A map showing the location of Fat Willy's GilbertView gallery
Fat Willy's Gilbert

No reviews yet

151 E. Williamsfield Rd. #D116

Gilbert, AZ 85295

Popular Items

10 Wings
Chicken Tender Platter
Pub Club Sandwich

Starters

Fat Willy’s Sampler

$16.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.00

Irish Egg Rolls

$11.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Quesadillas

$10.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Steak Bites

$12.00

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Veggie Plate

$7.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Wings

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$11.00

1/2#Wings

$8.00

10 Wings

$15.00

16 Wings

$22.00

Nachos

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Nacho Platter

$11.00

Carne Asada Waffle Nachos

$13.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$12.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Hole in One

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Quesadilla Burger

$13.50

California Burger

$13.50

Black and Bleu Burger

$13.50

Southwestern BBQ Burger

$14.00

Firecracker Burger

$15.00

Philly Cheese Burger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Beyond Burger

$15.50

Salads

Southwest Cobb Salad

$13.50

Berry Chicken Delight

$13.50

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Club Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Steakhouse Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Avocado Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Pub Club Sandwich

$14.00

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

French Dip

$15.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.50

Classic Reuben

$13.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.50

Monte Cristo

$13.00

BLT

$10.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Pizzas

Small 12”

$10.00

Large 16”

$13.50

Small Fat Willy’s Special

$14.00

Large Fat Willy’s Special

$18.00

Small Meatlovers Pizza

$14.00

Large Meatlovers Pizza

$18.00

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Small Hawaiian

$13.00

Large Hawaiian

$17.00

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Pub Favorites

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.50

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.50

Black and Tan Fish-n-Chip Basket

$14.00

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.50

Tequila Lime Chicken Fajitas

$14.00

Carne Asada Steak Fajitas

$16.00

Veggie Fajitas

$12.00

Double Fajita

$18.00

Triple Fajita

$20.00

NY Strip

$18.00

Churrasco Steak

$17.00

Blackened Tilapia

$14.00

Steak Gorgonzola Pasta

$16.00

Frites Bar

Side Fries

$3.50

Basket Fries

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

Basket Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.50

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Side Waffle Fries

$4.50

Basket Waffle Fries

$6.50

Side Tavern Chips

$3.50

Basket Tavern Chips

$6.00

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kid Boneless Basket

$7.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Dinner

$7.00

Kids Steak Bite

$8.50

Sides

SD Dressings Small

SD Dressings Large

SD Sauce

SD Guac

$0.75+

SD Hot Mix

$1.25

SD Sour Cream

$0.50+

SD PICO

$1.50

SD Salsa

$0.50+

SD Queso

$1.00+

SD Marinara

$0.75+

SD Alfredo

$1.00+

SD AU JUS

$1.50

SD Soups

$4.50

Cup Of Chili

$4.50

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

w/ Side Salad

$2.00

w/ Caesar Salad

$2.00

SD Meat

SD Garlic Toast

$1.50

SD Fruit

$2.00

SD Celery/ Carrots

$1.50

SD Cole Slaw

$1.50

SD Potato Salad

$1.50

SD Cottage Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

SD Mashed Potato

$1.50

SD Rice Pilaf

$1.50

SD Steamed Broccoli

$1.50

SD Pizza Sauce

$1.00+

SD Chips- Refill

$0.50

SD Brown Gravy

$1.50

SD Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Sd Avo Slices

$2.00

Desserts

Ice Cream-1 Scoop

$1.00

Kid Sundae

$1.50

Cookie Skillet

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Tuxedo Mousse Cake

$6.50

Lava Cake

$7.00

GF Lava Cake

$7.00

Kid Milk Shake

$3.50

Large Milkshake

$5.00

Adult Root Beer Float

$5.00

St. Pat's

Shepard's Pie

$12.00

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$14.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

151 E. Williamsfield Rd. #D116, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Directions

