Fat Willy's Sunland

194 Reviews

$$

2250 S Buttercup

Mesa, AZ 85209

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla Burger
Cheese Curds
Mushroom Swiss Burger

Appetizers

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Irish Egg Rolls

$11.00

Nachos

$11.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Quesadillas

$10.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.00

Steak Bites

$12.00

Veggie Plate

$7.00

Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$12.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Quesadilla Burger

$13.50

California Burger

$13.50

Black and Bleu Burger

$13.50

Southwestern BBQ Burger

$14.00

Hole In One Burger

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$15.50

Philly Cheese Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Avocado Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.50

Classic Reuben

$13.00

Pub Club Sandwich

$14.00

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

French Dip

$15.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.50

Monte Cristo

$13.00

BLTA

$10.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Deli Sandwich

$8.00

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.00

Berry Chicken Delight

$13.50

Southwest Cobb Salad

$13.50

Taco Salad

$9.00

Steakhouse Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Club Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

w/ Side Salad

$2.50

w/ Caesar Salad

$2.50

Pizza and Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.00

1/2# Wings

$8.00

10 Pc Wings

$15.00

16 Pc Wings

$22.00

Small 12”

$10.00

Large 16”

$13.50

Small Fat Willy’s Special

$14.00

Large Fat Willy’s Special

$18.00

Small Hawaiian

$13.00

Large Hawaiian

$17.00

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Small Meat Lovers

$14.00

Large Meat Lovers

$18.00

Small Half/Half Specialty

$13.00

Large Half\Half Specialty

$17.00

Favorites

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.50

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.50

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

Churrasco Steak

$17.00Out of stock

Blackened Tilapia

$14.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.50

Stir Fry's

$10.00

Steak Gorganzola Pasta

$16.00

Frites Bar

Side Fries

$3.50

Basket Fries

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

Basket Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.50

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Side Waffle Fries

$4.50

Basket Waffle Fries

$6.50

Side Tavern Chips

$4.50

Basket Tavern Chips

$6.50

Sides

SD Dressings Small

$0.25

SD Dressings Large

$0.50

SD Sauce

$0.25

SD Guac

$0.75+

Side Avocado Slices

$1.50

SD Sour Cream

$0.50+

SD Salsa

$0.50+

SD Queso

$1.00+

SD Marinara

$0.75+

SD Alfredo

$1.00+

SD Pizza Sauce

$1.00+

SD Soups

$3.00

SD Meat

SD Garlic Toast

$1.50

SD Cole Slaw

$1.50

SD Potato Salad

$1.50

SD Fruit

$2.00

SD Celery/ Carrots

$1.50

SD Mashed Potato

$1.50

SD Veggie

$1.50

SD Chips- Refill

$0.50

SD Brown Gravy

$1.50

SD Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Side Mayo

$0.25

Side Jal

$0.25

Desserts

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Ice Cream-1 Scoop

$1.50

Cookie Skillet

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Tuxedo Mousse Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Lava Cake- GF

$7.00

Kid Sundae

$3.00

Kid Milk Shake

$3.50

Large Milkshake

$5.00

Kids Cookie Skillet

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kid Wing Basket Boneless

$7.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Dinner

$5.50

Peanut and Jelly Sandwich

$5.00

Kid Turkey Wraps

$6.00

Kids Steak Bites

$8.50

St. Pat's

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$14.00Out of stock

Shepards Pie

$12.00

Shirts

Logo Shirt

$22.00

XXL Shirts

$24.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2250 S Buttercup, Mesa, AZ 85209

Directions

