Fat Tony's Deli and Pizzeria
211 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
Popular Items
Small Pizzas
Small Grandma Pie
Thick Sicilian Crust. Red Sauce. Grated Parmigiana.
Small Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and Sauce.
Build Your Own Small Pizza
Mozzarella and Sauce. Choice of Toppings.
Small Margherita
Fresh Mozzarrella. Marinara. Basil.
Small Life On The Vedge
Broccoli. Fried Eggplant. Tomatoes. Onions. Spinach.
Small Blind Uncle
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon.
Small Lil' Bit O Lemon
Mozzarella. Ricotta. Parmesan. Basil. Lemon Cream Sauce.
Small RigaFatTony
Rigatoni Tossed in Vodka Sauce. Mozzarella. Fresh Basil.
Small Kevinator
Sliced Fried Hotdogs. BBQ Chicken. Bacon. Onion Rings.
Small Sissy Got Sauced
Cheesy Pizza Topped with Rows of Red, Ala Vodka, and Pesto Sauce.
Small Fire In The Hole
Sopressata. Hot Cherry Peppers. Hot Chili Oil. Crushed Red Pepper.
Small Narcissist
Salad Pizza with Romaine. Cucumbers. Olives. Onions. Banana Peppers. Tomato. Feta. Italian Dressing.
Small Chicken Bacon Ranchero
Chicken Cutlet. Bacon. Tomatoes. Jalapeno Ranch. Pepper Jack & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small Big Alz
Sliced Potatoes. Caramelized Onions. Bacon. Rosemary. Olive Oil.
Small Bigger Belt
Pepperoni. Sausage. Bacon. Garlic. Onions. Mushrooms. Peppers. Black Olives.
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and Sauce.
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Mozzarella and Sauce. Choice of Toppings.
Large Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarrella. Marinara. Basil
Large Life On The Vedge
Broccoli. Fried Eggplant. Tomatoes. Onions. Spinach.
Large Blind Uncle
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon
Large Lil' Bit O Lemon
Mozzarella. Ricotta. Parmesan. Basil. Lemon Cream Sauce.
Large RigaFatTony
Rigatoni Tossed in Vodka Sauce. Mozzarella. Fresh Basil.
Large Kevinator
Sliced Fried Hotdogs. BBQ Chicken. Bacon. Onion Rings.
Large Sissy Got Sauced
Cheesy Pizza Topped with Rows of Red, Ala Vodka, and Pesto Sauce.
Large Fire In The Hole
Sopressata. Hot Cherry Peppers. Hot Chili Oil. Crushed Red Pepper.
Large Narcissist
Salad Pizza with Romaine. Cucumbers. Olives. Onions. Banana Peppers. Tomato. Feta. Italian Dressing.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranchero
Chicken Cutlet. Bacon. Tomatoes. Jalapeno Ranch. Pepper Jack & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Big Alz
Sliced Potatoes. Caramelized Onions. Bacon. Rosemary. Olive Oil.
Large Bigger Belt
Pepperoni. Sausage. Bacon. Garlic. Onions. Mushrooms. Peppers. Black Olives.
Specialty Sandwiches & Grinders
The Fat Tony
Ham, Salami. Capicola. Prosciutto. Pepperoni. Provolone. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. House Italian Dressing.
Cali Club
Grilled Chicken. White Cheddar. Bacon. Avocado. Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion. Chipotle Aioli.
Captain America
Ham. Turkey. Roast Beef. Bacon. American. Lettuce. Tomato. Mayo.
Wanna Veg?
Eggplant. Broccoli Rabe. Spinach. Roasted Peppers. Onions. Provolone. Sundried Tomato Pesto.
Tuscana
Grilled Chicken. Proscuitto. Mozzarella. Artichoke Hearts. Spinach. Roasted Red Peppers. Pesto.
Bobby Allen
Turkey. Bacon. American. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickles. Mayo. Spicy Brown Mustard.
Liberty Bell
Shaved Steak. Onions. Mushrooms. Green Peppers. Cheese Sauce.
Mother Clucker
Chicken Cutlet. Buffalo Sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Blue Cheese.
Pesto Portobello Melt
Melted Fresh Mozzarella. Tomato. Basil. Balsamic Roasted Portobello Mushrooms. Pesto . Grilled Sourdough.
Parm Possibilities
Choose your Parm - Chicken. Eggplant. Meatball or Sausage. Mozzarella. Marinara or Vodka Sauce.
Smashburger
Beef Burger. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Pickles. American Cheese.
Irish I Had A Rueben
Pastrami. Swiss. Sauerkraut. Thousand Island.
French Onion Dip
Roast Beef. Swiss & Provolone. Onion Rings. BBQ Sauce. Au Jus.
Dat Sticky Chicky
Chicken Tenders Tossed with Honey BBQ. Melted White Cheddar. Bacon, Jalapeño Ranch. Served on Toasted Sourdough.
The Soprano
Chicken Parm Ala Vodka Special
Build Your Own Sandwich, Wrap or Grinder
Hot Dogs
The Sicilian
Roasted Red Peppers. Green Peppers. Onions.
Tailgater
Onion Rings. Cheese Sauce. Chili. Jalapenos.
Rueben Dog
Sauerkraut. Swiss Cheese. Spicy Mustard.
Fat Tony Montana
Chopped Onions. Spicy Peppers. Pickles. Tomatoes. Mustard. Relish.
Build Your Own Hot Dog
Deep Fried Hot Dog or Sausage with Choice of Toppings. 1st Topping Free!
Snacks
Cauliflower Wings
Fresh Cauliflower Panko Battered and Lightly Fried. Choice of Sauce.
Chicken Wings
Meaty Wings Deep Fried Crispy. Choice of Sauce.
Boneless Wings
Breaded Chicken. Lightly Fried. Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls
Shaved Steak. Caramelized Onions. Provolone and American Cheese.
Hippie Fries
French Fries Topped with Bacon, Jalapeños and Cheese Sauce.
Pretzel Bites
Pizza Flavored Pretzel Bites Served with Pepperoni Cheese Dip.
Mozz Drops
Fried Baby Mozzarella with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
Super Mozz Drops
Fried Baby Mozzarella Tossed In Your Choice of Wing Sauce. Blue Cheese ot Ranch.
Fried Stuffed Olives
Assorted Olives Stuffed with Feta, Sun-dried Tomato, Proscuitto, & Garlic. Served with Tzatziki.
House Potato Chips
Idaho Potatoes Thin-Sliced and Fried. Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Fried Dough Bites
Plain with Marinara or Cinnamon Brown Sugar & Vanilla Glaze.
BBQ Chicken Spring Rolls
Shredded BBQ Chicken. Green Onions. Jalapeno Ranch.
Peter Piper's
Fried Medley of Hot Cherry Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños and Pepperoncini. Chipotle Aioli.
Soups
Nana's Chicken Soup
Shredded Chicken. Carrots. Celery. Onions. Tomatoes. Escarole. Pastina.
Lasagna Soup
Ground Beef. Sausage. Spinach. Noodles. Savory Red Broth. Ricotta.
Creamy Chicken Tortellini
Chicken. Spinach. Carrots. Onions. Cheese Tortellini. Creamy Broth.
Pasta Fagoli
Bacon. Garlic. Celery. Carrots. Onions. Kidney Beans. Rigatoni.
Tomato Bisque
Rich and Savory Tomatoes with Touch of Cream.
Chili
Spicy Beef. Onions. Peppers. Kidney Beans.
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion. Olives. Cucumbers. Feta. Pepperoncini.
Chef Salad
Ham. Turkey. Roast Beef. Provolone Over Our House Salad.
Cobb Salad
Bacon. White Cheddar. Hard Boiled Egg. Avocado. Tomato. Red Onion. Cucumber. Chopped Romaine.
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella. Tomatoes. Basil. Balsamic.
Chopped Caesar
Romaine Lettuce. Parmesan Cheese. Crushed Croutons. Caesar Dressing.
Antipasto
Marinated Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, and Carrots. Mixed Greens. Tomatoes. Italian Meats and Cheeses.
Entrees
Spaghetti and Meatballs
House Made Tomato Sauce. Two Meatballs
Rigatoni ala Vodka
House Made Vodka Sauce.
Braised Short Rib
Beef Short Rib Braised In a Hearty Beef Gravy. Served with Roasted Potatoes and Broccoli Rabe.
Chicken Scarpariello
Sauteed Boneless Chicken. Spicy Sausage. Onions. Hot Cherry Peppers. Over Pasta.
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant. Prosciutto. Spinach. Mozzarella. Ricotta. Marinara Sauce.
Tuscan Tortellini
Grilled Chicken. Artichoke Hearts. Roasted Red Peppers. Spinach. Sundried Tomatoes. Tortellini. Lemon Cream Sauce.
Sausage & Peppers
Sweet & Hot Sausage. Onions. Peppers. Over Choice of Pasta. Add Escarole +2.
Chicken Your Way
Served over pasta.
Frozen Delights
Sides
Little Fatties
Water and Soft Drinks
Diet Coke, 12oz Can
Diet Coke, 20oz Bottle
Coke Zero, 16oz Bottle
Coke, 12oz Can
Coke, 20oz Bottle
Sprite, 12oz Can
Sprite, 20oz Bottle
Dasani Water, 20oz
Smart Water, 20oz
Dr. Pepper, 20oz
Diet Dr. Pepper, 20oz
Barq's Root Beer, 20oz
Fanta Orange, 20oz
Canada Dry Ginger Ale, 12oz Can
Canada Dry Ginger Ale, 20oz
Canada Dry Lemon-Lime Seltzer, 20oz
Canada Dry Orange Seltzer, 20oz
Gold Peak Green Tea, 18.5oz
Gold Peak Sweet Tea, 18.5oz
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, 18.5oz
Gold Peak Peach Tea, 18.5oz
Gold Peak Lemon Tea, 18.5oz
Gold Peak Raspberry Tea, 18.5oz
Minute Maid Apple Juice, 12oz
Minute Maid Lemonade, 20oz
Powerade Fruit Punch, 20oz
Powerade Lemon Lime, 20oz
Powerade Mountain Berry, 20oz
Vitamin Water Energy, 20oz
Vitamin Water Power-C, 20oz
Vitamin Water XXX
Yoohoo, 15.5oz
2 Liter Bottle - COKE
2 Liter Bottle - DIET COKE
2 Liter Bottle - SPRITE
Chips
Pirate Booty Popcorn
Skinny Pop
Doritos - Original
Cool Ranch Doritos
Fritos
Lays Potato Chips
Ruffles Cheddar
Cheetos
Lays BBQ Chips
Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Chips, Small
Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Chips, Large
Deep River BBQ Chips, Small
Deep River BBQ Chips, Large
Deep River Sea Salt Chips, Small
Deep River Sea Salt Chips, Large
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips, Small
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips, Large
Deep River Salt & Vinegar Chips, Small
Deep River Salt & Vinegar Chips, Large
Deep River Jalapeno Chips, Small
Deep River Jalapeno Chips, Large
Candy
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
An Italian Deli collides with a State Fair in the heart of Downtown Bethel!
211 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801