loaded pepperoni pizza

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$19.95

Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Goat cheese, Ricotta cheese

Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)

Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)

$19.95

Pepperoni, onions, green bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, hand crafted sausage and fresh garlic

Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95

Extra Canadian bacon and pineapple

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$19.95

Truffle garlic aioli sauce, parmesan cheese, mushroom and arugula

Popeyes White Pizza (Signature)

Popeyes White Pizza (Signature)

$19.95

Homemade garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.95

Pepperoni, hand crafted sausage and Canadian bacon

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.95

Mozzarella cheese, Chicken, red onions, and cilantro with BBQ sauce

Veggie Lovers Pizza

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$19.95

Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives & fresh garlic

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$19.95

Garlic, tomatoes & basil

K-Town Special Pizza

K-Town Special Pizza

$19.95

Sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, fresh garlic, arugula on top

Caprese Pizza

Caprese Pizza

$19.95

Fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and fresh garlic

Build your Own Pizza

14" Large Specialty Half & Half 8 slices
$24.95

14" Large Specialty Half & Half 8 slices

$24.95
Build your own custom pizza

Build your own custom pizza

$13.95

Traditional NY style thin Cheese Pizza

12" Medium NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own) 6 slices

12" Medium NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own) 6 slices

$13.95

It is thin and foldable N.Y. style pizza

14" Large NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)10 slices

14" Large NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)10 slices

$17.95

Build your own pizza with your favorite toppings.

Appetizers

Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)

Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)

$4.00

Comes with Homemade Marinara Sauce

Oven-baked wings
$15.00

Oven-baked wings

$15.00
Oven-baked mozzarella sticks

Oven-baked mozzarella sticks

$9.00

6 pcs mozzarella sticks with homemade marinara sauce

Oven-baked seasoned Waffle Fries

Oven-baked seasoned Waffle Fries

$5.00

Oven-baked seasoned crisp curly fries

Dipping sauces
$1.00

Dipping sauces

$1.00

Salads

Caesar Salad (Signature)

Caesar Salad (Signature)

$12.00

Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese with our classic Caesar dressing.

K-Town Salad (Signature)

K-Town Salad (Signature)

$12.00

Organic baby arugula, goat cheese crumbles, sun-dried tomatoes, sliced almonds with dijon balsamic Italian dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Organic baby arugula, fresh buffalo cheese, tomatoes with balsamic Italian dressing

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Topped with homemade marinara

Spaghetti with meat sauce (Signature)

Spaghetti with meat sauce (Signature)

$12.00

Slow-cooked marinara with crumbled pork and beef

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$12.00

6 jumbo cheese raviolis with traditional homemade Marinara

Spaghetti Alfredo (Signature)

Spaghetti Alfredo (Signature)

$12.00Out of stock

Topped with homemade Alfredo sauce

Slices

Cheese Slice
$4.00

Cheese Slice

$4.00
Build your own Slice
$4.00

Build your own Slice

$4.00

Drinks & Desserts

Can sodas & bottled water
$2.00

Can sodas & bottled water

$2.00
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$2.50
Desserts by La Mousse Bakery
$5.00

Desserts by La Mousse Bakery

$5.00

Desserts by La Mousse Bakery

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

301 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Directions

