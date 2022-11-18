Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery
39 Reviews
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
For fresh, local produce lovers like us, the ever-growing Farm-to-Table movement is one of the most exciting food developments we have seen in decades. If you are not already familiar, Farm-to-Table (sometimes called Farm-to-Fork) is a concept that involves food that is grown locally, sold locally, and prepared by our talented chefs in our state-of-the-art production facility for our local clientele. And of course, where incredible freshness is found, the flavor follows.
13830 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635
