Fatboy's Grill & Tavern
12063 Main St
Martin, KY 41649
Sides
Crinkle Fries
Large Fries
Beer Battered Fries
Large BB Fries
Curley Fries
Large Curley Fries
Onion Rings
Large Onion Rings
Ranch Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries Topped with Ranch, Bacon, Onions, & Cheese. Served with side of ranch
Large Ranch Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries Topped with Ranch, Bacon, Onions, & Cheese. Served with side of ranch
Chili Cheese Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries Topped with Hot Dog Sauce & Nacho Cheese
Pizza Fries
Beer Battered Fries Topped with Italian Spices, Mozzarella Cheese, & Pepperoni. Served with Ranch or Pizza Sauce.
Large Pizza Fries
Beer Battered Fries Topped with Italian Spices, Mozzarella Cheese, & Pepperoni. Served with Ranch or Pizza Sauce.
Philly Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries Topped with Steak or Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Mozzerella Cheese. Served Ranch.
Potato Wedges
Large Pot. Wedges
DF Mushrooms
Fried Mushrooms served with Ranch
Large DF Mushroom
Fried Mushrooms served with Ranch
Baked Potato
Slaw and Crackers
Potato Skins Helmet Heads
Potato Skins with Bacon, Cheese, Chives, & Served with Sour Cream
6 pc Hot Poppers
Chedder or Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers served with Ranch
8 pc Harley Poppers
Potato bites with cheese, bacon, japs, and corn. Served with Ranch.
Sampler Platter
4 Hot Poppers, 4 Wings, 4 Cheese Sticks, DF Mushrooms, 2 cups of Ranch, & 1 Pizza Sauce
Large Sampler Platter
8 Hot Poppers, 8 Wings, 8 Cheese Sticks, Large DF Mushrooms, 2 Pizza Sauce, 4 Ranch Cups
6 pc Smiley Fries
Fried Green Tomatoes
6 piece served with ranch
DF Bananna Pepper Rings
Served with Ranch
Fried Pickle Chips
Served with Southwest Dip
6 pc Moz Cheese Stix
Served with Pizza Sauce
Hot Wings
Breaded Spicy Hot Wings, No Sauce on wings. Served with ranch.
6 pc Chicken Nuggets
Your Choice of Dipping Sauce
Spicy Chicken Tenders
Spicy Breaded Tenders, Served with Ranch
4 pc Chicken Strips
Breaded Strips with choice of dipping sauce
1 pc Chicken Strip
8 pc Shrimp
Fried Fantail Shrimp with Cocktail sauce
4 pc Shrimp
Fried Fantail Shrimp with Cocktail sauce
Corndog
Block Head Nachos
Seasocned Taco Beef, Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Chives, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce, and Chips on the side.
Chicken Nachos
Grilled Chicken, Topped with White Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Chives, Black olives, Sour Cream and Chips on the Side.
Nachos & Cheese
Nachos with a Side of Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Nachos & White Cheese
Nachos with a Side of Mexican White Cheese Sauce
Nacho, Chili, & Cheese
Nachos with a Side of Cheddar Cheese and Hot Dog Sauce
Nachos & Salsa
Sweet Potato Fries
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Large Cup White Cheese
Medium Cup White Cheese
Small Cup White Cheese
Large Cup Nacho Cheese
Small Nacho Cheese
Small Cup Salsa
Large Cup Salsa
Bowl of Noodles
Side of Rice
Side of Sauteed Veggies
Bag of Nacho Chips
2 pc Tortillias
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Garlic Bread
Burgers
Fat Boy Burger
6oz hand patted burger. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Pickles, & Onions.
Double Fat Boy Burger
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Pickles, & Onions.
Cheeseburger Sportster
4oz hand patted burger. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Pickles, & Onions.
Hamburger Sportster
4oz hand patted burger. Lettuce. Tomatoes, Mayo, Pickles, Onions.
Double Sportster Burger
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Pickles, & Onions.
Flamin Fat Boy Burger
6oz Burger. Japs, Bacon, Nacho Cheese.
Fat Boy Mushroom Melt
6oz Burger. Grilled onions & mushrooms, Bacon, & White Cheese.
Fat Boy Hog Wild Burger
6oz Burger. BBQ Pork, Slaw, and Topped with an Onion Ring.
Carolina Fat Boy Burger
6oz Burger. Cheese, Hot Dog Sauce, Slaw, Mustard
Pizza Fat Boy Burger
6oz Burger. Cheese, Bacon, Pizza Sauce, & Pepperoni.
Fat Boy Patty
Hamburger Patty
Sandwiches
Pizza Bread Sandwich
Your Choice of Pizza Toppings on a hoagie bun, with cheese and pizza sauce.
Italian Submarine
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Moz Cheese, Garlic Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Mayo.
Hot Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, Moz Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, & Mayo.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomatoes.
Chicken Philly
Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Mayo
Philly Steak
Steak, Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Mayo. A1 on the side
Steak Hoagie
Steak Hoagie, Garlic Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Mayo. Add Cheese.
Steak and Cheddar Melt
Steak topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Grilled Onions on Large Burger Bun.
Stromboli
Steak Hoagie, Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Garlic Lettuce, Tomotes, Onions, & Mayo.
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Ribeye Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on 3 Slices of Toast.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, Crispy, or Spicy Chicken on a bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Your Choice of Bread. Chicken Salad with lettuce and tomatoes.
BBQ Pork The Hog Sandwich
BBQ Pork on Bun, with or without Slaw.
Grilled Cheese
Hot Dog
2 pack Hot Dogs
Catfish Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo on Toast.
Fried Green Tomato BLT Sandwich
Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo on hoagie bun.
Veggie Sub
Your choice of veggies and cheese on hoagie bun.
Cold Cut Sandwich
Turkey Sub
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo.
Peanut Butter Sandwich
with or without Maple Syrup
Prime Rib Sandwich
PrimeRib with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo.
Grilled Chicken Patty
Philly Steak Patty
Chicken Philly Patty
Hot Dog Wiener
Pizzas
14" Pizza
14 inch Deluxe Pizza
18" Pizza
18 inch Deluxe Pizza
Personal Pan Pizza
Personal Pan Deluxe
Small Breadsticks
Person Size Breadsticks with cheese, served with pizza sauce.
Medium Breadsticks
14inch Breadsticks with Cheese, served with pizza sauce.
Large Breadsticks
18inch Breadsticks with Cheese, served with pizza sauce.
14inch $5.99 1 Topping Pizza
Customer Favorite!!! Sorry No Adding Toppings. Does not include Garlic Butter.
14 inch Cheese Pizza
18 inch Cheese Pizza
Crustless Pizza
$13.99 Large 3 Topping Special
Cup of Ranch
Cup of Pizza Sauce-Lg
Cup of Bananna Peppers
Cup of Parmasean Cheese
Cup of Pepper Seeds
School Pizza Large Cheese
School Pizza Large 1 Topping
Salads
AntiPasta Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Olives, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Bananna Peppers, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Croutons, Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Club Crackers and Dressing Pack.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Peppers, Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ham, & Croutons. Served with Club Crackers and 1 Dressing Pack.
Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Peppers, Eggs, Cheedar Cheese, & Croutons. Served with Club Crackers & 1 Dressing Pack.
Taco Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions,Peppers, Black Olives, & Cheddar Cheese. Seasoned Taco Beef, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce, and Chips on the side.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Cheese, Bacon, & Croutons. Served with Club Crackers and 1 Dressing Pack.
Side Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Cheese, Bacon, & Croutons. Served with Club Crackers and 1 Dressing Pack.
Seasonal Chicken Salad Plate
Bed of Lettuce, Topped with 2 Scoops of Chicken Salad, Tomatoes, & Chives. Served with Club Crackers
Dressings
Club Crackers
Medium Pan Cater Salad-Ranch
Large Pan Cater Salad-Ranch
Chicken
Chicken Tender Dinner
3 Chester Tenders, 2 Sides, 1 Dipping Sauce, Biscuit or Roll
Chicken Tender Snack
3 Chester Tenders, 1 Side, 1 Dipping Sauce, Biscuit or Roll.
2 pc Chicken Snack
2PC Bone in Chester Chicken, 1 Side, and Roll or Biscuit.
3 pc Chicken Snack
3PC Bone in Chester Chicken, 1 Side, and Biscuit or roll.
2 pc Chicken Dinner
2PC Bone in Chester Chicken, 2 Sides, and biscuit or roll.
3 pc Chicken Dinner
3PC Bone in Chester Chicken, 2 Sides, and Biscuit or roll.
1 pc Chicken Dinner
1PC Bone in Chester Chicken, 2 Sides, and Biscuit or Roll.
4 pc Wing Dinner
4PC Chester Wings, 2 Sides, and Biscuit or Roll.
Chester Tender
Breaded Tenders with Dipping Sauce
Bone In Bucket
Chester Bone In Chicken, Buckets have Mixed pieces of chicken.
Tender Family Dinner
12 Tenders, 12 Wedges or 2 Pints of Mashed Potatoes, 1 Large Side, & 6 Biscuits or 6 Rolls.
Bone In Family Dinner
12PC Bone In Chicken, 12 Wedges or 2 Pints of Mashed Potatoes, 1 Large Side, & 6 Biscuits or 6 Rolls.
Biscuit
Roll
Basket Of Biscuits
6 Biscuits
Basket of Rolls
6 Rolls
Dipping Sauces
1 Chester Wedge
Pint of Gravy
Pint Sides
Individual Side
Chicken Breast
Chicken Leg
Chicken Wing
Chicken Thigh
4pc Chester Wedges
12 pc Chester Wedges
1 pc Chester Wedge
Large Pan of Slaw
Medium Pan of Slaw
Entrees
Pulled BBQ Basket
BBQ Pork Sandwich, Beer Battered Fries, & Side of Slaw.
Iron Head Ribeye Dinner
10oz Ribeye Steak, 2 Sides, & Roll
Catfish Dinner
2PC Catfish, 2 Sides, & Roll
Shrimp Dinner
8PC Fantail Fried Shrimp, 2 Sides, & Roll
Jadon's Special
Grilled Chicken on a bed or rice, topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Roll or Wraps.
Skillet of Steak Tips
Steak, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers. 2 Sides and Roll.
Skillet of Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers. 2 Sides & Roll.
Country Fried Steak Dinner
Fried Steak Topped with Gravy, 2 Sides, & a Biscuit.
Baked Spaghetti & Garlic Bread
Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce and Garlic Bread.
Spaghetti Dinner
Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, and Side Salad.
Ribeye Steak Only
4 pc Shrimp Only
1 pc Catfish only
Pint of BBQ Pork
Fried Steak with Gravy only
3pc Grilled Chester Tenders Dinner
Our chester tenders grilled instead of breaded. Add Cajun seasoing or plain. 2 sides & roll.
Chicken Tips Only
Chicken only, no veggies
Steak Tips Only
steak only, no veggies
Chili Dinner
Chili Cup, Grilled Cheese or Peanut Butter & Syrup Sandwich, Crackers, & Drink
Large Cup of Chili
Pint size cup
Small Side of Chili
Small size cup
Prime Rib Only
Kids Menu
Kids Hot Dog Meal
Hot Dog with Smiley Fries, Cookies, & Drink
Kids Corn Dog Meal
Corn Dog with Smiley Fries, Cookies, & Drink
Kids Burger Meal
Burger with Smiley Fries, Cookies, & Drink
Kids Chester Meal
Chicken Leg or Chester Tender, 1 Side, Roll, Cookies, & Drink
Kids Chicken Meal
Nuggets or Strips with Smiley Fries, Cookies, & Drink
Kids Spaghetti Meal
Baked Spaghetti, Garlic Bread, Cookies, & Drink
Kids Grilled Cheese Meal
Grilled Cheese with Smiley Fries, Cookies, & Drink
Kids Personal Pan
Pizza, Cookies, & Drink
Kids Breadsticks
Small Cheese Breadsticks, Cookies, & Drink
Kids Steak Tips Meal
Steak Tips, 1 Side, Roll, Cookies, & Drink
Kids Chili Meal
Small Chili, Grilled Cheese, Cookies, & Drink
Kids 1 pc Catfish Meal
Catfish, 1 Side, Roll, Cookies, & Drink
Kids Small Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Peppers, Cheese, Bacon, & Croutons
Kids 4pc Shrimp Meal
Shrimp, 1 Side, Roll, Cookies, & Drink
Lunch Specials
Club Lunch Special
Club, Fries, & Drink
BBQ Basket Lunch
BBQ Sandwich, BB Fries, Slaw, & Drink
Ham & Cheese Lunch
Sub, Fries, & Drink
Chili Special
Chili, PB Sandwich or Grilled Cheese, & Drink
Chicken Salad Lunch
Grilled or Crispy Salad & Drink
Chick. Salad Sandwich Lunch
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich or on Toast, Fries or Chips, & Drink.
