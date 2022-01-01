Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fatboy's Grill & Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

12063 Main St

Martin, KY 41649

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sides

Crinkle Fries

$2.59

Large Fries

$2.99

Beer Battered Fries

$2.99

Large BB Fries

$3.99

Curley Fries

$2.69

Large Curley Fries

$3.29

Onion Rings

$3.49

Large Onion Rings

$4.29

Ranch Fries

$4.99

Crinkle Cut Fries Topped with Ranch, Bacon, Onions, & Cheese. Served with side of ranch

Large Ranch Fries

$6.99

Crinkle Cut Fries Topped with Ranch, Bacon, Onions, & Cheese. Served with side of ranch

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Crinkle Cut Fries Topped with Hot Dog Sauce & Nacho Cheese

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Beer Battered Fries Topped with Italian Spices, Mozzarella Cheese, & Pepperoni. Served with Ranch or Pizza Sauce.

Large Pizza Fries

$8.99

Beer Battered Fries Topped with Italian Spices, Mozzarella Cheese, & Pepperoni. Served with Ranch or Pizza Sauce.

Philly Fries

$9.99

Crinkle Cut Fries Topped with Steak or Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Mozzerella Cheese. Served Ranch.

Potato Wedges

$3.29

Large Pot. Wedges

$3.99

DF Mushrooms

$3.99

Fried Mushrooms served with Ranch

Large DF Mushroom

$4.99

Fried Mushrooms served with Ranch

Baked Potato

$3.49

Slaw and Crackers

$3.49

Potato Skins Helmet Heads

Potato Skins with Bacon, Cheese, Chives, & Served with Sour Cream

6 pc Hot Poppers

$5.99

Chedder or Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers served with Ranch

8 pc Harley Poppers

$6.99

Potato bites with cheese, bacon, japs, and corn. Served with Ranch.

Sampler Platter

$9.99

4 Hot Poppers, 4 Wings, 4 Cheese Sticks, DF Mushrooms, 2 cups of Ranch, & 1 Pizza Sauce

Large Sampler Platter

$19.99

8 Hot Poppers, 8 Wings, 8 Cheese Sticks, Large DF Mushrooms, 2 Pizza Sauce, 4 Ranch Cups

6 pc Smiley Fries

$2.59

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99

6 piece served with ranch

DF Bananna Pepper Rings

$5.49

Served with Ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.99

Served with Southwest Dip

6 pc Moz Cheese Stix

$5.89

Served with Pizza Sauce

Hot Wings

Breaded Spicy Hot Wings, No Sauce on wings. Served with ranch.

6 pc Chicken Nuggets

$3.89

Your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Spicy Chicken Tenders

$4.39

Spicy Breaded Tenders, Served with Ranch

4 pc Chicken Strips

$4.99

Breaded Strips with choice of dipping sauce

1 pc Chicken Strip

$1.99

8 pc Shrimp

$7.99

Fried Fantail Shrimp with Cocktail sauce

4 pc Shrimp

$3.99

Fried Fantail Shrimp with Cocktail sauce

Corndog

$2.59

Block Head Nachos

$8.99

Seasocned Taco Beef, Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Chives, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce, and Chips on the side.

Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Topped with White Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Chives, Black olives, Sour Cream and Chips on the Side.

Nachos & Cheese

$4.59

Nachos with a Side of Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Nachos & White Cheese

$4.99

Nachos with a Side of Mexican White Cheese Sauce

Nacho, Chili, & Cheese

$4.99

Nachos with a Side of Cheddar Cheese and Hot Dog Sauce

Nachos & Salsa

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Large Cup White Cheese

$5.99

Medium Cup White Cheese

$2.99

Small Cup White Cheese

$1.99

Large Cup Nacho Cheese

$4.99

Small Nacho Cheese

$1.75

Small Cup Salsa

$1.99

Large Cup Salsa

$2.99

Bowl of Noodles

$1.99

Side of Rice

$1.99

Side of Sauteed Veggies

$1.79

Bag of Nacho Chips

$1.49

2 pc Tortillias

$1.50

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.29

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Burgers

Fat Boy Burger

$5.99

6oz hand patted burger. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Pickles, & Onions.

Double Fat Boy Burger

$8.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Pickles, & Onions.

Cheeseburger Sportster

$4.99

4oz hand patted burger. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Pickles, & Onions.

Hamburger Sportster

$4.49

4oz hand patted burger. Lettuce. Tomatoes, Mayo, Pickles, Onions.

Double Sportster Burger

$6.69

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Pickles, & Onions.

Flamin Fat Boy Burger

$6.99

6oz Burger. Japs, Bacon, Nacho Cheese.

Fat Boy Mushroom Melt

$6.99

6oz Burger. Grilled onions & mushrooms, Bacon, & White Cheese.

Fat Boy Hog Wild Burger

$6.99

6oz Burger. BBQ Pork, Slaw, and Topped with an Onion Ring.

Carolina Fat Boy Burger

$6.99

6oz Burger. Cheese, Hot Dog Sauce, Slaw, Mustard

Pizza Fat Boy Burger

$6.99

6oz Burger. Cheese, Bacon, Pizza Sauce, & Pepperoni.

Fat Boy Patty

$2.99

Hamburger Patty

$2.35

Sandwiches

Pizza Bread Sandwich

$4.99

Your Choice of Pizza Toppings on a hoagie bun, with cheese and pizza sauce.

Italian Submarine

$6.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Moz Cheese, Garlic Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Mayo.

Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

$6.99

Ham, Moz Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, & Mayo.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$7.99

Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomatoes.

Chicken Philly

$7.99

Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Mayo

Philly Steak

$7.99

Steak, Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Mayo. A1 on the side

Steak Hoagie

$6.99

Steak Hoagie, Garlic Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Mayo. Add Cheese.

Steak and Cheddar Melt

$6.99

Steak topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Grilled Onions on Large Burger Bun.

Stromboli

$7.49

Steak Hoagie, Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Garlic Lettuce, Tomotes, Onions, & Mayo.

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Ribeye Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo.

Club Sandwich

$5.99

Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on 3 Slices of Toast.

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled, Crispy, or Spicy Chicken on a bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Your Choice of Bread. Chicken Salad with lettuce and tomatoes.

BBQ Pork The Hog Sandwich

$5.99

BBQ Pork on Bun, with or without Slaw.

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Hot Dog

$1.99

2 pack Hot Dogs

$3.99

Catfish Sandwich

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo.

BLT

$4.89

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo on Toast.

Fried Green Tomato BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo on hoagie bun.

Veggie Sub

$5.99

Your choice of veggies and cheese on hoagie bun.

Cold Cut Sandwich

$3.99

Turkey Sub

$6.99

Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo.

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$2.29

with or without Maple Syrup

Prime Rib Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

PrimeRib with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo.

Grilled Chicken Patty

$2.50

Philly Steak Patty

$2.75

Chicken Philly Patty

$2.50

Hot Dog Wiener

$0.99

Pizzas

14" Pizza

$8.99

14 inch Deluxe Pizza

$16.99

18" Pizza

$11.99

18 inch Deluxe Pizza

$21.99

Personal Pan Pizza

$3.79

Personal Pan Deluxe

$5.99

Small Breadsticks

$4.99

Person Size Breadsticks with cheese, served with pizza sauce.

Medium Breadsticks

$7.99

14inch Breadsticks with Cheese, served with pizza sauce.

Large Breadsticks

$11.99

18inch Breadsticks with Cheese, served with pizza sauce.

14inch $5.99 1 Topping Pizza

$5.99

Customer Favorite!!! Sorry No Adding Toppings. Does not include Garlic Butter.

14 inch Cheese Pizza

$9.49

18 inch Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Crustless Pizza

$3.29

$13.99 Large 3 Topping Special

$13.99

Cup of Ranch

$0.75

Cup of Pizza Sauce-Lg

$1.00

Cup of Bananna Peppers

$0.99

Cup of Parmasean Cheese

$0.99

Cup of Pepper Seeds

$0.99

School Pizza Large Cheese

$8.00

School Pizza Large 1 Topping

$9.00

Salads

AntiPasta Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Olives, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Bananna Peppers, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Croutons, Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Club Crackers and Dressing Pack.

Chef Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Peppers, Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ham, & Croutons. Served with Club Crackers and 1 Dressing Pack.

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Peppers, Eggs, Cheedar Cheese, & Croutons. Served with Club Crackers & 1 Dressing Pack.

Taco Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions,Peppers, Black Olives, & Cheddar Cheese. Seasoned Taco Beef, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce, and Chips on the side.

Garden Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Cheese, Bacon, & Croutons. Served with Club Crackers and 1 Dressing Pack.

Side Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Cheese, Bacon, & Croutons. Served with Club Crackers and 1 Dressing Pack.

Seasonal Chicken Salad Plate

$8.99

Bed of Lettuce, Topped with 2 Scoops of Chicken Salad, Tomatoes, & Chives. Served with Club Crackers

Dressings

$0.75

Club Crackers

$0.75

Medium Pan Cater Salad-Ranch

$20.00

Large Pan Cater Salad-Ranch

$35.00

Chicken

Chicken Tender Dinner

$7.99

3 Chester Tenders, 2 Sides, 1 Dipping Sauce, Biscuit or Roll

Chicken Tender Snack

$6.99

3 Chester Tenders, 1 Side, 1 Dipping Sauce, Biscuit or Roll.

2 pc Chicken Snack

$7.99

2PC Bone in Chester Chicken, 1 Side, and Roll or Biscuit.

3 pc Chicken Snack

$8.99

3PC Bone in Chester Chicken, 1 Side, and Biscuit or roll.

2 pc Chicken Dinner

$8.99

2PC Bone in Chester Chicken, 2 Sides, and biscuit or roll.

3 pc Chicken Dinner

$9.99

3PC Bone in Chester Chicken, 2 Sides, and Biscuit or roll.

1 pc Chicken Dinner

$7.99

1PC Bone in Chester Chicken, 2 Sides, and Biscuit or Roll.

4 pc Wing Dinner

$7.99

4PC Chester Wings, 2 Sides, and Biscuit or Roll.

Chester Tender

Breaded Tenders with Dipping Sauce

Bone In Bucket

Chester Bone In Chicken, Buckets have Mixed pieces of chicken.

Tender Family Dinner

$29.99

12 Tenders, 12 Wedges or 2 Pints of Mashed Potatoes, 1 Large Side, & 6 Biscuits or 6 Rolls.

Bone In Family Dinner

$29.99

12PC Bone In Chicken, 12 Wedges or 2 Pints of Mashed Potatoes, 1 Large Side, & 6 Biscuits or 6 Rolls.

Biscuit

$1.19

Roll

$1.19

Basket Of Biscuits

$6.99

6 Biscuits

Basket of Rolls

$6.99

6 Rolls

Dipping Sauces

$0.50

1 Chester Wedge

$0.75

Pint of Gravy

$1.99

Pint Sides

$4.99

Individual Side

$2.99

Chicken Breast

$3.99

Chicken Leg

$2.79

Chicken Wing

$2.29

Chicken Thigh

$2.79

4pc Chester Wedges

$2.99

12 pc Chester Wedges

$9.99

1 pc Chester Wedge

$0.73

Large Pan of Slaw

$55.00

Medium Pan of Slaw

$35.00

Entrees

Pulled BBQ Basket

$9.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich, Beer Battered Fries, & Side of Slaw.

Iron Head Ribeye Dinner

$21.99

10oz Ribeye Steak, 2 Sides, & Roll

Catfish Dinner

$9.99

2PC Catfish, 2 Sides, & Roll

Shrimp Dinner

$10.99

8PC Fantail Fried Shrimp, 2 Sides, & Roll

Jadon's Special

$9.99

Grilled Chicken on a bed or rice, topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Roll or Wraps.

Skillet of Steak Tips

$14.99

Steak, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers. 2 Sides and Roll.

Skillet of Chicken

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers. 2 Sides & Roll.

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$9.99

Fried Steak Topped with Gravy, 2 Sides, & a Biscuit.

Baked Spaghetti & Garlic Bread

$6.99

Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce and Garlic Bread.

Spaghetti Dinner

$9.99

Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, and Side Salad.

Ribeye Steak Only

$10.99

4 pc Shrimp Only

$4.00

1 pc Catfish only

$2.50

Pint of BBQ Pork

$6.99

Fried Steak with Gravy only

$4.99

3pc Grilled Chester Tenders Dinner

$7.99

Our chester tenders grilled instead of breaded. Add Cajun seasoing or plain. 2 sides & roll.

Chicken Tips Only

$5.99

Chicken only, no veggies

Steak Tips Only

$9.99

steak only, no veggies

Chili Dinner

$8.99

Chili Cup, Grilled Cheese or Peanut Butter & Syrup Sandwich, Crackers, & Drink

Large Cup of Chili

$3.99

Pint size cup

Small Side of Chili

$2.89

Small size cup

Prime Rib Only

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$5.99

Hot Dog with Smiley Fries, Cookies, & Drink

Kids Corn Dog Meal

$5.99

Corn Dog with Smiley Fries, Cookies, & Drink

Kids Burger Meal

$5.99

Burger with Smiley Fries, Cookies, & Drink

Kids Chester Meal

$5.99

Chicken Leg or Chester Tender, 1 Side, Roll, Cookies, & Drink

Kids Chicken Meal

$5.99

Nuggets or Strips with Smiley Fries, Cookies, & Drink

Kids Spaghetti Meal

$5.99

Baked Spaghetti, Garlic Bread, Cookies, & Drink

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.99

Grilled Cheese with Smiley Fries, Cookies, & Drink

Kids Personal Pan

$4.99

Pizza, Cookies, & Drink

Kids Breadsticks

$4.99

Small Cheese Breadsticks, Cookies, & Drink

Kids Steak Tips Meal

$11.99

Steak Tips, 1 Side, Roll, Cookies, & Drink

Kids Chili Meal

$5.99

Small Chili, Grilled Cheese, Cookies, & Drink

Kids 1 pc Catfish Meal

$5.99

Catfish, 1 Side, Roll, Cookies, & Drink

Kids Small Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Peppers, Cheese, Bacon, & Croutons

Kids 4pc Shrimp Meal

$5.99

Shrimp, 1 Side, Roll, Cookies, & Drink

Lunch Specials

Club Lunch Special

$8.99

Club, Fries, & Drink

BBQ Basket Lunch

$8.99

BBQ Sandwich, BB Fries, Slaw, & Drink

Ham & Cheese Lunch

$8.99

Sub, Fries, & Drink

Chili Special

$8.99

Chili, PB Sandwich or Grilled Cheese, & Drink

Chicken Salad Lunch

$8.99

Grilled or Crispy Salad & Drink

Chick. Salad Sandwich Lunch

$8.99

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich or on Toast, Fries or Chips, & Drink.

Personal Pan Lunch

$8.99

Personal Pan Pizza, Chips, & Drink

Fried Steak Lunch Special

$8.99

Fried Steak and Gravy, 2 sides, Biscuit, & Drink

Spaghetti Lunch Special

$8.99

Spaghetti, garlic bread, and drink.

Biscuits and Gravy

$3.99

2 biscuits with gravy

Turkey & Dressing Lunch

$9.99

Turkey, Dressing, Gravy, 2 Sides, & Roll.

RoastBeef Special

$9.99

Roastbeef, Gravy, White Bread, Mashed Potatoes, & one side.

Tender Dinner Lunch

$8.99

3 Chester Tenders, Wedges, Slaw, Roll, & Drink

Burger Lunch Special

$8.99

4oz Burger, Fries, & Drink

Catfish Sandwich Lunch

$8.99

Catfish Sandwich, Fries, & Drink

Taco Salad Lunch

$8.99

Taco Salad & Drink

Nacho Supreme Lunch

$8.99

Nacho Supreme & Drink

Side of Dressing

$2.25

Side of Turkey

$2.25

Homecooked Sides

$2.99

Side of Bacon

$2.59

3PCS Bacon

Lunch Special

$8.99

Desserts

FTD Cake Cup

$5.50

FTD Pecan Bar

$3.50

FTD Cake Slice

$6.99

FTD Brownie

$3.50

FTD Buckeye Brownie

$4.75

FTD Cookie Sandwich

$3.50

FTD Cookie Dough Bar

$3.75

FTD Mini Bundt Cake

$4.75

Slice of Cheese Cake

$3.99

Slice of Reese's Cake

$5.99

Slice Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Slice of Cake

$3.99

XXL Cookies

$2.25

Misc.

Candy Bars

$1.99

Small Chips

$1.99

synders

Large Chips

$3.99

synders

Cigs Marlboro

$8.05

Cigs Sonoma

$7.05

D Toxx

$30.00

Glass Oil Burner

$11.99

Lighter

$1.50

Torch Lighter

$8.99

Rolaids

$1.69

Tylenol Pack

$1.49

Ring Pop

$0.95

Blow Pop

$0.75

Mint

$0.50

Gum

$0.05

Sweet Treat Cookie

$0.75

Oreo or Chips Ahoy

Tan Visit

$6.00

T Shirt

$19.99

Small-4xl

Rolling Papers .99

$0.99

JOB

Pipe 9.99

$9.99

Glass Stem rose

$3.99

Lottery $1

$1.00

Lottery $5

$5.00

Lottery $10

$10.00

Lottery $20

$20.00

Extras

Dressing Pack

$0.75

Dipping Sauces

$0.75

Pizza Sauce Small

$0.75

Pizza Sauce Large

$1.00

Hot Pepper Seeds

$0.75

Parmasean Cup

$0.75

Cup of Mayo

$0.50

Cup of Pickles

$0.75

Ketchup Pack

$0.50

A1 Pack

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.99

Garlic Lettuce Sauce Only

$0.75

Side of Garlic Lettuce

$1.59

Honey

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Lemon Slice

$0.99

Cup of Taco Meat

$3.50

Taco Sauce packs

$0.75

Nacho Chips

$1.49

Tortiliia Wraps 2pk

$1.50

Pint of BBQ Pork

$6.99

Small Cup of Pork

$3.99

Pint of Hot Dog Sauce

$5.99

Small Cup of Hot Dog Sauce

$2.99

Side of Nacho Cheese

$1.75

Pint of Nacho Cheese

$4.99

Side of White Cheese

$1.99

Pint of White Cheese

$5.99

Pint of Spaghetti Sauce

$5.99

Small Spaghetti Sauce

$2.99

Side of Noodles

$1.99

Side of Rice

$1.99

Grilled Onions

$0.99

Grilled Green Peppers

$0.99

Grilled Japs

$1.29

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.99

Mustard Packs

$0.35

Salt Packs

$0.10

Cup of Shredded Cheese

$1.00

cup of Mozzerella Cheese

$1.00

Cup of Bananna Peppers

$0.75

Cup of Japs

$0.99

Cup of Black Olives

$0.75

Cup of Green Olives

$0.75

Cup of Pineapple

$0.99

Side of Tomatoes

$0.75

Side of Lettuce

$0.75

Side of Onions

$0.75

Side of Bacon

$2.59

Side of Gravy

$1.89

Slice of Cheese

$0.99

Bread Slices

$0.50

Hot Dog Bun

$0.50

Hamburger Bun

$0.50

Hoagie Bun

$1.50

Side of Peperoni

$1.29

Side of Ham

$1.29

Hot Dog Wiener

$0.99

Misc. .50

$0.50

Misc. .75

$0.75

Misc. 1.00

$1.00

Vinegar cup

$0.75

Strawberry Cup

$0.75

Au Jus

$0.75

Butter

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Club Crackers

$0.75

Saltine Crackers

$0.50

Side of Croutons

$0.75

Side of Chives

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Butter Bread

$1.75

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.29

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Can of Coke

$1.50

Juice

