Fat Willys Grill & Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned Grill & Bar. Neighborhood favorite. Classic car theme.
Location
4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400, Rochester, MN 55904