Personal Pan Lunch
Personal Pan Pizza, Chips, & Drink
Fried Steak Lunch Special
Fried Steak and Gravy, 2 sides, Biscuit, & Drink
Spaghetti Lunch Special
Spaghetti, garlic bread, and drink.
Biscuits and Gravy
2 biscuits with gravy
Turkey & Dressing Lunch
Turkey, Dressing, Gravy, 2 Sides, & Roll.
RoastBeef Special
Roastbeef, Gravy, White Bread, Mashed Potatoes, & one side.
Tender Dinner Lunch
3 Chester Tenders, Wedges, Slaw, Roll, & Drink
Burger Lunch Special
4oz Burger, Fries, & Drink
Catfish Sandwich Lunch
Catfish Sandwich, Fries, & Drink
Taco Salad Lunch
Taco Salad & Drink
Nacho Supreme Lunch
Nacho Supreme & Drink
Side of Dressing
Side of Turkey
Homecooked Sides
Side of Bacon
3PCS Bacon
Lunch Special
Desserts
Misc.
Candy Bars
Small Chips
synders
Large Chips
synders
Cigs Marlboro
Cigs Sonoma
D Toxx
Glass Oil Burner
Lighter
Torch Lighter
Rolaids
Tylenol Pack
Ring Pop
Blow Pop
Mint
Gum
Sweet Treat Cookie
Oreo or Chips Ahoy
Tan Visit
T Shirt
Small-4xl
Rolling Papers .99
JOB
Pipe 9.99
Glass Stem rose
Lottery $1
Lottery $5
Lottery $10
Lottery $20
Extras
Dressing Pack
Dipping Sauces
Pizza Sauce Small
Pizza Sauce Large
Hot Pepper Seeds
Parmasean Cup
Cup of Mayo
Cup of Pickles
Ketchup Pack
A1 Pack
Garlic Butter
Garlic Lettuce Sauce Only
Side of Garlic Lettuce
Honey
Hot Sauce
Lemon Slice
Cup of Taco Meat
Taco Sauce packs
Nacho Chips
Tortiliia Wraps 2pk
Pint of BBQ Pork
Small Cup of Pork
Pint of Hot Dog Sauce
Small Cup of Hot Dog Sauce
Side of Nacho Cheese
Pint of Nacho Cheese
Side of White Cheese
Pint of White Cheese
Pint of Spaghetti Sauce
Small Spaghetti Sauce
Side of Noodles
Side of Rice
Grilled Onions
Grilled Green Peppers
Grilled Japs
Grilled Mushrooms
Mustard Packs
Salt Packs
Cup of Shredded Cheese
cup of Mozzerella Cheese
Cup of Bananna Peppers
Cup of Japs
Cup of Black Olives
Cup of Green Olives
Cup of Pineapple
Side of Tomatoes
Side of Lettuce
Side of Onions
Side of Bacon
Side of Gravy
Slice of Cheese
Bread Slices
Hot Dog Bun
Hamburger Bun
Hoagie Bun
Side of Peperoni
Side of Ham
Hot Dog Wiener
Misc. .50
Misc. .75
Misc. 1.00
Vinegar cup
Strawberry Cup
Au Jus
Butter
Sour Cream
Club Crackers
Saltine Crackers
Side of Croutons
Side of Chives
Tarter Sauce
Cocktail Sauce
Garlic Bread
Butter Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Can of Coke
Juice
Gatroade
Water Bottle
To Go Drink
Tea
2 Liters
Cup of Ice
Virgin Drink
Kids Drink
12 oz Drink
Ice Water
Coffee
Cherry Syrup
Bag of Ice
Ale 8
Glass Bottle
Rootbeer Bottle
16 oz Bottle
Red Bull Small
Red Bull Large
Orange Juice
Lemon Slices-cup
Draft Beers
$2 Special
$3 Special
$2.50 Draft
$3.00 Draft
$3.50 Draft
$4.00 Draft
$5.00 Craft Draft
$5.50 Craft Draft
$6.00 Craft Draft
16oz Bud Light Draft
16oz Miller Draft
16oz Ultra Draft
16oz Blue Moon Draft
16oz Sam Adam Draft
16oz Country Boy Draft
16oz Soft Tail Draft
16oz Craft Draft
16oz Seasonal Draft
16oz Happy Hour
20oz Bud Light Draft
20oz Miller Draft
20oz Ultra Draft
20oz Blue Moon Draft
Sam Adam Draft
20oz Country Boy Draft
20oz Fat Boy Draft
20oz Craft Draft
20oz Seasonal Draft
20oz Happy Hour
Bottled Beer
Budweiser BTL
Bud Light BTL
Ultra BTL
Coors Light BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Corona BTL
Blue Moon BTL
Yuengling BTL
Sam Adams BTL
Angry Orchard BTL
Dos Equis
Twisted Tea
Bootlegger
Pure Gold
Bucket of 6 Domestic
Bucket of 6 Imported
Bucket Special Domestic
Canned Beer
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Vanillia
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Fireball
Jefferson
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
1620
Jameson
Southern Comfort
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Crown
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Crown Vanilla
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Fireball
DBL Jefferson
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL 1620
DBL Jameson
DBL Southern Comfort
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Pineapple Upside Down
Liquid Marijuana
Bloody Mary
Daiquiri
Pina Colada
Long Island Iced Tea
Jack N Coke
Whiskey N Coke
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop Shot
Margarita
Hurricane
Virgin Drink
Long Island Iced Tea
Bahama Mama
Breakfast Shot
Tequlia Sunrise
Blue Motercycle
Dancing Bear
Top Shelf Cocktail
Top Shelf Double Cocktail
Well Cocktail
Well Double Cocktail
Jager Bomb
Old Fashioned
Martini
Screw driver
$5 Special
$6 Special
$7 Special
$8 Special
$1 upcharge
Whiskey Sour
Frozen To Go Cocktails
To Go Cocktails
Novelty/Tan
DeTox
Quick Fix
UPass
Torch Lighter
Oil burner
Glass Pipe
Screens
JOB Papers
Rhino Pills
Rush
Scales
Baggies
Glass Stem
Tan Single
Tan Yearly
Tan Card
2 Tan Cards
Sample Lotion $3
Sample Lotion $4
Sample Lotion $5
Sample Lotion $6
Sticker
Goggles
Lotion $16.99
Lotion $17.99
Lotion $18.99
Lotion $19.99
Lotion $21.99
Lotion $22.99
Lotion $23.99
Lotion 24.99
Lotion 25.99
Lotion 26.99
Lotion 27.99
Lotion 28.99
Lotion 29.99
Lotion 30.99
Lotion 31.99
Lotion 32.99
Lotion 33.99
Lotion 34.99
Lotion 35.99
Lotion 36.99
Lotion 37.99
Lotion 38.99
Lotion 39.99
Lotion 42.99
Lotion 44.99
Lotion 49.99
Tan Special $45
Tan Special $55
Tan Special $35
Tan Special $40
Novelty $1
Novelty .99
Novelty $5
Novelty $10
Novelty $9.99
