Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey 13352 Washington blvd

13352 Washington blvd

los angeles, CA 90066

Popular Items

Large Build Your Own Pizza 14"
Medium Build Your Own Pizza 12"
Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)

Specialty Pizza

NY Cheese Pizza

NY Cheese Pizza

$15.00
Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)

Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)

$24.00

Pepperoni, onions, green bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, hand crafted sausage and fresh garlic

Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Popeyes White Pie (Signature)

Popeyes White Pie (Signature)

$24.00

Homemade garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh minced garlic

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Chicken, red onions, smoked mozzarella and cilantro with BBQ sauce

Green Monster Pizza

Green Monster Pizza

$24.00

Homemade Pesto sauce, Sun-dried Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and arugula

Veggie Lovers Pizza

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$24.00

Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives & fresh garlic

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, hand crafted sausage and Canadian bacon

Hermosa Special Pizza (Signature)

Hermosa Special Pizza (Signature)

$24.00

Sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, fresh garlic, arugula on top

Mamamia Pizza

Mamamia Pizza

$24.00

Pesto sauce, Marinara sauce, Ricotta cheese, Basil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$24.00

Garlic, tomatoes & basil

Four Cheese Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$24.00

Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Goat cheese, Ricotta cheese

Carprese Pizza

Carprese Pizza

$24.00

Fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and fresh garlic

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Chicken, Mozzarella, Buffalo and Ranch sauces

Build your Own Pizza

Medium Build Your Own Pizza 12"

Medium Build Your Own Pizza 12"

$15.00

It is thin and foldable N.Y. style pizza

Large Build Your Own Pizza 14"

Large Build Your Own Pizza 14"

$18.00
X-Large Build Your Own Pizza 16"

X-Large Build Your Own Pizza 16"

$21.00

Build your own pizza with your favorite toppings.

Appetizers

Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)

Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)

$5.00

Comes with Homemade Marinara Sauce

Oven-baked mozzarella sticks

Oven-baked mozzarella sticks

$10.00

6 pcs mozzarella sticks with homemade marinara sauce

Dipping Sauces

Dipping Sauces

Home made Meatball(2 PCS)

Home made Meatball(2 PCS)

$6.00

GROUND BEEF BASED WITH VEGGIES AND COMES WITH MARINARA SAUCE

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Wings

Oven-baked wings

Oven-baked wings

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese with our classic Caesar dressing.

Farmers Market Salad (Signature)

Farmers Market Salad (Signature)

$13.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, garbanzo bean, red onion, carrot, Mozzarella cheese with Italian dressing. * *Signature

Hermosa Salad(Signature)

Hermosa Salad(Signature)

$14.00

Organic baby arugula, goat cheese crumbles, sun-dried tomatoes, sliced almonds with dijon balsamic Italian dressing

Sandwich

Meatball Sandwitch

Meatball Sandwitch

$12.00

Home-made meatball with meat sauce Baked with mozzarella cheese It comes with 3 garlic knots

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Topped with homemade marinara

Spaghetti with meat sauce (Signature)

Spaghetti with meat sauce (Signature)

$13.00

Topped with homemade meat sauce

Drinks

Can Sodas

Can Sodas

$2.50
Bottle Sodas

Bottle Sodas

$3.00
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.50
Mad Tasty(CBD)

Mad Tasty(CBD)

$6.00
Vive Organic

Vive Organic

$4.00
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$3.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.50
Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Cookie

Chocolate Cookie

$3.50
Mocha Crunch Cake

Mocha Crunch Cake

$5.00
Strawberry Cheese Cake

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$5.00
Coconut Whiteout Cake

Coconut Whiteout Cake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
13352 Washington blvd, los angeles, CA 90066

