Pizza
Salad

Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs

1034 William Hilton Parkway

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese/Create Your Own
Fried Homemade Mozzarella
Py's Pie

Pizza

Cheese/Create Your Own

Homemade dough, homemade sauce, gooey mozzarella....Want to create your own masterpiece? Start here and add from our list of fresh toppings.

The Fat Baby

The Fat Baby

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball onion, green pepper, black olives, mushroom and extra cheese

Margherita

Margherita

Extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, fresh basil, tomato and fresh mozzarella. (no red sauce)

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olives, chopped garlic and extra cheese

PMS

PMS

Everyone's favorite toppings! Pepperoni, mushroom, sausage and extra cheese

Spin-Shroom Special

Fresh baby spinach, sliced mushrooms, chopped garlic and extra cheese

Py's Pie

Py's Pie

Pepperoni, chopped garlic, fresh basil and fresh homemade mozzarella

Pete's Meat

Pete's Meat

Loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, homemade meatballs, ham and bacon

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

Grilled chicken smothered in tangy bbq sauce with bacon, onion an our three cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken

Grilled chicken with hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles and our homemade ranch dressing

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Brushed with our house-made garlic butter and baked golden brown. Served with our marinara sauce for dipping.

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$7.00

Our delicious garlic bread baked with cheesy goodness. Served with our marinara sauce for dipping.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.50

Our homemade pizza dough, tied into knots, slathered in our garlic butter and baked golden brown. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with marinara for dipping.

Fried Homemade Mozzarella

Fried Homemade Mozzarella

$7.00

Don't call them cheese sticks. We make this mozzarella in house and double bread it before frying. Never-frozen, gooey and delicious. You'll be back for more. Served with our marinara for dipping.

Homemade Meatballs

$8.25

Grandma's recipe. Smothered in marinara and topped with provolone and parmesan.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Hand-battered to order and served with our hand-cut chips and honey mustard dipping sauce.

Fried Broccoli

Fried Broccoli

$8.00

Lightly dusted and fried golden brown. So good, even the kids will want some. Served with our ranch dressing for dipping.

Hand-Cut Chips

Hand-Cut Chips

$3.00

The name says it all. Hand cut, in-house and never frozen.

Hand-Cut French Fries

Hand-Cut French Fries

$4.00

Hand cut, in-house and fried golden brown.

Subs

Fat Baby

Fat Baby

Ham, capicola, roast beef, Genoa salami, turkey, Swiss and provolone. Finished off with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper and homemade horseradish sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

Homemade meatballs smothered in our marinara with melted provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Sausage Parm

Italian Sausage smothered in our marinara with melted provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Parm

Lightly breaded chicken smothered in our marinara with melted provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Eggplant Parm

Lightly breaded eggplant smothered in our marinara with melted provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of side.

The Italian

The Italian

Baked ham, capicola, salami and pepperoni with lettuce, tomato, onion banana peppers, provolone cheese and oil & vinegar. Served with your choice of side.

Club Sub

Club Sub

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with your choice of side.

French Dip

French Dip

Rare roast beef, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions, homemade horseradish sauce and a side of au jus. Served with your choice of side.

Sausage Guy

Sausage Guy

Straight from the streets of Boston and back by popular demand! Grilled sausage with sauteed onions, peppers and deli mustard. It's wicked good. Served with your choice of side.

Big Mick

Homemade meatballs, sausage, marinara, provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of side.

The EZ

The EZ

Hand-battered chicken fingers, melted cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.

Vegetarian

Fresh avocado, cucumber, sprouts, green pepper, lettuce, tomato and onion with provolone cheese and oil & vinegar. Served on our thick-cut wheat bread. Served with your choice of side.

Vermonter

Ham brushed with our homemade honey glaze, mild cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and spicy mayo. Served on our fresh Kaiser roll. Served with your choice of side.

The JB

A mellow blend of mushroom and marsala gravy served over our crispy chicken in a world-famous, Amoroso sub roll. Served with your choice of side.

Californian

Californian

Grilled chicken, sliced avocado and bacon with lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo on thick-cut whole wheat bread. Served with your choice of side.

Salads

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade and delicious! Check Facebook for today's selection.

House

House

$4.50+

Mixed greens, onion, tomato, green pepper, cucumber and croutons.

Caesar

Caesar

$4.50+

Crisp, Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons served with our tangy Caesar dressing.

Greek

Greek

$5.00+

Mixed greens, black olives, onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, green pepper and feta cheese.

Spinach

Spinach

$5.00+

Fresh baby spinach, bacon, onion and mushroom.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens topped with ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, American cheese, onion, tomato, green pepper and cucumber.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

The freshest salad on the island! Hand-picked tomato with homemade mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette and fresh basil. A little taste of summer.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens with salami, capicola, provolone cheese, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, pepperoncini, artichokes, roasted red peppers and marinated mushrooms.

Bruschettas

Tomato Bruschetta

Tomato Bruschetta

$8.50

Toasted baguette, topped with our homemade, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, chopped garlic, extra virgin olive oil and fresh tomato

Artichoke Bruschetta

Artichoke Bruschetta

$8.50

Toasted baguette topped with our homemade blend of warm artichokes, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Combo Bruschetta

Combo Bruschetta

$8.50

Want to try both? This one's for you!

Calzones

Cheese

Cheese

$9.00

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.

The Fat Baby

The Fat Baby

$12.75

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Homemade Meatball, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, and Mushroom with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.

Margherita

Margherita

$11.50

Fresh Basil, Tomato and Homemade, Fresh Mozzarella with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$11.50

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato and Black Olive with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.

PMS

PMS

$12.50

Pepperoni, Mushroom and Sausage with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.

Spin-Shroom Special

Spin-Shroom Special

$11.50

Fresh Baby Spinach and Sliced Mushroom with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.

Py's Pie

Py's Pie

$12.50

Pepperoni, Fresh Basil and Fresh Homemade Mozzarella with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.

Pete's Meat

Pete's Meat

$15.25

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Homemade Meatballs, Ham and Bacon with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Tangy BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Onion and Three Cheese Blend with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and our Homemade Ranch Dressing with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.

Pastas

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.00

World famous for a reason. Our Homemade Lasagna never disappoints. Our secret ingredient? We use our homemade meatballs to add extra flavor. Shhhh. It's a secret. Served with garlic bread.

Pasta Diablo

Pasta Diablo

$9.00+

Fettuccine, spicy marinara with sliced sausage and meatballs. Served with garlic bread.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$8.50+

Penne pasta tossed in our meaty marinara. Served with garlic bread.

Sausage Peppers & Onions

Sausage Peppers & Onions

$9.00+

Smothered in our marinara and served with spaghetti. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$9.00+

Lightly breaded and served over spaghetti topped with fresh homemade mozzarella and marinara. Served with garlic bread.

Eggplant Parm

$9.00+

Lightly breaded and tender, served over spaghetti topped with fresh homemade mozzarella and marinara. Served with garlic bread.

Chick Marsala

$9.00+

Crispy chicken, rich marsala gravy with mushrooms over spaghetti. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$9.50+

Crispy Chicken served with fettuccine in our creamy, homemade alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Spaghetti and M.B.

Spaghetti and M.B.

$8.50+

Duh...it's spaghetti and our homemade meatballs. Served with garlic bread.

Vodka Penne

$9.50+

Grilled chicken, broccoli and bacon over penne pasta with our homemade vodka sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Build Your Own Pasta

$7.00+

Designed by you, for you:) Served with garlic bread.

Burgers and Dogs

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.25

10 oz. hand-pattied deliciousness grilled to order with lettuce and tomato and your choice of side.

Hot Dog Platter

$9.75

Two grilled, all-beef hot dogs

The Pocket Rocket

The Pocket Rocket

$13.25

Two all-beef hot dogs with shredded cheese, onion, honey mustard and bacon. We wrap it all in our homemade dough and bake it on the deck of our pizza oven. Served with your choice of side.

The Infamous Dog Bowl

The Infamous Dog Bowl

$16.50

A burger, a dog, or a combo of both. Piled high with our hand-cut fries, slaw, chili, cheese and onion. You'll be barking for more.

Wraps

Chick. Sal. Wrap

Chick. Sal. Wrap

$13.25

Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato

Caesar Chicken Wrap

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$13.25

The chicken is grilled. The rest is self-explanatory. Try it blackened

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.25

Fried Buffalo chicken, ranch dressing, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.75
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.75
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.75
Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Un-Sweet Tea

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.75

Kids Meals

Kid Slice

Kid Slice

$6.25

Hearty slice of fresh cheese pizza, cut into small, kid-friendly pieces. Served with your choice of side and a soft drink.

Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$6.25

All beef hot dog served in toasted bun. Served with your choice of side and a soft drink.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Griddled white bread loaded with gooey cheese. Served with your choice of side and a soft drink.

Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.25

Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders with our Honey Mustard for dipping. Served with your choice of side and a soft drink.

Kid Pasta

$6.25

Our kids portion of spaghetti with your choice of our marinara or butter sauce. Served with a soft drink.

Homemade Desserts

Choc-Full-O-Chips Chocolate Chip Cookie

Choc-Full-O-Chips Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00
Double Fudge Brownie

Double Fudge Brownie

$2.00
Indulgent Carrot Cake

Indulgent Carrot Cake

$6.00
Irresistible Baby Cake Cheesecake

Irresistible Baby Cake Cheesecake

Sides and Extras

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$1.50
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00
Extra Dressings and Sauces

Extra Dressings and Sauces

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$4.50
Blackened Chicken

Blackened Chicken

$4.50
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$4.50

Chicken Finger

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Hilton Head Island's premier spot for family-friendly dining. Continually rated the island's best pizza, subs and pastas. If you wish to schedule a future order, please call us at (843) 842-4200.

Website

Location

1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Directions

Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs image
Banner pic
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs image
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs image