$2.25

Gatroade

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.29

To Go Drink

$1.83

Tea

$2.25

2 Liters

$2.39

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Virgin Drink

$5.00

Kids Drink

$1.41

12 oz Drink

Ice Water

$0.50

Coffee

$1.89

Cherry Syrup

$0.50

Bag of Ice

$2.99

Ale 8

$2.50

Glass Bottle

Rootbeer Bottle

$2.50

16 oz Bottle

Red Bull Small

$2.75

Red Bull Large

$4.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemon Slices-cup

$0.99

Draft Beers

$2 Special

$2.00

$3 Special

$3.00

$2.50 Draft

$2.50

$3.00 Draft

$3.00

$3.50 Draft

$3.50

$4.00 Draft

$4.00

$5.00 Craft Draft

$5.00

$5.50 Craft Draft

$5.50

$6.00 Craft Draft

$6.00

16oz Bud Light Draft

$3.50

16oz Miller Draft

$3.50

16oz Ultra Draft

$3.50

16oz Blue Moon Draft

$5.25

16oz Sam Adam Draft

$5.25

16oz Country Boy Draft

$5.25

16oz Soft Tail Draft

$3.50

16oz Craft Draft

$5.25

16oz Seasonal Draft

$5.25

16oz Happy Hour

$2.50

20oz Bud Light Draft

$4.50

20oz Miller Draft

$4.50

20oz Ultra Draft

$4.50

20oz Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

Sam Adam Draft

$6.00

20oz Country Boy Draft

$6.00

20oz Fat Boy Draft

$4.50

20oz Craft Draft

$6.00

20oz Seasonal Draft

$6.00

20oz Happy Hour

$3.50

Bottled Beer

Budweiser BTL

$2.99

Bud Light BTL

$2.99

Ultra BTL

$2.99

Coors Light BTL

$2.99

Miller Lite BTL

$2.99

Corona BTL

$3.99

Blue Moon BTL

$3.99

Yuengling BTL

$2.99

Sam Adams BTL

$3.99

Angry Orchard BTL

$3.99

Dos Equis

$3.99

Twisted Tea

$3.99

Bootlegger

$3.99

Pure Gold

$3.99

Bucket of 6 Domestic

$17.99

Bucket of 6 Imported

$19.99

Bucket Special Domestic

$15.99

Canned Beer

Ultra can

$2.25

Bud Light can

$2.25

Miller Lite can

$2.25

White Claw

$3.99

Coors Banquet

$2.25

Busch can

$2.25

Keystone can

$2.25

6 Pack Bud can

$9.99

6 pack Coors can

$9.99

6 pack Busch can

$9.99

6 pack Miller can

$9.99

Vodka

Well Vodka

$3.50

Absolut

$5.00

Pinnacle Cake

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka

$6.50

DBL Absolut

$9.00

DBL Pinnacle Cake

$9.00

DBL Titos

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$3.50

Tanqueray

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.50

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$3.50

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Pirate Rum

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Bacardi Flavored

$4.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.50

DBL Malibu

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Pirate Rum

$6.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Flavored

$6.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$3.50

Patron

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.50

DBL Patron

$12.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Vanillia

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Fireball

$3.00

Jefferson

$9.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

1620

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.50

DBL Crown

$10.00

DBL Crown Apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Peach

$10.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Fireball

$6.00

DBL Jefferson

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$9.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.00

DBL 1620

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$3.50

Macallan

$5.00

DBL Well Scotch

$6.50

DBL Macallan

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$3.50

Midori

$4.00

Schnapps

$3.00

Baileys

$5.00

Pucker

$3.00

Grand Marnier

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

DBL Amaretto

$6.50

DBL Midori

$7.00

DBL Schnapps

$5.50

DBL Baileys

$9.00

DBL Pucker

$5.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$7.50

DBL Jagermeister

$7.50

Cocktails

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Jack N Coke

$7.00

Whiskey N Coke

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Margarita

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Virgin Drink

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$5.00

Tequlia Sunrise

$6.00

Blue Motercycle

$8.00

Dancing Bear

$10.00

Top Shelf Cocktail

$7.00

Top Shelf Double Cocktail

$10.00

Well Cocktail

$6.00

Well Double Cocktail

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$5.50

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Martini

$6.00

Screw driver

$6.00

$5 Special

$5.00

$6 Special

$6.00

$7 Special

$7.00

$8 Special

$8.00

$1 upcharge

$1.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Frozen To Go Cocktails

$8.00

To Go Cocktails

$7.00

Novelty/Tan

DeTox

$30.00

Quick Fix

$21.99

UPass

$18.99

Torch Lighter

$8.99

Oil burner

$11.99

Glass Pipe

$9.99

Screens

$0.99

JOB Papers

$0.99

Rhino Pills

$12.99

Rush

$12.99

Scales

$19.99

Baggies

$2.00

Glass Stem

$1.99

Tan Single

$6.00

Tan Yearly

$199.00

Tan Card

$50.00

2 Tan Cards

$95.00

Sample Lotion $3

$3.00

Sample Lotion $4

$4.00

Sample Lotion $5

$5.00

Sample Lotion $6

$6.00

Sticker

$0.25

Goggles

$3.99

Lotion $16.99

$16.99

Lotion $17.99

$17.99

Lotion $18.99

$18.99

Lotion $19.99

$19.99

Lotion $21.99

$21.99

Lotion $22.99

$22.99

Lotion $23.99

$23.99

Lotion 24.99

$24.99

Lotion 25.99

$25.99

Lotion 26.99

$26.99

Lotion 27.99

$27.99

Lotion 28.99

$28.99

Lotion 29.99

$29.99

Lotion 30.99

$30.99

Lotion 31.99

$31.99

Lotion 32.99

$32.99

Lotion 33.99

$33.99

Lotion 34.99

$34.99

Lotion 35.99

$35.99

Lotion 36.99

$36.99

Lotion 37.99

$37.99

Lotion 38.99

$38.99

Lotion 39.99

$39.99

Lotion 42.99

$42.99

Lotion 44.99

$44.99

Lotion 49.99

$49.99

Tan Special $45

$45.00

Tan Special $55

$55.00

Tan Special $35

$35.00

Tan Special $40

$40.00

Novelty $1

$1.00

Novelty .99

$0.99

Novelty $5

$5.00

Novelty $10

$10.00

Novelty $9.99

$9.99

Red Wine

GLS Red Wine

$6.00

BTL Red Wine

$20.00

GLS Merlot

$6.00

BTL Merlot

$20.00

White Wine

GLS White Wine

$6.00

BTL White Wine

$20.00

GLS White Zine

$6.00

BTL White Wine

$20.00

GLS Moscato

$6.00

BTL Moscato

$20.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We pride ourself in preparing your food fresh and just the way you want it.

Location

12063 Main St, Martin, KY 41649

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pig In A Poke Pikeville - 130 Mayo Circle
orange starNo Reviews
130 Mayo Circle Pikeville, KY 41501
View restaurantnext
Mis Vecinos Tex-Mex Grill Paintsville - 609 Broadway Street
orange starNo Reviews
609 Broadway Street Paintsville, KY 41240
View restaurantnext
Honey B's Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
624 James S Trimble Boulevard Paintsville, KY 41240
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's of Kermit - 54 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
54 Main St Kermit, WV 25674
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Martin
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston