Fat Bottom BBQ

4,169 Reviews

$$

1785 Beach Blvd

Biloxi, MS 39531

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$16.99

Our slow smoked beef brisket hand carved to order & stacked on a bun. Topped with crispy onion straws & our house BBQ sauce.

BBQ Sampler

BBQ Sampler

$34.99

A little taste of our smokehouse: pulled pork, smoked brisket, linked sausage, 3 wings and 3 ribs.

BBQ Pulled Pork Plate

BBQ Pulled Pork Plate

$15.99

Slow cooked to perfection in our smokehouse! Hand pulled and served hot & fresh topped with our house BBQ sauce.

Online Menu

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$14.99

A pile of freshly cooked tortilla chips smothered in our homemade queso cheese topped with our slow smoked pulled pork. Finished with our house BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh jalapenos.

BBQ Hog Fries

BBQ Hog Fries

$14.99

“Don’t Hog ‘Em All” A bed of crispy fries covered in our homemade queso cheese, slow-smoked pulled pork, smoked sausage and topped with our house BBQ sauce & sour cream.

Cheese Fries

$9.99

A bed of crispy fries covered in our queso cheese.

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$12.99

White american cheddar cheese curds handbreaded with a hint of jalapeno and fried to a crisp.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.99

Pulled pork loaded in a tortilla with mozzarella cheese and our house BBQ sauce, topped with sour cream.

Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.99

Brisket loaded in a tortilla with mozzarella cheese and our house BBQ sauce, topped with sour cream.

BBQ Plates

Each BBQ plate comes with two sides and sliced bread.
BBQ Pulled Pork Plate

BBQ Pulled Pork Plate

$15.99

Slow cooked to perfection in our smokehouse! Hand pulled and served hot & fresh topped with our house BBQ sauce.

BBQ Brisket Plate

$20.99

Savory & tender beef brisket coated in our signature rub & slow smoked with pecan wood! Hand carved to order.

1/2 Rack of Ribs

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$20.99

St. Louis style ribs smoked to perfection to melt in ya’ mouth.

Linked Smoked Sausage Plate

$14.99

A plate full of mouthwatering smoked sausage links.

Bone-In Half Chicken Plate

Bone-In Half Chicken Plate

$15.99

Juicy bone-in half chicken coated with our signature rub. Smoked and lightly fried to a crisp.

BBQ Sampler

BBQ Sampler

$34.99

A little taste of our smokehouse: pulled pork, smoked brisket, linked sausage, 3 wings and 3 ribs.

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.99

Four chicken tenders lightly fried to a crisp.

Sandwiches

Each sandwich comes with your choice of one side item.
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Our smoked pulled pork piled high on a bun. Topped with crispy onion straws & our house BBQ sauce.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$16.99

Our slow smoked beef brisket hand carved to order & stacked on a bun. Topped with crispy onion straws & our house BBQ sauce.

Hungry Man

$18.99

Your choice of two meats (pulled pork, brisket or sausage) layered on a bun. Topped with crispy onion straws & our house BBQ sauce.

Sausage Dog

$12.99

Smoked sausage on a sweet hot dog bun topped with crispy onion straws & our house BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast fried and tossed in our buffalo sauce. Served on a bun with sliced pickles.

Piggy Melt

Piggy Melt

$13.99

Slow smoked pulled pork, American cheese & bacon on Texas toast. Dressed with Carolina Gold sauce.

Smashburger

$14.99

Two fresh ground beef patties smashed on a hot seasoned flat top, topped with American cheese. All toppings & dressings come on the side.

BBQ Bacon Smashburger

$15.99

Tacos

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$15.99
Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.99

Wings

Our wings are dusted with our dry rub then smoked to perfection and lightly fried to a crisp.
6 piece

6 piece

$10.99
12 piece

12 piece

$17.99

Pizzas & Potatoes

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

6″ personal pizza with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$10.99

6″ personal pizza with bbq sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and pulled pork.

BBQ Sausage Pizza

$10.99
Loaded Pulled Pork Potato

Loaded Pulled Pork Potato

$13.99

Baked potato topped with our homemade queso, pulled pork, onion tanglers and our house BBQ sauce.

Broccoli Cheese Potato

$10.99

Baked potato topped with our homemade queso and broccoli.

Kid's Meal

Our kid's meals come with your choice of one side (EXCEPT for the kid's nachos).

Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese Bowl

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kid's Wing Plate (3 wings)

$7.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Corn on the Cob

$3.99

Greens

$3.99

Mac N' Cheese

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Blue Powerade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.50

1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Unsweet

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$36.35

4- pulled pork sandwiches topped with our house BBQ sauce and crispy onion straws 2- 16 oz. sides of your choice (french fries, fried okra, mac n’ cheese, green beans, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and corn on the cob) 1- gallon of sweet tea, unsweet tea or lemonade

Catering

Buffet (Per Person)

Each buffet is priced per person. There is a 10 person minimum. Each buffet includes rolls, plates, utensils and BBQ sauce.

1 MEAT - 2 SIDES

$10.50 per person. Buffet includes a choice of 1 slow smoked meat and 2 sides. Each buffet comes with BBQ sauce, rolls, silverware and plates. Add extra meats, sides, desserts, and drinks for an additional cost if desired. Any orders of 25 people or more, please reach out to us!

2 MEATS - 2 SIDES

$12.50 per person. Buffet includes a choice of 2 slow smoked meats and 2 sides. Each buffet comes with BBQ sauce, rolls, silverware and plates. Add extra meats, sides, desserts, and drinks for an additional cost if desired. Any orders of 25 people or more, please reach out to us!

Catering Trays

Small Wing Tray (25 wings)

$29.99

The small wing tray comes with your choice of one side.

Large Wing Tray (50 wings)

$59.99

The large wing tray comes with your choice of 2 sauces.

Pulled Pork Slider Tray (24 sliders)

$49.99

Brisket Slider Tray (24 sliders)

$64.99

Meats per lb

Pulled Pork 1/4 lb

$3.50

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

$6.99

Pulled Pork 1 lb

$13.99

Brisket 1/4 lb

$6.25

Brisket 1/2 lb

$12.50

Brisket 1 lb

$24.99

Sausage per link

$3.99

Rib Bone

$2.99

Half Rack of Ribs

$17.99

Whole Rack of Ribs

$29.99

Half Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Tender

$2.49

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.99+

Green Beans

$4.99+

Coleslaw

$4.99+

Potato Salad

$4.99+

Mac N Cheese

$4.99+

Corn on the Cob

$4.99+

Extras

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon of Lemonade

$6.99

Bottle of Sauce

$7.99

Buns

$1.25

Rolls

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located right on the beach along Highway 90 in Biloxi, MS. Good BBQ, good drinks and a good view- what more could you ask for?

Website

Location

1785 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39531

Directions

