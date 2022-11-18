Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery

Restaurant info

For fresh, local produce lovers like us, the ever-growing Farm-to-Table movement is one of the most exciting food developments we have seen in decades. If you are not already familiar, Farm-to-Table (sometimes called Farm-to-Fork) is a concept that involves food that is grown locally, sold locally, and prepared by our talented chefs in our state-of-the-art production facility for our local clientele. And of course, where incredible freshness is found, the flavor follows.

