Fatboy Sandos Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

4004 North Stone Avenue

Tucson, AZ 85705

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Katsu Sando
Egg Salad Sando
Rice Bowl- Pork Katsu

Sandos

Egg Salad Sando

Egg Salad Sando

$13.00

Classic Japanese egg salad served on August Rhoades Bakery's Japanese Milk Bread with Japanese mayo and dijon.

Pork Katsu Sando

Pork Katsu Sando

$14.00

Fried pork cutlet served on August Rhodes Bakery's Japanese Milk Bread. With katsu sauce, Japanese mayo, and dijon.

Elm mushroom Katsu Sando

Elm mushroom Katsu Sando

$15.00

Panko fried locally sourced Elm Oyster mushroom cap served on Japanese Milk Bread. Topped with Kewpie, katsu sauce, dijon, and red cabbage

Elm Katsu Sando (VEGAN)

Elm Katsu Sando (VEGAN)

$15.00

Panko fried locally sourced Elm mushroom cap served on Vegan Japanese Milk Bread. Topped with vegan mayo, katsu sauce, dijon, and red cabbage

Y Mas

Kimchi Cucumber Salad

Kimchi Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Sweet and savory kimchi style cucumber salad (Vegan)

Miso Ginger Bok Choy

Miso Ginger Bok Choy

$7.00

Miso Ginger Bok Choy Steamed baby bok choy served with miso ginger dressing drizzle. (Vegan)

Drinks

Water

$1.50
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$3.00
Japanese Soda - Strawberry

Japanese Soda - Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock
Japanese Soda - original

Japanese Soda - original

$3.00Out of stock
Japanese Soda - Blue Hawaiian

Japanese Soda - Blue Hawaiian

$3.00Out of stock

Japanese Soda - Orange

$3.00

Japanese Soda - grape

$3.00

Rice Bowls

Rice Bowl - Chicken Teriyaki

Rice Bowl - Chicken Teriyaki

$13.00

Chicken teriyaki over seasoned fluffy sushi rice. With a side of red cabbage

Rice Bowl- Pork Katsu

Rice Bowl- Pork Katsu

$13.00

Sliced Panko fried pork cutlet over seasoned fluffy sushi rice with kewpie and tonkatsu drizzle

Rice Bowl- Elm Oyster Mushroom Katsu

Rice Bowl- Elm Oyster Mushroom Katsu

$13.00

Locally sourced Elm Oyster Mushroom cap fried, sliced, and served over seasoned fluffy sushi rice. With Japanese mayo and tonkatsu drizzle

Rice Bowl- Elm Oyster Mushroom Katsu (VEGAN)

Rice Bowl- Elm Oyster Mushroom Katsu (VEGAN)

$14.00

Locally sourced Elm Oyster Mushroom that is fried in panko, sliced, and served over seasoned fluffy sushi rice. With a vegan mayo and tonkatsu drizzle.

Dessert

Vegan Fruit and Cream Sando

Vegan Fruit and Cream Sando

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh strawberries and house made vegan cream between vegan brioche bread!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fatboy Sandos specializes in Japanese style sandwiches and sides.

Location

4004 North Stone Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85705

Directions

