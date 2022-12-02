Fatboy Sandos Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fatboy Sandos specializes in Japanese style sandwiches and sides.
Location
4004 North Stone Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85705
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
NOSH TUCSON - 4695 North Oracle Road, Ste 108
No Reviews
4695 North Oracle Road Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tucson
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurant
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurant