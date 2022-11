Antique Auto Parking Pass

$10.00

This parking pass is reserved for antique-autos only and reserves a parking space in the Fat Boy Drive-In parking lot for close access to the sock hop as well as entry into the antique-auto contest! Parking for antique autos will be available on the Bath side of the parking lot, parking opens at 4 PM. $10/car. -All profits donated to the Brunswick School System -Fat Boy 50's pricing 5-6 PM (limited menu and subject to availability). -Featuring bouncy house, carnival games, live music, dunk tank, antique car contest and more! -Outside food and drink are not prohibited -Sock hop events 5PM-10PM, live music 7PM-10PM -All ages welcome -Alcohol available for sale 21+