Fat Willys Grill & Bar

Order Again

Popular Items

Excelsior Wrap
King of the Road
Lug Nuts

Appetizers

Dipsticks

Dipsticks

$3.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips served with a choice of nacho cheese, queso cheese or salsa

Hot Rod Nachos

$9.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese and topped with choice of meat, tomato, black olive, white onion, green pepper & cheddar cheese. Topped off with delicious queso cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Lug Nuts

Lug Nuts

$7.00

Wisconsin cheese curds fried to perfection

NOS Poppers

NOS Poppers

$8.00

High octane jalapeno poppers. Diced jalapeno and delicious melted cheddar cheese stuffed and fried to perfection. Best jalapeno poppers around.

"O" Rings

"O" Rings

$7.00

Batter fried onions rings fried to a golden brown

Pistons

Pistons

$9.00

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese and green onion rolled in a fresh wonton and fried to perfection

Spark Plugs

$9.00

Jalapeno pickle, harvarti cheese and siracha mayo rolled in a fresh wonton and fried to perfection.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled tortilla, with blend of cheeses, Pico de Gallo and grilled chicken. Served with sour cream and salsa

Baskets

Bentley Fish

Bentley Fish

$13.00

Four hand breaded cod filets fried to perfection and served with a side of tartar sauce. Served with choice of side

Boss Hog

Boss Hog

$12.00

Four strips of applewood smoked bacon on toasted wheat berry bread with mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with choice of side.

Cadillac

Cadillac

$12.00

Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & dijon mayo on grilled marble rye. Served with a side of 1000 island. A fat willys favorite. Served with choice of side.

Car Hop Club

Car Hop Club

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo served on toasted wheat berry bread. Served with choice of side

Drive Shaft

Drive Shaft

$10.00

Quarter pound all-beef hot dog served on a bakery fresh bun. Make it a chili cheese dog for $2 extra. Served with a choice of side

Ford Fairlane

Ford Fairlane

$12.00

Grilled ham, pulled porkl, Swiss cheese, key lime mustard & pickles pressed on a grilled hoagie bun. Served with a choice of side

Philly Streetcar

Philly Streetcar

$16.00

Shaved ribeye grilled with caramelized onions, jalapeno peppers and melted provolone cheese on a bakery fresh hoagie bun. Served with choice of side

Microbus

$12.00

Sliced portabella mushroom sauteed in house garlic butter and served on a bakery fresh bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato & red onion and served with choice of side.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Hand breaded black tiger shrimp fried to perfection. Served with a side of cocktail sauce and choice of side.

Sloppy Jaloppy

Sloppy Jaloppy

$9.00

Homemade sloppy joe sandwich. Served on a bakery fresh bun. Served with choice of side.

Stock Car

Stock Car

$12.00

Breaded pork tenderloin fried to perfection and served on a bakery fresh bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with choice of side.

Burgers

Bronco Burger

$14.00
CJ

CJ

$15.00

House popper sauce, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese and jalapeno bacon. If you like a little kick than this burger is for you. Served with choice of side.

Edsel

Edsel

$11.00

Plain burger. Add cheese for $1 or bacon for $1.50

El Camino

El Camino

$13.00

Chipolte mayo, caramelized onions and pepper jack cheese. Served with choice of side. Brought back by popular demand. Served with choice of side.

Fat Willy

Fat Willy

$14.00

Our flagship burger. House garlic butter provolone cheese and applewood smoked bacon. A taste explosion awaits. Served with choice of side.

Griddle Burger

$14.00
King of the Road

King of the Road

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, over hard egg, and two strips of bacon. A Fat Willys Classic. Served with choice of side.

Mac Truck Burger

$14.00
Mustang

Mustang

$14.00

Barbeque sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon and onion rings. Served with choice of side.

Route 52 Bleu

Route 52 Bleu

$14.00

Bleu cheese, cream cheese and bacon bits with sauteed mushrooms. Mushrooms can be subbed out but the Bleu cheese, cream cheese and bacon bits can not be. Served with choice of side.

Slug Bug

Slug Bug

$13.00

Grilled marble rye with melted Swiss and American cheese with burger and caramelized onions in between. Another Fat Willy's classic burger. Served with choice of side.

Super Bee

Super Bee

$14.00

If you like bacon than this is your burger. Ground bacon and burger blended patty. served with choice of cheese and yes, two more strips of applewood wood smoked bacon. Yuuuuummmmmm. Served with choice of side.

Walking Taco Burger

Walking Taco Burger

$15.00

Seasoned burger patty served in a grilled tortilla with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side.

Cobra Burger

$14.00

Chicken

Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Boneless or Traditional 6 or 12 Buffalo, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chile

Comet Chicken Strips

Comet Chicken Strips

$12.00

Breaded chicken strip basket served with a side of BBQ, Buffalo, Ranch. Served with choice of side.

Excelsior Wrap

Excelsior Wrap

$13.00

Breaded chicken strips diced , chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese all rolled in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of side.

Firebird

Firebird

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, caramelized mushrooms & Swiss cheese on a fresh Kaiser roll. Served with a choice of side.

Harley

Harley

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon ranch and a blend of cheeses melted on grilled Naan bread. Served with choice of side.

Henderson Wrap

Henderson Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, parmesan cheese and ranch dressing rolled in a tortilla and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of side.

Phoenix

Phoenix

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion. Served on a bakery fresh kaiser roll. Served with choice of side.

Pizza / Taco's

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build your own personal pizza. Comes with 1 sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add up to 4 more items. Veggies are an additional .50 cents and meat is $1-$2 per meat

Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Grilled tortilla stuff with lettuce, diced beef brisket, chipolte mayo, Pico de Gallo and shredded cheddar cheese. Taco's are served a la carte.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$6.00

Grilled tortilla with shredded lettuce, dill sauce, breaded cod filet, deiced tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese. Taco's are served a la carte.

Pork Taco

$4.00

Soup & Salad

Firestone

Firestone

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Grilled chicken can be added for an additional $2.

Goodyear

Goodyear

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Black Olives & Parmesan Cheese

Hoosier

$12.00

Fried taco shell bowl with lettuce, spiced ground beef, tomato, black olive, onion, green pepper & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Side Salad

$3.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, cheddar cheese

Soup and Salad

$5.50

Beer Cheese Soup

$2.50+

House made award winning beer cheese soup

Chili

$4.50+

House made Chili that's to die for

Soup of the Day

$2.50+

Always changing

Gallon of Soup

$31.99

Half Gallon of Soup

$19.99

Quart of Soup

$12.50

Pint of Soup

$9.50

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.49

Backfire Beans

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Side Salad

$3.00

Beer Cheese Soup

$2.50+

Chili

$3.50+

Soup of the Day

$2.50+

Chili cheese FF’s

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

3 breaded chicken strips served with kids side choice

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.00
Kids Pork Sandwich

Kids Pork Sandwich

$6.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Kids Mini Corn Dogs

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.00

Ice Cream (1 scoop)

$1.50

Ice Cream (2 scoop)

$2.50

Pop

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Mug Root Beer

$2.49

Sunkist Orange

$2.49

Cherry Pepsi

$2.49

Gatorade

$2.49

Kids Beverage

$1.99

Kiddie Cocktail

$1.99

Water

Water

Soda Water

$2.49

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49

Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Raspberry Tea

$2.49

Pitcher of Tea

$6.00

Black Tea

$2.49

Green Tea

$2.49

Coffee

Regular

$2.49

Decaf

$2.49

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Tomato Juice

$2.49

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$4.00

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Milk

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Milk Refill

$1.50

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsalmic Vinegar

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chipolte Mayo

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Dijon Mayo

$0.50

FF French

$0.50

FF Ranch

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Key Lime Mustard

$0.50

Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Parmesan Garlic

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Popper Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned Grill & Bar. Neighborhood favorite. Classic car theme.

Location

4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400, Rochester, MN 55904

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

