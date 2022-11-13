Fat Willy's imageView gallery
American

Fat Willy's Viewpoint

253 Reviews

$$

650 N Hawes Rd

Mesa, AZ 85207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Avocado Turkey Wrap
Pretzel Sticks
Meatloaf Dinner

Appetizers

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.00

Irish Egg Rolls

$11.00

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Poutine

$10.00

Steak Bites

$12.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Nachos

$11.00

Quesadillas

$10.00

Carne Asada Waffle Fries

$13.00

Veggie Plate

$7.00

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Philly Rolls

$11.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$12.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Quesadilla Burger

$13.50

California Burger

$13.50

Black and Bleu Burger

$13.50

Southwestern BBQ Burger

$14.00

Hole In One Burger

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$15.50

Aloha Burger

$13.50

Patty Melt

$12.00

Philly Cheese Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Avocado Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.50

Pub Club Sandwich

$14.00

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Classic Reuben

$13.00

French Dip

$15.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.50

Monte Cristo

$13.00

BLT

$9.00

Salads/ Soup

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.00

Berry Chicken Delight

$13.50

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Club Salad

$13.00

Southwest Cobb Salad

$13.50

Steakhouse Salad

$14.00

Taco Salad

$9.00

w/ Side Salad

$2.50

w/ Caesar Salad

$2.50

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Pizza and Wings

1/2# Wings

$8.00

10 Pc Wings

$15.00

16 Pc Wings

$22.00

Small Pizza

$10.00

Large Pizza

$13.50

Small Fat Willys Special

$14.00

Large Fat Willys Special

$18.00

Small Hawaiian

$13.00

Large Hawaiian

$17.00

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Small Meat Lovers

$14.00

Large Meat Lovers

$18.00

Big Hitter Combo

$36.00

Small Half/Half Specialty

$13.00

Large Half/Half Specialty

$17.00

Favorites

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.50

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.50

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

Churrasco Steak

$17.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.50

Blackened Tilapia

$14.00

Carne Asada Taco's

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Stir Fry's

$10.00

Steak Gorgonzola Pasta

$16.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

8oz Sirloin

$16.00

Frites Bar

Side Fries

$3.50

Basket Fries

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

Basket Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.50

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Side Waffle Fries

$4.50

Basket Waffle Fries

$6.50

Side Tavern Chips

$3.50

Basket Tavern Chips

$6.00

Side Garlic Fries

$4.50

Side Cajun Fries

$4.25

Basket Garlic Fries

$7.00

Basket Cajun Fries

$6.75

Sides

SD Dressings Small

$0.25

SD Dressings Large

$0.50

SD Wing Sauce

$0.25+

SD Gravy/ Sauce

SD Guac

$1.00+

SD Sour Cream

$0.50+

SD Salsa

$0.50+

SD Chips- Refill

$0.50

SD Meat

Food Side Choice

Whole Fresh Jalapeño

$2.50

SD Garlic Toast

$2.50

SD Celery/ Carrots

$1.50

SD Jalapenos

$0.50+

Ketchup

Side Avocado Slices

$3.50

Desserts

Ice Cream-1 Scoop

$1.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Kid Sundae

$2.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Cookie Skillet

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Tuxedo Mousse Cake

$6.50

Kid Milk Shake

$3.50

Large Milkshake

$5.00

Chocolate Lava Cake- GF

$7.00Out of stock

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kid Boneless Wing Basket

$7.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Steak Bites

$8.50

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Kid Sundae

$3.00

Kid Cookie Skillet

$4.00

To Go Apps

Basket Onion Rings Togo

$8.00

Boneless Wings Togo

$11.00

Cheese Curds Togo

$10.00

Nachos Togo

$11.00

Irish Egg Rolls Togo

$10.00

Potato Skins Togo

$10.00

Poutine Style Curds Togo

$10.00

Pretzel Sticks Togo

$9.00

Quesadilla Togo

$10.00

Southwest Egg Rolls Togo

$11.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip Togo

$10.00

Chips and Salsa Togo

$5.00

Steak Bites Togo

$12.00

Fried Zucchini Sticks Togo

$9.00

Carne Asada Waffle Fries Togo

$13.00

Veggie Plate Togo

$7.00

10 pc wings TOGO

$15.00

16 pc wings TOGO

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa, AZ 85207

Directions

Gallery
Fat Willy's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap - Greenfield Road and Southern Ave - Mesa, AZ
orange star4.6 • 291
1110 S Greenfield Rd Mesa, AZ 85206
View restaurantnext
State 48 Tap House - Gilbert
orange starNo Reviews
2218 w williams field rd st 101 w hope drive Gilbert, AZ 85295
View restaurantnext
Liberty Market
orange starNo Reviews
230 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
The Hub Grill & Bar - Stapley
orange starNo Reviews
1860 South Stapley Mesa, AZ 85204
View restaurantnext
Catching Flights Bar and Grille
orange star4.3 • 483
1475 w elliot rd Gilbert, AZ 85233
View restaurantnext
Uncle Bear's Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
21151 E Rittenhouse rd Queen creek, AZ 85142
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mesa

Princess Food and Deli
orange star4.7 • 4,756
2620 W Broadway Rd Mesa, AZ 85202
View restaurantnext
Worth Takeaway - Downtown Mesa
orange star5.0 • 2,359
218 West Main Street Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,073
6451 E Southern Ave Mesa, AZ 85206
View restaurantnext
Some Burros - 11 - Red Mountain
orange star4.6 • 1,949
5910 E Longbow Pkwy Mesa, AZ 85215
View restaurantnext
Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,532
2051 S. Dobson Rd Suite 18 Mesa, AZ 85202
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa
orange star4.4 • 1,293
1947 N Lindsay Rd Mesa, AZ 85213
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mesa
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston