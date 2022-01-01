Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Yeti Froyo 110 1/2 East 1st Street

review star

No reviews yet

110 1/2 East 1st Street

Port Angeles, WA 98362

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Froyo

Froyo

$0.69

.69 an ounce

Cone

$2.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Large Cotton candy

$3.00

Small cotton candy

$1.50

Specialty cotton candy

$6.00

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.75

Bottled water

$2.00

Essentia

$2.75

Starbucks nitro

$3.00

Monster energy

$2.75

Redbull

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 1/2 East 1st Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jig and Lure Fish Co. - Boat Haven Marina, Port Angeles WA
orange starNo Reviews
826 Boat Haven Drive Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
Frugals Food Truck
orange star4.4 • 395
1520 E Front St Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
Salty Girls Seafood Company - Sequim
orange starNo Reviews
210 W Washington St #3 Sequim, WA 98382
View restaurantnext
Tedescos Italian Fresh
orange star4.2 • 739
210 W Washington St Sequim, WA 98382
View restaurantnext
Sunshine Cafe - Sequim - 135 W Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
135 W Washington St Sequim, WA 98382
View restaurantnext
Shadowline Burgers and Brews - 179 W Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
179 W Washington Street Sequim, WA 98382
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Angeles

Frugals Food Truck
orange star4.4 • 395
1520 E Front St Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Angeles
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Silverdale
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston