Fat Tomato West LA 11911 W Olympic blvd

11911 W Olympic blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Meat Lovers Pizza
NY Cheese Pizza

FOOD

Specialty Pizza

NY Cheese Pizza
$16.00

NY Cheese Pizza

$16.00
All Pepperoni Pizza

All Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Fully loaded pepperoni pizza

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$23.00

Mozarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Goat cheese and Ricotta cheese

Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)

Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)

$23.00

Pepperoni, onions, green bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, hand crafted sausage and fresh garlic

Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

$23.00

Extra Canadian bacon and pineapple

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$23.00

Truffle garlic aioli sauce, parmesan cheese, mushroom and arugula

Popeyes White Pizza (Signature)

Popeyes White Pizza (Signature)

$23.00

Homemade garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni, hand crafted sausage and Canadian bacon

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Mozzarella cheese, Chicken, red onions, and cilantro with BBQ sauce

Veggie Lovers Pizza

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$23.00

Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives & fresh garlic

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$23.00

Garlic, tomatoes & basil

WLA Special Pizza

WLA Special Pizza

$23.00

Sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, fresh garlic, arugula on top

Caprese Pizza

Caprese Pizza

$23.00

Fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and fresh garlic

Build your Own Pizza

16" X Large Specialty Half & Half 10 slices
$30.00

16" X Large Specialty Half & Half 10 slices

$30.00
12" Medium NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own) 6 slices

12" Medium NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own) 6 slices

$16.00

It is thin and foldable N.Y. style pizza

16" X Large NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)10 slices

16" X Large NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)10 slices

$21.00

Build your own pizza with your favorite toppings.

Appetizers

Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)

Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)

$4.50

Comes with Homemade marinara sauce

Oven-baked wings
$17.00

Oven-baked wings

$17.00
Oven-baked chicken bites

Oven-baked chicken bites

$9.00

Extra Crisp gluten free chicken bites with Ranch or BBQ sauce

Oven-baked seasoned curly fries

Oven-baked seasoned curly fries

$5.00Out of stock

Oven-baked seasoned crisp curly fries

Oven-baked mozzarella sticks

Oven-baked mozzarella sticks

$9.00

6 pcs mozzarella sticks with homemade marinara sauce

Dipping sauces
$1.00

Dipping sauces

$1.00
Korean Dumpling 10pcs

Korean Dumpling 10pcs

$9.00

Oven baked Pork & Vegetable dumplings

Oven-baked Jalapeño poppers

$9.00Out of stock

Meatballs with marinara
$9.00

$9.00

Oven Baked Potato Tots
$6.00

$6.00

Salads & Pastas

Caesar Salad (Signature)

Caesar Salad (Signature)

$12.00

Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese with our classic Caesar dressing.

Farmers Market Salad (Signature)

Farmers Market Salad (Signature)

$13.00

Crisp romaine, garbanzo beans, sliced cucumbers, corns, carrots, mozzarella cheese with Italian dressing.

WLA Salad (Signature)

WLA Salad (Signature)

$13.00

Organic baby arugula, goat cheese crumbles, sun-dried tomatoes, sliced almonds with dijon balsamic Italian dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Organic baby arugula, fresh buffalo cheese, tomatoes with balsamic Italian dressing

Spaghetti Marinara
$13.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce (signature)
$13.00

Spaghetti with meat sauce (signature)

$13.00
Cheese Ravioli Marinara
$13.00

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$13.00
Spaghetti Alfredo (signature)
$13.00

Spaghetti Alfredo (signature)

$13.00

Lunch Special

Pizza Lunch Special
$13.00

Pizza Lunch Special

$13.00

Slices

NY cheese slice w/pepperoni
$5.00

$5.00

NY cheese slice w/sausage
$5.00

$5.00

Hawaiian slice

$5.50

NY cheese, Canadian bacons, Pineapples

Margherita slice

$5.50

NY cheese slice with tomatoes, basil and garlic

DRINKS

Drinks & Desserts

Desserts by La Mousse Bakery
$5.00

Desserts by La Mousse Bakery

$5.00

Desserts by La Mousse Bakery

Can Sodas

Can Sodas

$3.00
Boylan Drinks Old School

Boylan Drinks Old School

$3.50Out of stock
Martinelli's Apple Juice
$3.75

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.75
Bottled water
$2.50

Bottled water

$2.50
Mexican Fanta Orange Glass Bottle
$3.50

Mexican Fanta Orange Glass Bottle

$3.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50
Pure Leaf Black Tea (unsweetened)
$3.50

Pure Leaf Black Tea (unsweetened)

$3.50

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

11911 W Olympic blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90802

Directions

