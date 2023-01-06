Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Tony's Deli and Pizzeria

No reviews yet

211 Greenwood Avenue

Bethel, CT 06801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Pizzas

12 Inch Pizza 6 Slices

Small Grandma Pie

$12.00

Thick Sicilian Crust. Red Sauce. Grated Parmigiana.

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Mozzarella and Sauce.

Build Your Own Small Pizza

$10.00

Mozzarella and Sauce. Choice of Toppings.

Small Margherita

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarrella. Marinara. Basil.

Small Life On The Vedge

$14.00

Broccoli. Fried Eggplant. Tomatoes. Onions. Spinach.

Small Blind Uncle

$15.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon.

Small Lil' Bit O Lemon

$14.00

Mozzarella. Ricotta. Parmesan. Basil. Lemon Cream Sauce.

Small RigaFatTony

$15.00

Rigatoni Tossed in Vodka Sauce. Mozzarella. Fresh Basil.

Small Kevinator

$15.00

Sliced Fried Hotdogs. BBQ Chicken. Bacon. Onion Rings.

Small Sissy Got Sauced

$12.00

Cheesy Pizza Topped with Rows of Red, Ala Vodka, and Pesto Sauce.

Small Fire In The Hole

$15.00

Sopressata. Hot Cherry Peppers. Hot Chili Oil. Crushed Red Pepper.

Small Narcissist

$14.00

Salad Pizza with Romaine. Cucumbers. Olives. Onions. Banana Peppers. Tomato. Feta. Italian Dressing.

Small Chicken Bacon Ranchero

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet. Bacon. Tomatoes. Jalapeno Ranch. Pepper Jack & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small Big Alz

$15.00

Sliced Potatoes. Caramelized Onions. Bacon. Rosemary. Olive Oil.

Small Bigger Belt

$17.00

Pepperoni. Sausage. Bacon. Garlic. Onions. Mushrooms. Peppers. Black Olives.

Large Pizzas

18 Inch Pizza. 10 Slices.

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Mozzarella and Sauce.

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Mozzarella and Sauce. Choice of Toppings.

Large Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarrella. Marinara. Basil

Large Life On The Vedge

$18.00

Broccoli. Fried Eggplant. Tomatoes. Onions. Spinach.

Large Blind Uncle

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon

Large Lil' Bit O Lemon

$18.00

Mozzarella. Ricotta. Parmesan. Basil. Lemon Cream Sauce.

Large RigaFatTony

$20.00

Rigatoni Tossed in Vodka Sauce. Mozzarella. Fresh Basil.

Large Kevinator

$19.00

Sliced Fried Hotdogs. BBQ Chicken. Bacon. Onion Rings.

Large Sissy Got Sauced

$16.00

Cheesy Pizza Topped with Rows of Red, Ala Vodka, and Pesto Sauce.

Large Fire In The Hole

$19.00

Sopressata. Hot Cherry Peppers. Hot Chili Oil. Crushed Red Pepper.

Large Narcissist

$18.00

Salad Pizza with Romaine. Cucumbers. Olives. Onions. Banana Peppers. Tomato. Feta. Italian Dressing.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranchero

$19.00

Chicken Cutlet. Bacon. Tomatoes. Jalapeno Ranch. Pepper Jack & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Big Alz

$19.00

Sliced Potatoes. Caramelized Onions. Bacon. Rosemary. Olive Oil.

Large Bigger Belt

$21.00

Pepperoni. Sausage. Bacon. Garlic. Onions. Mushrooms. Peppers. Black Olives.

Specialty Sandwiches & Grinders

The Fat Tony

$9.00

Ham, Salami. Capicola. Prosciutto. Pepperoni. Provolone. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. House Italian Dressing.

Cali Club

$9.00

Grilled Chicken. White Cheddar. Bacon. Avocado. Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion. Chipotle Aioli.

Captain America

$9.00

Ham. Turkey. Roast Beef. Bacon. American. Lettuce. Tomato. Mayo.

Wanna Veg?

$8.00

Eggplant. Broccoli Rabe. Spinach. Roasted Peppers. Onions. Provolone. Sundried Tomato Pesto.

Tuscana

$9.00

Grilled Chicken. Proscuitto. Mozzarella. Artichoke Hearts. Spinach. Roasted Red Peppers. Pesto.

Bobby Allen

$8.00

Turkey. Bacon. American. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickles. Mayo. Spicy Brown Mustard.

Liberty Bell

$10.00

Shaved Steak. Onions. Mushrooms. Green Peppers. Cheese Sauce.

Mother Clucker

$8.00

Chicken Cutlet. Buffalo Sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Blue Cheese.

Pesto Portobello Melt

$8.00

Melted Fresh Mozzarella. Tomato. Basil. Balsamic Roasted Portobello Mushrooms. Pesto . Grilled Sourdough.

Parm Possibilities

$10.00

Choose your Parm - Chicken. Eggplant. Meatball or Sausage. Mozzarella. Marinara or Vodka Sauce.

Smashburger

$9.00

Beef Burger. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Pickles. American Cheese.

Irish I Had A Rueben

$9.00

Pastrami. Swiss. Sauerkraut. Thousand Island.

French Onion Dip

$10.00

Roast Beef. Swiss & Provolone. Onion Rings. BBQ Sauce. Au Jus.

Dat Sticky Chicky

$9.00

Chicken Tenders Tossed with Honey BBQ. Melted White Cheddar. Bacon, Jalapeño Ranch. Served on Toasted Sourdough.

The Soprano

$9.00

Chicken Parm Ala Vodka Special

$12.00

Build Your Own Sandwich, Wrap or Grinder

Turkey

$8.00

Ham

$8.00

Roast Beef

$9.00

Tuna

$7.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet

$9.00

Prosciutto

$10.00

Capicola

$10.00

Hamburger

$9.00

BLT

$8.00

Eggplant

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Pastrami

$10.00

Hot Dogs

The Sicilian

$7.00

Roasted Red Peppers. Green Peppers. Onions.

Tailgater

$7.00

Onion Rings. Cheese Sauce. Chili. Jalapenos.

Rueben Dog

$7.00

Sauerkraut. Swiss Cheese. Spicy Mustard.

Fat Tony Montana

$7.00

Chopped Onions. Spicy Peppers. Pickles. Tomatoes. Mustard. Relish.

Build Your Own Hot Dog

$6.00

Deep Fried Hot Dog or Sausage with Choice of Toppings. 1st Topping Free!

Snacks

Cauliflower Wings

$18.00

Fresh Cauliflower Panko Battered and Lightly Fried. Choice of Sauce.

Chicken Wings

$15.00+

Meaty Wings Deep Fried Crispy. Choice of Sauce.

Boneless Wings

$15.00+

Breaded Chicken. Lightly Fried. Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls

$12.00

Shaved Steak. Caramelized Onions. Provolone and American Cheese.

Hippie Fries

$9.00

French Fries Topped with Bacon, Jalapeños and Cheese Sauce.

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Pizza Flavored Pretzel Bites Served with Pepperoni Cheese Dip.

Mozz Drops

$12.00

Fried Baby Mozzarella with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Super Mozz Drops

$14.00

Fried Baby Mozzarella Tossed In Your Choice of Wing Sauce. Blue Cheese ot Ranch.

Fried Stuffed Olives

$13.00

Assorted Olives Stuffed with Feta, Sun-dried Tomato, Proscuitto, & Garlic. Served with Tzatziki.

House Potato Chips

$6.00

Idaho Potatoes Thin-Sliced and Fried. Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Fried Dough Bites

$10.00

Plain with Marinara or Cinnamon Brown Sugar & Vanilla Glaze.

BBQ Chicken Spring Rolls

$12.00

Shredded BBQ Chicken. Green Onions. Jalapeno Ranch.

Peter Piper's

$12.00

Fried Medley of Hot Cherry Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños and Pepperoncini. Chipotle Aioli.

Soups

Nana's Chicken Soup

$4.00+

Shredded Chicken. Carrots. Celery. Onions. Tomatoes. Escarole. Pastina.

Lasagna Soup

$5.00+

Ground Beef. Sausage. Spinach. Noodles. Savory Red Broth. Ricotta.

Creamy Chicken Tortellini

$5.00+

Chicken. Spinach. Carrots. Onions. Cheese Tortellini. Creamy Broth.

Pasta Fagoli

$5.00+

Bacon. Garlic. Celery. Carrots. Onions. Kidney Beans. Rigatoni.

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

Rich and Savory Tomatoes with Touch of Cream.

Chili

$5.00+

Spicy Beef. Onions. Peppers. Kidney Beans.

Salads

Marinated Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, and Carrots. Mixed Greens. Tomatoes. Italian Meats and Cheeses.

House Salad

$10.00

Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion. Olives. Cucumbers. Feta. Pepperoncini.

Chef Salad

$13.00

Ham. Turkey. Roast Beef. Provolone Over Our House Salad.

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Bacon. White Cheddar. Hard Boiled Egg. Avocado. Tomato. Red Onion. Cucumber. Chopped Romaine.

Caprese

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella. Tomatoes. Basil. Balsamic.

Chopped Caesar

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce. Parmesan Cheese. Crushed Croutons. Caesar Dressing.

Antipasto

$15.00

Marinated Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, and Carrots. Mixed Greens. Tomatoes. Italian Meats and Cheeses.

Entrees

Sweet & Hot Sausage. Onions. Peppers. Add Escarole +2.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$14.00

House Made Tomato Sauce. Two Meatballs

Rigatoni ala Vodka

$18.00

House Made Vodka Sauce.

Braised Short Rib

$24.00

Beef Short Rib Braised In a Hearty Beef Gravy. Served with Roasted Potatoes and Broccoli Rabe.

Chicken Scarpariello

$22.00

Sauteed Boneless Chicken. Spicy Sausage. Onions. Hot Cherry Peppers. Over Pasta.

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

Eggplant. Prosciutto. Spinach. Mozzarella. Ricotta. Marinara Sauce.

Tuscan Tortellini

$18.00

Grilled Chicken. Artichoke Hearts. Roasted Red Peppers. Spinach. Sundried Tomatoes. Tortellini. Lemon Cream Sauce.

Sausage & Peppers

$16.00

Sweet & Hot Sausage. Onions. Peppers. Over Choice of Pasta. Add Escarole +2.

Chicken Your Way

$20.00

Served over pasta.

Frozen Delights

Gelato

$5.00+

Sorbetto

$5.00+

Gluten and Dairy Free

Italian Ice

$3.50+

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Milkshake

$7.00

Sides

Pasta and Sauce

$8.00

Spaghetti or Rigatoni. Choice of Sauce - Marinara; Ala Vodka; Alfredo; Pesto.

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Meatballs

$3.00+

Sweet Sausage

$4.00+

Hot Sausage

$4.00+

Side Salad

$6.00

Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion. Carrots. Cucumbers.

Brocolli Rabe

$6.00

Little Fatties

Two Savory Fried Dough Turnovers with Marinara Dipping Sauce, The Empanadas Italian Cousin!

Mozz & Marinara Fatties

$8.00

Ham & Cheddar Fatties

$8.00

Ham, Cheddar, Cream Cheese

Pepperoni & Provolone Fatties

$8.00

Water and Soft Drinks

Diet Coke, 12oz Can

$2.00

Diet Coke, 20oz Bottle

$2.60

Coke Zero, 16oz Bottle

$2.60

Coke, 12oz Can

$2.00

Coke, 20oz Bottle

$2.60

Sprite, 12oz Can

$2.00

Sprite, 20oz Bottle

$2.60

Dasani Water, 20oz

$2.00

Smart Water, 20oz

$3.00

Dr. Pepper, 20oz

$2.60

Diet Dr. Pepper, 20oz

$2.60

Barq's Root Beer, 20oz

$2.60

Fanta Orange, 20oz

$2.60

Canada Dry Ginger Ale, 12oz Can

$2.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale, 20oz

$2.60

Canada Dry Lemon-Lime Seltzer, 20oz

$2.60

Canada Dry Orange Seltzer, 20oz

$2.60

Gold Peak Green Tea, 18.5oz

$2.60

Gold Peak Sweet Tea, 18.5oz

$2.60

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, 18.5oz

$2.60

Gold Peak Peach Tea, 18.5oz

$2.60

Gold Peak Lemon Tea, 18.5oz

$2.60

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea, 18.5oz

$2.75

Minute Maid Apple Juice, 12oz

$2.60

Minute Maid Lemonade, 20oz

$2.60

Powerade Fruit Punch, 20oz

$2.60

Powerade Lemon Lime, 20oz

$2.60

Powerade Mountain Berry, 20oz

$2.60

Vitamin Water Energy, 20oz

$3.20

Vitamin Water Power-C, 20oz

$3.20

Vitamin Water XXX

$3.20

Yoohoo, 15.5oz

$2.60

2 Liter Bottle - COKE

$4.50

2 Liter Bottle - DIET COKE

$4.50

2 Liter Bottle - SPRITE

$4.50

Chips

Pirate Booty Popcorn

$1.25

Skinny Pop

$2.00

Doritos - Original

$1.25

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.25

Fritos

$1.25

Lays Potato Chips

$1.25

Ruffles Cheddar

$1.25

Cheetos

$1.25

Lays BBQ Chips

$1.25

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Chips, Small

$2.50

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Chips, Large

$5.00

Deep River BBQ Chips, Small

$2.50

Deep River BBQ Chips, Large

$5.00

Deep River Sea Salt Chips, Small

$2.50

Deep River Sea Salt Chips, Large

$5.00

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips, Small

$2.50

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips, Large

$5.00

Deep River Salt & Vinegar Chips, Small

$2.50

Deep River Salt & Vinegar Chips, Large

$5.00

Deep River Jalapeno Chips, Small

$2.50

Deep River Jalapeno Chips, Large

$5.00

Candy

Hershey's Milk Choclate Bar

$2.00

M&M's - Plain

$2.00

M&M's - Peanut

$2.00

Milky Way Bar

$2.00

Twix Bar

$2.00

Snickers Bar

$2.00

Reeses Peanut Butter Cups

$2.00

Kit Kat Bar

$2.00

Hershey's Bar with Almonds

$2.00

Trident Spearmint Gum

Trident Berry Lime Gum

Trident Watermelon Gum

Trident Original Gum

Trident Tropical Gum

Cookies and Crackers

Chips Ahoy Minis

$1.00

Oreo Minis

$1.00

Ritz Bits - Cheese

$1.00

Ritz Bits - Peanut Butter

$1.00

Nutter Butter Bites

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An Italian Deli collides with a State Fair in the heart of Downtown Bethel!

Website

Location

211 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801

Directions

