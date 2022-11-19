Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

118 Dorchester St.

South Boston, MA 02127

Popular Items

Spicy Crunchy Tuna
Vegetable Lo Mein
Crab Rangoons

Snacks

Rice Cakes

Rice Cakes

$14.00

Tuna, ponzu, spicy aioli, wasabi tobiko

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$11.00

Sweet chili plum sauce

Boneless Spareribs

Boneless Spareribs

$14.00

Broccolini, fried garlic, chinese bbq

Scallion Pancakes

Scallion Pancakes

$10.00

Edamame dip, sesame

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Mango habanero sauce

Salt & Pepper Chicken

$15.00

spice mix, sancho pepper honey mustard

Honey Sriracha Wings

Honey Sriracha Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Sake soy marinade, sesame

Veggies + Salads

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

Smoked sea salt

SPICY Edamame

SPICY Edamame

$8.00

Togarashi

Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts

Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Szechuan peppercorns, honey roasted peanuts, sweet chili sauce

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Korean chili sauce, sesame, scallion

Thai Peanut Salad

$10.00

Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, wontons, carrots, snow peas

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado

Fried Tofu

$11.00

Sesame, garlic, chilis

Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Lemongrass, ginger, ponzu

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$13.00

Thai green curry, basil, togarashi

Mushroom Dumplings

Mushroom Dumplings

$11.00

Chili dashi broth, pea tendrils

Short Rib Wontons

$12.00

Chili oil, scallions, sesame, garlic crisp

Bao Buns

Fried Chicken Bao

Fried Chicken Bao

$10.00

Spicy korean glaze, japanese mayo, house pickle

Wagyu Sliders

Wagyu Sliders

$13.00

american cheese, spicy aioli, jalapeño relish

Pulled Pork Bao

$10.00

Spicy bbq, jicama slaw

Steak & Cheese Bao

$10.00

Mushroom, thousand island, scallion

Spicy Shrimp Bao

$10.00

Tzatziki, cucumber slaw

Noodles & Rice

Vegetable Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$14.00

Red bell pepper, snow peas, scallions

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.00

Edamame, green pepper, peas, bean sprouts

Short Rib Chow Mein

Short Rib Chow Mein

$16.00

Roma tomatoes, korean glaze, spice mix

Orange Chicken

$16.00

Broccoli, orange, thai chili, sesame, jasmine rice

Thai Red Curry Noodles

Thai Red Curry Noodles

$13.00

Rice noodles, cilantro, curry chicken

Rice Bowl

$16.00

Sesame beef, fried egg, shitake mushroom

Pad Thai

$14.00

Rice noodles, bell peppers, green peas, peanuts, fresno

Birria Ramen

$17.00

Cilantro, onion, radish, dried chiles

Chicken Soup

$16.00

Udon noodles, baby bella mushroom, napa cabbage

Korean Rice Cakes

$16.00

Gochujang, sliced pork belly, scallion

Sushi

California

$12.00

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado & wasabi tobiko

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Spicy aioli & fried basil

Spicy Crunchy Tuna

$12.00

fried shallot, spicy aioli, tempura flakes

Spicy Crunchy Yellowtail

$12.00

fried shallot, spicy aioli, tempura flakes

Spicy Crunchy Salmon

$12.00

fried shallot, spicy aioli, tempura flakes

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$9.00

Jalapeño & mango salsa

Lil' Maki

$9.00

Seaweed outside, rice inside

E.T Roll

E.T Roll

$16.00

Tempura fried tuna maki, avocado, eel, spicy aioli & kabayaki sauce

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Aji amarillo, charred pineapple, jicama

So Beefy

$15.00

Short rib, spicy queso fresco

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.00

Torched salmon, crab stick, avocado, cucumber, charred pineapple, & scallions

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Cucumber & crab stick inside, topped with tuna, salmon, hamachi, tobiko & avocado

The Steakhouse

$17.00

Seared ribeye, tempura asparagus, roasted red bell pepper, chimichurri, oliver's greens

Rock Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Tuna & cucumber inside, topped with tempura rock shrimp, scallions & spicy mayo

Tempura Sweet Potato

Tempura Sweet Potato

$15.00

Tempura sweet potato, miso eggplant, sesame, avocado

Sweet Summer

Sweet Summer

$16.00

Salmon, cucumber, orange tobiko, sweet onion sauce

Southie Sling

$15.00

Fried oysters, green papaya slaw, banana pepper hot sauce

El Diablo

$16.00

Shrimp, poblano pepper, garlic + sesame oil, spicy tomato salsa, tortilla crisp

The Weekender

$16.00

Smoked salmon, tempura pickled red onion, scallion cream cheese, mango habanero hot sauce

Spicy Tuna Poke

Spicy Tuna Poke

$16.00

Avocado, wakame, charred pineapple, spicy aioli, tempura flakes

Salmon Poke

$16.00

Cucumber, teriyaki, mixed greens, avocado, jalapeno, edamame, radish, sushi rice

Tuna Nigiri

$9.00

Avocado mousse, pomegranate

Salmon Nigiri

$9.00

Pineapple chipotle sauce

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Extra Wasabi

$1.00

SIDE Spicy Mayo

$1.00

SIDE Kabayaki

$1.00

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

Specials

Hot Chicken Pho

$17.00Out of stock

Spicy BBQ Pork Buns

$10.00Out of stock

To Go Drinks

Cry Baby TO GO

$14.00

GHOST TEQUILA, LIME, HIBISCUS, ELDERFLOWER

Fresh Start TO GO

$14.00

LEMONGRASS INFUSED VODKA, CUCUMBER, GINGER, LEMON

Perfect Pear TO GO

$14.00

ABSOLUT PEAR + ELDERFLOWER, LEMON, PROSECCO

Red Sangria TO GO

$14.00

RED WINE, CITRUS RUM, ORANGE

Green Machine TO GO

$14.00

Mai Tai TO GO

$14.00

Baby Got Back TO GO

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Everyone loves a fat baby.

Location

118 Dorchester St., South Boston, MA 02127

Directions

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image

