Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery

39 Reviews

13830 W Hillsborough Ave

Tampa, FL 33635

Take and Bake - Mains

-- all items served chilled --

Lemon Chicken

$16.00

-- serves 2 -- free range chicken, olive oil, lemon, herbs (gluten free)

Farm Meatloaf

Farm Meatloaf

$17.00

--Serves 2-- Beef, pork, vegetables, & ketchup glaze

Impossible Meatloaf

Impossible Meatloaf

$17.00Out of stock

--Serves 2-- Impossible Meat, vegetables, nutritional yeast, & ketchup glaze

Pulled Pork

$18.00

Take and Bake - Sides

-- serves 4-6 -- roasted carrots, dijon mustard, dill (gluten free, dairy free, vegan)

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

White cheddar, fontina, with a garlic breadcrumb

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

--Serves 2-- Whipped yukon potatoes, cream, & butter

Roasted Gold Potatoes

Roasted Gold Potatoes

$9.00

--Serves 2-- Fresh roasted potatoes

Cashew Creamed Spinach

Cashew Creamed Spinach

$7.00

--Serves 2-- Spinach & house-made cashew cream, garlic & garam masala

Dijon Dill Carrots

Dijon Dill Carrots

$14.00

--Serves 2-- Roasted Carrots, Dijon Maple Glaze, & Dill

Garlicky Green Beans

Garlicky Green Beans

$12.00

--Serves 2-- Fresh Green Beans, Roasted Garlic Oil, & Crispy Shallots

Whipped Sweet Potato

$10.00

Take and Bake - Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$14.00

Corn Chowder

$14.00

-- 1 quart -- corn, carrot, celery, onion, cream (gluten free)

Harvest Vegetable Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Salads

FB Farm Salad

$11.00

FB Greek Salad

$14.00
Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$11.00
Elote Grain Salad

Elote Grain Salad

$6.50

Southern Potato Salad

$5.50

Tim's Tuna Salad

$7.50

Pesto Chicken Salad

$7.50Out of stock
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$7.50

Sliced Chicken

$5.00

Makayla's Ham Salad

$7.00

Jens Egg Salad

$6.50

Dressings Spreads, & Dips

Pimento Cheese Spread

$6.50

-- 8 oz. -- cheddar, duke's mayo, smoked paprika, scallion, roasted red pepper (gluten free)

Garlic Confit

Garlic Confit

$8.00

caramelized garlic, olive oil, oregano, thyme, chili flake (gluten free, vegan)

Pickled Beets

$6.00Out of stock

Everything Butter

$5.00

Beet Hummus

$6.50
Beet Kimchi

Beet Kimchi

$7.00

Citrus Vinaigrette

$7.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$7.00
Miso Yuzu Dressing

Miso Yuzu Dressing

$7.00

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

$7.00

Smoked Ceasar Dressing

$7.00

Honey Mustard Dressing

$7.00

Micro-Green Goddess Dressing

$8.00

Peach Poppy Dressing

$7.00

Lettuce

Flower Power Lettuce Mix

Flower Power Lettuce Mix

$8.00

-- 8 oz. -- blend of baby FB leaf lettuces, sunshoots, edible flowers

Lettuce Mix

$4.75

Garden Lettuce Blend

$8.00

Butterhead

$3.99

Microgreens

Microgreens - Chef's Blend

Microgreens - Chef's Blend

$6.75

-- 3.5 oz. -- crunchy sunflower and pea shoots, earthy red amaranth, spicy daikon, purple radish ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: microgreens are 4-40 times more concentrated with nutrients than their mature counterparts; high concentrations of vitamins A, B, C, E, K and sulforaphanes in our microgreens are preventative towards a number of health conditions including high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, cancer and inflammation

Microgreens - Pea Tendrils

Microgreens - Pea Tendrils

$5.25

-- 3 oz. -- pea tendrils have the same familiar crunch and sweet flavor as full-grown peas; abundant with Vitamin C and B (seven times the vitamin C of blueberries and eight times the Vitamin B9 of bean sprouts), pea shoots are an excellent source of fiber, protein, and iron; they also contain phytoestrogens with cancer-fighting properties

Micro Broccoli

$4.00Out of stock
Microgreens - Spicy Radish Blend

Microgreens - Spicy Radish Blend

$4.00

-- 2 oz. -- purple, red, and daikon radish radish sprouts are great with salads, egg dishes, soups, sandwiches, and burgers; they make a perfect edible garnish that adds color and spice like sliced radishes; an excellent source of sulforaphanes, vitamin A, B vitamins, vitamin C, calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, and phosphorus

Micro Beets

$5.00Out of stock

Micro Lemon Basil

$5.00Out of stock

Micro Scallions

$4.75Out of stock

Micro Cilantro

$3.75

Micro Mix

$4.25Out of stock

Sunflower Microgreen

$6.50

Eggs & Produce

1/2 Dozen Farm Eggs

$4.00Out of stock

Dozen Farm Eggs

$7.00

Banana Peppers

$2.00Out of stock

Radish Bunch

$2.50

Off the Farm- Sustainable Goods

Natural Bug Repellant

$8.99

Spray Bottle

$5.50

Natural Sunscreen 2oz

$7.50

Natural Sunscreen 4oz

$14.50

Natural Sunscreen Stick

$9.99

Cleaning Tablets

$5.99

Swedish Dish Cloths (1)

$4.50

Swedish Dish Cloths (3)

$12.75

Dish Soap Bar

$11.45

Stain Remover Stick

$3.99

Laundry Detergent Sheets

$14.99

Candle (3oz)

$9.50

Candle (5oz)

$16.50

Candle (8oz)

$25.50

Dog Treats

$11.00

Dog Bags (1)

$2.00

Dog Bags (3)

$5.99
Florida Pure Sea Salt

Florida Pure Sea Salt

$15.50+
Queen and Colony Tampa Bay Raw Honey

Queen and Colony Tampa Bay Raw Honey

$13.95

Queen and Colony Mini Tampa Bay Raw Honey

$4.50

Breads

Brioche Sandwich Buns

$6.00

Sliced Brioche

$8.00

Brioche Dinner Rolls

$7.50

Half-Loaf Brioche

$5.00

Sourdough Baguette

$4.00

FB sourdough in baguette

Sourdough Boule

$5.00

Sourdough Batard

$8.00

Sourdough Sliced Half Loaf

$3.00

Croutons

$5.00

Crostini

$5.00

Multigrain Baguette

$3.50Out of stock

Half-Multigrain Boule

$3.00Out of stock

Multigrain Boule

$5.00Out of stock

Pastries

Poblano Cheddar Scone

$4.25

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Mini Bahama Blue Pie

$8.00

Mini Apple Pie

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Cookies

Cocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

GF Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie

$3.00

Cookie 5 Packs

$12.00

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Muffins & Loafs

Carrot Cake Muffin

$4.00
Blackout Banana Muffin

Blackout Banana Muffin

$3.25

super dark cocoa, banana pieces, ripe banana (dairy free)

Pumpkin Pepita Muffin

$4.00

Blackout Banana Loaf

$11.00

Carrot Cake Loaf

$11.00

Pickles & Jam

Blueberry Lemon Thyme Jam

$7.00

Blueberry Jalapeño Jam

$7.00

Pistachio Butter

$14.00

Pumpkin Butter

$10.00

Coffee

Brown Bag Coffee - Ground

$13.50

Small batch, fair trade, locally made

Brown Bag Coffee - Whole Bean

$13.50

small batch, fair trade, locally made

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

For fresh, local produce lovers like us, the ever-growing Farm-to-Table movement is one of the most exciting food developments we have seen in decades. If you are not already familiar, Farm-to-Table (sometimes called Farm-to-Fork) is a concept that involves food that is grown locally, sold locally, and prepared by our talented chefs in our state-of-the-art production facility for our local clientele. And of course, where incredible freshness is found, the flavor follows.

Website

Location

13830 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635

Directions

