Fat Tomato Palos Verdes

50 Peninsula Center Suite E

Rolling Hills, CA 90274

Popular Items

16" X Large NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own) 10 slices
NY Cheese Pizza
All Pepperoni Pizza

Specialty Pizza

NY Cheese Pizza
$15.00

NY Cheese Pizza

$15.00
All Pepperoni Pizza

All Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Fully loaded pepperoni pizza

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$23.00

Mozarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Goat cheese and Ricotta cheese

Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)

Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)

$23.00

Pepperoni, onions, green bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, hand crafted sausage and fresh garlic

Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

$23.00

Extra Canadian bacon and pineapple

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$23.00

Truffle garlic aioli sauce, parmesan cheese, mushroom and arugula

Popeyes White Pizza (Signature)

Popeyes White Pizza (Signature)

$23.00

Homemade garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni, hand crafted sausage and Canadian bacon

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Mozzarella cheese, Chicken, red onions, and cilantro with BBQ sauce

Veggie Lovers Pizza

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$23.00

Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives & fresh garlic

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$23.00

Garlic, tomatoes & basil

Rolling Hills Special Pizza

Rolling Hills Special Pizza

$23.00

Sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, fresh garlic, arugula on top

Caprese Pizza

Caprese Pizza

$23.00

Fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and fresh garlic

K BBQ Bulgogi Pizza

K BBQ Bulgogi Pizza

$27.00

Premium Beef Bulgogi with easy onion, carrots and bell pepper

Build your Own Pizza

16" X Large Specialty Half & Half 10 slices
$29.00

16" X Large Specialty Half & Half 10 slices

$29.00
12" Medium NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own) 6 slices

12" Medium NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own) 6 slices

$14.00

It is thin and foldable N.Y. style pizza

16" X Large NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)10 slices

16" X Large NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)10 slices

$19.00

Build your own pizza with your favorite toppings.

Appetizers

Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)

Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)

$4.50

Comes with Homemade marinara sauce

Oven-baked wings
$17.00

Oven-baked wings

$17.00
Oven-baked chicken bites (Gluten free)

Oven-baked chicken bites (Gluten free)

$9.00

Extra Crisp gluten free chicken bites with Ranch or BBQ sauce

Oven-baked seasoned curly fries

Oven-baked seasoned curly fries

$5.00

Oven-baked seasoned crisp curly fries

Oven-baked mozzarella sticks

Oven-baked mozzarella sticks

$9.00

6 pcs mozzarella sticks with homemade marinara sauce

Oven-baked fish sticks

Oven-baked fish sticks

$8.00

Baked Fish Sticks with Ranch

Oven-baked Corn cheese

Oven-baked Corn cheese

$7.00

Sweet corns covered with shredded Mozzarella cheese

Dipping sauces
$1.00

Dipping sauces

$1.00
Korean Dumpling 10pcs

Korean Dumpling 10pcs

$9.00

Oven baked Pork & Vegetable dumplings

Egg Rolls 8pcs
$9.00

$9.00

Salads & Pastas

Caesar Salad (Signature)

Caesar Salad (Signature)

$12.00

Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese with our classic Caesar dressing.

Farmers Market Salad (Signature)

Farmers Market Salad (Signature)

$13.00

Crisp romaine, garbanzo beans, sliced cucumbers, corns, carrots, mozzarella cheese with Italian dressing.

Rolling Hills Salad (Signature)

Rolling Hills Salad (Signature)

$13.00

Organic baby arugula, goat cheese crumbles, sun-dried tomatoes, sliced almonds with dijon balsamic Italian dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Organic baby arugula, fresh buffalo cheese, tomatoes with balsamic Italian dressing

Spaghetti Marinara
$13.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce (signature)
$14.00

Spaghetti with meat sauce (signature)

$14.00
Cheese Ravioli Marinara
$14.00

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$14.00
Spaghetti Alfredo (signature)
$14.00

Spaghetti Alfredo (signature)

$14.00

Slices

NY Cheese Slice
$4.00

NY Cheese Slice

$4.00
Build your own Slice
$4.00

Build your own Slice

$4.00
Slice with Boba Combo

Slice with Boba Combo

$8.00Out of stock

Pen-High favorite! Slice with Boba drink

NY cheese slice with pepperoni
$4.50

$4.50

NY cheese slice with sausage
$4.50

$4.50

Hawaiian slice

$5.00

Slice with Canadian bacon and Pineapple

Margherita slice

$5.50

Slice with Tomato, Basil and Garlic

OVER THE RICE/NOODLE

Over the rice or noodle

Over the rice or noodle

Out of stock
Over the Rice/Noodle/Bento box

Over the Rice/Noodle/Bento box

$16.00

Korean BBQ over rice or noodle or Bento box (only Bento box comes with side salad, macaroni, Korean radish)

Drinks & Desserts

Desserts by La Mousse Bakery
$5.00

Desserts by La Mousse Bakery

$5.00

Desserts by La Mousse Bakery

Can Sodas

Can Sodas

$3.00
Mexico glass bottles
$3.75

Mexico glass bottles

$3.75
Boylan Drinks Old School
$3.50

Boylan Drinks Old School

$3.50
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$3.00
Martinelli's Apple Juice
$3.75

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.75
Orangina Sparkling Citrus
$3.00

Orangina Sparkling Citrus

$3.00
Blue bottle Coffee

Blue bottle Coffee

$6.00

8oz BRIGHT cold brew can coffee

Dasani bottled water
$2.00

Dasani bottled water

$2.00

Dasani bottled water

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
50 Peninsula Center Suite E, Rolling Hills, CA 90274

