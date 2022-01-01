- Home
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
No reviews yet
1034 William Hilton Parkway
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
Pizza
Cheese/Create Your Own
Homemade dough, homemade sauce, gooey mozzarella....Want to create your own masterpiece? Start here and add from our list of fresh toppings.
The Fat Baby
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball onion, green pepper, black olives, mushroom and extra cheese
Margherita
Extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, fresh basil, tomato and fresh mozzarella. (no red sauce)
Vegetarian
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olives, chopped garlic and extra cheese
PMS
Everyone's favorite toppings! Pepperoni, mushroom, sausage and extra cheese
Spin-Shroom Special
Fresh baby spinach, sliced mushrooms, chopped garlic and extra cheese
Py's Pie
Pepperoni, chopped garlic, fresh basil and fresh homemade mozzarella
Pete's Meat
Loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, homemade meatballs, ham and bacon
BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken smothered in tangy bbq sauce with bacon, onion an our three cheese blend
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles and our homemade ranch dressing
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Brushed with our house-made garlic butter and baked golden brown. Served with our marinara sauce for dipping.
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Our delicious garlic bread baked with cheesy goodness. Served with our marinara sauce for dipping.
Garlic Knots
Our homemade pizza dough, tied into knots, slathered in our garlic butter and baked golden brown. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with marinara for dipping.
Fried Homemade Mozzarella
Don't call them cheese sticks. We make this mozzarella in house and double bread it before frying. Never-frozen, gooey and delicious. You'll be back for more. Served with our marinara for dipping.
Homemade Meatballs
Grandma's recipe. Smothered in marinara and topped with provolone and parmesan.
Chicken Fingers
Hand-battered to order and served with our hand-cut chips and honey mustard dipping sauce.
Fried Broccoli
Lightly dusted and fried golden brown. So good, even the kids will want some. Served with our ranch dressing for dipping.
Hand-Cut Chips
The name says it all. Hand cut, in-house and never frozen.
Hand-Cut French Fries
Hand cut, in-house and fried golden brown.
Subs
Fat Baby
Ham, capicola, roast beef, Genoa salami, turkey, Swiss and provolone. Finished off with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper and homemade horseradish sauce. Served with your choice of side.
Meatball Parm
Homemade meatballs smothered in our marinara with melted provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of side.
Sausage Parm
Italian Sausage smothered in our marinara with melted provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Parm
Lightly breaded chicken smothered in our marinara with melted provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of side.
Eggplant Parm
Lightly breaded eggplant smothered in our marinara with melted provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of side.
The Italian
Baked ham, capicola, salami and pepperoni with lettuce, tomato, onion banana peppers, provolone cheese and oil & vinegar. Served with your choice of side.
Club Sub
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with your choice of side.
French Dip
Rare roast beef, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions, homemade horseradish sauce and a side of au jus. Served with your choice of side.
Sausage Guy
Straight from the streets of Boston and back by popular demand! Grilled sausage with sauteed onions, peppers and deli mustard. It's wicked good. Served with your choice of side.
Big Mick
Homemade meatballs, sausage, marinara, provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of side.
The EZ
Hand-battered chicken fingers, melted cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
Vegetarian
Fresh avocado, cucumber, sprouts, green pepper, lettuce, tomato and onion with provolone cheese and oil & vinegar. Served on our thick-cut wheat bread. Served with your choice of side.
Vermonter
Ham brushed with our homemade honey glaze, mild cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and spicy mayo. Served on our fresh Kaiser roll. Served with your choice of side.
The JB
A mellow blend of mushroom and marsala gravy served over our crispy chicken in a world-famous, Amoroso sub roll. Served with your choice of side.
Californian
Grilled chicken, sliced avocado and bacon with lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo on thick-cut whole wheat bread. Served with your choice of side.
Salads
Cup of Soup
Homemade and delicious! Check Facebook for today's selection.
House
Mixed greens, onion, tomato, green pepper, cucumber and croutons.
Caesar
Crisp, Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons served with our tangy Caesar dressing.
Greek
Mixed greens, black olives, onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, green pepper and feta cheese.
Spinach
Fresh baby spinach, bacon, onion and mushroom.
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens topped with ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, American cheese, onion, tomato, green pepper and cucumber.
Caprese Salad
The freshest salad on the island! Hand-picked tomato with homemade mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette and fresh basil. A little taste of summer.
Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens with salami, capicola, provolone cheese, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, pepperoncini, artichokes, roasted red peppers and marinated mushrooms.
Bruschettas
Tomato Bruschetta
Toasted baguette, topped with our homemade, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, chopped garlic, extra virgin olive oil and fresh tomato
Artichoke Bruschetta
Toasted baguette topped with our homemade blend of warm artichokes, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Combo Bruschetta
Want to try both? This one's for you!
Calzones
Cheese
Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
The Fat Baby
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Homemade Meatball, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, and Mushroom with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
Margherita
Fresh Basil, Tomato and Homemade, Fresh Mozzarella with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
Vegetarian
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato and Black Olive with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
PMS
Pepperoni, Mushroom and Sausage with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
Spin-Shroom Special
Fresh Baby Spinach and Sliced Mushroom with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
Py's Pie
Pepperoni, Fresh Basil and Fresh Homemade Mozzarella with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
Pete's Meat
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Homemade Meatballs, Ham and Bacon with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Tangy BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Onion and Three Cheese Blend with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and our Homemade Ranch Dressing with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
Pastas
Lasagna
World famous for a reason. Our Homemade Lasagna never disappoints. Our secret ingredient? We use our homemade meatballs to add extra flavor. Shhhh. It's a secret. Served with garlic bread.
Pasta Diablo
Fettuccine, spicy marinara with sliced sausage and meatballs. Served with garlic bread.
Bolognese
Penne pasta tossed in our meaty marinara. Served with garlic bread.
Sausage Peppers & Onions
Smothered in our marinara and served with spaghetti. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken Parm
Lightly breaded and served over spaghetti topped with fresh homemade mozzarella and marinara. Served with garlic bread.
Eggplant Parm
Lightly breaded and tender, served over spaghetti topped with fresh homemade mozzarella and marinara. Served with garlic bread.
Chick Marsala
Crispy chicken, rich marsala gravy with mushrooms over spaghetti. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Crispy Chicken served with fettuccine in our creamy, homemade alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Spaghetti and M.B.
Duh...it's spaghetti and our homemade meatballs. Served with garlic bread.
Vodka Penne
Grilled chicken, broccoli and bacon over penne pasta with our homemade vodka sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Build Your Own Pasta
Designed by you, for you:) Served with garlic bread.
Burgers and Dogs
Cheeseburger
10 oz. hand-pattied deliciousness grilled to order with lettuce and tomato and your choice of side.
Hot Dog Platter
Two grilled, all-beef hot dogs
The Pocket Rocket
Two all-beef hot dogs with shredded cheese, onion, honey mustard and bacon. We wrap it all in our homemade dough and bake it on the deck of our pizza oven. Served with your choice of side.
The Infamous Dog Bowl
A burger, a dog, or a combo of both. Piled high with our hand-cut fries, slaw, chili, cheese and onion. You'll be barking for more.
Wraps
Beverages
Kids Meals
Kid Slice
Hearty slice of fresh cheese pizza, cut into small, kid-friendly pieces. Served with your choice of side and a soft drink.
Kid Hot Dog
All beef hot dog served in toasted bun. Served with your choice of side and a soft drink.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Griddled white bread loaded with gooey cheese. Served with your choice of side and a soft drink.
Kid Chicken Fingers
Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders with our Honey Mustard for dipping. Served with your choice of side and a soft drink.
Kid Pasta
Our kids portion of spaghetti with your choice of our marinara or butter sauce. Served with a soft drink.
Homemade Desserts
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Hilton Head Island's premier spot for family-friendly dining. Continually rated the island's best pizza, subs and pastas. If you wish to schedule a future order, please call us at (843) 842-4200.
1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928