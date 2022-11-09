Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Pizza
Fat Willy's Gilbert
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
151 E. Williamsfield Rd. #D116, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Isabel's Amor - 07 - Isabel's Amor
4.0 • 519
1490 E Williams Field Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85295
View restaurant
Crust Simply Italian - Downtown Chandler
4.4 • 1,840
10 N San Marcos Pl Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gilbert
Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd - 1493 S. Higley Rd
4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurant
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant